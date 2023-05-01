To find the best ant killers, we researched dozens of products and considered factors such as type, effectiveness, duration, convenience, and safety. In addition to Dobrinska, we also spoke with Zahid Adnan, gardening expert and founder of The Plant Bible, for insight and tips on what to look for when buying the right ant killer for your home.

“If you are only dealing with a few ants, mechanical methods such as crushing an ant or capturing the ants on a sticky trap will suffice. You can vacuum ants, making sure to empty the canister outdoors,” says Thomas Dobrinska, board certified entomologist for Ehrlich Pest Control. But if your infestation is more severe, you'll want to utilize more heavy duty ant killers, like sprays and traps.

As warm weather approaches, so does the influx of pesky bugs, especially ants. Whether they’re right outside your home or have already invaded your pantry, you may feel that no matter how hard you try, ants always seem to come back. With the right ant killer, however, you’ll be able to focus on enjoying the season and less on trying to find ways to eradicate these tiny crawlers.

Best Overall Ant Killer Ortho Home Defense Insect Killer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out: This insect killer comes with a wand for more targeted spraying and provides up to a year of protection from new bugs. What Could Be Improved: Pets and children need to be kept away until the product dries. Ants are much stronger in numbers, which is why eradicating them before they enter your home is the best way to ensure it stays pest-free, especially as the weather warms up. This is our top overall pick for the best ant killer because of its reasonable price, effectiveness on a variety of insects, and indoor/outdoor perimeter use. This also comes at the recommendation of Zahid Adnan, gardening expert and founder of The Plant Bible. While this product is available in a few versions, we prefer the gallon size with the spray wand that can last you a couple of years. With an impressive 12 month protection on non-porous surfaces, it’s also the longest lasting ant killer on our list. We also like that this spray is odor-free. It can be applied to the outside perimeters of windows, doors, basements, decks, garages, porches, and patios to stop insects from entering your home. However, this product is just as effective with indoor infestations. Just keep in mind that children and pets should not be in the treated area until the product has dried. Additionally, the wand is comfortable and easy to use and can be folded and conveniently placed back in the holster attached to the bottle so you’ll never lose it. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Type: Spray

Spray Targeted Pests: Ants, bees, beetles, centipedes, cockroaches, crickets, fleas, flies, millipedes, mosquitoes, moths, spiders, stink bugs, ticks, and termites

Ants, bees, beetles, centipedes, cockroaches, crickets, fleas, flies, millipedes, mosquitoes, moths, spiders, stink bugs, ticks, and termites Duration: 12 months

12 months Safe for Pets: Once it has dried

Best Budget Ant Killer Raid Ant and Roach Killer 26 Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out: This affordable spray kills bugs on contact and continues killing for up to four weeks. What Could Be Improved: The nozzle sprays in a narrow stream, as opposed to a broader mist. For minimal ant infestations, or to kill a single insect like a roach, sprays are usually the most effective. To get the job done at a low price, we recommend the Raid Ant and Roach Killer 26. This spray kills a variety of insects including ants, roaches, silverfish, and spiders on contact and offers protection that lasts for up to four weeks. Simply spray up to 18 inches away in a well-ventilated area and let it dry before letting children and pets enter the affected area. The spray is more of a narrow stream than a mist, which can be helpful for getting into nooks and crannies, but it also means you need good aim. It’s important to note that the label suggests avoiding excess wetting of certain surfaces like asphalt, tile, rubber, and plastic. You can also find the spray in Outdoor Fresh, Lemon, Lavender, and Orange Breeze scents. Price at time of publish: $9 for 2-pack Product Details: Type: Spray

Spray Targeted Pests: Ants, roaches, silverfish, crickets, earwigs, stink bugs, scorpions, waterbugs, palmetto bugs, carpet beetles, household spiders, multicolored Asian lady beetles, black widow spiders

Ants, roaches, silverfish, crickets, earwigs, stink bugs, scorpions, waterbugs, palmetto bugs, carpet beetles, household spiders, multicolored Asian lady beetles, black widow spiders Duration: 4 weeks

4 weeks Safe for Pets: No

Best Indoor Ant Killer Terro T300B Liquid Ant Bait Ant Killer 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out: The bait attracts ants, which then bring it back to their colony to eliminate them all. What Could Be Improved: The liquid sometimes leaks when the baits are opened. Successfully getting rid of ants usually means first eliminating the colony. To stop them at the source, we like the Terro Liquid Ant Baits that also come highly recommended by Adnan. These liquid baits work by attracting ants to take the bait and bring it back to their colony, which in turn eliminates the colony. You can place these baits anywhere throughout your home and over the course of a few days your ant infestation will decrease. It’s important to keep in mind, however, that complete control may take anywhere between two and four weeks depending on the size of the colony. For the best results, the label recommends never interfering with the baits and monitoring them regularly for activity. These baits will also have a higher success rate when placed correctly, which includes locations such as: corners of rooms and cabinets, along baseboards, on countertops, under and behind appliances, under sinks or around pipes and water sources, on windowsills, near garbage cans, and near doorways. While these baits are meant for use indoors, they can be placed on the outdoor perimeters of your home, too. Price at time of publish: $14 for 12-count Product Details: Type: Liquid bait

Liquid bait Targeted Pests: Ants

Ants Duration: 3 months

3 months Safe for Pets: No

Best Outdoor Ant Killer Terro Outdoor Ant Killer Plus Multi-Purpose Insect Control Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ace Hardware What Stands Out: This treatment comes with a reusable shaker bag so you can easily spot-treat problem areas around the yard. What Could Be Improved: Pets need to be kept off the treated area until the product has been watered in and the lawn has dried. If you’re looking for an ant killer that will rid ants from your outdoor space and prevent them from entering your home, then the Terro Ant Killer Plus is the one for you. These granules come in a convenient resealable bag that you turn upside down and shake using the handle located at the bottom of the bag. Apply the granules as a spot treatment on ant hills, or as a perimeter treatment around lawns or the foundation of your home. Afterwards, lightly water the granules, but avoid using a high-pressure hose. This fast-acting treatment works within 24 hours and the protection can last up to two months. While this ant killer may be a hit or miss when it comes to killing grass (and is also not considered pet-safe), it’s definitely the best option for those who want an outdoor ant killer that works, is easy to use, and has an affordable price. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Type: Granules

Granules Targeted Pests: Ants, cockroaches, crickets, earwigs, fleas, millipedes, mites, palmetto bugs, silverfish, sowbugs, and waterbugs

Ants, cockroaches, crickets, earwigs, fleas, millipedes, mites, palmetto bugs, silverfish, sowbugs, and waterbugs Duration: 2 months

2 months Safe for Pets: No (keep pets off treated area until product has been watered in and lawn is dry)

Best Chemical-Free Ant Killer Mighty Mint Insect & Pest Control Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out: This ant killer uses 100 percent plant-based ingredients to repel insects both indoors and outdoors. What Could Be Improved: Its active ingredient, peppermint oil, is toxic to pets. Ant killers and other insect repellent products are typically made with harsh chemicals that can cause skin irritation and chemical fragrance sensitivities. If you’re looking for a plant-based ant killer to use both indoors and outdoors, we like the Mighty Mint Insect and Pest Control. It uses US-farmed peppermint essential oil as the active ingredient to repel ants, along with other ingredients naturally derived from soybeans, palms, and vegetable oils. Although the brand claims its product is safe to use around pets (when used as directed), we do think it’s worth noting that the Texas A&M University School of Veterinary Medicine lists peppermint oil as toxic to cats when ingested or inhaled, while the American Kennel Club also lists it as toxic to dogs when ingested by mouth or spread on the skin. If you have a minimal infestation and don’t want to use a chemical ant killer for whatever reason, this spray is your best bet. While the natural peppermint aroma may be a bit strong for some, it’s a pleasant change to other products’ chemical scents. Although this spray will not completely kill all insects, it does a great job at repelling them for at least a couple of weeks, especially ants. Price at time of publish: $19 Product Details: Type: Spray

Spray Targeted Pests: Ants, spiders, and other flying insects

Ants, spiders, and other flying insects Duration: 2 weeks

2 weeks Safe for Pets: The brand says it is pet-safe, but experts say peppermint oil is toxic to dogs and cats.

Best Pet-Safe Ant Killer Raid Essentials Ant, Spider, and Roach Killer 27 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out: This spray is made with plant-based ingredients that are safe for pets and children. What Could Be Improved: The formula is somewhat oily. If you have pets, you know that it’s important to choose household products that won’t harm your fur baby, but are still effective. Ant killers and other insect repellents can be quite toxic to pets, which is why we recommend this Raid Essentials Ant, Spider, and Roach Killer 27. This spray is safe to use around pets and children, when used as directed, and quickly kills ants, spiders, roaches, and other crawling insects. We also like that it has a fresh, natural scent that subsides in strength after a few seconds. In addition to its efficacy, we like the aluminum can that won’t rust and the locking cap for safe storage and use. Since this spray tends to be a bit oily, the label recommends wiping away any excess with a damp cloth in order to avoid staining and slippery surfaces. Despite this, we think it’s the best option for those with pets who want to get rid of pesky ants and other insects. Price at time of publish: $7 Product Details: Type: Spray

Spray Targeted Pests: Ants, roaches, spiders, fleas, centipedes, beetles, earwigs, silverfish, firebrats, sowbugs, and stink bugs

Ants, roaches, spiders, fleas, centipedes, beetles, earwigs, silverfish, firebrats, sowbugs, and stink bugs Duration: On contact

On contact Safe for Pets: Yes, when used as directed

Best Ant Killer Spray Raid Multi Insect Killer 7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Office Depot What Stands Out: This spray kills a huge variety of bugs on contact. What Could Be Improved: Although it kills bugs on contact, it does not provide residual protection. Ant killer sprays are the most convenient for getting rid of ants almost immediately. Our choice for the best ant killer spray is Raid Multi Insect Killer for its reasonable price and ability to quickly kill a variety of insects in addition to ants. This powerful spray can be used indoors or outdoors. However, the label suggests opening doors and windows when spraying it to allow for proper ventilation and not entering the treated area for at least a couple of hours (that goes for pets, too). Most impressively, it can kill the largest variety of insects of any product on our list. Price at time of publish: $7 Product Details: Type: Spray

Spray Targeted Pests: Ants, bed bugs, boxelder bugs, crickets, fleas, flies, hornets, mosquitos, roaches, silverfish, sowbugs, pillbugs, spiders, wasps, carpet beetles, firebrats, small flying moths, non-biting gnats, and water bugs

Ants, bed bugs, boxelder bugs, crickets, fleas, flies, hornets, mosquitos, roaches, silverfish, sowbugs, pillbugs, spiders, wasps, carpet beetles, firebrats, small flying moths, non-biting gnats, and water bugs Duration: On contact

On contact Safe for Pets: Once vapors, mists and aerosols have dispersed, and the treated area has been thoroughly ventilated

Best Ant Killer Gel Syngenta Advion Ant Gel Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What Stands Out: This odorless and non-staining formula has a delayed response that allows ants to carry the bait back to their colony. What Could Be Improved: The gel targets only ants and not other insects. Ant gel and baits tend to be preferred among those who don’t want to fill their home with the scent of a spray or those who want a less intrusive or messy ant killer. The Syngenta Advion Ant Gel, while seemingly small in quantity, is quite powerful for targeting most species of ants by using a high attractant called Indoxacarb “which disrupts the ant's nervous system and leads to death,” says Adnan. We like that it is translucent, fragrance-free, and has a non-staining formulation. Each pack includes four plungers and four tips so you can liberally apply the gel to any place you see ants. This gel ant killer works best indoors, but can also be used on outdoor perimeters including window sills. When an ant ingests the gel, there’s a delayed response, allowing more time for the ant to bring the bait back to the colony. For those who want to stop ants at the source and don’t mind waiting a while for the product to take effect, this effective gel does the trick. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Type: Gel

Gel Targeted Pests: Ants

Ants Duration: Not specified

Not specified Safe for Pets: No

Best Ant Killer for Fire Ants Ortho Orthene Fire Ant Killer1 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out: The granules begin killing fire ants in just 60 seconds. What Could Be Improved: When used by itself, this product does not prevent the formation of new mounds. Finding fire ants anywhere in or around your home can be cause for concern. Unlike other species of ants, fire ants bite and inject painful venom that not only causes a burning sensation, but can also cause infections along with other symptoms. To effectively get rid of fire ant mounds outdoors, we recommend Ortho Orthene Fire Ant Killer. Simply add one tablespoon of this granule product over each mound and leave to work its magic —no watering required. This ant killer will eliminate ants within an hour, and the entire bottle can kill up to 162 mounds. We especially like that these granules kill the queen in order to keep the colony from repopulating. Use it for lawns and around ornamental plants including flowers, shrubs, and trees to kill fire ants outdoors and keep them from invading the inside of your home. Note that in order to prevent the formation of new mounds, you’ll need to pair it with Ortho Fire Ant Killer Broadcast Granules. Price at time of publish: $14 Product Details: Type: Granules

Granules Targeted Pests: Fire ants

Fire ants Duration: 6 months

6 months Safe for Pets: No