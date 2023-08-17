Home The 50 Best Amazon Deals Prime Members Can Score This Weekend—Up to 63% Off Find items for your home, kitchen, closet, and beyond. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 17, 2023 06:00AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Prime Member Deals Overall Best Prime Member Home Deals Best Prime Member Kitchen Deals Best Prime Member Cleaning Deals Best Prime Member Fashion Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington You may know that Amazon Prime members save the most during big sale events, including Prime Day and the upcoming Prime Big Deal Days, but you don’t have to wait until then to save. Prime members can score exclusive savings hiding in Amazon’s Just for Prime section, including deals on Robot vacuums, storage furniture, fall fashion, and more from brands like Bedsure, Hamilton Beach, and Eufy by Anker. If you’re not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to save and get up to 63 percent off popular items. Best Prime Member Deals Overall BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $140 with coupon (was $270) Glamburg Ultra-Soft Towel Set, $23 (was $60) Gayhay High-Waisted Leggings, $9 (was $23) Voweek Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $70 (was $130) Whall Toaster Two-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster, $35 with coupon (was $140) Btfbm Ruffle Trim Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $29 (was $48) Liononly Large Dish Drying Rack, $20 (was $43) Fulminare True HEPA Air Purifier, $29 with coupon (was $70) Best Prime Member Home Deals Amazon With the fall quickly approaching, you may find yourself gravitating toward autumnal home decor and clothes. Swapping out summery items may sound easy, but if you’re running out of storage space, you’ll want to pay attention. This set of foldable storage containers is perfect for packing away warm-weather clothing, beach towels, and more. Prime members can get it for $20 thanks to the coupon that can be stacked on top of the sale price—that’s 54 percent in savings. You’ll also find furniture on sale, and many pieces come with neat storage features. This four-tier bookshelf offers plenty of space for pictures, books, and decor thanks to its clever angled design. Another great option is this stylish stool that has a hidden storage compartment under the lid. The lid also comes with a flat, wooden surface on the interior side, so you can flip it and use the stool as a side table, too. Fab Totes Foldable Storage Container Six Pack, $20 with coupon (was $42) Oghom Handheld Clothes Steamer, $28 (was $34) Lane Linen Organic Cotton Sheet Set, $34 (was $60) Bedsure Floral Comforter Set, $36 with coupon (was $84) Kmat Soft Shaggy Bathroom Rug, $7 (was $16) Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy Pack, $21 with coupon (was $45) Vasagle Four-Tier Ladder Shelf, $57 with coupon (was $83) Spacekeeper Slim Rolling Storage Cart, $18 with coupon (was $26) Inavamz Stainless Steel Shower Head, $35 with coupon (was $70) Lue Bona Velvet Vanity Stool, $48 (was $70) Best Prime Member Kitchen Deals Amazon Members can also get kitchen storage solutions for less, including refrigerator organizing bins and utensil drawer organizers. One kitchen essential that needs to be on your radar is this spice drawer organizer that comes with 28 miniature jars to keep seasonings neat and tidy. The tray has an angled, tiered design that utilizes as much drawer space as possible. Plus, the set comes with labels for each spice jar to make your collection more aesthetically pleasing. Cookware items that’ll come in handy for all the fall cooking, like these casserole dishes, are also marked down. These baking dishes come as a set of three; each one in a different size to accommodate various dishes. The pans can withstand heat up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and are designed with easy-to-hold handles. Plus, they’re pretty enough that you can serve meals right from them. This nonstick set from Gotham Steel is another impressive offer that comes with pots, pans, baking sheets, and muffin tins for $150. Hoojo Refrigerator Organizer Bin Set, $18 with coupon (was $31) Dowan Casserole Dish Set, $40 (was $50) Pipishell Bamboo Expandable Utensil Drawer Organizer, $26 (was $40) Mutnitt 30-Piece Silverware Set, $20 (was $28) Sensarte Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet, $18 (was $30) Netany Drinking Glass with Bamboo Lid and Glass Straw Set, $27 (was $37) SpaceAid Spice Drawer Organizer with Spice Jar Set, $29 (was $50) Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Programmable Drip Coffee Maker, $32 (was 40) Gotham Steel Hammered 15-Piece Pot and Pan Set, $150 (was $230) Gramercy Kitchen Company Adjustable Mandoline Slicer, $44 (was $85) Best Prime Member Cleaning Deals Amazon Stick, handheld, and robot vacuums are all discounted right now as well, including options from top brands like Anker’s Eufy and VacLife. In fact, this Eufy robot vacuum, which has more than 45,600 five-star ratings, is down to $180 from $230. And if you have pets, consider this best-selling handheld vacuum that has several attachments designed to pick up fur, pet kibble, and more for just $50. If you love the idea of a gadget doing all of the hard work for you, this electric spin scrubber is another markdown to consider. The tool has a bristle brush and two speed settings to scrub away stains, soap scum, and mold from surfaces. You’ll get the classic large head as well as angled and wide fluffy brushes to get corners and large areas. And it comes with a coupon, too. Eufy HomeVac S11 Infinity Cordless Stick Vacuum, $130 (was $210) VacLife Pet Handheld Vacuum, $50 (was $80) Fixsmith Microfiber Cleaning Cloth Pack, $20 (was $32) Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum, $180 (was $230) Joymoop Mop and Bucket Wringer Set, $32 with coupon (was $50) VacLife Handheld Vacuum, $30 (was $50) Kiato Handheld Steam Cleaner, $52 with coupon (was $70) Sweepulire Electric Spin Scrubber, $42 with coupon (was $68) BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $150 with coupon (was $270) Yocada Tub Tile Scrubber Brush, $17 with coupon (was $26) Best Prime Member Fashion Deals Amazon Whether you’re shopping for last-minute summer clothing or you’re wanting to get a head start on fall attire, there are sales on all of it. Comfortable sandals that are perfect for traveling, running errands, or walking around from FunkyMonkey and Fitory now come with savings for members. Plus, there are tons of cute, flowy dresses, like this pretty floral option that comes in 33 colors, for less. Transitional pieces that you can wear now through fall—think lightweight cardigan sweaters, stylish mock turtleneck tops, and shirt jackets (or “shackets”) come with savings. They’re all perfect for fall, but won’t make you sweat in August. FunkyMonkey Comfort Buckle Slides, $20 (was $31) Bluetime Casual Lightweight Cardigan, $25 (was $28) Shibever Floral Button-Up Split Dress, $17 (was $46) SimpleFun Floral V-Neck Blouse, $22 (was $33) Fitory Flat Soft Leather Sandals, $30 (was $33) Auselily Summer Maxi Dress, $35 (was $38) Liyohon Mock Turtleneck Top, $24 (was $50) Viishow Short-Sleeve Casual Maxi Dresses with Pockets, $32 (was $42) Ekouaer Two-Piece Ribbed Knit Lounge Set, $26 with coupon (was $32) Astylish Corduroy Button-Down Shirt Jacket, $25 with coupon (was $36) 