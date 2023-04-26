The chair you choose will ultimately depend on your style and needs, according to Varelidi. “Is the bean bag going to be an understated low-key element that invites people to a cozy space? Then go large and low," she says. “Is it a playful colorful accent to a smaller space? Then a slimmer shape might be best.”

To find the best bean bag chairs, we researched various options while considering factors like price, style, size, and materials. We also spoke to Chloe Varelidi, a former architect and founder of the STEM toy brand Follies, and Jennifer Stephan, the founder and designer behind Jennifer Stephan Interiors.

Bean bag chairs are a comfortable and fun seating addition to any living room, bedroom, or patio. From one-seaters to oversized options that fit the whole family, bean bag chairs come in various styles to suit any space—not just children’s playrooms.

Best Overall Bean Bag Chair Yogibo Short Bean Bag Chair Amazon View On Amazon What Stands Out: This is a versatile bean bag chair that comes in many colors. What Could Be Improved: It could be bigger to fit more than one person. The Yogibo Short is an extremely versatile bean bag chair—seat a single person, flip it to the side for a loveseat, or lay it flat to double as a kid-sized bed. This bean bag chair also conforms to your body for ultimate comfort while you relax, and we love the array of color options. The brand also sells covers separately, so you can switch things up whenever you want. Plus, the cover is machine washable, so it’s easy to maintain and keep clean, even for those who have small children or pets. If you live in a small space or apartment, this bean bag chair is compact and lightweight enough to stash away when not in use. Price at time of publish: $239 Product Details: Fill Material: EPS beads

EPS beads Cover Material: Cotton/spandex blend

Cotton/spandex blend Dimensions: 22 x 23 x 49 inches

22 x 23 x 49 inches Weight: 14 pounds

Best Budget Bean Bag Chair Big Joe Milano Bean Bag Chair 4.9 Big Joe View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair What Stands Out: The colorful bean bag chair is a fraction of the price of our best overall pick. What Could Be Improved: The cover is not machine washable. This lightweight bean bag chair has a small footprint and comes in many patterns, textures, and colors you can tailor to your unique style. The handle at the top makes it easy to move around your home and the compact size is ideal for apartments and dorm rooms. Big Joe also offers refill beans to counteract compression from long-term use—a bonus if you'll be lounging in this chair often. We also love that this comfy chair is more structured than a traditional bean bag chair, keeping you supported and upright but still cozy. This chair is available in a few other sizes: a large version to stretch out on, an outdoor option for your porch or patio, and a kid-sized pick. Keep in mind that the cover is not machine washable, and the plush fabric might be more prone to wear and tear than some other materials. Price at time of publish: $48 Product Details: Fill Material: Beans

Beans Cover Material: Varies

Varies Dimensions: 28 x 30.5 x 28 inches

28 x 30.5 x 28 inches Weight: 4.5 pounds

Best Splurge Bean Bag Chair Lovesac Create Your Own Bean Bag Lovesac View On Lovesac.com What Stands Out: This is a highly customizable bean bag chair, so you can choose from many sizes and colors. What Could Be Improved: The price—this is the most expensive option on our list. If you want a bean bag chair that perfectly coordinates with your decor and furniture, you might want to browse the hundreds of covers and five sizes available with Lovesac. In place of traditional beads or beans, the filling is a Durafoam blend that conforms to your body and keeps its shape for life—no replacement inserts are needed. The covers are washable, so you can keep your chair clean, even in a household with kids and pets. We also love how the larger sizes are big enough for up to four people and are super comfortable for napping, watching TV, or reading a book. The brand offers a 60-day trial period, but if you choose one of the custom cover options, you cannot return them. Covers are also available to purchase separately so you can switch things up if you want a change. Price at time of publish: From $875 Product Details: Fill Material: Durafoam

Durafoam Cover Material: Varies

Varies Dimensions: From 36 x 39 inches to 72 x 49 inches

From 36 x 39 inches to 72 x 49 inches Weight: 35–95 pounds



Best Oversized Bean Bag Chair Lumaland Giant Bean Bag Chair Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What Stands Out: This bean bag chair is big enough for multiple family members. What Could Be Improved: At 70 pounds, this pick is quite heavy and could be difficult to move around. This luxe bean bag chair is a mid-priced option for those who want super comfortable seating for a few family members or friends. At 7 feet long, it’s big enough to double as a bed, but might not be suited to smaller apartments. It's also one of the heaviest options on our list at 70 pounds, so if you want something easy to move, we suggest a smaller bean bag chair from our list. The fill is a recycled memory foam that molds to your body, but it does take two weeks to expand, as it ships in a compact box. The cover is a cozy microsuede you can remove and toss in the washing machine for easy cleaning. Price at time of publish: $300

Product Details: Fill Material: Recycled memory foam

Recycled memory foam Cover Material: Microsuede

Microsuede Dimensions: 48 x 84 x 48 inches

48 x 84 x 48 inches Weight: 70 pounds

Best Leather Bean Bag Chair Pottery Barn Teen Vegan Leather Modern Lounger 4.4 Pottery Barn Teen View On PBteen What Stands Out: It has a sophisticated, luxurious appearance and comes in two sizes. What Could Be Improved: It’s made of vegan materials rather than real leather, which may not be ideal for some people. If you want the look of a luxurious leather chair without the hefty price tag, opt for a leather-like bean bag chair. This pick has a sophisticated, vintage leather look at a fraction of the price of the real thing—and is made of entirely vegan materials. It's stylish enough to take center stage in your living room or den with a mix of fashion and function, while the structured shape keeps you comfortably upright. Although it may not be as multi-functional as some of the other bean bag chairs on this list, this pick is an updated, stylish version of the classic bean bag chair. It is also offered in different materials (like corduroy and boucle), in case you love the shape and structured silhouette but want another fabric. Unfortunately, this selection isn’t machine washable, but you can spot-clean the faux leather easily. We love the small size for a teen or tween room, while the larger sizes work well for adults. Price at time of publish: From $299 Product Details: Fill Material: Polystyrene

Polystyrene Cover Material: 80% polyester and 20% polyurethane

80% polyester and 20% polyurethane Dimensions: Small: 28 x 28 x 22 inches; Large: 33 x 30 x 23 inches

Small: 28 x 28 x 22 inches; Large: 33 x 30 x 23 inches Weight: Not listed The 12 Best Leather Sofas of 2023

Best Faux Fur Bean Bag Chair White Noise Aaliyah Standard Faux Fur Bean Bag Chair & Lounger Wayfair View On Wayfair What Stands Out: This cozy bean bag chair has a removable, machine-washable cover. What Could Be Improved: The textured material might be difficult to spot clean. This faux fur bean bag chair looks and feels like sheepskin but comes at a fraction of the cost. Although the ivory color might show stains and dirt, the cover is machine washable so you can throw it in the laundry if it gets soiled. This chair comes in two sizes, but the smaller size has a suggested weight capacity of 150 pounds, so we recommend the larger size for families and adults. The childproof zippers prevent younger kids from opening the liner and spilling the beads, and the insert is refillable if the chair loses shape over time. Price at time of publish: From $140

Product Details: Fill Material: Polystyrene

Polystyrene Cover Material: Faux sheepskin

Faux sheepskin Dimensions: Small: 22 x 28 x 28 inches; Large: 23 x 35 x 35 inches

Small: 22 x 28 x 28 inches; Large: 23 x 35 x 35 inches Weight: Small: 7 pounds; Large: 13.5 pounds The 10 Best Faux Fur Blankets to Elevate Any Room in 2023

Best Convertible Bean Bag Chair CordaRoy's Chenille Bean Bag 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair What Stands Out: This pick doubles as a full-size bed for overnight guests. What Could Be Improved: There aren’t many patterns and textures to choose from. This clever chair doubles as a bed—just take the cover off to reveal a full-size sleeping pad. Whether you want it for overnight guests, sleepovers, or movie marathons, this pick is one of the most versatile loungers on our list. It can sleep one adult or two children, and, unlike air mattresses, it doesn't have a weight limit. We also love that it comes in queen and king sizes, too. The chenille cover is machine washable, cozy, and can go in the dryer for easy cleaning. The brand also offers a lifetime guarantee, ensuring this bean bag chair will stick around for years to come. Price at time of publish: $281 Product Details: Fill Material: Foam

Foam Cover Material: Chenille

Chenille Dimensions: Chair: 42 x 42 inches; Mattress: 54 x 75 x 8 inches

Chair: 42 x 42 inches; Mattress: 54 x 75 x 8 inches Weight: 34 pounds

Best Outdoor Bean Bag Chair Fatboy Original Outdoor Bean Bag Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Fatboyusa.com What Stands Out: It’s made of durable, weather-resistant materials. What Could Be Improved: It’s not as structured as other options, so it may be difficult to sit upright in it. This bean bag chair boasts a durable olefin and Sunbrella cover that can withstand UV rays and outdoor conditions, making it a perfect addition next to your patio furniture. Though it's one of the most stylish bean bag chairs we found, the FatBoy is less structured than other options, so if you want to sit upright, consider buying the coordinating frame. At only 15 pounds, you can bring this chair to the beach or pool for comfortable relaxation while on the go. While the cover can stand up to the elements, the brand recommends bringing the bean bag chair inside when it’s raining, as this will help keep it in good shape for longer. The cover is also machine washable for easy cleaning season after season. Price at time of publish: $369 Product Details: Fill Material: Beads

Beads Cover Material: Olefin and Sunbrella

Olefin and Sunbrella Dimensions: 71 x 55 inches

71 x 55 inches Weight: 15 pounds

Best Bean Bag Chair for Kids Pottery Barn Kids Anywhere Beanbag 4.6 Pottery Barn Kids View On Potterybarnkids.com What Stands Out: This pick has a machine-washable cover and can be personalized with your child’s name. What Could Be Improved: It only comes in one size. If you want comfy, compact seating for your kid’s bedroom or playroom, opt for the Anywhere Beanbag from Pottery Barn. This affordable pick comes with an insert and cover, but you can purchase additional covers for when your little one's favorite color inevitably changes. We like this twill cover for its versatility, but there are also novelty choices, like a baseball design and a star print. Pottery Barn also offers monogram services to personalize your child’s bean bag chair. The twill cotton cover is machine washable—a must-have for kids—and the sealed zippers prevent the fill from coming out. Because this bean bag chair is lightweight and small, it’s easy for kids to pick up and move it to another room if they want, with no help needed. Price at time of publish: $149 Product Details: Fill Material: Recycled polystyrene

Recycled polystyrene Cover Material: Cotton twill

Cotton twill Dimensions: 31 inches diameter

31 inches diameter Weight: Not listed