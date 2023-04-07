Home Decorating Outdoor Living The 11 Best Beach Chairs of 2023 Our picks include high-end reclining seats and low-profile loungers that get you as close to the sand as possible. By Morgan Goldberg Published on April 7, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Final Verdict How to Shop FAQs Take Our Word for It We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Real Simple / Kristin Kempa For those who like to relax at the beach, a comfortable place to sit is essential. A good beach chair can be the difference between a blissful day you wish would never end and an unpleasant one you’d rather cut short. “It is far more comfortable for your back to be sitting in a proper seat than on a beach blanket while reading, enjoying the scenery, or chatting with family and friends,” says Keri Baugh, founder of the family travel blog Bon Voyage With Kids. “Plus, a chair helps keep sand on your feet—and not everywhere else.” To find the best beach chairs for a comfortable, relaxing day by the ocean, we spent hours researching different models, considering factors like type, portability, material, and features. We also received expert tips from Baugh as well as David D’Alessandro, the inventor and designer of Ostrich beach chairs. Whether you prefer to relax on a low-profile lounger or a luxe seat as far away from the sand as possible, there’s a comfortable beach chair on our list for everyone. The Tommy Chair at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best Inflatable Beach Chair: Wekapo Inflatable Lounger Air Sofa at Amazon Jump to Review Best Face-Down Beach Chair: Ostrich Chaise Lounge at Amazon Jump to Review Best Lounger Beach Chair: L.L.Bean Beach Lounger at L.L.Bean Jump to Review Best Overall Beach Chair Tommy Bahama Swimming Marlins Deluxe Backpack Beach Chair Tommy Bahama View On Tommybahama.com Who it’s for: People who want a durable, lightweight, and comfortable beach chair. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer a sleek and minimal beach chair. Our top pick, the Tommy Bahama Swimming Marlins Deluxe Backpack Beach Chair, has everything a beachgoer needs for a long day by the sea. At just 8 pounds, it's relatively lightweight, and the convenient backpack straps make it easy to carry. This chair reclines fully for comfortable naps on the sand and has a fold-out towel bar. The aluminum and steel frame is extremely sturdy, while its polyester seat is easy to clean and quick-drying. Plus, the fabric comes in different colors and patterns, so you can pick the one that sparks the most joy. On top of all these features, this Tommy Bahama beach chair also boasts a handful of add-ons that push it to the top of our list. It comes with a comfortable attached pillow, a handy cup holder, an insulated cooler pouch, another zippered pouch, and a small side pocket for your phone or a bottle of sunscreen. Price at time of publish: $90 Product Details: Dimensions: 24 x 32 x 28 inchesWeight: 8 poundsWeight Capacity: 300 poundsMaterials: Aluminum, steel shaft, polyester, wood Best Budget Beach Chair Coleman Lightweight Utopia Breeze Beach Chair Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a simplistic, affordable beach chair. Who it isn’t for: People who want a reclining beach chair. If you want a budget-friendly beach chair, opt for the Coleman Lightweight Utopia Breeze Beach Sling Chair. Despite its low price, it feels high-quality and is built to last. The strong steel frame can support up to 250 pounds, but this is one of the lightest beach chairs on our list at just over 5 pounds. Plus, it folds up into a carrying bag for easy portability. Though this pick doesn’t recline, the back has a comfortable, relaxed angle, and the arms have an ergonomic curve. It also boasts a cup holder so your drink doesn’t get sandy and a practical back pocket for storing towels, sunscreen, and other beach day essentials. Price at time of publish: $43 Product Details: Dimensions: 9.65 x 21 x 10 inchesWeight: 5.3 poundsWeight Capacity: 250 poundsMaterials: Powder-coated steel, synthetic fabric Best Reclining Beach Chair Ostrich Deluxe 3N1 Chair Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want a luxe beach chair to kick back in. Who it isn’t for: People who want a beach chair on a budget. The Ostrich Deluxe 3N1 Chair has 15 different adjustable positions between the chair back and footrest, plus a hole for laying comfortably face-down, squarely earning it our award as the best reclining beach chair. In addition to its adjustable reclining positions, this beach chair has extra-wide wood armrests, a padded seat, and a lumbar pillow for ultimate relaxation. The chair sits 12 inches above the ground for easy access and egress and has a convenient cup holder, carry strap, and utility side bag for your phone or keys. Perhaps most importantly, this chair is built with longevity in mind. This pick has a rust-proof aluminum frame and a seat made of heavy-duty outdoor fabric, so it’ll accompany you on beach days for years to come. Price at time of publish: $130 Product Details: Dimensions: 60.76 x 28.10 x 39.73 inchesWeight: 10.8 poundsWeight Capacity: 275 poundsMaterials: Heavy-duty Textilene, aluminum Best Low-Profile Beach Chair Sunny Life Terry Travel Lounger Revolve View On Freepeople.com View On Revolve View On Sunnylife.com Who it’s for: People who want a compact beach chair that sits close to the sand. Who it isn’t for: People with limited mobility who struggle to get up from the ground. When it comes to low-profile beach chairs, the Sunny Life Terry Travel Lounger is as low as can be—it sits directly on the sand like a beach towel, but with much more support. And with its jacquard terry cloth fabric, it feels like you’re relaxing on a towel without the lack of back support. This chair also offers six adjustable recline settings for tailored comfort. We love the convenient features of this chair, which include a removable cotton cover you can toss in the washing machine and a fabric carry handle for portability. With a cheerful, coastal aesthetic, this chair will add pizzazz to your next beach day. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Dimensions: 36.61 x 16.93 x 3.94 inchesWeight: 5.73 poundsWeight Capacity: 331 poundsMaterials: Steel, foam, cotton The 8 Best Picnic Blankets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Shaded Beach Chair GCI Outdoor Waterside SunShade Backpack Beach Chair Amazon View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Gcioutdoor.com Who it’s for: People who don’t want to lug an umbrella to the beach. Who it isn’t for: People who want a lightweight beach chair. If you have an allegiance to your beach umbrella, keep scrolling—the GCI Outdoor SunShade Backpack Beach Chair is for shade lovers who want an all-in-one solution to excessive rays at the beach. You can adjust the shade canopy from front to back or collapse it when you want to work on your tan. Aside from the convenient canopy, this GCI Outdoor chair is also foldable and outfitted with backpack straps for portability. It has four recline positions for comfort, and it’s made of a durable aluminum and steel frame. Plus, the ventilated mesh backrest, head pillow, cup holder, and large back pocket make for a comfortable beach chair well-equipped for all-day lounging. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Dimensions: 26 x 24.2 x 30.9 inchesWeight: 9.7 poundsWeight Capacity: 250 poundsMaterials: Powder-coated steel-aluminum hybrid frame Best Foldable Beach Chair KingCamp Low-Sling Beach Chair 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want a convenient and compact beach chair. Who it isn’t for: People who want a reclining beach chair. Many of the beach chairs on this list are foldable, but few are as compact and easy to transport as the KingCamp Low Folding Beach Chair, which fits into a small carrying bag you can tote across the sand and store away. This comfortable, low-profile chair has rounded arms, a wide seat, and a high back. This pick has a heavy-duty steel frame and durable polyester fabric, and it has a mesh ventilation strip in the back to keep you cool in the sun. There’s also a cup holder for your drink. The only downside to this chair is that it can't recline from its fixed position. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Dimensions: 24.8 x 23.2 x 25.2 inchesWeight: 6.6 poundsWeight capacity: 300 poundsMaterials: Polyester, steel Best Stylish Beach Chair Business & Pleasure Co. The Tommy Chair Business & Pleasure Co. View On Nordstrom View On Anthropologie View On Bloomingdales Who it’s for: People who want an aesthetic way to lounge on the beach. Who it isn’t for: People who want a lightweight or affordable beach chair. If you envision an aesthetic beach vacation complete with chic chairs, consider The Tommy Chair from Business & Pleasure Co. With a warm, minimalist hardwood frame and an umbrella canvas seat available in many summery hues and prints, this pick has both style and functionality. The wood frame has a weather-resistant coating and the canvas fabric is UV-, mold-, and water-resistant for durability. Though this chair weighs more than our other selections, padded backpack straps make it easy to transport and carry from your car to your favorite spot on the sand. It’s also quite comfortable, with five recline positions, a pillow for your head, and wide armrests. There’s even a large zipper pocket on the back for stashing away your belongings throughout the day. Price at time of publish: $299 Product Details: Dimensions: 34 x 26 x 30 inchesWeight: 14 poundsWeight Capacity: 250 poundsMaterials: Hardwood, canvas Best Inflatable Beach Chair Wekapo Inflatable Lounger Air Sofa Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want to pack light. Who it isn’t for: People who want a speedy beach setup process. If you hate lugging heavy loads to the beach, this chair is for you. The Wekapo Inflatable Lounger weighs under 3 pounds and rolls into a small backpack. When you’re ready to relax on the beach, just wave the lounger through the air to inflate it—no pump or blowing required. Once inflated, you can lounge for five to six hours. This chair also has a pillow-shaped headrest that supports your upper back and neck, making it the perfect spot for reading or napping. It also has a pocket to store your beach essentials. On windy days, you can use the included stake and built-in loop to firmly secure the lounger to the sand. Price at time of publish: $42 Product Details: Dimensions: 82 x 27 x 35 inchesWeight: 2.65 poundsWeight Capacity: 500 poundsMaterials: Terylene Best Face-Down Beach Chair Ostrich Chaise Lounge Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want to lay on their stomachs. Who it isn’t for: People who want a low-profile beach chair. The Ostrich Chaise Lounge allows you to comfortably nap, tan, and read face-down without craning your neck or losing circulation in your arms. Unlike other beach chairs on our list, this one has two side holes so you can extend your arms through and under the chair and a face hole underneath an attached pillow. Despite its size, this Ostrich chair weighs under 10 pounds and manages to fold up for easy portability with its carrying strap. It’s also durable, with a powder-coated steel frame and a heavy-duty polyester seat. Price at time of publish: $68 Product Details: Dimensions: 72 x 22 x 12 inches Weight: 9.8 poundsWeight Capacity: 250 poundsMaterials: Heavy-duty polyester, powder-coated steel Best Lounger Beach Chair L.L.Bean Beach Lounger L.L Bean View On L.L.Bean Who it’s for: People who want to be close to the ground with back support. Who it isn’t for: People who dislike getting sandy. The L.L. Bean Beach Lounger is pretty lightweight at just 6 pounds and includes a built-in shoulder strap for easy carrying, making your beach setup as breezy as possible. It sits directly on the sand but still has a padded seat, arms, and adjustable backrest, so you’re comfortable throughout the day. Plus, the attached cup holder is perfect for a refreshing drink on the beach, while the zippered pocket stores all your necessities. Keep in mind that because this lounger is so low on the ground, you’re bound to be a bit sandy after laying on it all day. Price at time of publish: $59 Product Details: Dimensions: 24 x 33 inchesWeight: 6 poundsWeight Capacity: N/AMaterials: Polyester Best Cushioned Beach Chair Sunday Supply Co. Natural Instinct Beach Chair Sunday Supply Co. View On Sundaysupply.co Who it’s for: People who want a simple, padded beach chair. Who it isn’t for: People who want a beach chair with a cup holder. The Sunday Supply Co. Natural Instinct Beach Chair is supremely comfortable thanks to its foam cushion seat and fixed reclined position. The cushion is covered in a water-, tear-, and fade-resistant fabric slip that you can remove and throw in the washing machine for easy cleaning. This pick is also classically stylish, with a navy-and-white vertical striped pattern, a white powder-coated aluminum frame, and a minimalist, low-profile silhouette. At just 5.7 pounds, it's also super lightweight. This beach chair folds easily and has a removable strap for carrying, too. Plus, it has a handy pocket for your phone, sunscreen, or keys. Price at time of publish: $169 Product Details: Dimensions: 24 x 20 x 7 inchesWeight: 5.7 poundsWeight Capacity: 220 poundsMaterials: Powder-coated aluminum alloy, foam, fabric Final Verdict The Tommy Bahama Swimming Marlins Deluxe Backpack Beach Chair is our top pick for its comfortable reclining positions, lightweight frame, portability, and storage options—both insulated and regular. For those who want a durable beach chair on a budget, opt for the Coleman Lightweight Utopia Breeze Beach Sling Chair, which has a cupholder, a convenient carry bag, and a seatback pocket. How to Shop for Beach Chairs Like a Pro Type Consider how you like to lounge before you search for a new beach chair. If comfort is your priority, look for a reclining or cushioned beach chair. People who like to lay on their stomachs will need a face-down beach chair, while loungers are best for those who want to lie on their backs. Beachgoers who want sun protection without lugging a separate umbrella should opt for a shaded beach chair, like the GCI Outdoor Waterside SunShade Backpack Beach Chair. Portability We're all familiar with the hassle of lugging cumbersome, heavy, and unwieldy items to the beach, which is why portability should be a key consideration as you shop. “Portability means the chair can fold flat, is generally 12 pounds or less, and can be carried easily via a single carry strap or dual backpack carry straps,” says Ostrich beach chair designer David D’Alessandro. And travel expert Keri Baugh agrees: “If you have a heavy, wonky beach chair, it will make carrying it to the beach difficult and uncomfortable. Ones that are lightweight and easy to carry are ideal.” Material The material your beach chair is made of can determine how durable and lightweight it is. The most common frame options are aluminum, steel, and wood. “Aluminum frames are usually lighter and tend to hold up longer in a beach environment,” says D’Alessandro. “But steel frames are generally stronger, and typically will have a higher weight capacity rating.” When it comes to seat material, Baugh recommends fabrics that withstand outdoor elements. “Recycled plastic is a good sand- and water-resistant choice, though this material can get hot in the sun,” she says. “We also have found chairs with a water-resistant canvas to be a great choice. They may attract a bit more sand, but they can be easily hosed off for cleaning. Mesh chairs are also a good choice, as they will not absorb water or sand.” Features Bonus features make one beach chair stand out from the next. Do you want a built-in pillow or cup holder? Storage pockets to hold your essentials? How about an insulated pouch to keep your drinks cold instead of using a full-size cooler? These add-ons can improve comfort or accessibility to frequently used items, like sunscreen, a book, or a beverage. Questions You Might Ask How do you keep beach chairs from rusting? Moisture is the most common cause of rust on aluminum and steel frames, so all you need to do to avoid rust is keep your beach chair dry. Also, look for rust-resistant finishes or materials, as some beach chairs are treated to prevent buildup, like the Business & Pleasure Co. The Tommy Chair. How do you clean beach chairs? When you return from the beach, shake your chair to remove any lingering sand or dust. If necessary, you can vacuum the remaining debris. (A handheld vacuum will be better for this task than a clunky upright model.) Then, use soapy water to remove stains and dry wet spots. What is the lifespan of a beach chair? There are two components that determine the lifespan of your beach chair: the upkeep and the materials. 