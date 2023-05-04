I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are My 15 Favorite Finds of 2023 So Far

And they’re all under $70.

By
Jessica Leigh Mattern is a senior commerce editor and shopping expert at Dotdash Meredith where she specializes in all things Amazon. She’s covered lifestyle trends and news for eight years. Currently, she writes the recurring I Shop Amazon for a Living series for RealSimple.com and selects the best products to highlight through Real Simple’s weekly shopping newsletter.

Published on May 4, 2023 05:00AM EDT

My job as a shopping editor keeps me busy with researching, testing, and writing about hundreds of products in a given year. And after doing it for more than five years, I’ve discovered tons of great gems, including these little life-enhancers that are all new to me this year. 

In 2023, I’ve been most impressed by these fashion finds, beauty products, home goods, cleaning tools, and kitchen items that save me time, make my life easier, and in some cases, feel like pure joy. Most are exclusive to Amazon, and they’re all under $70.  

Editor-Loved Amazon Finds

While trying to step up my cooking game, I’ve come across several kitchen helpers, like Kitchellence’s three-stage knife sharpener, which made my knife collection feel and work like new again, and Kizen’s waterproof digital meat thermometer, which I reach for several times a week. And I’d be remiss if I failed to mention a new item that’s both pretty and functional: Mora Ceramics’ Hit Pause flat plates set.

3-Stage Knife Sharpener

Amazon

To buy: $16 (was $30); amazon.com.

KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer

Amazon

To buy: 13 (was $30); amazon.com.

This gorgeous set of small flat plates, which are ideal for appetizers, snacks, sides, and desserts, are just one of several beautiful and affordable dinnerware pieces I stumbled upon from the small business. Everything from the brand looks handcrafted, but comes with several smart features, like a scratch-resistant glaze and a microwave- and dishwasher-safe design. They’re so well made that I gifted the ceramic small flat plates, the flat bowls set, and the dinner plates assortment to my brother for his birthday—and he loves them. 

Mora Ceramic Flat Plates Set of 6

Amazon

To buy: $40; amazon.com.

On the home front, I also invested in the perfect versatile vase that I can use to showcase almost any bundle of flowers or branches thanks to its simple design, along with a set of scrubbing brushes from Holikme that attach to my drill. They power through all kinds of tough stains with ease, saving me so much time when cleaning my bathroom, kitchen, and beyond. 

FUNSOBA Clear Glass Flower Vase

Amazon

To buy: $24; amazon.com.

Holikme 4Pack Drill Brush Power Scrubber

Amazon

To buy: $8 (was $13); amazon.com.

And beyond chores at home, I’ve tried to make other daily tasks, like getting dressed in the morning, more fuss-free by investing in a few versatile pieces that make me feel polished and instantly pull together an outfit. I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the quality and look of PrettyGarden’s chiffon button down blouse, which I reach for weekly. 

The now-$33 top is my new wardrobe workhorse, coming in handy when getting dressed for the office or heading out on the weekend. I have the pretty top in both white and purple, and reach for it any time I want to get out the door quickly. It’s also the perfect thing to layer under a blazer or denim jacket, and I’ve already packed it for several trips, knowing I can dress it up with jewelry or dress it down with casual jeans and sneakers. 

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Chiffon Blouse

Amazon

To buy: $33 (was $41); amazon.com.

Similarly, Pavoi’s flat back gold-plated stud earrings are another fashion find that’s made it easier to get ready. These $13 earrings feature a small post and flat back, making them comfortable to wear while sleeping and working out. I can keep them in all day and through the night, giving me one less thing to put on in the morning and take off in the evening. I love that their dainty and simple design compliments all of my other jewelry, and the gold-plated sterling silver material feels comfortable in my sensitive ears. 

PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Solid 925 Sterling Silver Post Cubic Zirconia Flat Back Earrings

Amazon

To buy: $13; amazon.com.

If you’re ready to browse more handy finds, there are several editor-loved items below, or you can head to Amazon to discover your own. 

Missnine Backpack Purse

Amazon

To buy: $36 (was $50); amazon.com.

NearMoon Shower Head and 15 Stage Shower Filter Combo

Amazon

To buy: $32 (was $34); amazon.com.

Maybelline Brow Ultra Slim Defining Eyebrow Makeup Mechanical Pencil

Amazon

To buy: $6 (was $9); amazon.com.

TRUMiRR Band Sets for Apple Watch

Amazon

To buy: $19 with coupon (was $20); amazon.com.

CND Vinylux Longwear Pink Nail Polish

Amazon

To buy: $21 (was $22); amazon.com.

AIEVE Cord Organizer for Kitchen Appliances

Amazon

To buy: $10 (was $15); amazon.com.

Meyer Lemon Citrus Plant

Amazon

To buy: $65; amazon.com.

WLIVE Side Table

Amazon

To buy: $34 (was $36); amazon.com.

