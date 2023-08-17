The 50 Best Amazon Deals Prime Members Can Score This Weekend—Up to 63% Off

Find items for your home, kitchen, closet, and beyond.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Roundup: Best Member Deals tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

You may know that Amazon Prime members save the most during big sale events, including Prime Day and the upcoming Prime Big Deal Days, but you don’t have to wait until then to save. 

Prime members can score exclusive savings hiding in Amazon’s Just for Prime section, including deals on Robot vacuums, storage furniture, fall fashion, and more from brands like Bedsure, Hamilton Beach, and Eufy by Anker. If you’re not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to save and get up to 63 percent off popular items. 

Best Prime Member Deals Overall

Best Prime Member Home Deals

Amazon Fab totes 6 Pack Clothes Storage, Foldable Blanket Storage Bags,

Amazon

With the fall quickly approaching, you may find yourself gravitating toward autumnal home decor and clothes. Swapping out summery items may sound easy, but if you’re running out of storage space, you’ll want to pay attention. This set of foldable storage containers is perfect for packing away warm-weather clothing, beach towels, and more. Prime members can get it for $20 thanks to the coupon that can be stacked on top of the sale price—that’s 54 percent in savings.

You’ll also find furniture on sale, and many pieces come with neat storage features. This four-tier bookshelf offers plenty of space for pictures, books, and decor thanks to its clever angled design. Another great option is this stylish stool that has a hidden storage compartment under the lid. The lid also comes with a flat, wooden surface on the interior side, so you can flip it and use the stool as a side table, too. 

Best Prime Member Kitchen Deals

Amazon Gotham Steel Hammered 15 Pc Pots and Pans Set Nonstick

Amazon

Members can also get kitchen storage solutions for less, including refrigerator organizing bins and utensil drawer organizers. One kitchen essential that needs to be on your radar is this spice drawer organizer that comes with 28 miniature jars to keep seasonings neat and tidy. The tray has an angled, tiered design that utilizes as much drawer space as possible. Plus, the set comes with labels for each spice jar to make your collection more aesthetically pleasing. 

Cookware items that’ll come in handy for all the fall cooking, like these casserole dishes, are also marked down. These baking dishes come as a set of three; each one in a different size to accommodate various dishes. The pans can withstand heat up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and are designed with easy-to-hold handles. Plus, they’re pretty enough that you can serve meals right from them. This nonstick set from Gotham Steel is another impressive offer that comes with pots, pans, baking sheets, and muffin tins for $150. 

Best Prime Member Cleaning Deals

Amazon eufy by Anker, HomeVac S11 Infinity, Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Stick, handheld, and robot vacuums are all discounted right now as well, including options from top brands like Anker’s Eufy and VacLife. In fact, this Eufy robot vacuum, which has more than 45,600 five-star ratings, is down to $180 from $230. And if you have pets, consider this best-selling handheld vacuum that has several attachments designed to pick up fur, pet kibble, and more for just $50. 

If you love the idea of a gadget doing all of the hard work for you, this electric spin scrubber is another markdown to consider. The tool has a bristle brush and two speed settings to scrub away stains, soap scum, and mold from surfaces. You’ll get the classic large head as well as angled and wide fluffy brushes to get corners and large areas. And it comes with a coupon, too.    

Best Prime Member Fashion Deals

Amazon AUSELILY Women's Summer Maxi Dress Short Sleeve Floral Print Bohemian

Amazon

Whether you’re shopping for last-minute summer clothing or you’re wanting to get a head start on fall attire, there are sales on all of it. Comfortable sandals that are perfect for traveling, running errands, or walking around from FunkyMonkey and Fitory now come with savings for members. Plus, there are tons of cute, flowy dresses, like this pretty floral option that comes in 33 colors, for less. 

Transitional pieces that you can wear now through fall—think lightweight cardigan sweaters, stylish mock turtleneck tops, and shirt jackets (or “shackets”) come with savings. They’re all perfect for fall, but won’t make you sweat in August.  

Oghom Handheld Clothes Steamer

Amazon OGHom Steamer for Clothes Steamer, Handheld Clothing

Amazon

Lane Linen Organic Cotton Sheet Set

Amazon Prime Day LANE LINEN 100% Organic Cotton Queen Sheets

Amazon

Kmat Soft Shaggy Bathroom Rug

Amazon KMAT Bathroom Rugs Bath Mat 16"x24" Luxury Soft Shaggy Absorbent

Amazon

Hoojo Refrigerator Organizer Bin Set

Amazon HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins - 8pcs Clear Plastic Bins For Fridge

Amazon

Netany Drinking Glass with Bamboo Lid and Glass Straw Set

Amazon Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids and Glass Straw

Amazon

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum

Amazon Prime Day eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim)

Amazon

Joymoop Mop and Bucket Wringer Set

Amazon JOYMOOP Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set

Amazon

Bluetime Casual Lightweight Cardigan

Amazon Bluetime Women's Casual Lightweight Open Front Cardigans Soft Draped Ruffles 3/4 Sleeve Cardigan (S-3XL)

Amazon

Shibever Floral Button-Up Split Dress

Amazon SHIBEVER Women's Floral Button Up Split Dresses V Neck Short Sleeve Casual Front Tie Summer Midi Dress

Amazon

Gayhay High-Waisted Leggings

Amazon GAYHAY High Waisted Leggings

Amazon
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

NYX eyebrow gel Tout
The NYX Eyebrow Gel That Has TikTok Obsessed Is Currently Only $9 at Amazon
Pros Say You're Doing Laundry Wrong tout
8 Clever Products That Rectify 4 Common Laundry Mistakes, According to the Experts
Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Deal Tout
Save $90 on the Best-Selling Hoover Carpet Cleaner That Can Make Rugs Look ‘Brand New Again'
Related Articles
Roundup: Best Deals This Weekend Tout
The 50 Most Jaw-Dropping Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend—Up to 76% Off
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Announcement Tout
Amazon Revealed It’s Having a Second Prime Day This Fall—and Quietly Dropped So Many Deals You Can Shop Now
Best Amazon Outlet Deals Tout
The 60 Best Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Outlet Store This Weekend—Up to 68% Off
Closet Organization Finds Under $30 Tout
Increase Your Closet Space With These Shoe Racks, Drawer Organizers, and More—All Under $30 at Amazon
Wedding Gifts Under $150 Tout
These Are 25 of Amazon’s Most Popular Wedding Gifts—All Under $150
Best Deals Under $25 Tout
The 50 Best Deals on Home, Fashion, and Kitchen Happening on Amazon This Week—Up to 79% Off
Best Amazon Finds Kitchen Space Saving Tout
I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and These Are the Space-Saving Kitchen Deals on My Radar
Ban.do Warehouse Sale tout
Ban.do's Warehouse Sale Includes Colorful Homewares, Dresses, Back to School Gear, and More for Up to 83% Off
Weekly Outlet Deals Tout
Score Up to 65% Off on Vera Bradley, Lucky Brand, Kate Spade, and More in Amazon’s Outlet
Lap desk on a yellow patterned background
The 50 Best Gifts for College Students of 2023
Homesick candle on a blue patterned background
The 30 Best Housewarming Gifts of 2023
Space-Saving Dorm Room Finds Tout
Wow, These Under-$30 Space-Saving Amazon Finds Will Instantly Organize Your Small Room or Dorm
One of the best vacuum sealers on a yellow background.
The 8 Best Vacuum Sealers of 2023
A kitchen organizer filled with whole dried red peppers displayed over a stylized pink background
The 24 Best Kitchen Cabinet and Pantry Organizers of 2023
Best Soap Dispensers
The 12 Best Soap Dispensers of 2023
The Best Electric Can Openers
The 7 Best Electric Can Openers of 2023