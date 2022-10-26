Here are the best bathroom cleaners to keep your bathroom sparkling clean regularly.

Our top pick is the Kaboom With OxiClean Foam-tastic Bathroom Cleaner because of its impressive cleaning power, surface versatility, and unique color-changing action to show when a surface is clean and ready to be wiped or rinsed.

To find the best bathroom cleaners, we spent hours researching several options and top-rated products while considering factors like type, ingredients, and compatibility on surfaces. We also asked Angela Brown, CEO and founder of Savvy Cleaner and host of the daily show Ask a House Cleaner , for her tips and insight on what to look for when choosing a bathroom cleaner and how to keep your bathroom clean.

The best bathroom cleaners can make the unpleasant chore of deep cleaning a bathroom more manageable and efficient, leaving you with a sparkling clean space . This typically humid and high-traffic environment can be a breeding ground for germs, bacteria, and viruses, which is why it’s important to find effective bathroom cleaners that can properly clean, sanitize, and/or disinfect your space.

Best Overall Bathroom Cleaner: Kaboom Foam-Tastic Bathroom Cleaner with OxiClean Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Who it's for: People who want an effective and versatile bathroom cleaner for multiple surfaces. Who it isn't for: People who want a natural all-purpose bathroom cleaner. Getting your bathroom squeaky clean requires a powerful and effective cleaner like the Kaboom With OxiClean Foam-tastic Bathroom Cleaner. Unlike other bathroom cleaners, you can see this one working before your eyes—the foam sprays on blue and turns white when it’s ready to be wiped away. The OxiClean stain-fighting bubbles power through stains, dirt, grime, soap scum, and hard water scale, leaving a deep clean and fresh citrus scent.



Although some customers note that the foam nozzle can be a bit messy, most love this product for its versatility in use on tubs, tile, sinks, toilets, chrome fixtures, and even vinyl shower curtains. For best results, let the foam sit for a few minutes once it has changed colors and wipe or rinse away. Price at time of publish: $5 Product Details: Type: Foam

Foam Size: 19 fluid ounces

19 fluid ounces Compatible Surfaces: Tubs, glazed ceramic tile, fiberglass, shower doors, vinyl curtains, sinks, countertops, chrome fixtures



Best Eco-Friendly Bathroom Cleaner: 9 Elements Bathroom Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Who it's for: People who want a bathroom cleaner with natural, eco-friendly ingredients. Who it isn't for: People who prefer unscented cleaners. Our top eco-friendly choice is the 9 Elements Bathroom Cleaner for its natural formulation, EPA Safer Choice certification, and A rating from the EWG. This cleaner features vinegar (along with eight other plant-based ingredients) and is safe to use on tile, ceramic, porcelain, chrome, glass, and more. We love that it comes in three scents made with essential oils—lemon, lavender, and eucalyptus. This natural cleaner can cut through soap scum, hard water buildup, and grime for a spotless bathroom without harsh ingredients, artificial preservatives, dyes, or bleach. For best results, spray the desired area, let sit for a minute, and rinse or wipe clean. Price at time of publish: $5 Product Details: Type: Spray

Spray Size: 18 fluid ounces

18 fluid ounces Compatible Surfaces: Tile, ceramic, porcelain, glass, chrome, plastic, stainless steel, granite



Best Bathroom Cleaner for Tile: Zep Shower, Tub and Tile Cleaner View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Who it's for: People who want a cleaner that’s designed to remove soap scum and limescale. Who it isn't for: People who want a shower cleaner for mold and mildew. Shower tubs and tiles notoriously accumulate soap scum, hard water scale, and other grime that may be difficult to clean. Our recommendation for shower tubs and tile is the Zep Shower, Tub & Tile Cleaner. This rich foam cleaner has a fresh morning rain scent, quickly dissolves nearly every type of residue in your shower, and is safe to use on acrylic, laminate, glass, cultured marble, fiberglass, and most ceramic tiles and porcelain.

This acid-based formula is well-known for its impressive cleaning power. For best results, spray this cleaner thoroughly and let it sit for up to three minutes, then wipe the area with a damp sponge or cloth and rinse. It’s a bit more expensive than other cleaners, but its incredible effectiveness makes it worth it. Price at time of publish: $14 Product Details: Type: Foaming spray

Foaming spray Size: 32 fluid ounces

32 fluid ounces Compatible Surfaces: Acrylic, fiberglass, ceramic, porcelain, laminate, glass shower doors

Best Bathroom Cleaner for Mold & Mildew: Lysol Mold & Mildew Foamer With Bleach Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Farmandfleet.com Who it's for: People who need to get rid of or prevent mold and mildew. Who it isn't for: People who don’t want a cleaner with bleach. Since bathrooms are typically humid, they can be breeding grounds for mold and mildew. To combat this issue, opt for the Lysol Mold & Mildew Foamer With Bleach. This cleaner kills 99.9 percent of mold and mildew variants, disinfects non-porous surfaces, whitens and shines, and removes soap scum, limescale, and grime. When used as directed, it can also prevent mold and mildew regrowth for up to a week.



To sanitize, wipe the desired area, spray, and let sit for 30 seconds before rinsing away. To control the growth of mold and mildew, let the product sit for five minutes before wiping or rinsing, and repeat weekly if necessary. Price at time of publish: $4 Product Details: Type: Foaming spray

Foaming spray Size: 32 fluid ounces

32 fluid ounces Compatible Surfaces: Showers, toilets, sinks, grout, glazed ceramic tile, and stainless steel



Best Bathroom Cleaner for Showers: Clorox Plus Tilex Daily Shower Cleaner Walmart View On Walmart View On Walgreens Who it's for: People who want a daily shower cleaner for maintenance and prevention. Who it isn't for: People who want a shower cleaner for heavy-duty messes. The best way to prevent heavy-duty messes in the shower and extend the time between deep cleanings is to clean your shower daily. With some diligence and the help of Clorox Plus Tilex Daily Shower Cleaner, your shower can stay fresh. Unlike the Clorox Plus Tilex Mold & Mildew Remover, this cleaner does not contain bleach and or ammonia. It prevents soap scum, hard water, and mildew without any wiping, scrubbing, or rinsing required and is safe on several surfaces including glazed and unglazed ceramic tile, grout, and plastic. For the best and most convenient results, spray this product over your tub, tile, and glass shower doors immediately after showering. Since this cleaner is best suited for maintenance and prevention, showers with severe grime may take up to four weeks for the buildup to loosen. Price at time of publish: $4 Product Details: Type: Spray

Spray Size: 32 fluid ounces

32 fluid ounces Compatible Surfaces: Glazed and unglazed ceramic tile, grout, vinyl, fiberglass, plastic

Best Bathroom Cleaner for Sinks: Scrubbing Bubbles Disinfectant Bathroom Grime Fighter Spray 4.5 Courtesy of Home Depot View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Who it's for: People who want to get rid of grime and soap scum on a bathroom sink and other surfaces. Who it isn't for: People who prefer an unscented cleaner. Bathroom sinks accumulate several types of buildup and grime, like soap scum, toothpaste, and hard water scale. Our favorite cleaner to get a bathroom sink sparkling clean is Scrubbing Bubbles Bathroom Grime Fighter Bathroom Cleaner. This product removes grime and soap scum from several bathroom surfaces and kills 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria when used as directed. We also love the scent options: citrus, floral fusion, lavender, and rainshower. As the name suggests, the scrubbing bubbles do the work for you, which means you can wipe or rinse the product away after a couple of minutes. The manufacturer recommends spraying six to eight inches from the desired area and letting the product sit for at least five minutes before wiping or rinsing. Price at time of publish: $5 Product Details: Type: Foam

Foam Size: 32 fluid ounces

32 fluid ounces Compatible Surfaces: Tubs, shower walls, vinyl shower curtains, shower doors, sinks, and countertops



Best Bathroom Cleaner for Toilets: Clorox Clinging Bleach Gel Toilet Bowl Cleaner The Home Depot View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Who it's for: People who want an effective whitening cleaner for their toilet bowl.



Who it isn't for: People who prefer a toilet cleaner without bleach. With the Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner Clinging Bleach Gel, cleaning the toilet can be a simple task. To keep your toilet bowl fresh, bright, and white, apply the gel with the angled nozzle under and around the rim to let it coat and cling to the rest of the bowl. The bleach effectively tackles odors and stains in hard-to-reach places. Then, scrub the entire bowl with a stiff toilet brush, allow it to sit for up to five minutes to sanitize, and flush. In addition to its cleaning power, Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner Clinging Bleach Gel is a disinfectant that kills 99.9 percent of germs. For best results and maintenance, reapply this gel weekly. Price at time of publish: $3 Product Details: Type: Gel

Gel Size: 24 fluid ounces

24 fluid ounces Compatible Surfaces: Toilet bowl

Best Bathroom Cleaner for Mirrors: Windex Ammonia-Free Glass Cleaner Spray Target View On Walmart View On Lowe's View On Target Who it's for: People who want an ammonia-free cleaner for glass, mirrors, and windows. Who it isn't for: People who prefer a vinegar-based mirror cleaner. Water spots, spit splatter, fingerprints, and condensation marks on a mirror can make a bathroom look dingy. To bring the sparkle and shine back to your bathroom mirror, we recommend Windex Ammonia-Free Glass Cleaner Spray. The ammonia-free formula means no harsh fumes while leaving behind a streak-free shine and fresh, crystal rain fragrance. As a bonus, the bottle is made from 100 percent recycled ocean-bound plastic. For best results, spray on a mirror, glass, or window and wipe immediately with a dry paper towel or lint-free cloth. Price at time of publish: $6 Product Details: Type: Spray

Spray Size: 26 fluid ounces

26 fluid ounces Compatible Surfaces: Mirror, glass, and windows



Best Bathroom Cleaner Concentrate: Grove Co. Multi-Purpose Cleaner Concentrate Courtesy of Grove Co. View On Grove.co View On Target Who it's for: People who want a natural, scented concentrated cleaner for several bathroom surfaces. Who it isn't for: People who want a spray-and-go solution. With concentrates, you can tailor the strength of your bathroom cleaner while reducing product waste. For those who prefer concentrated cleaners, we recommend Grove Co. Multi-Purpose Cleaner Concentrate. This is our favorite multipurpose cleaner concentrate for bathrooms because it cuts grease and grime. When used in the shower, rinsing or wiping is not required. It is also made with 89 percent plant-based ingredients, including essential oils and plant extracts, and does not contain harsh chemicals like parabens, phthalates, phosphates, or chlorine bleach. Additionally, this concentrated cleaner is packaged in recyclable glass and 100 percent recycled paper. You can also receive a prepaid packaging label to send the concentrate and spray bottles to Grove Co. for them to recycle. While we love the lemon and eucalyptus scent for the bathroom, this concentrate also comes in a variety of great scents like orange and rosemary, a limited edition mulled apple, and in a free and clear scent-free formula for those with fragrance sensitivities. Price at time of publish: $7 Product Details: Type: Concentrate

Concentrate Size: 1 fluid ounce

1 fluid ounce Compatible Surfaces: Non-porous surfaces like countertops, ceramic, porcelain, chrome, concrete, fiberglass, granite, quartz, and stainless steel

