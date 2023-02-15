The 11 Best Bathroom Vanities of 2023

Our top pick is the Mercury Row Atencio Freestanding Single Bathroom Vanity for its versatile style, wide range of finishes, ample storage space, and included hardware.

“We love console vanities, both for their historical aesthetic, as well as their ability to open up the space and make a small bathroom seem much bigger without the bulk of a cabinet-style vanity,” O’Brien says.

To find the best bathroom vanities, we researched dozens of options while considering factors like price point, style, size, materials, and storage space. We also spoke to designer Lucy O’Brien, owner of Tartan & Toile , who says that one of the most important things to consider before shopping is the type of vanity you’re looking for.

A vanity is an important part of any primary bathroom—it's where you style your hair, put on makeup, and unwind with your evening skincare routine. Whether you’re renovating the entire bathroom or simply in the mood for fresh furnishings, a new bathroom vanity can give your space an immediate facelift .

Best Overall Bathroom Vanity Mercury Row Atencio Freestanding Single Bathroom Vanity Wayfair View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want a versatile vanity with more than one finish available. Who it isn’t for: People who want a faucet and mirror included with their vanity. This freestanding vanity has plenty of storage for all your toiletries and cleaning supplies and it comes in three finishes (white, gray, and dark blue). The countertop is made of engineered stone designed to resemble Carrara marble, which helps to cut down on the overall cost, and the white ceramic sink is under-mounted for a streamlined, modern look. Storage on this vanity includes a main under-sink area with an adjustable shelf and two side drawers. The drawers and door hinges are all soft-close, so they glide slowly instead of slamming shut—adding another luxurious touch to this pick. This vanity doesn’t come with a mirror or faucet, but we love that it is delivered fully assembled for a streamlined setup process. The included hardware for the white and gray finish is nickel and the navy blue comes with gold-tone hardware. Price at time of publish: $1,508 Product Details: Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Materials: Solid wood and engineered stone countertop

Solid wood and engineered stone countertop Dimensions: 22 x 42 x 38 inches

Best Budget Bathroom Vanity Joss & Main Caitlyn Single Bathroom Vanity Joss & Main View On Jossandmain.com Who it’s for: People looking for an inexpensive, modern vanity. Who it isn’t for: People who want a double-sink vanity. This 24-inch single-sink vanity is ideal for small spaces and those shopping on a budget. That said, if you need a lot of under-sink storage, this might not be the right vanity. The Caitlyn Vanity has one functional drawer, which is great for stashing toiletries, makeup, and more. The open storage shelf underneath is great for stacked linens or a small basket with toilet paper and washcloths. The engineered wood frame of this vanity comes in four neutral, versatile finishes (dark blue, white, gray, and black), and hardware is included (gold pulls for the blue finish and silver for the other colors). While this vanity does have a sink, it does not include a faucet or backsplash. This vanity comes fully assembled so you can skip the confusing instructions entirely. If you need extra storage, consider buying this vanity and a mirror with hidden storage so you can utilize all your available space. Price at time of publish: $290 Product Details: Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Materials: Engineered wood and ceramic

Engineered wood and ceramic Dimensions: 18.25 x 24 x 34 inches

Best Double Bathroom Vanity Home Decorators Collection Sonoma Bath Vanity Home Depot View On Home Depot Who it’s for: People who want a double vanity with a marble top. Who it isn’t for: People who have a small bathroom. Perfect for a primary bathroom, this double vanity has two undermount sinks with plenty of storage space for your and your partner’s toiletries. The vanity is medium-density fiberboard, the countertop is white Carrara marble, and the under-sink storage includes two shelves on each side and three soft-close functional drawers in the middle. If you need even more storage, you can opt for the larger 72-inch option. This bathroom vanity also comes in six finishes so you can choose a color that suits your existing decor. The sinks, hardware, and backsplash come included, but you will have to purchase faucets and mirrors separately. Unlike some other vanities, this pick doesn’t come fully assembled, so you’ll have to do that before you install it. Price at time of publish: $2,179 Product Details: Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Materials: Fiberboard and marble

Fiberboard and marble Dimensions: 22 x 60 x 34.5 inches The 7 Best Bath Mats of 2023 to Upgrade Your Bathroom

Best Small Bathroom Vanity Sand & Stable Jewell Freestanding Single Bathroom Vanity Wayfair View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People looking for a small, affordable vanity for a powder room. Who it isn’t for: People who need lots of storage space. This petite vanity will fit perfectly in your half bath or powder room. It Comes in six colors and includes a modern bar pull for the cabinet door. We like that it has under-sink cabinet storage and a small open storage shelf for bath linens or toilet paper. To make the most of the small cabinet space, look for shelf risers that maximize vertical space or try a storage solution like a multi-drawer container to organize your toiletries. The green and blue finishes come with gold hardware, while the gray, black, and white finishes have silver hardware. The countertop and sink are white ceramic for a clean and modern touch. Just note that you’ll need to purchase a faucet, mirror, backsplash, and p-trap separately. Price at time of publish: $600 Product Details: Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Materials: Engineered wood and ceramic

Engineered wood and ceramic Dimensions: 15.7 x 20.39 x 34 inches

Best Floating Bathroom Vanity AllModern Andover Single Bathroom Vanity Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Allmodern.com Who it’s for: People who want a modern vanity that can hang at any height. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a traditional bathroom vanity. You can install a floating vanity at pretty much any height, which helps to accommodate homes with children, people who use a wheelchair, or those who are taller than average. AllModern’s Andover Single Bathroom Vanity has an airy, modern look and comes in two finishes: walnut brown and white. The vanity has sleek lines and a compact design, making it ideal for a smaller bathroom. The soft-close drawers can stash toiletries and the small, open shelf under the drawer is ideal for washcloths or cleaning supplies. The base is made of manufactured wood, while the countertop is white resin. Price at time of publish: $420 Product Details: Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Materials: Manufactured wood and resin

Manufactured wood and resin Dimensions: 18.31 x 24 x 19.69 inches

Best Corner Bathroom Vanity Home Decorators Collection Aberdeen Corner Vanity Home Depot View On Home Depot Who it’s for: People who want a corner vanity. Who it isn’t for: People who want a large or double sink vanity. If you want a vanity that will fit comfortably into the corner of your bathroom, opt for the Aberdeen Corner Vanity. This vanity comes in two finishes (white and gray) and has a traditional design for those who dislike modern styles. It has soft-close doors, luxe chrome hardware, and two shelves for linens, toiletries, and cleaning supplies. While this vanity has storage, it doesn’t have functional drawers, so it's best suited for a powder room or guest bath. The vanity top is Carrara marble and the sink is under-mounted for a streamlined, classy look. This vanity doesn’t come with a faucet or mirror, but does come fully assembled with pre-drilled holes for a four-inch faucet and has a Carrara marble backsplash. Price at time of publish: $1,399 Product Details: Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Materials: Wood and Carrara marble

Wood and Carrara marble Dimensions: 22.9 x 32.50 x 34.50 inches 12 Best Makeup Organizers That Will Seriously Declutter Your Makeup Collection

Best Bathroom Vanity With Open Storage Steelside Whittier Single Bathroom Vanity Steelside View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People with small bathrooms who prefer open shelving instead of drawers. Who it isn’t for: People who need a lot of under-sink storage. Open storage vanities are ideal for small or oddly shaped bathrooms. If your bathroom already feels crowded or busy, a traditional vanity will most likely look heavy in your space, while open vanities can reduce visual clutter. Of course, the con is that open vanities don’t have a lot of concealed storage, so it’s better for those with a limited toiletry collection. We love this minimal design with clean lines and sleek accents. The black option has a gold-tone base, while the white has a silver base for a traditional appearance. While this vanity is budget-friendly, you will also need to purchase a faucet, p-trap, and mounting bracket to secure it on the wall. A single faucet is compatible with its pre-drilled hole, meaning the faucet you buy can’t have separate knobs. Price at time of publish: $875 Product Details: Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Materials: Stone and stainless steel

Stone and stainless steel Dimensions: 20 x 30 x 34 inches If Your Bathroom Lighting Is a Nightmare, This LED Mirror Can Fix That

Best Bathroom Vanity With Mirror Red Barrel Studio Cabott Freestanding Single Bathroom Vanity Wayfair View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want a package deal with all the parts they need for the vanity. Who it isn’t for: People who want to pick out their own mirror and faucet for a customizable look. If you’re looking to save time and money while vanity shopping, this Cabott vanity is a great option. It has a faucet and a mirror for streamlined installation—no need to hunt for compatible parts and faucets. The bathroom Vanity also includes lots of under-sink storage: four medium-sized drawers hold toiletries, hair tools, and more, while the larger drawer is perfect for linens or a hairdryer. The one large cabinet is great for freestanding organization compartments or linens, and the doors are soft-close. The included mirror perfectly matches the finish, whether you select white, black, or dark blue. Price at time of publish: $799 Product Details: Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Materials: Medium-density fiberboard and ceramic

Medium-density fiberboard and ceramic Dimensions: 18.3 x 36 x 34 inches

Best Farmhouse Bathroom Vanity Ari Kitchen & Bath Freestanding Single Bathroom Vanity Wayfair View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want a rustic vanity. Who it isn’t for: People who want a modern vanity. Meant to look like weathered wood, this attractive farmhouse vanity has ample storage space (both open and closed) and matte black drawer pulls, which adds a little modernity to the otherwise rustic-looking vanity. The slatted wooden shelf adds to the charm, and six functional drawers are great for stashing all your bathroom necessities and toiletries. This vanity is made of medium-density fiberboard, plywood, and hardwood, and it has an engineered stone countertop with a ceramic under-mount sink. It doesn't include a faucet, so we suggest a black matte faucet to match the drawer pulls. The drawers glide without a hitch, and the hinges are soft-close—no pulling or slamming doors required. Plus, the vanity comes fully assembled. Price at time of publish: $1,250 Product Details: Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Materials: Medium-density fiberboard, plywood, hardwood, and engineered stone

Medium-density fiberboard, plywood, hardwood, and engineered stone Dimensions: 22 x 42 x 37.5 inches The 10 Best Drawer Organizers for Every Room in Your Home

Best Industrial Bathroom Vanity Pottery Barn Frances Concrete Top Single Sink Vanity Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Who it’s for: People who want a modern, industrial vanity. Who it isn’t for: People with larger bathrooms who need more storage space. This modern industrial vanity has an acai wood shelf, a cement countertop, and an oil-rubbed bronze base. It has pre-drilled holes for a faucet that spans eight inches—we suggest buying a faucet in the same finish as the base for a tied-together look. The clean and simple lines make this perfect for a modern bathroom. Similar to wall-mounted vanities, the Frances Vanity will add airiness to any bathroom without visually weighing it down. It’s important to note that Pottery Barn suggests cleaning the cement part of this vanity with a soft, dry cloth instead of household cleaners, as they can damage the finish. Price at time of publish: $1,699 Product Details: Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Materials: Cement, acai, and bronze

Cement, acai, and bronze Dimensions: 22 x 26 x 33 inches