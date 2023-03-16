These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping This Saint Patrick’s Day Weekend

Best Deal Overall: Loloi II Adrian Collection Traditional Area Rug, $94 (was $239)

Spring is nearly here, and Amazon has deals on everything you’ll need this Saint Patrick’s Day weekend.

Amazon’s huge deal hub is packed with sales on spring cleaning tools, springtime fashion, seasonal decor, and more. While these offers last, shoppers can get Kate Spade accessories, Levoit air purifiers, Shark and Dyson vacuum cleaners, and other impressive finds for up to 70 percent off.

Best Amazon Deals Overall

To save you some time and effort, we pored over Amazon’s sale section to find the best deals happening over Saint Patrick’s Day weekend. The curated list below features a mix of steep discounts, reader- and editor-loved brands, seasonal must-haves, highly reviewed finds, and popular products, ensuring these are the best and only markdowns you need to know about.

With warmer weather on the horizon, it’s a great time to refresh your closet. By shopping sales at the start of the season, you can grab items that you’ll wear for months to come—and save in the process. Case in point: Kate Spade New York’s pebbled leather market tote, which comes in neutrals and pretty pastels to complement all kinds of spring outfits.

The roomy handbag is polished enough to bring to the office, and it has plenty of room for the essentials, like a laptop, packed lunch, and water bottle. It’s versatile enough to bring along on spring break trips, to tote around while running errands, or to bring along to your kid’s weekend baseball game with space for snacks, books, and more. You’ll find endless occasions to use it.

To buy: $230 (was $328); amazon.com.

Tretorn’s classic white canvas sneakers are another piece that can be worn all spring. The basic and comfortable shoes can be worn with dresses, skirts, jeans, and even leggings, making them perfect for springtime trips, picnics, days at the office, and more.

These kicks are a hit with Amazon reviewers, having racked up 1,500 five-star ratings from owners who love their comfortable feel, classic look, and their overall value. In fact, several shoppers chimed in to say that they have loved these shoes for decades. One even remarked about the fact that both they and their 94-year-old grandmother both had a pair, proving that some fashion finds never go out of style.

To buy: $50 (was $75); amazon.com.

For those that have spring cleaning top of mind, there are dozens of highly-rated gadgets you can snag on sale, including vacuum cleaners, steam cleaners, and air purifiers. In fact, Amazon’s best-selling steam mop, PurSteam’s convertible 10-in-one cleaner, is marked down this weekend.

The versatile tool with 28,000 five-star ratings comes with several attachments and functions as an upright steam cleaner to tackle floors, a handheld steamer to unwrinkle clothes, and a handheld cleaner to refresh and remove stains from furniture, windows, and other surfaces. And since it uses hot steam to clean, there’s no harmful chemicals or fumes to worry about.

To buy: $70 (was $81); amazon.com.

These Saint Patrick’s Day weekend savings are just the start. There are more deals below and thousands to explore in Amazon’s sale section. Once these markdowns expire, the prices will go back up, so you’ll want to move fast to ensure that you get in on these discounts.

