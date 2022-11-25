14 Holiday Gift Deals You Can Score This Black Friday—All for Under $50

Thanksgiving is here and this means that gift-giving season is just weeks away. If you’re like me, you haven’t crossed a single item off of your holiday shopping list. Although in this case, it doesn’t mean we’re behind—it means we’re savvy shoppers who know the best deals on gifts happen the day after enjoying a delicious Thanksgiving dinner.

To get the biggest deals on gifts this Black Friday, there’s no need to cut your Thanksgiving short and go camp out in line in front of stores. Shop for deals from the comfort of your home with the best online Black Friday sales. Finding the perfect present for everyone on your gift list can be daunting, but with everything you could possibly need to gift your loved ones this year on sale, you can save time and stress by ordering your gifts now at a discount.

You know your loved ones better than anyone, so whether you’re shopping for a tech whiz or someone who likes to unplug and stay cozy, there’s something meaningful on sale for them. Maybe you’re shopping for the outdoorsy folks in your life, or the ones whose eyeliner is always perfectly sharp—in any case, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best deals on giftable items for your whole crew this holiday season.

Best Black Friday Deals On Gifts Under $50

Stanley Camp Pour-Over Coffee Brewer Set, $31 (was $40); amazon.com

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw, $20 (was $29); nordstrom.com

Rib-Knit Beanie Hat for Adults, $6 (was $13); oldnavy.com

Dyson Ball Toy Vacuum, $24 (was $34); bedbathandbeyond.com

Echo Dot 5th Gen, $40 (was $60); amazon.com

GE Stainless Steel Toaster, $39 (was $49); amazon.com

Energizer LED Headlamp Pro Series, $24 (was $27); amazon.com

Bower Content Creator Kit with 16-Inch RGB Ring Light, $35 (was $78); walmart.com

Kate Spade Pavé Mini Initial Pendant Necklace, $22 (was $58); nordstrom.com

Our Place Tiny Cast Iron Always Pan, $45 (was $60); fromourplace.com

Cozy Fleece Slippers for Men, $14 (was $20); oldnavy.com

JBL Clip 4: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth, $45 (was $80); amazon.com

Sunuv UV LED Nail Lamp, $22 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com

Huonul Makeup Mirror with Lights, $21 (was $40); amazon.com

Amazon

Stanley Camp Pour-Over Coffee Brewer Set

The much-loved drinkware brand Stanley is hard to find in stock, and even harder to snag a deal on. While it seems like everyone has their tumblers, the Stanley Camp Pour Over Coffee Brewer Set makes for a great gift for any coffee or outdoors enthusiast. The brewer is paperless as it doesn’t require a filter, which helps cut down on waste and makes the set extra portable. On sale this Black Friday for 24 percent off, the durable coffee mug and pour-over set comes in white, black, or olive green colors.



To buy: $31 (was $40); amazon.com.

Nordstrom

Bliss Plush Throw

The gift of staying warm is always welcome in winter, no matter who you’re shopping for. The Bliss Plush Throw from Nordstrom comes in seven colors, so it’s sure to fit the aesthetic of your loved one’s home. The thick and soft throw is made from 100 percent polyester and is machine washable, which makes for easy upkeep. Get the cozy throw for $20.

To buy: $20 (was $29); nordstrom.com.

Old Navy

Rib-Knit Beanie Hat for Adults

A meaningful gift for anyone on your shopping list doesn’t need to break the bank. Old Navy’s Rib-Knit Beanie Hat is an everyday item anyone will love. And this Black Friday it’s on sale for over 50 percent off at just $6. In colors ranging from black and oatmeal to lavender and red, the beanie fits into the closet of everyone, whether their style leans more neutral or bold.



To buy: $6 (was $13); oldnavy.com.

Bed Bath and Beyond

Dyson Ball Toy Vacuum

If you want to win favor with parents this season, the Dyson Ball Toy Vacuum is the perfect gift for any child in your life. Maybe more so a gift for the parents than the child, the toy vacuum can do actual cleaning—just not much. With a small amount of suction, the toy Dyson is no substitute for the real thing, but it will clean up scraps of paper and beads. Get it while it’s on sale for 30 percent off.

To buy: $24 (was $34); bedbathandbeyond.com.

Amazon

Echo Dot 5th Gen

The 2022 All-New Echo Dot 5th Gen release is one of the more recent additions to the smart-home sphere. With a clock interface and improved audio, the Echo Dot makes for a great gift for your techy friends and family who love staying up to date with the latest devices. Get the Echo Dot on sale for $40 and give the gift of ease with the Alexa-paired device.

To buy: $40 (was $60); amazon.com.

Amazon

GE Stainless Steel Toaster

Home appliances are typically gifts given at higher price points. But with the Black Friday sale, the GE Stainless Steel Toaster comes in at just under $50. The two-slice industrial-chic toaster has extra wide slots—perfect for bagels, waffles, and thick slices of bread. This toaster isn’t reserved just for your foodie friends, as everyone can benefit from the easy-to-use appliance with a variety of settings.

To buy: $39 (was $49); amazon.com

Amazon

Energizer LED Rechargeable Headlamp

Perfect for the outdoorsy person in your life, the Energizer LED Rechargeable Headlamp Pro Series is water-resistant and extra bright. The rechargeable headlamp offers hands-free vision in the dark and even has green and red lights for night-vision modes. Whether your loved one enjoys camping, hiking, or just really could use a solid flashlight, this great stocking stuffer is only $24 this Black Friday.



To buy: $24 (was $27); amazon.com.

Walmart

Bower Content Creator Kit

The Bower Content Creator Kit is the ultimate gift for the influencer in your life—or for the friend who spends too much time on TikTok (no judgment). Normally $78, the kit is on sale this Black Friday for just $35 at Walmart and comes with everything an aspiring content creator could need. With a 16-inch ring light, a 62-inch adjustable tripod, and a green screen, all that’s left is to press record and post.



To buy: $35 (was $78); walmart.com.

Nordstrom

Kate Spade Pavé Mini Initial Pendant Necklace

For a luxurious gift under $50, the Kate Spade Pavé Mini Initial Pendant Necklace will be a welcome addition to any jewelry collection. The necklace features an initial made of small crystal stones that sits on a gold-tone plated circular pendant and hangs from a delicate gold chain. Currently 61 percent off, the dainty pendant necklace makes for a great minimal yet personalized gift.

To buy: $22 (was $58); nordstrom.com.

Our place

Tiny Cast Iron Always Pan

A miniature version of the popular Always Pan, the Tiny Cast Iron Always Pan is 12.6 inches long (including the handle) and 6.5 inches in diameter. The small pan has the same cast iron interior and a wide array of trendy color options for the glossy exterior as the full-size pan. A good size for single-serve meals, frying up an egg or two, or even baking desserts, the small pan is a fun and useful addition to anyone’s kitchen. Normally $60, the Tiny Cast Iron Always Pan is on sale this Black Friday for $45.

To buy: $45 (was $60); fromourplace.com.

Old Navy

Cozy Fleece Slippers

If someone on your shopping list is tricky to shop for, you can’t go wrong with a classic pair of slippers. Always appreciated—especially during the winter months—slippers are a no-fail gift. Old Navy’s Cozy Fleece Slippers for Men are cushioned for support and have microfleece lining for extra warmth. The slip-ons come in a range of traditional winter patterns like black and white plaid, red plaid, and green and blue plaid, as well as solid colors like classic navy and brown. Grab a pair of fuzzy slippers for $14 while they’re 30 percent off.

To buy: $14 (was $20); oldnavy.com.

Amazon

JBL Clip 4 Portable Speaker

Any music-lover will appreciate a portable speaker, and this Black Friday, the JBL Clip 4 Portable Speaker with Bluetooth is on sale for 44 percent off. Both waterproof and dustproof, the small speaker can go anywhere hands-free as it has a built-in carabiner. Although small, the speaker’s audio is big in sound. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “The volume gets loud yet the sound remains clear and clean. Very good sound quality!” The Bluetooth speaker easily pairs with your phone and is currently available for $45.

To buy: $45 (was $80); amazon.com.

Amazon

UV LED Nail Lamp

The gift of a salon-grade manicure at home is one that’ll keep on giving—aka, your loved ones will have great nails year-round. Anyone who has painted their nails knows that waiting for the polish to dry can be a slow process. Most people don’t have the time or just don’t want to wait for paint to literally dry before being able to go about their day. For those who love a good gel manicure, this nail lamp is a gift they’ll surely appreciate. The UV LED Nail Lamp cures gel in a minute and works for all gel polish types.

To buy: $22 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

Amazon

Makeup Mirror with Vanity Lights

For any makeup or skincare aficionado, a good mirror with even better lighting is a must. The Huonul Makeup Mirror with Vanity Lights on Amazon is a portable LED trifold mirror and comes in white or pink. With 2x, 3x, and 10x magnification, no missed smudge or uneven liner will get past their reflection. The lights’ brightness is adjustable via the mirror’s touchscreen and can be powered either by batteries or a USB charger. And it’s nearly 47 percent off right now.

To buy: $21 (was $40); amazon.com.