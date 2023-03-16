15 Genius Bathroom Gadgets on Amazon You Need to Refresh Your Space—Starting at $12

A bidet that attaches right to your toilet? Amazing. A smart soap dispenser that promotes healthy handwashing? Yes, please. A Shark Tank-approved drain protector that catches all the hair? We’ll take it. Amazon is rife with clever bathroom accessories that will make your next trip to the toilet easier or even more enjoyable. And these picks start at just $12.

Whether it’s keeping your shower clean or organizing your under-sink cabinet, you can find a gadget to help within Amazon’s Unique Home Goods section. The hidden section is filled with nifty bathroom essentials from products with hundreds if not thousands of five-star ratings from shoppers who can’t get enough.

The best part is you don’t have to spend a lot to upgrade your bathroom, especially if you know where to look in this hub. Below we’ve rounded up 15 of the best bathroom accessories Amazon has to offer—all under $70.

Nifty Bathroom Gadgets at Amazon

Amazon

TubShroom Tub Hair Catcher Drain Protector

Anyone who’s ever had to unclog a shower drain knows just how disgusting the task can be. Prevent—or at least delay—the dreaded declogging with the TubShroom, which was seen on “Shark Tank” and has more than 82,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. It catches all your stray hairs thanks to multiple holes on the top and the cylinder underneath, so strands don’t end up down the drain.

To buy: $13 (was $20); amazon.com.

Amazon

Lifty Loo Toilet Seat Handle

It’s completely understandable if you get a little grossed out touching the toilet seat every time you lift it up or put it down. Enter this brilliant attachable handle with more than 1,900 five-star ratings. It sticks right onto your toilet seat so you never have to touch that germy area again. Bonus: It’s made of recycled plastic.

To buy: $12; amazon.com.

Amazon

Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser

You should wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, according to the CDC. While you could sing “Happy Birthday” to time yourself, letting this smart soap dispenser do the counting for you might be a better option. After depositing soap, it has a 20-second light that stays on while you lather and rinse to make sure you hit the minimum mark.

To buy: $35; amazon.com.

Amazon

Tushy Basic 2.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment

No toilet paper, no problem. With the Tushy, you can feel fresh and clean sans tons of wiping. The trendy bidet easily attaches to almost any toilet and allows you to adjust both the angle and the pressure of the spray. Not only will the Tushy save you money on TP, it will also cut back on paper waste—a big draw for eco-conscious shoppers. But if you don’t want to entirely give up on paper, you’re in good company with several reviewers who use a combination of the two.

To buy: $79 amazon.com.

Amazon

mDesign Metal Hair Care & Styling Tool Organizer

If you have to deal with a tangled mess of cords every time you dig out your hair dryer, you (and your sanity) could use this organizer. With four separate compartments, the holder is designed to store all your curling irons, flat irons, and brushes in one. It’s made of steel, so you can even put away your tools when they’re still hot. Bonus: It comes with everything you need to mount it to a wall or cabinet door.

To buy: $21; amazon.com.

Amazon

LumiLux Toilet Light

Nothing is more jarring than getting up to use the bathroom at 2 a.m. and being blinded by the overhead light. A better option is this LED toilet light, which has a motion detection sensor that illuminates the bowl as soon as you walk into the bathroom (and turns off when you leave). It has 16 color options for added ambiance. “This is perfect if you get up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom,” one reviewer says. “Turning on the light can disrupt your ability to go back to sleep. The toilet light gives you just enough light to do your business.”

To buy: $12 (was $19); amazon.com.

Amazon

Sellemer Silicone Toilet Brush and Holder Set

Upgrade your standard toilet brush with this silicone option, which has more than 13,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Many reviewers love that the large plastic bristles don’t scratch the inside of your toilet bowl and that the brush is so much easier to keep clean (just rinse it with soap and water). It comes in five colors and has a flexible flat head design that can get into even the toughest to reach spots of your porcelain throne.

To buy: $13 (was $17); amazon.com.

Amazon

Better Living Products Three-Chamber Dispenser

Rid your shower of mismatched not-so-aesthetic plastic bottles with this sleek and modern dispenser. It has three chambers—labeled shampoo, conditioner, and body wash—that dispense your desired toiletry with just the press of a button. “Not only is this product a space saver, the convenience of having everything at your fingertips without fumbling for bottles is a win-win for me,” wrote one Amazon shopper.

To buy: $39 (was $43); amazon.com.

Amazon

myHomeBody Soap Saver

You just unwrapped a new handmade lavender goat milk bar soap from Etsy—only to find it misshapen and glued to the soap dish a week later. The solution? This soap saver holder, which is actually a woven porous pad that sits between your bar and the dish so the soap can drain without sticking or warping. Bonus: No more scrubbing soap scum off the tub ledge.

To buy: $12; amazon.com.

Amazon

SparkPod Rain Shower Head

Bring the soothing spa experience home by installing this rain shower head in your bath. It’s available in both square and round styles, comes in seven colors including matte black, chrome, and antique brass, and provides a full-coverage spray. “The rainfall effect is gentle and pleasant, but strong enough to do the job,” one reviewer raved.

To buy: $30 (was $50); amazon.com.

Amazon

Bath Dreams Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray

There’s something about a steamy bubble bath at the end of a long week that just hits different than a shower. Take it one step further with this bath tray, which has extendable sides to fit any bathtub. It’s made of sturdy bamboo and features a stand for your tablet or a book (so you can catch up on the latest Colleen Hoover) and even a slot for a wine glass, if you’re really trying to soak up some R&R.

To buy: $24; amazon.com.

Amazon

Urroy Waterproof Shower Phone Holder

Maybe you’re waiting on an important phone call from your partner or maybe you want to scroll through reels on Instagram while you shower. Regardless, if you’re bringing your phone into the tub, protect it with this waterproof holder. It sticks to the wall and has an anti-fog screen that also rotates 360 degrees, so you can use your phone horizontally or vertically.

To buy: $13 amazon.com.

Amazon

Flip-It! Bottle Emptying Kit

As seen on “Shark Tank,” these plastic caps hold your shampoo (or body wash or lotion) bottles upside down to help you squeeze out those last few drops. Depending on the brand, it could save you from pouring a lot of money down the drain—pun intended. Each pack comes with three adapters to fit almost any bottle.

To buy: $25; amazon.com.

Amazon

Coyaho 360-Degree Rotating Makeup Organizer

You spent way too much on your last Sephora run to just toss it in a bin underneath your bathroom sink. Instead, display it on your counter with this rotating makeup organizer. It’s made of durable, easy-to-clean acrylic and has four tiers with plenty of space for all your brushes, palettes, and lipsticks.

To buy: $20 (was $30); amazon.com.

Amazon

Home So Suction Cup Hooks

For a temporary spot to hang your bath towels or loofah, pop these suction cup hooks on the wall. Available in brushed gold, nickel, and matte black, the holders are much more elegant than your standard command hooks and don’t require any tools for installation. More importantly, the hooks won’t leave any marks or holes when you’re finished with them, making them a great pick for renters.

To buy: $19 (was $25); amazon.com.