These Are the 30 Best Amazon Deals for Every Part Of Your Home This Month—Up to 68% Off

Save on popular finds, including floor cleaners and cooling bedding.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Published on April 25, 2023 06:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Best Amazon April Deals Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Your home may be in need of a mid-season refresh this spring, and there are tons of discounts to make that happen. If you've been wanting to upgrade your space accordingly, but don’t want to break the bank, you’re in luck. Amazon has so many deals this April across many different categories on popular finds—up to 68 percent off. 

Despite so many sales happening right now, these are the 30 best deals perfect for every part of your home starting as low as $5. You’ll discover new decor, cooling bedding, and cleaning essentials from brands like Bedsure, O-Cedar, Happy Belly, and more. An extra bonus? You’ll spot popular on-sale best-sellers with double discounts, too—all under $60.

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows

Amazon

Best Cooling Bedding Deals

Shedding winter layers goes beyond your closet; it also applies to your bedding. With warmer weather days here to stay, adding cooling sheets and pillows to your bed is a must to ensure a good night’s sleep. There are so many bedding options on sale that will keep you cool throughout the season, like this best-selling mattress topper that is made of a breathable and moisture-wicking fabric. Or consider these soothing mulberry silk pillowcases that have more than 32,400 five-star ratings from shoppers who say they’re “buttery soft.” Plus, you can score several double discounts with products like these Utopia cooling pillows that are on sale and offer an additional coupon.

HPD Half Price Drapes

Amazon

Best Home Decor Deals

No matter what room you’re looking to revamp, there are so many discounted home decor finds to choose from. Start with this plush and absorbent rug that is perfect for elevating your bathroom and has more than 17,900 five-star ratings. Shoppers love its soft feel, including one who wrote, “[It] feels like I’m walking on a cloud.” Or spruce up your front door with a new wreath, like this lush evergreen option made of boxwood leaves. It’s great for now and the summer. The best part? It’s 50 percent off. 

O-Cedar ProMist MAX Spray Mop

Amazon

Best Cleaning Tool Deals

No need to sweat the small stuff when you’re spring cleaning this year. Let these helpful cleaning tools do the work for you. Get rid of dust, dirt, and other stubborn build-up with this Holikme deep-cleaning brush set that has more than 26,100 five-star ratings. The kit comes with 22 brush attachments that go onto your power tools, so you can clean a variety of surfaces like grout, tile, and even your carpet. To fully enjoy sunny days spent inside, you’ll want your windows to be spotless. This popular squeegee and microfiber scrubber, that’s on sale and has an additional coupon, will help. Shoppers who call it a “godsend” say the scrubber leaves their windows streak-free. 

Amazon Brand - Happy Belly Dark Roast Coffee Pods

Amazon

Best Stock and Save Deals

Prime members, do we have a surprise in store for you. Amazon has an exclusive offer available for anyone with a Prime membership—or anyone who wants to sign up for a 30-day free trial. You can score up to 20 percent off when you buy $50 worth of household items from the Stock Up and Save Section. You can never have too many trash bags, coffee pods, or hand soap, so buying in bulk saves you money and the worry of running out anytime soon. Although these items are already on sale, you can score an additional 15 percent off discount when you choose the Subscribe and Save option at checkout.

