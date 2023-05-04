I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are My 15 Favorite Finds of 2023 So Far

My job as a shopping editor keeps me busy with researching, testing, and writing about hundreds of products in a given year. And after doing it for more than five years, I’ve discovered tons of great gems, including these little life-enhancers that are all new to me this year.

In 2023, I’ve been most impressed by these fashion finds, beauty products, home goods, cleaning tools, and kitchen items that save me time, make my life easier, and in some cases, feel like pure joy. Most are exclusive to Amazon, and they’re all under $70.

Editor-Loved Amazon Finds

While trying to step up my cooking game, I’ve come across several kitchen helpers, like Kitchellence’s three-stage knife sharpener, which made my knife collection feel and work like new again, and Kizen’s waterproof digital meat thermometer, which I reach for several times a week. And I’d be remiss if I failed to mention a new item that’s both pretty and functional: Mora Ceramics’ Hit Pause flat plates set.

This gorgeous set of small flat plates, which are ideal for appetizers, snacks, sides, and desserts, are just one of several beautiful and affordable dinnerware pieces I stumbled upon from the small business. Everything from the brand looks handcrafted, but comes with several smart features, like a scratch-resistant glaze and a microwave- and dishwasher-safe design. They’re so well made that I gifted the ceramic small flat plates, the flat bowls set, and the dinner plates assortment to my brother for his birthday—and he loves them.

On the home front, I also invested in the perfect versatile vase that I can use to showcase almost any bundle of flowers or branches thanks to its simple design, along with a set of scrubbing brushes from Holikme that attach to my drill. They power through all kinds of tough stains with ease, saving me so much time when cleaning my bathroom, kitchen, and beyond.

And beyond chores at home, I’ve tried to make other daily tasks, like getting dressed in the morning, more fuss-free by investing in a few versatile pieces that make me feel polished and instantly pull together an outfit. I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the quality and look of PrettyGarden’s chiffon button down blouse, which I reach for weekly.

The now-$33 top is my new wardrobe workhorse, coming in handy when getting dressed for the office or heading out on the weekend. I have the pretty top in both white and purple, and reach for it any time I want to get out the door quickly. It’s also the perfect thing to layer under a blazer or denim jacket, and I’ve already packed it for several trips, knowing I can dress it up with jewelry or dress it down with casual jeans and sneakers.

Similarly, Pavoi’s flat back gold-plated stud earrings are another fashion find that’s made it easier to get ready. These $13 earrings feature a small post and flat back, making them comfortable to wear while sleeping and working out. I can keep them in all day and through the night, giving me one less thing to put on in the morning and take off in the evening. I love that their dainty and simple design compliments all of my other jewelry, and the gold-plated sterling silver material feels comfortable in my sensitive ears.

If you’re ready to browse more handy finds, there are several editor-loved items below, or you can head to Amazon to discover your own.

