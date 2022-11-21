The 9 Best Bidets of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Here are the best bidets, according to our testing.

Our best overall pick is the Omigo Element+ , which allows you to tailor your bathroom hygiene routine with its easy-to-use functionality and impressive cleaning power. This bidet also comes at an affordable price, so you don’t have to spend a fortune to upgrade your bathroom.

“At the bare minimum, an effective bidet should provide an adjustable stream to accommodate different heights and body types, adjustable water pressure to reduce injury or discomfort, and a self-cleaning feature to ensure the nozzle stays hygienic,” says Dr. Goldstein.

To find the best bidets, we tested 21 models—including bidet attachments and bidet toilet seats—over two weeks. Testers evaluated each bidet on attributes like setup, ease of use, effectiveness, and value. For expert tips, we consulted Evan Goldstein , DO, anal surgeon and co-founder of Future Method , and Kyle Bazylo, owner of Bidet.org .

If you’re tired of endless wiping, irritation, or that persistent feeling that you didn’t achieve a thorough clean, then it might be time to add a bidet to your bathroom. The best bidets are easy to install, simple to use, and effective at cleaning without a ton of toilet paper or wipes. (Although you may want to dry off with a sheet or two of TP.)

The only downside to this bidet was the setup and installation process, which proved somewhat challenging during our testing. “The instructions needed an extra step to make it easier,” and the process took about 30 minutes from start to finish. “Although the setup was a little confusing and frustrating, after you got through that part the bidet itself was pretty sweet,” says our tester.

Our tester highlighted the “many options for adjustment, including water pressure, water temperature, and seat temperature.” They also noted that “the remote is very easy to understand and use. The labeling on the buttons is easy to figure out without referring to the instructions.”

The Alpha Bidet JX is a warm-water bidet with a range of customizable features and a streamlined design that’s easy to use. In fact, our tester says that their “6- and 8-year-olds even figured out how to use it.” This bidet toilet seat features two wash modes, an adjustable dryer, a heated seat, an LED night light with a sensor, and a self-cleaning wash nozzle.

Who it isn’t for: People who want an easy-to-install bidet that can be used with their existing seat.

Who it’s for: People who want an easy-to-use bidet seat that uses warm water.

While this bidet performed impressively across the board, our tester points out that it’s a bit bulky. If you’re looking for a low-profile bidet that blends in with your bathroom, you might want to opt for another pick from our list.

Though the setup is straightforward, “considering all the bells and whistles it has,” our tester found this bidet to have a more complicated installation process than other options on this list. In total, it took our tester about 20 minutes to configure, with some adjustments to account for the electrical outlet and water supply hose. “It takes a little fiddling with in order to get it just right,” they say.

For those who want a luxurious, personalized experience every time they make a trip to the bathroom, opt for this highly adjustable bidet seat from Toto. It has every feature you could want in a bidet, like an adjustable water temperature and pressure, dual spray, an oscillating option, a warm air dryer, a seat warmer, an air deodorizer, and a self-cleaning wand. “It does what it says it'll do and it does it perfectly,” says our tester. “You definitely leave cleaner than you started. It sprays, it heats, it dries, it warms...it's great.”

Who it’s for: People who want a bidet with personalized settings and a range of bonus features.

This pick also comes at an affordable price point, so you can add it to multiple bathrooms in your home without breaking the bank. Though it might not offer a host of buttons and customization, this manual bidet is a great option for anyone searching for a simple model. “This is something I never knew I needed, but really glad I have now that I tried it,” says our tester.

Setting up this bidet was a breeze, too. “It came with a helpful stencil that was very useful in figuring out where to place the plate on the toilet,” says our tester. “Once the plate was attached, all I had to do was slide the seat/bidet into place.”

High-end features are often nice to have, but a simple bidet—like the American Standard AquaWash 1.0 Non-Electric SpaLet Bidet Seat—can still help you get a thorough clean. Our tester found this bidet seat to be “very intuitive to use,” with a “simple lever that goes forwards or backward” to adjust the direction of the water.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a bidet that uses warm water.

Plus, the setup process took only 10 minutes. Our tester found the instructions clear and easy to follow, and installation only required basic hand tools. One thing to note is that this is an electric bidet, so it needs to be plugged into an outlet. If your current bathroom configuration doesn’t include an outlet near the toilet, you may need to opt for an extension cord (or a manual model instead).

The bidet toilet seat boasts sophisticated features, including three wash modes, UV sterilization, temperature control, air drying, an LED night light, and a seat warmer. Even though all these options might seem overwhelming, our tester says the “controls are well laid out and very simple to use.”

If you want a luxurious upgrade to your daily life, look no further than this electric model from Luxe Bidet. Our tester was so impressed with this bidet toilet seat that they even compared it to the high-end models they used in Japan. “It's definitely not an impulse buy, but a bargain for a legitimate quality of life improvement,” says our tester.

Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to replace their existing toilet seat.

Who it’s for: People who want a sophisticated bidet with all the bonus features.

Take note that you will also need to close the T-valve after use, which is near the rear of the toilet. Additionally, those with children might want a bidet with prefixed nozzles to avoid any accidental spraying or mess.

That said, our tester said they “felt very clean after using this bidet, and I just needed a bit of toilet paper or a towel to dry off.” While the setup was a bit less intuitive than some other bidets on our list and took our tester over 30 minutes to complete, the instructions were “overall pretty straightforward.”

This Brondell CleanSpa Luxury Handheld Bidet has the most simplistic design on our list. Unlike bidets where you adjust water pressure by twisting a knob or button, you just press down the lever to your desired pressure and maneuver the head as needed. When it comes to water pressure, this bidet stood out in our testing. The full-force spray was quite powerful and potentially unnecessary for most post-bathroom cleanups. “The harder you push, the more intense the spray is,” says our tester.

Who it isn’t for: People who don’t have a flexible water supply line or those who want bonus features.

Our tester noted that their “biggest issue is that when the bidet is installed perfectly even, the control panel is too close to the toilet, and the level pokes into my skin. I would rather a smaller level that took into account different body types.”

While it only took our tester 10 minutes to install this bidet, depending on your bathroom layout, you may have difficulty attaching the warm water connector. During the two weeks of testing, our tester found “this bidet [to be] very effective. I felt clean after use and only needed toilet paper to dry off.”

Whether you share a bathroom with multiple people or want to tailor your bidet functions depending on how you plan to use it, the Luxe Bidet Neo 320 Plus includes a range of adjustable features. You can use the labeled controls to toggle between hot and cold settings and spray settings, which include a self-cleaner, regular wash, and “feminine wash,” which is a gentler spray. “It performs really well, offers different finish options, and has a handy self-cleaning function,” says our tester. “The different spray strengths are a nice touch.”

Who it’s for: People who want to tailor their bidet functionality to their unique needs and preferences.

While this pick is excellent for those who want an elegant, easy-to-use bathroom solution, it doesn’t offer some of the additional features like a front nozzle or temperature control. If you’re in search of a bidet with plenty of customization you may want to consider another option, as this one from Whisper Bidet only allows you to control the water pressure.

Our tester also gave this bidet attachment stellar ratings for its ease of use, as it has one nozzle that you turn to control the water pressure and self-cleaning function. They say it “couldn't be easier to understand and use.” Even though this bidet has adjustable water pressure, our tester found it to be “quite powerful” and noted that they had to use toilet paper to dry off after using the bidet.

Upgrading your bathroom with a bidet can seem intimidating, but the Whisper Bidet attachment takes the guesswork out of installation. “[It] comes with an instruction manual that breaks the setup into easy, digestible steps,” says our tester. “I was able to install it by myself with minimal issues.”

Who it isn’t for: People who want a gentle bidet or one that won’t require them to dry off after cleaning.

Who it’s for: People who want a powerful bidet that doesn’t require any special tools or skills to install.

Overall, this bidet overperformed in our testing, especially considering its affordable price. “My only real complaint is that the flexible pipe provided, which connects to my water source, is a bit unsightly,” says our tester. “I wish there was the option to install it on the other side of my toilet where it would be more hidden.”

Our tester found that “the instructions were clear and easy to follow, and only a wrench was needed,” plus no electrical outlet is necessary, so this bidet can be attached to any toilet. The model also includes a rear wash and front wash and “a variety of spray strengths,” which you can adjust with the “easy-to-turn knob [that] makes it simple to choose your preferred setting.”

While the Bio Bidet by Bemis Essential Bidet doesn’t have a bevy of bells and whistles or temperature control, it’s an affordable, streamlined product that is easy to install and use. Plus it offers nozzle adjustment and a variety of water pressure options. “I would recommend this bidet to anyone looking for a cost-effective but useful product,” says our tester.

Who it isn’t for: People who want to be able to control the water temperature.

Keep in mind that the attachment for warm water connects to the sink—so if there’s a long distance between your toilet and wash basin and you want temperature control, you may need to opt for another bidet on our list. Still, our tester says they would “100 percent recommend this product.”

They described the water flow as “easily adjustable,” and noted that there were two included spray heads for front and rear cleaning. The nozzles also featured a cover to minimize any mess, which kept the water contained to the parameters of the toilet. “This bidet is very simple and easy to use, “ our tester says. “The controls consist of two knobs, one for heat, and one for spraying. The controls are also labeled, so you know exactly which one to use and which way to turn it.”

The Omigo Element+ bidet attachment performed impressively across all of our tests, from setup to functionality. Installation only took 10 minutes, and our tester didn’t even need the instructions because the setup was so straightforward. When it came time to use the bidet, all the functions and features were easy to use and clearly labeled, allowing our tester to tailor the water to their liking.

Who it isn’t for: People who want warm water but have a toilet and sink that are far apart.

Final Verdict

Our top overall bidet is the Omigo Element+ for its adjustable heat and water pressure, streamlined setup process, effective cleaning power, and ease of use. Plus, it comes at an incredibly affordable price and is a manual design, so you don’t need to worry about finding a nearby outlet.

Our Testing Process

To find the best bidets, we sent 21 different models to our testers who evaluated and used each one in their homes. They started by unboxing the bidet and setting a timer for the installation process, evaluating how difficult it was to attach the bidet and whether there were any specific compatibility issues and needs. Testers also noted the ease of attachment to the water source, clarity of instructions, and whether additional tools were required.

Once testers successfully installed the bidet, they evaluated its additional features, like lights, pre-sets, heated seats, remote controls, and more. They then used the bidet and assessed its ease of use, answering questions like: How comfortable was the seat? Does it come with the ability to control the water pressure, direction of flow, and temperature (if heated water is an available option)?

Our testers used their bidets for two weeks, and throughout this time, they gauged how effectively the bidets cleaned and if they had to use additional methods afterward (like toilet paper or wipes). They also assessed how messy the bidet was, noting whether water sprayed outside the toilet, and if so, how much water escaped the toilet. Testers also noted whether the bidet had a self-cleaning option.

Once the testing period was complete, testers rated their bidet on attributes like setup, ease of use, and effectiveness. Finally, they also saw the retail price of their bidet and assessed its overall value in conjunction with its performance during the above tests.

How to Shop for Bidets Like a Pro

Manual vs. Electric

Bidets fall into two categories—manual or electric—and the best type to suit your needs depends on your budget and desired features. Manual bidets are more affordable but may not have all the bells and whistles that their electric counterparts do. That said, manual models still allow you to tailor water pressure and direction, making them an affordable and reliable option for those that want a budget-friendly bidet. For those that want a bit more tech, opt for an electric bidet. These models may have features like a dryer, a heated seat, and a remote control, so it makes sense that they generally cost more than manual bidets.

Water Pressure

While the water pressure you want in your bidet is subject to personal preference, more pressure generally means quicker and more powerful cleaning. Dr. Goldstein recommends looking for a bidet with adjustable water pressure, which can help prevent discomfort.

Thankfully, most modern bidets allow you to tailor the pressure to your needs, which is handy for those who share a toilet. When shopping for a bidet, consider how many pressure settings it has—if you have any sensitivity, you may prefer a gentler model. In our testing, the Toto Washlet C100 stood out for its wide range of settings and features that can be easily tailored to the user’s preferences.

Water Temperature

Not every bidet uses warm water, so if the thought of cleaning yourself with cold water sends a chill down your spine, opt for a model that has adjustable temperature controls. This feature, which is fairly common on electric bidets, allows you to customize the water temperature to your liking.

“You’ll just want to make sure you have access to both hot and cold water hookups, and also make sure that if the bidet has controls on the sides, they will fit in your current bathroom setup,” says Dr. Goldstein.

Manual bidets are less likely to have temperature control, but the exact temperature of your water could depend on where you live: “I'm in the north, and our tap water is ice cold,” says Bazylo. “In the south, the water is closer to room temperature. If you don't have a bidet [that] warms the water and you live in the north, you may find it surprisingly cold when it hits the spot.”

Bonus Features

All of the features we’ve talked about already, like adjustable streams and water pressure, are essential, according to Dr. Goldstein. “Everything else—both hot and cold water, a built-in dryer, and a toilet seat warmer—is just icing on the cake,” he says.

So if you’re willing to spend a bit more, you can get a bidet with plenty of extra features.

“A top-level bidet has a heated seat, heated water, air dryer, nightlight, pressure and placement adjustment of the nozzle, etc,” says Bazylo. “In most cases, the higher the bidet cost, the more features you can expect. Whether you need or want those features is up to you.”

More Bidets to Consider

Tushy Classic 3.0: While overall effective, affordable, and easy to use, our tester found it challenging to adjust the angle of this bidet’s spray, which is a key component of its cleaning efficacy. Still, this seat is a good option for those who want a no-frills, easy-to-use bidet.

Bemis Bio Bidet BB-1000 Supreme Bidet Seat: This luxe bidet offers a range of features like warm water, seat heating, air drying, a soft-close lid, and adjustable pressure. However, our tester noted that it takes some adjusting to get the nozzle in the correct position and that the air dry function can heat up a bit too rapidly.

Questions You Might Ask

Are bidets more sanitary?

Bidets offer more effective cleaning power than toilet paper or wet wipes, plus “they don’t alter the normal equilibrium of your microbiome,” says Dr. Goldstein.

In addition to being more sanitary than toilet paper, bidets have quite a few other benefits. “Using less (or no) toilet paper helps the environment, as well as your wallet, and bidets help decrease irritation from repetitive wiping with toilet paper and provide you with a just-showered feeling without actually having to shower,” Dr. Goldstein adds.

What is the difference between a washlet and a bidet?

Washlets replace the toilet seat and generally offer the features of a bidet, plus a few other bells and whistles, while bidets are installed onto the existing toilet. Bidets have a faucet for cleaning, while washlets typically utilize a nozzle that can spray from both rear and front directions.

Are bidets renter-friendly?

Standard bidets are attached to existing water lines and are completely renter-friendly, allowing you to upgrade your bathroom without too much hassle. If you want to replace your toilet with a bidet toilet, then you will likely need to check with your landlord—though you can get an effective and impressive clean with just a bidet attachment alone.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Quinn Gawronski, associate commerce editor for Real Simple, who has three years of experience writing and editing product reviews and roundups. To compile this list, we tested 21 bidets and evaluated them on setup, ease of use, effectiveness, and value. For expert tips, we consulted with Evan Goldstein, DO, anal surgeon and co-founder of Future Method, and Kyle Bazylo, owner of Bidet.org.

