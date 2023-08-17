The 50 Best Amazon Deals Prime Members Can Score This Weekend—Up to 63% Off

You may know that Amazon Prime members save the most during big sale events, including Prime Day and the upcoming Prime Big Deal Days, but you don’t have to wait until then to save.

Prime members can score exclusive savings hiding in Amazon’s Just for Prime section, including deals on Robot vacuums, storage furniture, fall fashion, and more from brands like Bedsure, Hamilton Beach, and Eufy by Anker. If you’re not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to save and get up to 63 percent off popular items.

Best Prime Member Deals Overall

Best Prime Member Home Deals

With the fall quickly approaching, you may find yourself gravitating toward autumnal home decor and clothes. Swapping out summery items may sound easy, but if you’re running out of storage space, you’ll want to pay attention. This set of foldable storage containers is perfect for packing away warm-weather clothing, beach towels, and more. Prime members can get it for $20 thanks to the coupon that can be stacked on top of the sale price—that’s 54 percent in savings.

You’ll also find furniture on sale, and many pieces come with neat storage features. This four-tier bookshelf offers plenty of space for pictures, books, and decor thanks to its clever angled design. Another great option is this stylish stool that has a hidden storage compartment under the lid. The lid also comes with a flat, wooden surface on the interior side, so you can flip it and use the stool as a side table, too.

Best Prime Member Kitchen Deals

Members can also get kitchen storage solutions for less, including refrigerator organizing bins and utensil drawer organizers. One kitchen essential that needs to be on your radar is this spice drawer organizer that comes with 28 miniature jars to keep seasonings neat and tidy. The tray has an angled, tiered design that utilizes as much drawer space as possible. Plus, the set comes with labels for each spice jar to make your collection more aesthetically pleasing.

Cookware items that’ll come in handy for all the fall cooking, like these casserole dishes, are also marked down. These baking dishes come as a set of three; each one in a different size to accommodate various dishes. The pans can withstand heat up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and are designed with easy-to-hold handles. Plus, they’re pretty enough that you can serve meals right from them. This nonstick set from Gotham Steel is another impressive offer that comes with pots, pans, baking sheets, and muffin tins for $150.

Best Prime Member Cleaning Deals

Stick, handheld, and robot vacuums are all discounted right now as well, including options from top brands like Anker’s Eufy and VacLife. In fact, this Eufy robot vacuum, which has more than 45,600 five-star ratings, is down to $180 from $230. And if you have pets, consider this best-selling handheld vacuum that has several attachments designed to pick up fur, pet kibble, and more for just $50.

If you love the idea of a gadget doing all of the hard work for you, this electric spin scrubber is another markdown to consider. The tool has a bristle brush and two speed settings to scrub away stains, soap scum, and mold from surfaces. You’ll get the classic large head as well as angled and wide fluffy brushes to get corners and large areas. And it comes with a coupon, too.

Best Prime Member Fashion Deals

Whether you’re shopping for last-minute summer clothing or you’re wanting to get a head start on fall attire, there are sales on all of it. Comfortable sandals that are perfect for traveling, running errands, or walking around from FunkyMonkey and Fitory now come with savings for members. Plus, there are tons of cute, flowy dresses, like this pretty floral option that comes in 33 colors, for less.

Transitional pieces that you can wear now through fall—think lightweight cardigan sweaters, stylish mock turtleneck tops, and shirt jackets (or “shackets”) come with savings. They’re all perfect for fall, but won’t make you sweat in August.

