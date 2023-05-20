Here are the 30 Best Deals Prime Members Can Score at Amazon Right Now—Starting at $7

Now that May is in full swing, there are so many occasions to be shopping for. With weddings, graduations and vacations underway, you may be looking to score some much needed deals—and luckily, we’ve gathered the 30 best, starting at just $7.

There are so many deals to score this sunny-season at Amazon, especially for Prime members.

Amazon’s Just for Prime section allows members to shop exclusive deals on top brands—up to 67 percent off. It’s full of discounted home pieces, kitchen appliances, and fashion styles from popular brands like Ray-Ban, Eufy, and Nutribullet.

Start your shopping with this curated list below, or head to Amazon’s members-only hub to browse the full assortment. But hurry, these deals won’t last long.

Amazon

Best Home Deals

These home deals are sure to cover every part of your home from the bedroom to the patio. The best find goes to this best-selling Eufy Robot Vacuum that’s on sale for $140. The vacuum has earned more than 45,000 five-star reviews thanks to its smart technology, slim build, and time-saving features. Plus, it works on any carpet or hardwood floor in your house with ease to eliminate dirt, dust, and hair. And, you never have to worry about moving furniture or doing any extra cleanup with its built-in sensors.

Amazon

Best Kitchen Deals

Kitchen utensils, appliances, and decor are all on sale at Amazon, but the best deal goes to this best-selling kitchen Knife Set by Home Hero. Not only is the set on sale, but it also has an additional coupon available, giving it a double-discounted price of $40 (was $70.) With more than 51,900 five-star ratings, the multi-functional kitchen find is clearly popular—and it’s easy to see why. The set includes knives, scissors, a peeler, sharpener and more, so you can be prepared for every aspect in the kitchen. Plus, the knives are available in nine different color and set variations.

Amazon

Best Fashion Deals

Summer dresses, swimsuits, cover-ups, sandals, and accessories are all on sale just in time for warmer weather, too. The best deal goes to the popular Ray-Ban Aviators that are on sale for just $84. Many shoppers “wear them everyday" because the classic style “lasts for years.” The sunglasses are polarized and have a protective coating to shield your eyes from harsh ultraviolet rays. They’re effortless to throw on and easily match any outfit. Wear them at the pool, sporting events, or just running errands.