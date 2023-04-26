Home Decorating The 10 Best Bean Bag Chairs of 2023 Sink into a world of comfort with these oversized, convertible, and faux-fur options. By Hannah Baker Hannah Baker Instagram Website Hannah has been writing for over 10 years and started her career in media as an assistant project manager for Henninger Media Services. She then worked for The Daily Muse as both an online community manager and columnist and later joined the Brides team in 2014. For five years, Hannah produced and pitched wedding style content for the bimonthly magazine. In 2019, she joined Rachael Ray in Season and Reveal Magazine as the home editor. Her other bylines include Martha Stewart, Apartment Therapy, The Muse, and Martha Stewart Weddings. She is currently the home editor at Rachael Ray in Season and Reveal Magazine. Hannah went to the University of Georgia and graduated in 2008 with a B.A. in sociology. We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Real Simple/Maria Ridgway Bean bag chairs are a comfortable and fun seating addition to any living room, bedroom, or patio. From one-seaters to oversized options that fit the whole family, bean bag chairs come in various styles to suit any space—not just children's playrooms. To find the best bean bag chairs, we researched various options while considering factors like price, style, size, and materials. We also spoke to Chloe Varelidi, a former architect and founder of the STEM toy brand Follies, and Jennifer Stephan, the founder and designer behind Jennifer Stephan Interiors. The chair you choose will ultimately depend on your style and needs, according to Varelidi. “Is the bean bag going to be an understated low-key element that invites people to a cozy space? Then go large and low," she says. “Is it a playful colorful accent to a smaller space? Then a slimmer shape might be best.” Our Top Picks Best Overall Bean Bag Chair: Yogibo Short Bean Bag Chair at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget Bean Bag Chair: Big Joe Milano at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge Bean Bag Chair: Lovesac Bean Bag at Lovesac.com Jump to Review Best Oversized Bean Bag Chair: Lumaland Giant Bean Bag Chair at Amazon Jump to Review Best Leather Bean Bag Chair: Pottery Barn Teen Vegan Leather Lounger at PBteen Jump to Review Best Faux Fur Bean Bag Chair: White Noise Aaliyah Bean Bag Chair at Wayfair Jump to Review Best Convertible Bean Bag Chair: CordaRoy's Chenille Bean Bag at Amazon Jump to Review Best Outdoor Bean Bag Chair: Fatboy Original Outdoor Bean Bag at Amazon Jump to Review Best Bean Bag Chair for Kids: Pottery Barn Kids Anywhere Beanbag at Potterybarnkids.com Jump to Review Best Bean Bag Chair for Dorm Rooms: Factory Direct Partners SoftScape Bean Bag at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Bean Bag Chair Yogibo Short Bean Bag Chair Amazon View On Amazon What Stands Out: This is a versatile bean bag chair that comes in many colors. What Could Be Improved: It could be bigger to fit more than one person. The Yogibo Short is an extremely versatile bean bag chair—seat a single person, flip it to the side for a loveseat, or lay it flat to double as a kid-sized bed. This bean bag chair also conforms to your body for ultimate comfort while you relax, and we love the array of color options. The brand also sells covers separately, so you can switch things up whenever you want. Plus, the cover is machine washable, so it’s easy to maintain and keep clean, even for those who have small children or pets. If you live in a small space or apartment, this bean bag chair is compact and lightweight enough to stash away when not in use. Price at time of publish: $239 Product Details: Fill Material: EPS beads Cover Material: Cotton/spandex blendDimensions: 22 x 23 x 49 inches Weight: 14 pounds Best Budget Bean Bag Chair Big Joe Milano Bean Bag Chair 4.9 Big Joe View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair What Stands Out: The colorful bean bag chair is a fraction of the price of our best overall pick. What Could Be Improved: The cover is not machine washable. This lightweight bean bag chair has a small footprint and comes in many patterns, textures, and colors you can tailor to your unique style. The handle at the top makes it easy to move around your home and the compact size is ideal for apartments and dorm rooms. Big Joe also offers refill beans to counteract compression from long-term use—a bonus if you'll be lounging in this chair often. We also love that this comfy chair is more structured than a traditional bean bag chair, keeping you supported and upright but still cozy. This chair is available in a few other sizes: a large version to stretch out on, an outdoor option for your porch or patio, and a kid-sized pick. Keep in mind that the cover is not machine washable, and the plush fabric might be more prone to wear and tear than some other materials. Price at time of publish: $48 Product Details: Fill Material: BeansCover Material: VariesDimensions: 28 x 30.5 x 28 inchesWeight: 4.5 pounds Best Splurge Bean Bag Chair Lovesac Create Your Own Bean Bag Lovesac View On Lovesac.com What Stands Out: This is a highly customizable bean bag chair, so you can choose from many sizes and colors. What Could Be Improved: The price—this is the most expensive option on our list. If you want a bean bag chair that perfectly coordinates with your decor and furniture, you might want to browse the hundreds of covers and five sizes available with Lovesac. In place of traditional beads or beans, the filling is a Durafoam blend that conforms to your body and keeps its shape for life—no replacement inserts are needed. The covers are washable, so you can keep your chair clean, even in a household with kids and pets. We also love how the larger sizes are big enough for up to four people and are super comfortable for napping, watching TV, or reading a book. The brand offers a 60-day trial period, but if you choose one of the custom cover options, you cannot return them. Covers are also available to purchase separately so you can switch things up if you want a change. Price at time of publish: From $875 Product Details: Fill Material: DurafoamCover Material: Varies Dimensions: From 36 x 39 inches to 72 x 49 inchesWeight: 35–95 pounds Best Oversized Bean Bag Chair Lumaland Giant Bean Bag Chair Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What Stands Out: This bean bag chair is big enough for multiple family members. What Could Be Improved: At 70 pounds, this pick is quite heavy and could be difficult to move around. This luxe bean bag chair is a mid-priced option for those who want super comfortable seating for a few family members or friends. At 7 feet long, it’s big enough to double as a bed, but might not be suited to smaller apartments. It's also one of the heaviest options on our list at 70 pounds, so if you want something easy to move, we suggest a smaller bean bag chair from our list. The fill is a recycled memory foam that molds to your body, but it does take two weeks to expand, as it ships in a compact box. The cover is a cozy microsuede you can remove and toss in the washing machine for easy cleaning. Price at time of publish: $300 Product Details: Fill Material: Recycled memory foam Cover Material: MicrosuedeDimensions: 48 x 84 x 48 inchesWeight: 70 pounds Best Leather Bean Bag Chair Pottery Barn Teen Vegan Leather Modern Lounger 4.4 Pottery Barn Teen View On PBteen What Stands Out: It has a sophisticated, luxurious appearance and comes in two sizes. What Could Be Improved: It’s made of vegan materials rather than real leather, which may not be ideal for some people. If you want the look of a luxurious leather chair without the hefty price tag, opt for a leather-like bean bag chair. This pick has a sophisticated, vintage leather look at a fraction of the price of the real thing—and is made of entirely vegan materials. It's stylish enough to take center stage in your living room or den with a mix of fashion and function, while the structured shape keeps you comfortably upright. Although it may not be as multi-functional as some of the other bean bag chairs on this list, this pick is an updated, stylish version of the classic bean bag chair. It is also offered in different materials (like corduroy and boucle), in case you love the shape and structured silhouette but want another fabric. Unfortunately, this selection isn’t machine washable, but you can spot-clean the faux leather easily. We love the small size for a teen or tween room, while the larger sizes work well for adults. Price at time of publish: From $299 Product Details: Fill Material: PolystyreneCover Material: 80% polyester and 20% polyurethane Dimensions: Small: 28 x 28 x 22 inches; Large: 33 x 30 x 23 inchesWeight: Not listed The 12 Best Leather Sofas of 2023 Best Faux Fur Bean Bag Chair White Noise Aaliyah Standard Faux Fur Bean Bag Chair & Lounger Wayfair View On Wayfair What Stands Out: This cozy bean bag chair has a removable, machine-washable cover. What Could Be Improved: The textured material might be difficult to spot clean. This faux fur bean bag chair looks and feels like sheepskin but comes at a fraction of the cost. Although the ivory color might show stains and dirt, the cover is machine washable so you can throw it in the laundry if it gets soiled. This chair comes in two sizes, but the smaller size has a suggested weight capacity of 150 pounds, so we recommend the larger size for families and adults. The childproof zippers prevent younger kids from opening the liner and spilling the beads, and the insert is refillable if the chair loses shape over time. Price at time of publish: From $140 Product Details: Fill Material: PolystyreneCover Material: Faux sheepskin Dimensions: Small: 22 x 28 x 28 inches; Large: 23 x 35 x 35 inchesWeight: Small: 7 pounds; Large: 13.5 pounds The 10 Best Faux Fur Blankets to Elevate Any Room in 2023 Best Convertible Bean Bag Chair CordaRoy's Chenille Bean Bag 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair What Stands Out: This pick doubles as a full-size bed for overnight guests. What Could Be Improved: There aren’t many patterns and textures to choose from. This clever chair doubles as a bed—just take the cover off to reveal a full-size sleeping pad. Whether you want it for overnight guests, sleepovers, or movie marathons, this pick is one of the most versatile loungers on our list. It can sleep one adult or two children, and, unlike air mattresses, it doesn't have a weight limit. We also love that it comes in queen and king sizes, too. The chenille cover is machine washable, cozy, and can go in the dryer for easy cleaning. The brand also offers a lifetime guarantee, ensuring this bean bag chair will stick around for years to come. Price at time of publish: $281 Product Details: Fill Material: FoamCover Material: ChenilleDimensions: Chair: 42 x 42 inches; Mattress: 54 x 75 x 8 inchesWeight: 34 pounds Best Outdoor Bean Bag Chair Fatboy Original Outdoor Bean Bag Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Fatboyusa.com What Stands Out: It’s made of durable, weather-resistant materials. What Could Be Improved: It’s not as structured as other options, so it may be difficult to sit upright in it. This bean bag chair boasts a durable olefin and Sunbrella cover that can withstand UV rays and outdoor conditions, making it a perfect addition next to your patio furniture. Though it's one of the most stylish bean bag chairs we found, the FatBoy is less structured than other options, so if you want to sit upright, consider buying the coordinating frame. At only 15 pounds, you can bring this chair to the beach or pool for comfortable relaxation while on the go. While the cover can stand up to the elements, the brand recommends bringing the bean bag chair inside when it’s raining, as this will help keep it in good shape for longer. The cover is also machine washable for easy cleaning season after season. Price at time of publish: $369 Product Details: Fill Material: Beads Cover Material: Olefin and SunbrellaDimensions: 71 x 55 inchesWeight: 15 pounds Best Bean Bag Chair for Kids Pottery Barn Kids Anywhere Beanbag 4.6 Pottery Barn Kids View On Potterybarnkids.com What Stands Out: This pick has a machine-washable cover and can be personalized with your child’s name. What Could Be Improved: It only comes in one size. If you want comfy, compact seating for your kid’s bedroom or playroom, opt for the Anywhere Beanbag from Pottery Barn. This affordable pick comes with an insert and cover, but you can purchase additional covers for when your little one's favorite color inevitably changes. We like this twill cover for its versatility, but there are also novelty choices, like a baseball design and a star print. Pottery Barn also offers monogram services to personalize your child’s bean bag chair. The twill cotton cover is machine washable—a must-have for kids—and the sealed zippers prevent the fill from coming out. Because this bean bag chair is lightweight and small, it’s easy for kids to pick up and move it to another room if they want, with no help needed. Price at time of publish: $149 Product Details: Fill Material: Recycled polystyreneCover Material: Cotton twillDimensions: 31 inches diameter Weight: Not listed Best Bean Bag Chair for Dorm Rooms Factory Direct Partners SoftScape Dew Drop Bean Bag Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair What Stands Out: The dew-drop shape fits well into tight corners and small spaces. What Could Be Improved: It doesn’t have a machine-washable cover. This bean bag chair is a fun seating solution for small spaces, such as dorm rooms and teen bedrooms. The dew-drop shape and compact size mean this chair easily fits into a corner, ideal for tight living quarters. Students can use this chair for late-night studying, gaming, or relaxing. And though we’re partial to the multi-color cover options, there are also solid colors if you want something simple. While this bean bag chair is affordable, the cover isn’t removable—so it's spot-clean only with this pick. Double-stitched seams keep the beads intact, but the brand also offers replacement beads should your chair lose shape. Price at time of publish: $120 Product Details: Fill Material: Foam beadsCover Material: Polyurethane Dimensions: 30 x 10 x 24 inches Weight: 10 pounds Final Verdict The Yogibo Short is our top pick overall for its versatility, washable cover, and affordable price point. If you want a versatile bean bag chair that can seamlessly transition into a bed, opt for CordaRoy's Chenille Bean Bag, which is available in full, queen, and king sizes. How to Shop for Bean Bag Chairs Like a Pro Fill The most common fill materials are polystyrene (a material similar to styrofoam); EPP, also known as expanded polypropylene beads, and memory foam. “Recycled polystyrene is widely available these days and a great structured choice for a bean bag that doesn’t sag after use,” says Chloe Varelidi, founder of the STEM toy brand Follies. Many brands also offer refill beads if your bean bag chair begins to lose its shape or deflate. For those who prefer a firm bean bag chair, a foam filling can retain its shape year after year. That said, it might not be as flexible or squishy as a bead-filled chair. Cover From faux leather to machine washable microsuede, there are plenty of covers to choose from while shopping for a bean bag chair. If style is your priority, Jennifer Stephan, the founder and interior designer behind Jennifer Stephan Interiors, recommends high-quality materials such as denim or leather for the outer shell. These materials can give your bean bag chair an updated, sophisticated look, but may be more challenging to clean. For those who want their bean bag chair in a high-traffic area, opt for a removable, machine-washable cover that can withstand lots of use. Corduroy and cotton are popular options for those who want a balance of style and durability. “It really depends on the style of the space you are adding your bean bag," says Varelidi. "If it’s your kid's playroom a thick corduroy bean bag is perfect, or a classic Fatboy if you have teens. If you are adding a playful note in your living room a handwoven cotton blend works well.” Size and Shape “There are many different shapes and sizes of bean bag chairs,” says Stephan. “Traditionally, a round bean bag is best for one person, while square bean bags are a good alternative to a standard chair or sofa, providing the best arm support, and can be many different sizes to accommodate multiple people. Pear-shaped bean bags are great for gaming or posture if planning to sit for an extended period of time, as they provide the best neck support. Lounger bean bags come in oblong shapes and oversized are great for relaxing solo or with a partner.” Care If your bean bag has a removable cover, Stephan suggests reviewing the care instructions before washing it. “If your cover isn't removable, it's best to spot-clean it with mild detergent when needed, and keep it in a cool, dry area away from direct sun," she says. "Just remember to not immerse the bean bag chair in water as moisture, as this will damage the beans.” Questions You Might Ask How much should you expect to spend on a bean bag chair? “Bean bags vary significantly in price according to size and materials used,” says Stephan. “You can expect to spend anywhere between $50 to $1,500. For a durable and comfortable single-use bean bag chair expect to spend around $200.” How do you keep bean bags from going flat? The filling in your bean bag chair determines what methods, if any, keep your chair full and comfortable. “I think choice of material is important, and like with a couch, fluffing it up and doing some maintenance here and there helps,” says Varelidi. If you opt for a bead-filled chair, you can purchase additional beads to refill if it becomes deflated or flat. It's best to keep all bean bag chairs out of sunlight and rotate the fill regularly to prevent the chair from going flat over time, according to Stephan. “Make sure to keep your bean bag chairs in a dry area," she says. "If exposed to moisture, the beans will sweat and if not treated, it will mildew and damage the entire piece.” Take Our Word for It This article was written by Hannah Baker, a freelance writer and editor with a decade of experience researching and writing about home products. This article was written by Hannah Baker, a freelance writer and editor with a decade of experience researching and writing about home products. She's written about products for Martha Stewart Living, Better Homes and Gardens, Apartment Therapy, Brides, MyDomaine, Shop TODAY, and Drew and Jonathan Reveal, to name a few. To write this article, Hannah researched various bean bag chairs and compared them for factors like price, style, size, and materials. She also spoke to Chloe Varelidi, founder of the STEM toy brand Follies, as well as Jennifer Stephan, the founder and interior designer behind Jennifer Stephan Interiors.