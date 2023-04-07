Whether you prefer to relax on a low-profile lounger or a luxe seat as far away from the sand as possible, there’s a comfortable beach chair on our list for everyone.

To find the best beach chairs for a comfortable, relaxing day by the ocean, we spent hours researching different models, considering factors like type, portability, material, and features. We also received expert tips from Baugh as well as David D’Alessandro, the inventor and designer of Ostrich beach chairs.

“It is far more comfortable for your back to be sitting in a proper seat than on a beach blanket while reading, enjoying the scenery, or chatting with family and friends,” says Keri Baugh, founder of the family travel blog Bon Voyage With Kids. “Plus, a chair helps keep sand on your feet—and not everywhere else.”

For those who like to relax at the beach, a comfortable place to sit is essential. A good beach chair can be the difference between a blissful day you wish would never end and an unpleasant one you’d rather cut short.

Best Overall Beach Chair Tommy Bahama Swimming Marlins Deluxe Backpack Beach Chair Tommy Bahama View On Tommybahama.com Who it’s for: People who want a durable, lightweight, and comfortable beach chair. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer a sleek and minimal beach chair. Our top pick, the Tommy Bahama Swimming Marlins Deluxe Backpack Beach Chair, has everything a beachgoer needs for a long day by the sea. At just 8 pounds, it's relatively lightweight, and the convenient backpack straps make it easy to carry. This chair reclines fully for comfortable naps on the sand and has a fold-out towel bar. The aluminum and steel frame is extremely sturdy, while its polyester seat is easy to clean and quick-drying. Plus, the fabric comes in different colors and patterns, so you can pick the one that sparks the most joy. On top of all these features, this Tommy Bahama beach chair also boasts a handful of add-ons that push it to the top of our list. It comes with a comfortable attached pillow, a handy cup holder, an insulated cooler pouch, another zippered pouch, and a small side pocket for your phone or a bottle of sunscreen. Price at time of publish: $90 Product Details: Dimensions: 24 x 32 x 28 inches

24 x 32 x 28 inches Weight: 8 pounds

8 pounds Weight Capacity: 300 pounds

300 pounds Materials: Aluminum, steel shaft, polyester, wood

Best Budget Beach Chair Coleman Lightweight Utopia Breeze Beach Chair Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a simplistic, affordable beach chair. Who it isn’t for: People who want a reclining beach chair. If you want a budget-friendly beach chair, opt for the Coleman Lightweight Utopia Breeze Beach Sling Chair. Despite its low price, it feels high-quality and is built to last. The strong steel frame can support up to 250 pounds, but this is one of the lightest beach chairs on our list at just over 5 pounds. Plus, it folds up into a carrying bag for easy portability. Though this pick doesn’t recline, the back has a comfortable, relaxed angle, and the arms have an ergonomic curve. It also boasts a cup holder so your drink doesn’t get sandy and a practical back pocket for storing towels, sunscreen, and other beach day essentials. Price at time of publish: $43 Product Details: Dimensions: 9.65 x 21 x 10 inches

9.65 x 21 x 10 inches Weight: 5.3 pounds

5.3 pounds Weight Capacity: 250 pounds

250 pounds Materials: Powder-coated steel, synthetic fabric

Best Reclining Beach Chair Ostrich Deluxe 3N1 Chair Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want a luxe beach chair to kick back in. Who it isn’t for: People who want a beach chair on a budget. The Ostrich Deluxe 3N1 Chair has 15 different adjustable positions between the chair back and footrest, plus a hole for laying comfortably face-down, squarely earning it our award as the best reclining beach chair. In addition to its adjustable reclining positions, this beach chair has extra-wide wood armrests, a padded seat, and a lumbar pillow for ultimate relaxation. The chair sits 12 inches above the ground for easy access and egress and has a convenient cup holder, carry strap, and utility side bag for your phone or keys. Perhaps most importantly, this chair is built with longevity in mind. This pick has a rust-proof aluminum frame and a seat made of heavy-duty outdoor fabric, so it’ll accompany you on beach days for years to come. Price at time of publish: $130 Product Details: Dimensions: 60.76 x 28.10 x 39.73 inches

60.76 x 28.10 x 39.73 inches Weight: 10.8 pounds

10.8 pounds Weight Capacity: 275 pounds

275 pounds Materials: Heavy-duty Textilene, aluminum

Best Low-Profile Beach Chair Sunny Life Terry Travel Lounger Revolve View On Freepeople.com View On Revolve View On Sunnylife.com Who it’s for: People who want a compact beach chair that sits close to the sand. Who it isn’t for: People with limited mobility who struggle to get up from the ground. When it comes to low-profile beach chairs, the Sunny Life Terry Travel Lounger is as low as can be—it sits directly on the sand like a beach towel, but with much more support. And with its jacquard terry cloth fabric, it feels like you’re relaxing on a towel without the lack of back support. This chair also offers six adjustable recline settings for tailored comfort. We love the convenient features of this chair, which include a removable cotton cover you can toss in the washing machine and a fabric carry handle for portability. With a cheerful, coastal aesthetic, this chair will add pizzazz to your next beach day. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Dimensions: 36.61 x 16.93 x 3.94 inches

36.61 x 16.93 x 3.94 inches Weight: 5.73 pounds

5.73 pounds Weight Capacity: 331 pounds

331 pounds Materials: Steel, foam, cotton The 8 Best Picnic Blankets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Shaded Beach Chair GCI Outdoor Waterside SunShade Backpack Beach Chair Amazon View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Gcioutdoor.com Who it’s for: People who don’t want to lug an umbrella to the beach. Who it isn’t for: People who want a lightweight beach chair. If you have an allegiance to your beach umbrella, keep scrolling—the GCI Outdoor SunShade Backpack Beach Chair is for shade lovers who want an all-in-one solution to excessive rays at the beach. You can adjust the shade canopy from front to back or collapse it when you want to work on your tan. Aside from the convenient canopy, this GCI Outdoor chair is also foldable and outfitted with backpack straps for portability. It has four recline positions for comfort, and it’s made of a durable aluminum and steel frame. Plus, the ventilated mesh backrest, head pillow, cup holder, and large back pocket make for a comfortable beach chair well-equipped for all-day lounging. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Dimensions: 26 x 24.2 x 30.9 inches

26 x 24.2 x 30.9 inches Weight: 9.7 pounds

9.7 pounds Weight Capacity: 250 pounds

250 pounds Materials: Powder-coated steel-aluminum hybrid frame

Best Foldable Beach Chair KingCamp Low-Sling Beach Chair 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want a convenient and compact beach chair. Who it isn’t for: People who want a reclining beach chair. Many of the beach chairs on this list are foldable, but few are as compact and easy to transport as the KingCamp Low Folding Beach Chair, which fits into a small carrying bag you can tote across the sand and store away. This comfortable, low-profile chair has rounded arms, a wide seat, and a high back. This pick has a heavy-duty steel frame and durable polyester fabric, and it has a mesh ventilation strip in the back to keep you cool in the sun. There’s also a cup holder for your drink. The only downside to this chair is that it can't recline from its fixed position. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Dimensions: 24.8 x 23.2 x 25.2 inches

24.8 x 23.2 x 25.2 inches Weight: 6.6 pounds

6.6 pounds Weight capacity: 300 pounds

300 pounds Materials: Polyester, steel

Best Stylish Beach Chair Business & Pleasure Co. The Tommy Chair Business & Pleasure Co. View On Nordstrom View On Anthropologie View On Bloomingdales Who it’s for: People who want an aesthetic way to lounge on the beach. Who it isn’t for: People who want a lightweight or affordable beach chair. If you envision an aesthetic beach vacation complete with chic chairs, consider The Tommy Chair from Business & Pleasure Co. With a warm, minimalist hardwood frame and an umbrella canvas seat available in many summery hues and prints, this pick has both style and functionality. The wood frame has a weather-resistant coating and the canvas fabric is UV-, mold-, and water-resistant for durability. Though this chair weighs more than our other selections, padded backpack straps make it easy to transport and carry from your car to your favorite spot on the sand. It’s also quite comfortable, with five recline positions, a pillow for your head, and wide armrests. There’s even a large zipper pocket on the back for stashing away your belongings throughout the day. Price at time of publish: $299 Product Details: Dimensions: 34 x 26 x 30 inches

34 x 26 x 30 inches Weight: 14 pounds

14 pounds Weight Capacity: 250 pounds

250 pounds Materials: Hardwood, canvas

Best Inflatable Beach Chair Wekapo Inflatable Lounger Air Sofa Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want to pack light. Who it isn’t for: People who want a speedy beach setup process. If you hate lugging heavy loads to the beach, this chair is for you. The Wekapo Inflatable Lounger weighs under 3 pounds and rolls into a small backpack. When you’re ready to relax on the beach, just wave the lounger through the air to inflate it—no pump or blowing required. Once inflated, you can lounge for five to six hours. This chair also has a pillow-shaped headrest that supports your upper back and neck, making it the perfect spot for reading or napping. It also has a pocket to store your beach essentials. On windy days, you can use the included stake and built-in loop to firmly secure the lounger to the sand. Price at time of publish: $42 Product Details: Dimensions: 82 x 27 x 35 inches

82 x 27 x 35 inches Weight: 2.65 pounds

2.65 pounds Weight Capacity: 500 pounds

500 pounds Materials: Terylene

Best Face-Down Beach Chair Ostrich Chaise Lounge Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want to lay on their stomachs. Who it isn’t for: People who want a low-profile beach chair. The Ostrich Chaise Lounge allows you to comfortably nap, tan, and read face-down without craning your neck or losing circulation in your arms. Unlike other beach chairs on our list, this one has two side holes so you can extend your arms through and under the chair and a face hole underneath an attached pillow. Despite its size, this Ostrich chair weighs under 10 pounds and manages to fold up for easy portability with its carrying strap. It’s also durable, with a powder-coated steel frame and a heavy-duty polyester seat. Price at time of publish: $68 Product Details: Dimensions: 72 x 22 x 12 inches

72 x 22 x 12 inches Weight: 9.8 pounds

9.8 pounds Weight Capacity: 250 pounds

250 pounds Materials: Heavy-duty polyester, powder-coated steel

Best Lounger Beach Chair L.L.Bean Beach Lounger L.L Bean View On L.L.Bean Who it’s for: People who want to be close to the ground with back support. Who it isn’t for: People who dislike getting sandy. The L.L. Bean Beach Lounger is pretty lightweight at just 6 pounds and includes a built-in shoulder strap for easy carrying, making your beach setup as breezy as possible. It sits directly on the sand but still has a padded seat, arms, and adjustable backrest, so you’re comfortable throughout the day. Plus, the attached cup holder is perfect for a refreshing drink on the beach, while the zippered pocket stores all your necessities. Keep in mind that because this lounger is so low on the ground, you’re bound to be a bit sandy after laying on it all day. Price at time of publish: $59 Product Details: Dimensions: 24 x 33 inches

24 x 33 inches Weight: 6 pounds

6 pounds Weight Capacity: N/A

N/A Materials: Polyester