Shopping These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping This Saint Patrick’s Day Weekend Including Kate Spade handbags, Dyson vacuums, and Levoit air purifiers. By Jessica Leigh Mattern Jessica Leigh Mattern Instagram Jessica Leigh Mattern is a senior commerce editor and shopping expert at Dotdash Meredith where she specializes in all things Amazon. She’s covered lifestyle trends and news for eight years. Currently, she writes the recurring I Shop Amazon for a Living series for RealSimple.com and selects the best products to highlight through Real Simple’s weekly shopping newsletter. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Updated on March 16, 2023 09:46AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Jessica Leigh Mattern Best Deal Overall: Loloi II Adrian Collection Traditional Area Rug, $94 (was $239) Spring is nearly here, and Amazon has deals on everything you’ll need this Saint Patrick’s Day weekend. Amazon’s huge deal hub is packed with sales on spring cleaning tools, springtime fashion, seasonal decor, and more. While these offers last, shoppers can get Kate Spade accessories, Levoit air purifiers, Shark and Dyson vacuum cleaners, and other impressive finds for up to 70 percent off. Best Amazon Deals Overall Under-$100: Apple AirPods (Second Generation), $99 (was $159) Reader-Loved: Mrs. Meyer’s Liquid Hand Soap Variety Six-Pack, $32 (was $40) 103,000 Five-Star Ratings: Danjor Linens Bed Sheet Set (Queen), $28 (was $40) Best-Seller: American Soft Linen Cotton Bath Towel Set, $40 (was $80) Kate Spade New York Market Pebbled Leather Tote, $230 (was $328) Tretorn Nylite Plus Canvas Sneakers, $50 (was $75) Best Choices Products Raised Garden Bed, $90 (was $120) PurSteam Convertible Steam Mop Cleaner, $70 (was $81) Delsey Paris Helium Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage, $115 (was $146) Germ Guardian UV-C Light HEPA Air Purifier, $80 (was $100) To save you some time and effort, we pored over Amazon’s sale section to find the best deals happening over Saint Patrick’s Day weekend. The curated list below features a mix of steep discounts, reader- and editor-loved brands, seasonal must-haves, highly reviewed finds, and popular products, ensuring these are the best and only markdowns you need to know about. With warmer weather on the horizon, it’s a great time to refresh your closet. By shopping sales at the start of the season, you can grab items that you’ll wear for months to come—and save in the process. Case in point: Kate Spade New York’s pebbled leather market tote, which comes in neutrals and pretty pastels to complement all kinds of spring outfits. The roomy handbag is polished enough to bring to the office, and it has plenty of room for the essentials, like a laptop, packed lunch, and water bottle. It’s versatile enough to bring along on spring break trips, to tote around while running errands, or to bring along to your kid’s weekend baseball game with space for snacks, books, and more. You’ll find endless occasions to use it. Amazon To buy: $230 (was $328); amazon.com. Tretorn’s classic white canvas sneakers are another piece that can be worn all spring. The basic and comfortable shoes can be worn with dresses, skirts, jeans, and even leggings, making them perfect for springtime trips, picnics, days at the office, and more. These kicks are a hit with Amazon reviewers, having racked up 1,500 five-star ratings from owners who love their comfortable feel, classic look, and their overall value. In fact, several shoppers chimed in to say that they have loved these shoes for decades. One even remarked about the fact that both they and their 94-year-old grandmother both had a pair, proving that some fashion finds never go out of style. Amazon To buy: $50 (was $75); amazon.com. For those that have spring cleaning top of mind, there are dozens of highly-rated gadgets you can snag on sale, including vacuum cleaners, steam cleaners, and air purifiers. In fact, Amazon’s best-selling steam mop, PurSteam’s convertible 10-in-one cleaner, is marked down this weekend. The versatile tool with 28,000 five-star ratings comes with several attachments and functions as an upright steam cleaner to tackle floors, a handheld steamer to unwrinkle clothes, and a handheld cleaner to refresh and remove stains from furniture, windows, and other surfaces. And since it uses hot steam to clean, there’s no harmful chemicals or fumes to worry about. Amazon To buy: $70 (was $81); amazon.com. Amazon Shoppers Say This ‘Gem’ of an Air Purifier Starts Working in ‘Minutes’ to Relieve Allergies These Saint Patrick’s Day weekend savings are just the start. There are more deals below and thousands to explore in Amazon’s sale section. Once these markdowns expire, the prices will go back up, so you’ll want to move fast to ensure that you get in on these discounts. Best Home Deals Double Discount: Tineco Cordless Wet Dry Floor Cleaner, $260 with coupon (was $370) Hotel Sheets Direct Cooling Bamboo Bed Sheet Set (Queen), $54 (was $80) Casper Sleep Essential Pillow, $36 (was $45) Shintenchi Five-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set, $380 (was $460) Levoit Large Room H13 HEPA Air Purifier, $97 (was $120) Best Vacuum Deals iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $179 (was $275) Orfeld Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $110 (was $150) Black+Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $49 (was $60) Shark Navigator Professional Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $160 (was $200) Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $285 (was $350) Best Spring Decor Deals Cewor Faux Eucalyptus Wreath, $21 (was $33) Miulee Jacquard Pillow Cover Set, $19 (was $22) Barnyard Designs Hello Doormat, $23 (was $29) Talvania Cloth Dinner Napkins Set, $18 (was $25) Yankee Candle Fresh Cut Roses Glass Candle, $22 (was $28) Best Spring Fashion Deals Vionic Citrine Ella Flat Comfort Sandals, $60 (was $110) PrettyGarden Floral V-Neck Belted Dress, $43 (was $51) Anrabess Wrap Maxi Dress, $41 with coupon (was $60) Merokeety Open Front Cardigan Sweater, from $38 (was $50) The Drop Women’s Britt Tiered Maxi Dress, $38 (was $60) Best Kitchen Deals Editor-Loved: Sweese Pasta Bowl Plate Set, $28 (was $35) KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set, $19 (was $35) Rubbermaid Eight-Piece Brilliance Food Pantry Storage Containers, $39 (was $50) KMat Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat Set, $24 (was $50) Ninja Foodi Six-in-One Indoor Air Fry Grill, $180 (was $300) Best Beauty Deals Laura Geller New York Berry and Blossom Eyeshadow Palette, $28 (was $33) Auraglow LED Light Teeth Whitening Kit, $60 (was $100) Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush, $40 (was $60) RoC Multi-Correxion Revive Glow 10% Vitamin C Serum, $23 (was $33) Roc Retinol Correxion Under-Eye Dark Circle Line Cream, $20 (was $28) Best Electronic and Tech Deals Apple EarPods Headphones, $17 (was $29) Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation), $200 (was $249) Apple Watch SE (Second Generation), $219 (was $249) Apple Watch Series 8, $329 (was $399) Apple iPad Air, $559 (was $599) Amazon To buy: $99 (was $159); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $32 (was $40); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $28 (was $40); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $40 (was $80); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $90 (was $120); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $115 (was $146); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $80 (was $100); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $36 (was $45); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $160 (was $200); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $285 (was $350); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $23 (was $29); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $28 (was $35); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $28 (was $33); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Level-Up Your PJs With These Internet-Famous Satin Pajamas for Just $21 at Amazon 15 Genius Bathroom Gadgets on Amazon You Need to Refresh Your Space—Starting at $12 Our Place Just Launched a Cast Iron Version of Its Instagram-Favorite Perfect Pot, and We're Obsessed