Home These Are the 30 Best Amazon Deals for Every Part Of Your Home This Month—Up to 68% Off Save on popular finds, including floor cleaners and cooling bedding. By Gabriella Maestri Gabriella Maestri Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 25, 2023 06:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Your home may be in need of a mid-season refresh this spring, and there are tons of discounts to make that happen. If you've been wanting to upgrade your space accordingly, but don’t want to break the bank, you’re in luck. Amazon has so many deals this April across many different categories on popular finds—up to 68 percent off. Despite so many sales happening right now, these are the 30 best deals perfect for every part of your home starting as low as $5. You’ll discover new decor, cooling bedding, and cleaning essentials from brands like Bedsure, O-Cedar, Happy Belly, and more. An extra bonus? You’ll spot popular on-sale best-sellers with double discounts, too—all under $60. This Secret Amazon Section Has So Many Breathable Bed Essentials on Sale Right Now—Up to 60% Off Amazon Best Cooling Bedding Deals Shedding winter layers goes beyond your closet; it also applies to your bedding. With warmer weather days here to stay, adding cooling sheets and pillows to your bed is a must to ensure a good night’s sleep. There are so many bedding options on sale that will keep you cool throughout the season, like this best-selling mattress topper that is made of a breathable and moisture-wicking fabric. Or consider these soothing mulberry silk pillowcases that have more than 32,400 five-star ratings from shoppers who say they’re “buttery soft.” Plus, you can score several double discounts with products like these Utopia cooling pillows that are on sale and offer an additional coupon. Bedsure Hotel Luxury Cooling Sheet Set, $60 (was $95) Coonp Cooling Mattress Pad Cover, $56 (was $100) Mellanni Cooling Bed Sheet Set, $36 with coupon (was $48) Bedsure Comforter Set, $48 (was $100) Zimasilk Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, $30 (was $40) Utopia Breathable Bed Pillow Set, $20 with coupon (was $35) Bedsure Floral Comforter Set, $39 with coupon (was $75) Matbeby Cooling Quilted Mattress Pad, $26 (was $40) Amazon Best Home Decor Deals No matter what room you’re looking to revamp, there are so many discounted home decor finds to choose from. Start with this plush and absorbent rug that is perfect for elevating your bathroom and has more than 17,900 five-star ratings. Shoppers love its soft feel, including one who wrote, “[It] feels like I’m walking on a cloud.” Or spruce up your front door with a new wreath, like this lush evergreen option made of boxwood leaves. It’s great for now and the summer. The best part? It’s 50 percent off. HDP Half Price Plush Velvet Curtains, $48 (was $150) Furinno Turn-N-Tube Tiered Corner Rack, $20 (was $55) Nourison Jubilant Trellis Gray Area Rug, $31 (was $79) Creative Co-Op Preserved Genuine Boxwood Wreath, $13 (was $25) Color & Geometry Bathroom Rug, $15 (was $26) NeuType Full-Length Rectangular Mirror, $42 (was $60) Amada Homefurnishing Floating Shelves Set, $30 (was $40) PuTwo Gold Mirror Tray, $23 (was $29) Amazon Best Cleaning Tool Deals No need to sweat the small stuff when you’re spring cleaning this year. Let these helpful cleaning tools do the work for you. Get rid of dust, dirt, and other stubborn build-up with this Holikme deep-cleaning brush set that has more than 26,100 five-star ratings. The kit comes with 22 brush attachments that go onto your power tools, so you can clean a variety of surfaces like grout, tile, and even your carpet. To fully enjoy sunny days spent inside, you’ll want your windows to be spotless. This popular squeegee and microfiber scrubber, that’s on sale and has an additional coupon, will help. Shoppers who call it a “godsend” say the scrubber leaves their windows streak-free. O-Cedar ProMist Max Microfiber Spray Mop, $33 (was $48) Tukuos Microfiber Duster Set, $8 with coupon (was $11) E-Cloth Microfiber Cleaning Cloth Set, $15 (was $20) Boomjoy Silicone Toilet Brush and Holder Set, $10 (was $15) Holikme Deep Cleaning Brush Set, $11 (was $15) Ittaho Window Cleaning Squeegee and Microfiber Scrubber, $22 with coupon (was $32) Holikme Drill Brush Attachment Set, $21 (was $33) Amazon Best Stock and Save Deals Prime members, do we have a surprise in store for you. Amazon has an exclusive offer available for anyone with a Prime membership—or anyone who wants to sign up for a 30-day free trial. You can score up to 20 percent off when you buy $50 worth of household items from the Stock Up and Save Section. You can never have too many trash bags, coffee pods, or hand soap, so buying in bulk saves you money and the worry of running out anytime soon. Although these items are already on sale, you can score an additional 15 percent off discount when you choose the Subscribe and Save option at checkout. Amazon Basics Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags, $23 (was $33) Happy Belly Donut Style Medium Light Roast Coffee Pods, $29 (was $34) Amazon Basics Three-Blade Disposable Razor Pack, $6 with coupon (was $7) Amazon Basics Matte-Finish Tape, $10 (was $11) Amazon Basics Quart Food Storage Bags, $9 (was $16) Amazon Basics Shea Butter and Oatmeal Body Wash, $19 (was $23) Amazon Basics Liquid Hand Soap Refill Pack, $9 (was $10) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products You Can Save Nearly $100 on the Robot Vacuum We Named Our ‘Best Overall’ Pick After Rigorous Testing Hurry! Snag This Limited Edition Tasseled Version of Birdies' Best-Selling Sneaker Before It Sells Out This Surprisingly Spacious On-Sale Belt Bag Kept Me Calm, Cool, and Hands-Free Through a Recent Flight