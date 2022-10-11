Shopping The 75 Absolute Best Deals From Amazon’s First Ever Prime Early Access Sale And many are under $50. By Jessica Leigh Mattern Jessica Leigh Mattern Instagram Jessica Leigh Mattern is the Senior Amazon Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith where she covers shopping, sales, product reviews, and trend reporting for People and Real Simple. She's the first of her kind in the commerce space, specializing in Amazon, the largest retailer in existence. When she first joined the company, she worked in Meredith's e-commerce newsroom for two years, covering the biggest shopping events of the year and new product launches. And prior to this, she covered news and lifestyle content for several brands. Her work has been published by outlets like Cosmopolitan, TIME, and Business Insider. The first-ever sale of its kind comes with steep discounts—up to 70 percent off, and it includes tons of top brands and best-selling products, like Le Creuset Dutch ovens, Apple AirPods, Roomba robot vacuums, and even Peloton stationary indoor bikes. While the majority of the deals are exclusive to Prime members, there is also a fair share open to all shoppers. And anyone can get in on the member-only savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. The 10 Best Prime Early Access Sales Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, $48 with Prime (was $68) iRobot Roomba i2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $200 with Prime (was $350) Apple AirPods Pro, $235 with Prime (was $249) Peloton Original Indoor Stationary Peloton Bike, $1,225 with Prime (was $1,445) Under Armour Women’s ColdGear Authentics Leggings, $28 (was $50) True and Co. Women’s True Body Convertible Strap Bra, $31 with Prime (was $44) Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Spinner Luggage, $116 with Prime (was $200) Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag Bundle, $39 with Prime (was $55) Amazon Aware 100% Organic Cotton Sheet Set (Queen), $49 with Prime (was $60) Echo Dot (Third Generation) Smart Plug Bundle, $18 with Prime (was $65) Both Black Friday and Cyber Monday tend to feel like a chaotic dash to grab as much as you can on sale. It can be overwhelming and stressful, which makes this event a smart way to shop. You can start your holiday gift shopping extra early and save in the process. Plus, there are tons of Thanksgiving and holiday hosting must-haves, which will ensure you’re ready for all of the festivities to come in the next few months. Apple AirPods, Roomba robot vacuum cleaners, and Nespresso coffee makers are just a few items that tend to be popular holiday gifts every year and also tend to go on sale for Black Friday, and they’re all included in this big event. And there’s more. For the first time ever, Prime members get access to Black Friday-esque savings on Peloton’s original indoor stationary bike. The now-famous workout machine, which soared in popularity during the pandemic, launched on Amazon this year. It’s a great example of a high-end gadget that you can get on sale now. And even better: It comes with free Prime shipping. There are all kinds of products on sale that also come with impressive savings, but won’t cost you as much. In fact, Stasher’s silicone reusable food storage bags, Kasa’s top-rated smart plug sets, Apple AirTags, and Anastasia Beverly Hills’ eyeshadow palettes are all included in the event—and they’re all going for under $50. And beyond early holiday shopping, there are plenty of everyday essentials and more basic items that you can get for less. Organic cotton sheet sets, comfortable wire-free bras from True and Co., and even Crest 3D Professional Effects whitestrips are all discounted. Fall and winter clothing is another huge category that’s on sale. All kinds of must-haves, like cozy sweaters, warm coats, and comfy boots are marked down. And if you get them now, you’ll score savings and be able to use them all season long. The perfect example: Under Armour’s ColdGear Authentics leggings. If you like to walk or workout outside, these extra warm leggings will ensure you’re more comfortable when temperatures drop. And you don’t have to wait until an end-of-season sale to get them for less. To make your shopping easier, we rounded up the best deals in every category, including items that are going to move fast (like Le Creuset’s Dutch ovens) and editor-loved products (like Samsung’s The Frame smart television). Start your shopping with these markdowns below, or head to Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale to browse the complete assortment. Amazon Best Early Access Home Deals Amazon’s home department is packed with impressive offers on cleaning supplies and gadgets, furniture, bedding, bath essentials, and smart home products galore. Shoppers can save on all styles of vacuums: lightweight stick cleaners, upright machines, and robot vacuum gadgets from brands like Shark, iRobot Roomba, and others. Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $180 with Prime (was $200) iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $180 with Prime (was $350) Shark Pocket Steam Mop Floor Cleaner, $54 with Prime (was $90) Kasa Smart Plug Four-Pack, $24 with Prime (was $29) Levoit 4L Diffuser Cool Mist Humidifier, $40 with Prime (was $50) Petlibro Automatic Pet Feeder, $49 with Prime (was $80) Shark Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $230 with Prime (was $350) Casper Sleep Essential Sleep Pillow, $32 with Prime (was $45) Bissell MyAir Air Purifier, $74 (was $93) Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Liquid Hand Soap Six-Pack, $32 (was $40) Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Acorn Spice Cleaner Set, $23 (was $25) Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Scented Soy Candle Set, $20 (was $22) iRobot Roomba Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop, $300 with Prime (was $500) Bissell PowerFresh Vac Steam All-in-One Vacuum Steam Mop, $130 with Prime (was $186) Amazon Best Early Access Kitchen Deals If you’re hoping to upgrade a few of your kitchen go-tos (think kitchen knives, food storage containers, and frying pans), you’re in luck because they’re all on sale. Case in point: The highly reviewed Amazon Basics nonstick silicone baking mats are one of those kitchen finds that you’ll end up using everyday because they make meal prep and cleanup so much easier. And they’re included in the big sale. Higher end kitchen gadgets that tend to cost a bit more are also marked down, making it a great time to treat yourself and get a few holiday gifts. Nespresso coffee and espresso makers and KitchenAid stand mixers both make for impressive presents. Amazon Basics Nonstick Silicone Baking Mat Set, $7 with Prime (was $11) Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Dutch Oven, $300 with Prime (was $352) Farberware Triple Riveted Knife Block Set, $41 with Prime (was $88) Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron French Oven, $300 with Prime (was $352) Cuisinart Pro Classic Food Processor, $91 with Prime (was $130) Ninja Professional Blender, $65 with Prime (was $100) Calphalon Nonstick Frying Pan Set, $50 with Prime (was $55) Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Espresso Machine, $130 (was $169) Goodful Stackable Lunch Salad Box Container, $13 with Prime (was $16) Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle, $57 with Prime (was $70) KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus Stand Mixer, $260 with Prime (was $380) Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $39 with Prime (was $55) Amazon Best Early Access Apple Deals You don’t have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to snag coveted Apple tech on sale. In fact, now’s a great time to get Apple AirPods, iPads, and smartwatches ahead of the holiday season. You’ll score savings, but you’ll also have a better chance of getting your hands on these hot holiday gifts, which tend to run out of stock closer to the holiday season. The second generation Apple AirPods are always a shopper favorite partly because they’re the most affordable of the bunch, and you can get them at an even better price right now. Apple AirPods (Second Generation), $90 (was $159) Apple Earpods Headphones, $18 (was $29) Apple iPad, $269 with Prime (was $329) Apple iPad Mini, $399 (was $499) Apple iPad Air, $519 with Prime (was $599) Apple iPad Pro, $899 with Prime (was $1,099) Apple Watch SE, $199 (was $279) Apple Watch Series 7, $379 (was $429) Apple Watch Series 8, $349 (was $399) Amazon Best Early Access Electronics Deals Electronics and tech are another popular category to shop on Black Friday and fortunately, you can snag all kinds of snazzy televisions, smart home gadgets, laptops, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless headphones at discounted prices. Real Simple’s shopping editor recently purchased Samsung’s The Frame television and loves that it looks just like real artwork on her wall. It’s like getting two items—a television and piece of art—in one, making it a great investment. Samsung 50-Inch the Frame 4K UDR Smart TV (2022 Edition), $1,098 (was $1,298) Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device, $25 (was $50) Pantum All-in-One Scanner Printer, $136 with Prime (was $170) Microsoft Surface 4 Touchscreen Laptop, $899 with Prime (was $1,199) Microsoft Surface Pro Touchscreen Tablet, $1,170 with Prime (was $1,600) Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4K UHD Smart Television, $350 (was $470) Echo Dot (3rd Generation) GE Smart Bulb Bundle, $18 with Prime (was $64) Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker, $135 with coupon (was $170) Google Nest Smart Home Thermostat, $100 (was $130) Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop Tablet, $200 (was $250) Fanisic Wireless Phone, AirPods, Apple Watch Charger, $27 with coupon (was $39) Amazon Best Early Access Beauty Deals Skincare, makeup, oral care, and hair tools are all marked down and scattered through Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. It’s a great time to stock up on pricier items like premium beauty serums and clever hair tools. Laneige’s now-famous Lip Sleeping Mask is sure to move fast. The hydrating and healing lip treatment sold out on Prime Day, and it’s likely to be another hot seller this time around. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $18 with Prime (was $24) Lorac Pro Matte Eyeshadow Palette, $25 (was $28) Crest 3D Professional Effects Whitestrips Kit, $30 with Prime (was $46) Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer Hot Air Brush, $48 with Prime (was $70) Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyeshadow Palette, $32 with Prime (was 45) Grande Cosmetics GrandeMascara Conditioning Mascara, $18 with Prime (was $25) Laneige Water Sleeping Mask, $20 with Prime (was $29) Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment, $24 with Prime (was $30) Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Serum, $20 with Prime (was $29) Drybar The Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush, $104 with Prime (was $149) Best Early Access Fashion Deals Whether you’re after wardrobe basics, like comfy sneakers and versatile tote bags, or more seasonal items, like winter coats and cozy sweaters, you can get them all at great prices while these items are in stock. Amazon’s fashion department has deals on well-known brands, like Columbia, Kate Spade, and Samsonite. And there are New Balance shoe deals aplenty, including savings on the iconic 996b V2 sneaker that comes in 35 colors. New Balance Women's 996 V2 Sneaker, $68 (was $100) Fossil Women's Carmen Suede Shopper Tote, $110 with Prime (was $230) Sperry Women's Saltwater Core Boots, $43 with Prime (was $110) Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Spinner Carry-On Luggage, $165 (was $200) The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer, $49 with Prime (was $70) Kate Spade New York Harlow Pebbled Leather Large Tote, $145 (was $173) Amazon Essentials Women's Water-Resistant Packable Vest, $23 with Prime (was $34) The Drop Women's Ibita High Heel Ankle Boot, $57 with Prime (was $70) New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi V3 Running Shoe, $39 (was $70)