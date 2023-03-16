These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping This Saint Patrick’s Day Weekend

Including Kate Spade handbags, Dyson vacuums, and Levoit air purifiers.

By
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern

Jessica Leigh Mattern is a senior commerce editor and shopping expert at Dotdash Meredith where she specializes in all things Amazon. She’s covered lifestyle trends and news for eight years. Currently, she writes the recurring I Shop Amazon for a Living series for RealSimple.com and selects the best products to highlight through Real Simple’s weekly shopping newsletter.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Updated on March 16, 2023 09:46AM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Best Amazon Saint Patrick's Day Sales 2023 Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Jessica Leigh Mattern

Spring is nearly here, and Amazon has deals on everything you’ll need this Saint Patrick’s Day weekend.

Amazon’s huge deal hub is packed with sales on spring cleaning tools, springtime fashion, seasonal decor, and more. While these offers last, shoppers can get Kate Spade accessories, Levoit air purifiers, Shark and Dyson vacuum cleaners, and other impressive finds for up to 70 percent off.

Best Amazon Deals Overall

To save you some time and effort, we pored over Amazon’s sale section to find the best deals happening over Saint Patrick’s Day weekend. The curated list below features a mix of steep discounts, reader- and editor-loved brands, seasonal must-haves, highly reviewed finds, and popular products, ensuring these are the best and only markdowns you need to know about. 

With warmer weather on the horizon, it’s a great time to refresh your closet. By shopping sales at the start of the season, you can grab items that you’ll wear for months to come—and save in the process. Case in point: Kate Spade New York’s pebbled leather market tote, which comes in neutrals and pretty pastels to complement all kinds of spring outfits. 

The roomy handbag is polished enough to bring to the office, and it has plenty of room for the essentials, like a laptop, packed lunch, and water bottle. It’s versatile enough to bring along on spring break trips, to tote around while running errands, or to bring along to your kid’s weekend baseball game with space for snacks, books, and more. You’ll find endless occasions to use it. 

Kate Spade New York Market Pebbled Leather Medium Tote

Amazon

To buy: $230 (was $328); amazon.com.

Tretorn’s classic white canvas sneakers are another piece that can be worn all spring. The basic and comfortable shoes can be worn with dresses, skirts, jeans, and even leggings, making them perfect for springtime trips, picnics, days at the office, and more.

These kicks are a hit with Amazon reviewers, having racked up 1,500 five-star ratings from owners who love their comfortable feel, classic look, and their overall value. In fact, several shoppers chimed in to say that they have loved these shoes for decades. One even remarked about the fact that both they and their 94-year-old grandmother both had a pair, proving that some fashion finds never go out of style. 

TRETORN Women's Nylite Plus Canvas Sneakers

Amazon

To buy: $50 (was $75); amazon.com.

For those that have spring cleaning top of mind, there are dozens of highly-rated gadgets you can snag on sale, including vacuum cleaners, steam cleaners, and air purifiers. In fact, Amazon’s best-selling steam mop, PurSteam’s convertible 10-in-one cleaner, is marked down this weekend.

The versatile tool with 28,000 five-star ratings comes with several attachments and functions as an upright steam cleaner to tackle floors, a handheld steamer to unwrinkle clothes, and a handheld cleaner to refresh and remove stains from furniture, windows, and other surfaces. And since it uses hot steam to clean, there’s no harmful chemicals or fumes to worry about. 

PurSteam Steam Mop Cleaner 10-in-1 with Convenient Detachable Handheld Unit

Amazon

To buy: $70 (was $81); amazon.com.

These Saint Patrick’s Day weekend savings are just the start. There are more deals below and thousands to explore in Amazon’s sale section. Once these markdowns expire, the prices will go back up, so you’ll want to move fast to ensure that you get in on these discounts.

Best Home Deals

Best Vacuum Deals

Best Spring Decor Deals

Best Spring Fashion Deals

Best Kitchen Deals

Best Beauty Deals

Best Electronic and Tech Deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included

Amazon

To buy: $99 (was $159); amazon.com.

MRS. MEYER'S Liquid Hand Soap 12.5 OZ Scents Variety Pack

Amazon

To buy: $32 (was $40); amazon.com.

danjor-linens-queen-size-bed-sheets-set-pillowcases-sets-pockets-fade-resistant-ice-blue

Amazon

To buy:  $28 (was $40); amazon.com.

American Soft Linen 4 Piece Bath Towel Set

Amazon


To buy: $40 (was $80); amazon.com.

Best Choice Products 48x24x30in Raised Garden Bed

Amazon

To buy: $90 (was $120); amazon.com.

DELSEY Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels

Amazon

To buy: $115 (was $146); amazon.com.

Germ Guardian Air Purifier

Amazon

To buy: $80 (was $100); amazon.com.

Casper Sleep Essential Pillow

Amazon

To buy: $36 (was $45); amazon.com.

Shark NV356E 31 Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum

Amazon

To buy: $160 (was $200); amazon.com.

Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

To buy: $285 (was $350); amazon.com.

Barnyard Designs 'Hello' Doormat Welcome Mat for Outdoors

Amazon

To buy: $23 (was $29); amazon.com.

Sweese Pasta Bowls

Amazon

To buy: $28 (was $35); amazon.com.

LAURA GELLER NEW YORK The Casual Collection - Berry & Blossom

Amazon

To buy: $28 (was $33); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Ekouaer Pajamas Silk Sleepwear Tout
Level-Up Your PJs With These Internet-Famous Satin Pajamas for Just $21 at Amazon
Nifty Bathroom Gadgets on Amazon Tout
15 Genius Bathroom Gadgets on Amazon You Need to Refresh Your Space—Starting at $12
Cast Iron Perfect Pot Tout
Our Place Just Launched a Cast Iron Version of Its Instagram-Favorite Perfect Pot, and We're Obsessed
Related Articles
Best Amazon Presidents' Day Sales 2023 Tout
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Presidents’ Day Sale
Best-Selling Patio Furniture Finds on Amazon Tout
There Are So Many Spring Patio Furniture Pieces on Sale at Amazon Right Now—Up to 80% Off
Sleep Awareness Amazon Deals
The 25 Best Amazon Deals Happening During Sleep Awareness Week 2023
Amazon Maxi Dress Sale
10 Stylish Amazon Maxi Dresses to Snag on Sale for Up to 50% Off Just in Time for Spring
Stylish Space-Saving Furniture Pieces TOUT
10 Popular Space-Saving Furniture Pieces to Revamp Your Guest Bedroom—Up to 71% Off
Editor-Loved Spring Clothes Weekend Deals Tout
I Discover the Best Finds on Amazon, and These Spring Fashion Deals Are on My Radar—Up to 55% Off
Amazon sneaker deals tout
Amazon Dropped So Many Sneaker Deals for Up to 53% Off New Balance, Reebok, Cole Haan, and More
The Best (and Most Versatile) Amazon Finds That Deserve a Spot in Your Closet in 2023 TOUT
The Best (and Most Versatile) Amazon Finds That Deserve a Spot in Your Closet in 2023
Amazon End-of-Season Fashion Sale
Amazon Is Having a Massive Fashion Sale on Clothes and Accessories From Uggs, Levi’s, and More Up to 59% Off
Presidents' Day Best Clothing & Beauty Deals Tout
32 Presidents’ Day Fashion and Beauty Deals So Good, You’ll Think They’re Typos
Pres Day: Storage & Organization Deals Tout
34 Presidents’ Day Storage and Organization Deals to Help You Bust Clutter on a Budget
Presidents Day Best Furniture Deals Tout
The 38 Best Furniture Deals to Shop This Presidents’ Day Weekend—Up to 60% Off
Pres Day: Nordstrom Sale
Staub, All-Clad, Dolce Vita, and Vince Camuto Are Up to 71% Off During Nordstrom’s Winter Sale
The Best Vacuums for Pet Hair, Tested in Our Lab
The 10 Best Vacuums for Pet Hair of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Vacuums
The 13 Best Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Ninja Blender 1200 Tout
Bed Bath & Beyond's Spring Sale Has Dyson Vacuums and KitchenAid Mixers at Huge Discounts