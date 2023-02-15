Shopping The 11 Best Bathroom Vanities of 2023 Our top pick is the Mercury Row Atencio Freestanding Single Bathroom Vanity for its range of finishes and ample storage space. By Hannah Baker Hannah Baker Instagram Website Hannah has been writing for over 10 years and started her career in media as an assistant project manager for Henninger Media Services. She then worked for The Daily Muse as both an online community manager and columnist and later joined the Brides team in 2014. For five years, Hannah produced and pitched wedding style content for the bimonthly magazine. In 2019, she joined Rachael Ray in Season and Reveal Magazine as the home editor. Her other bylines include Martha Stewart, Apartment Therapy, The Muse, and Martha Stewart Weddings. She is currently the home editor at Rachael Ray in Season and Reveal Magazine. Hannah went to the University of Georgia and graduated in 2008 with a B.A. in sociology. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 15, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Final Verdict How to Shop FAQs Take Our Word for It We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Real Simple / Reese Herrington A vanity is an important part of any primary bathroom—it's where you style your hair, put on makeup, and unwind with your evening skincare routine. Whether you’re renovating the entire bathroom or simply in the mood for fresh furnishings, a new bathroom vanity can give your space an immediate facelift. To find the best bathroom vanities, we researched dozens of options while considering factors like price point, style, size, materials, and storage space. We also spoke to designer Lucy O’Brien, owner of Tartan & Toile, who says that one of the most important things to consider before shopping is the type of vanity you’re looking for. “We love console vanities, both for their historical aesthetic, as well as their ability to open up the space and make a small bathroom seem much bigger without the bulk of a cabinet-style vanity,” O’Brien says. Our top pick is the Mercury Row Atencio Freestanding Single Bathroom Vanity for its versatile style, wide range of finishes, ample storage space, and included hardware. Our Top Picks Best Overall Bathroom Vanity: Mercury Row Atencio Single Bathroom Vanity at Wayfair Jump to Review Best Budget Bathroom Vanity: Joss & Main Caitlyn Single Bathroom Vanity at Jossandmain.com Jump to Review Best Double Bathroom Vanity: Home Decorators Collection Sonoma Bath Vanity at Home Depot Jump to Review Best Small Bathroom Vanity: Sand & Stable Jewell Freestanding Single Bathroom Vanity at Wayfair Jump to Review Best Floating Bathroom Vanity: AllModern Andover Single Bathroom Vanity at Wayfair Jump to Review Best Corner Bathroom Vanity: Home Decorators Collection Aberdeen Corner Vanity at Home Depot Jump to Review Best Bathroom Vanity With Open Storage: Steelside Whittier Single Bathroom Vanity at Wayfair Jump to Review Best Bathroom Vanity With Mirror: Red Barrel Studio Cabott Vanity at Wayfair Jump to Review Best Farmhouse Bathroom Vanity: Ari Kitchen & Bath Single Bathroom Vanity at Wayfair Jump to Review Best Industrial Bathroom Vanity: Pottery Barn Frances Concrete Top Single Sink Vanity at Pottery Barn Jump to Review Best Overall Bathroom Vanity Mercury Row Atencio Freestanding Single Bathroom Vanity Wayfair View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want a versatile vanity with more than one finish available. Who it isn’t for: People who want a faucet and mirror included with their vanity. This freestanding vanity has plenty of storage for all your toiletries and cleaning supplies and it comes in three finishes (white, gray, and dark blue). The countertop is made of engineered stone designed to resemble Carrara marble, which helps to cut down on the overall cost, and the white ceramic sink is under-mounted for a streamlined, modern look. Storage on this vanity includes a main under-sink area with an adjustable shelf and two side drawers. The drawers and door hinges are all soft-close, so they glide slowly instead of slamming shut—adding another luxurious touch to this pick. This vanity doesn’t come with a mirror or faucet, but we love that it is delivered fully assembled for a streamlined setup process. The included hardware for the white and gray finish is nickel and the navy blue comes with gold-tone hardware. Price at time of publish: $1,508 Product Details: Type: FreestandingMaterials: Solid wood and engineered stone countertopDimensions: 22 x 42 x 38 inches Best Budget Bathroom Vanity Joss & Main Caitlyn Single Bathroom Vanity Joss & Main View On Jossandmain.com Who it’s for: People looking for an inexpensive, modern vanity. Who it isn’t for: People who want a double-sink vanity. This 24-inch single-sink vanity is ideal for small spaces and those shopping on a budget. That said, if you need a lot of under-sink storage, this might not be the right vanity. The Caitlyn Vanity has one functional drawer, which is great for stashing toiletries, makeup, and more. The open storage shelf underneath is great for stacked linens or a small basket with toilet paper and washcloths. The engineered wood frame of this vanity comes in four neutral, versatile finishes (dark blue, white, gray, and black), and hardware is included (gold pulls for the blue finish and silver for the other colors). While this vanity does have a sink, it does not include a faucet or backsplash. This vanity comes fully assembled so you can skip the confusing instructions entirely. If you need extra storage, consider buying this vanity and a mirror with hidden storage so you can utilize all your available space. Price at time of publish: $290 Product Details: Type: FreestandingMaterials: Engineered wood and ceramicDimensions: 18.25 x 24 x 34 inches Best Double Bathroom Vanity Home Decorators Collection Sonoma Bath Vanity Home Depot View On Home Depot Who it’s for: People who want a double vanity with a marble top. Who it isn’t for: People who have a small bathroom. Perfect for a primary bathroom, this double vanity has two undermount sinks with plenty of storage space for your and your partner’s toiletries. The vanity is medium-density fiberboard, the countertop is white Carrara marble, and the under-sink storage includes two shelves on each side and three soft-close functional drawers in the middle. If you need even more storage, you can opt for the larger 72-inch option. This bathroom vanity also comes in six finishes so you can choose a color that suits your existing decor. The sinks, hardware, and backsplash come included, but you will have to purchase faucets and mirrors separately. Unlike some other vanities, this pick doesn’t come fully assembled, so you’ll have to do that before you install it. Price at time of publish: $2,179 Product Details: Type: FreestandingMaterials: Fiberboard and marble Dimensions: 22 x 60 x 34.5 inches The 7 Best Bath Mats of 2023 to Upgrade Your Bathroom Best Small Bathroom Vanity Sand & Stable Jewell Freestanding Single Bathroom Vanity Wayfair View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People looking for a small, affordable vanity for a powder room. Who it isn’t for: People who need lots of storage space. This petite vanity will fit perfectly in your half bath or powder room. It Comes in six colors and includes a modern bar pull for the cabinet door. We like that it has under-sink cabinet storage and a small open storage shelf for bath linens or toilet paper. To make the most of the small cabinet space, look for shelf risers that maximize vertical space or try a storage solution like a multi-drawer container to organize your toiletries. The green and blue finishes come with gold hardware, while the gray, black, and white finishes have silver hardware. The countertop and sink are white ceramic for a clean and modern touch. Just note that you’ll need to purchase a faucet, mirror, backsplash, and p-trap separately. Price at time of publish: $600 Product Details: Type: FreestandingMaterials: Engineered wood and ceramic Dimensions: 15.7 x 20.39 x 34 inches Best Floating Bathroom Vanity AllModern Andover Single Bathroom Vanity Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Allmodern.com Who it’s for: People who want a modern vanity that can hang at any height. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a traditional bathroom vanity. You can install a floating vanity at pretty much any height, which helps to accommodate homes with children, people who use a wheelchair, or those who are taller than average. AllModern’s Andover Single Bathroom Vanity has an airy, modern look and comes in two finishes: walnut brown and white. The vanity has sleek lines and a compact design, making it ideal for a smaller bathroom. The soft-close drawers can stash toiletries and the small, open shelf under the drawer is ideal for washcloths or cleaning supplies. The base is made of manufactured wood, while the countertop is white resin. Price at time of publish: $420 Product Details: Type: FreestandingMaterials: Manufactured wood and resinDimensions: 18.31 x 24 x 19.69 inches Best Corner Bathroom Vanity Home Decorators Collection Aberdeen Corner Vanity Home Depot View On Home Depot Who it’s for: People who want a corner vanity. Who it isn’t for: People who want a large or double sink vanity. If you want a vanity that will fit comfortably into the corner of your bathroom, opt for the Aberdeen Corner Vanity. This vanity comes in two finishes (white and gray) and has a traditional design for those who dislike modern styles. It has soft-close doors, luxe chrome hardware, and two shelves for linens, toiletries, and cleaning supplies. While this vanity has storage, it doesn’t have functional drawers, so it's best suited for a powder room or guest bath. The vanity top is Carrara marble and the sink is under-mounted for a streamlined, classy look. This vanity doesn’t come with a faucet or mirror, but does come fully assembled with pre-drilled holes for a four-inch faucet and has a Carrara marble backsplash. Price at time of publish: $1,399 Product Details: Type: FreestandingMaterials: Wood and Carrara marbleDimensions: 22.9 x 32.50 x 34.50 inches 12 Best Makeup Organizers That Will Seriously Declutter Your Makeup Collection Best Bathroom Vanity With Open Storage Steelside Whittier Single Bathroom Vanity Steelside View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People with small bathrooms who prefer open shelving instead of drawers. Who it isn’t for: People who need a lot of under-sink storage. Open storage vanities are ideal for small or oddly shaped bathrooms. If your bathroom already feels crowded or busy, a traditional vanity will most likely look heavy in your space, while open vanities can reduce visual clutter. Of course, the con is that open vanities don’t have a lot of concealed storage, so it’s better for those with a limited toiletry collection. We love this minimal design with clean lines and sleek accents. The black option has a gold-tone base, while the white has a silver base for a traditional appearance. While this vanity is budget-friendly, you will also need to purchase a faucet, p-trap, and mounting bracket to secure it on the wall. A single faucet is compatible with its pre-drilled hole, meaning the faucet you buy can’t have separate knobs. Price at time of publish: $875 Product Details: Type: Freestanding Materials: Stone and stainless steelDimensions: 20 x 30 x 34 inches If Your Bathroom Lighting Is a Nightmare, This LED Mirror Can Fix That Best Bathroom Vanity With Mirror Red Barrel Studio Cabott Freestanding Single Bathroom Vanity Wayfair View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want a package deal with all the parts they need for the vanity. Who it isn’t for: People who want to pick out their own mirror and faucet for a customizable look. If you’re looking to save time and money while vanity shopping, this Cabott vanity is a great option. It has a faucet and a mirror for streamlined installation—no need to hunt for compatible parts and faucets. The bathroom Vanity also includes lots of under-sink storage: four medium-sized drawers hold toiletries, hair tools, and more, while the larger drawer is perfect for linens or a hairdryer. The one large cabinet is great for freestanding organization compartments or linens, and the doors are soft-close. The included mirror perfectly matches the finish, whether you select white, black, or dark blue. Price at time of publish: $799 Product Details: Type: FreestandingMaterials: Medium-density fiberboard and ceramicDimensions: 18.3 x 36 x 34 inches Best Farmhouse Bathroom Vanity Ari Kitchen & Bath Freestanding Single Bathroom Vanity Wayfair View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want a rustic vanity. Who it isn’t for: People who want a modern vanity. Meant to look like weathered wood, this attractive farmhouse vanity has ample storage space (both open and closed) and matte black drawer pulls, which adds a little modernity to the otherwise rustic-looking vanity. The slatted wooden shelf adds to the charm, and six functional drawers are great for stashing all your bathroom necessities and toiletries. This vanity is made of medium-density fiberboard, plywood, and hardwood, and it has an engineered stone countertop with a ceramic under-mount sink. It doesn't include a faucet, so we suggest a black matte faucet to match the drawer pulls. The drawers glide without a hitch, and the hinges are soft-close—no pulling or slamming doors required. Plus, the vanity comes fully assembled. Price at time of publish: $1,250 Product Details: Type: Freestanding Materials: Medium-density fiberboard, plywood, hardwood, and engineered stoneDimensions: 22 x 42 x 37.5 inches The 10 Best Drawer Organizers for Every Room in Your Home Best Industrial Bathroom Vanity Pottery Barn Frances Concrete Top Single Sink Vanity Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Who it’s for: People who want a modern, industrial vanity. Who it isn’t for: People with larger bathrooms who need more storage space. This modern industrial vanity has an acai wood shelf, a cement countertop, and an oil-rubbed bronze base. It has pre-drilled holes for a faucet that spans eight inches—we suggest buying a faucet in the same finish as the base for a tied-together look. The clean and simple lines make this perfect for a modern bathroom. Similar to wall-mounted vanities, the Frances Vanity will add airiness to any bathroom without visually weighing it down. It’s important to note that Pottery Barn suggests cleaning the cement part of this vanity with a soft, dry cloth instead of household cleaners, as they can damage the finish. Price at time of publish: $1,699 Product Details: Type: Freestanding Materials: Cement, acai, and bronzeDimensions: 22 x 26 x 33 inches Best Mid-Century Bathroom Vanity Signature Hardware Novak Teak Vanity With Undermount Sink Signature Hardware View On Signaturehardware.com Who it’s for: People who want a mid-century-style vanity with plenty of storage. Who it isn’t for: People who want an affordable vanity. This beautiful teak vanity offers plenty of under-sink storage to organize all your toiletries. While the Novak Vanity has a higher price tag than most other options on our list, the teak construction makes it a high-quality investment piece for its naturally moisture-resistant and bacteria-resistant properties. This vanity also has beautiful brass pulls for the generous storage areas—seven drawers and a large central cabinet. For those who like a blend of modern and traditional furniture, we love this vanity because it looks like vintage furniture upgraded with luxe modern touches. You can also tailor the countertop to your preferences. There are four stone options, including Carrara marble, feathered white quartz, black granite, and white quartz. If you prefer a custom countertop, you can get the vanity without the included counter. If you opt-in on the countertop, the vanity includes a backsplash and sink but no faucet. Price at time of publish: $1,599 Product Details: Type: FreestandingMaterials: Teakwood and various stonesDimensions: 21.5 x 34 x 34 inches The 10 Best Over-the-Toilet Storage Solutions of 2023 Final Verdict The Mercury Row Atencio Freestanding Single Bathroom Vanity is our top pick for its range of finishes that suit any decor, ample storage space, included hardware, luxe finishes, and affordable price point. For an even more budget-friendly option, we recommend the Joss & Main Caitlyn Vanity, which comes fully assembled and has a drawer and a shelf for storage. How to Shop for Bathroom Vanities Like a Pro Type Freestanding vanities are often less expensive than built-in vanities, which are custom-made and generally cost more. Wall-mounted vanities are technically freestanding but usually have more room underneath for an airy, easy-to-clean space that minimizes visual clutter. Console vanities can either have a wall-mounted sink or a freestanding sink on four legs. Materials When choosing a vanity, natural elements like teakwood, marble, or stone are generally more expensive than fiberboard, engineered wood, and resin. While more expensive, quality materials are more durable and can have a more luxurious appearance. Choose materials based on the style you want and how well they stand up to wear and tear. Console vanities are often steel or brass bases with ceramic sinks, while cabinet-style vanities generally have wood with a stone countertop. “The simplicity and minimalism of the base really open up the possibilities for the countertop in terms of color, veining, adding a dramatic backsplash, and finishing with a detailed edge profile,” O’Brien explains. Size The size of the vanity you get depends on how you use it and how large your bathroom is. If you have a linen closet and need a vanity for a small powder room, consider a console or floating vanity that won't crowd the space. For those with a large primary bathroom, a double-sink vanity may be your answer for bonus counter space and storage. To utilize all available countertop space, O’Brien suggests mounting your faucet on the wall. Storage In a primary bathroom, having ample storage space for all products you use daily—like makeup, toiletries, and hair tools—is essential. Additional space for towels and washcloths is an added benefit if you don’t have a linen closet nearby. For guest and powder rooms, you won’t need as much storage so an open vanity or one with minimal storage can do the job. Questions You Might Ask What is the average price of a bathroom vanity? “Cost depends upon many factors, but a single bowl porcelain console vanity can be as little as a few hundred dollars,” O’Brien says. Built-in custom vanities with cabinetry can cost thousands of dollars, but freestanding pre-fabricated vanities can cost under $1,000 or even $500, depending on the size and type you want. What is the most common bathroom vanity size? O’Brien says single-sink vanities are generally 24 to 48 inches wide by 20 to 23 inches deep. Double vanities are usually 60 to 72 inches wide, which is more suitable for a shared bathroom. Are bathroom vanities easy to install? Since plumbing is involved, we suggest professional installation, though you can set up your bathroom vanity without assistance. The entire process takes roughly two hours, but make sure you’re familiar with your plumbing lines and sink piping before beginning. Take Our Word for It This article was written by Hannah Baker, a freelance writer and editor with a decade of experience researching and writing about home products. She’s written for Martha Stewart Living, Better Homes and Gardens, Apartment Therapy, Brides, MyDomaine, Shop TODAY, and Drew and Jonathan Reveal, to name a few. To make this list, she considered various types of bathroom vanities and considered cost, style, and quality. She also spoke with designer Lucy O’Brien, owner of Tartan & Toile, about what to look for in a bathroom vanity. This Hidden Amazon Storefront Is Filled With Accessories That Will Make Your Bathroom Feel Like a Spa Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit