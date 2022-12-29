I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are My 12 Favorite Finds of 2022

As a shopping editor, I research and test hundreds of products over the course of the year. And while there were many discoveries that I recommended to readers based on their value or popularity, there are about a dozen new-to-me finds from Amazon that I found especially useful or impressive.

Thanks in part to a move I made earlier this year, the majority of my favorite finds this year come from Amazon’s home department though some are from its fashion hub and electronics section. All of these items found their way into my day-to-day life because of their notable features, whether that be their functionality, look, or both. And because I’m a shopper on a budget, almost all of these editor-loved finds are under $60.

Editor-Loved Amazon Finds

Just this month, I replaced my stained and rusted sheet pans for this new set from Nordic Ware—and I wish I had upgraded to these sooner. I didn’t realize how poorly designed my old ones were until I tested these pans, which came with rave reviews and 40,000 five-star ratings from fellow Amazon shoppers.

Unlike my old set, these are incredibly lightweight and wash beautifully. Food residue has come off with ease and everything I’ve cooked, roasted, and baked came out perfectly, so I know the aluminum material is evenly distributing heat. Now I’m planning to grab a couple of more, so I can use several when I’m making big batches of baked goods or meal prepping for the week.

Amazon

To buy: $24 (was $25); amazon.com.

Sweese’s porcelain pasta bowls, or “blates,” are perhaps my favorite kitchen find of the year. I can’t stop talking about how much I love this genius dinnerware set, which I use now every day. Their smart design is a hybrid between a plate and a bowl, making them ideal for serving up all kinds of potentially messy foods. Their raised sides keep sauce- or dressing-covered meals, like pasta or salad, contained, preventing drips and messes.

Their simplistic look makes them an elegant addition to any kitchen. And thanks to their two-in-one design, I have pretty much everything I need to serve up breakfasts, lunches, and dinners in one clever piece, saving me cabinet space and money.

Amazon

To buy: $32 (was $35); amazon.com.

While almost everything featured is under $60, there was one splurge this year. After setting aside some money and hoarding gift cards for years, I finally invested in a nice television and opted for Samsung’s The Frame. As a frugal shopper who lives in a small apartment, everything I buy must be multipurpose while offering an incredible value—and that’s exactly why I went for this television.

Unlike most on the market, this clever television doubles as decor. When you’re not streaming a show, you can select the device’s “art mode,” which displays a painting or photograph of your choice. Its anti-reflection screen and included frame makes the unit look like a framed piece of art, adding some punch or interest to any space.

And while it wasn’t cheap, its price tag is about the same that I would have paid for a standard television and a large piece of art. And this option has an added bonus: I can swap out the featured painting or photo whenever I want, making it a versatile piece I know I’ll love to feature on my wall for years to come.

Amazon

To buy: $998; amazon.com.

And these Amazon finds are just the start. Below are more editor-loved home goods, fashion pieces, and electronics below. Start your shopping here or head to the retailer’s massive online store to find your own hidden gems.

