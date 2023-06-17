The 30 Best Finds From Amazon’s Summer Savings Event, Up to 52% Off

Including deals from Shark, Ninja, Vera Bradley, and more.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 17, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Weekly 30 Deal Roundup Summer Savings Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

The unofficial kick-off to summer is here with Amazon’s warm-weather savings event. The latest deals available to customers reach across a wide range of categories and start at just $12. 

Several discounts for every sunshine-filled occasion are up for grabs, with popular picks available within the sunny styles, outdoor fun, and hot home finds categories. While there are so many options to choose from, we went ahead and gathered the 30 best markdowns so you can sit back and relax while you shop. 

The 10 Best Summer Savings Deals Overall: 

So many of Amazon’s discounted finds include products from well-liked brands like Shark, Ninja, Vera Bradley, Kenmore, Ashley Furniture Store, Chef’n, and more. And the deals are available for anyone to shop, but only Prime Members will receive exclusive discounts like two-day shipping and additional savings through Amazon’s Just For Prime Hub. If you’re not a prime member but still want to score these extra savings, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial

Ninja has multiple appliances on sale in Amazon’s kitchen department, including this popular Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer that’s 35 percent off. The multifunctional gadget can hold more than six quarts of food and has 11 different functions available including steaming, slow-cooking, broiling, baking, sauteing, and more. Whether you want to fry potatoes or roast beef, this versatile cooker can do it all. Plus, it comes with a booklet filled with 45 recipes to expand your cooking ideas. 

Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5 qt. Pressure Cooker

Amazon

To buy: $130 (was $200); amazon.com.

It’s beach season! Get ready for fun in the sun with this discounted Vera Bradley tote. It’s made with a mesh material that sifts out sand from the bag and your belongings so you can keep your car and home clean. And it can carry all of your favorite vacation essentials with its six different surrounding pockets, so you’ll have plenty of room for your sunscreen, sunglasses, floppy hat, and even a new book. Plus, it’s easy to clean stains and spills by just spraying the material with a laundry detergent or soap—just rinse with water and air dry before your next use. 

Amazon Vera Bradley Mesh Multi-Pocket Beach Tote

Amazon

To buy: $49 (was $70); amazon.com.

Continue scrolling to see even more of the best deals from Amazon’s Summer Savings Event, or head over to the sale and browse the full assortment of deals. 

Amazon American Soft Linen 4 Piece Bath Towel Set

Amazon

Best Home Deals

Upgrade every room of your home with on-sale air purifiers, linen towels, and organizing essentials. Clear space in your bedroom closet or bathroom cabinets with storage chests and clear bins to store all your warm-weather towels, sheets, and toiletries. And brighten your dining room this summer with fresh, cushy dining room chairs. 

Amazon DOWAN Ceramic Salad Bowl

Amazon

Best Kitchen Deals

Score deals on kitchen tools, dishware, and appliances like ceramic bowls, garlic choppers, and cooking pots. Keep your drinks cool on hot afternoons with discounted ice makers, and elevate your morning coffee with an electric milk frother. You’ll be the ultimate host for garden gatherings and ice cream socials with these popular finds that start at just $12. 

Amazon DII Floral Design Collection Natural Coir Doormat

Amazon

Best Outdoor Decor Deals

Enjoy pool parties, backyard barbecues, and afternoons on the patio with these discounted outdoor decor items. Swap out your dingy seat cushions or add some extra comfort to metal chairs with fresh ones that are reversible and weather-resistant. Refresh your patio with a new floral doormat to welcome guests or wind chimes to enjoy the nice summer summer breeze. Either way, you’re sure to love these picks that are up to 51 percent off. 

Amazon DREAM PAIRS Women's Elastic Ankle Strap Espadrilles Wedge Sandals

Amazon

Best Fashion Deals

Elevate your summer wardrobe with discounted styles that are sure to impress at outdoor events and special occasions. Whether you’re attending a wedding, heading off to the beach, or just enjoying company with friends these next few months, these popular picks can help. Flowy maxi and fun mini dresses are on sale, and relaxed button down blouses are discounted, too. Plus, you can score a leather crossbody handbag or espadrille wedges to enhance any look. Deals start at just $26. 

Amazon Pillow Perfect Rave Solid Indoor Outdoor Wicker Patio Seat Cushion Reversible

Amazon

To buy: $47 (was $96); amazon.com.

Amazon BTFBM Women's One Shoulder Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $35 (was $51); amazon.com.

Amazon Ciays 42 Inch Gas Fire Pit Table

Amazon

To buy: $229 (was $299); amazon.com.

ClearSpace Clear Plastic Storage Bins

Amazon

To buy: $32 (was $50); amazon.com.

Amazon Astylish Womens V Neck Striped Roll up Sleeve Button Down Blouses Top

Amazon

To buy: $26 (was $30); amazon.com.

Amazon Shark WV410PR WANDVAC Cordless Hand Vacuum

Amazon

To buy: $120 (was $150); amazon.com.

Amazon Kenmore Broadway Steamer Stock Pot with Insert and Lid

Amazon

To buy: $50 (was $60); amazon.com.

Amazon Signature Design by Ashley Valebeck Vintage Farmhouse Cushioned Dining Chair

Amazon

To buy: $170 (was $283); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Wayfair Entryway Furniture Sale Tout
You Can Score Entryway Furniture Up to 50% Off During Wayfair’s Massive Furniture Sale
Genius Space-Saving Outdoor Furniture Roundup Tout
The Comfy, Space-Saving Outdoor Furniture You Need This Summer on Amazon, Starting at $81
Bissell Symphony Pet Vacuum and Steam Mop One-Off Tout
The Bissell Steam Mop That Doubles as a Vacuum Massively ‘Cuts Down on Cleaning Time’—and It’s on Sale
Related Articles
The 50 Best Deals This June at Amazon Tout
These Are the 50 Best Amazon Deals to Kick Off Summer
Amazon Deal Roundup Summer Fashion Tout
The 30 Best Summer Fashion Deals to Upgrade Your Closet at Amazon—Up to 69% Off
Summer Dress Outlet Deals Tout
Take on Summer With These Stylish Maxi Dresses That Are All on Sale Up to 68% Off at Amazon
Genius Space-Saving Outdoor Furniture Roundup Tout
The Comfy, Space-Saving Outdoor Furniture You Need This Summer on Amazon, Starting at $81
Quality Outdoor Living Hermosa 3 Piece Chat Set Tout
These Popular Patio Bistro Sets Are All Quietly on Sale in This Hidden Amazon Home Section, Starting at $89
Kate Spade purse
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Memorial Day Sale
Wayfair Memorial Day sale Tout
Wayfair’s Memorial Day Sale Will Save You Up to 70% on Home Goods, Rugs, Patio Decor, and More
Amazon Summer Checklist Roundup Tout
This New Amazon Fashion Section Has Everything You Need For a Summer of Fun and Sun—Under $50
Amazon's Summer Dress Tout
This New Amazon Section Is Dedicated to Stylish Summer Dresses for Every Warm-Weather Occasion—Starting at $22
Amazon Outdoor Decor Under $50 Tout
These Under-$50 Outdoor Decor Picks From Amazon Will Instantly Elevate Your Patio
Outdoor Entertaining Essentials Tout
Amazon Has Everything You Need to Host the Ultimate Backyard Soiree This Summer—Starting at Just $10
Amazon Member Only Deals/ Photo Tout
Here are the 30 Best Deals Prime Members Can Score at Amazon Right Now—Starting at $7
Coastal Decor Amazon Deals Tout
This Under-the-Radar Coastal Decor Section on Amazon Is Filled With Beach-House-Worthy Finds—Up to 59% Off
Best-Selling Travel Luggage and Accessories Tout
12 Best-Selling Luggage and Travel Accessories That Are Essential for Your Upcoming Summer Vacation–Starting at $8
Wedding Guest Dress Roundup Under $75 Tout
These Are the Wedding Guest Dresses You Need to Shop Before RSVPing—and They’re All Under $70
Outdoor Rugs for Less Tout
Upgrade Your Outdoor Space With Up to 84% Off Rugs That Add ‘Character and Comfort’ to ‘Drab’ Patios