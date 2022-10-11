The 75 Absolute Best Deals From Amazon’s First Ever Prime Early Access Sale

And many are under $50.

By
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern

Jessica Leigh Mattern is the Senior Amazon Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith where she covers shopping, sales, product reviews, and trend reporting for People and Real Simple. She's the first of her kind in the commerce space, specializing in Amazon, the largest retailer in existence. When she first joined the company, she worked in Meredith's e-commerce newsroom for two years, covering the biggest shopping events of the year and new product launches. And prior to this, she covered news and lifestyle content for several brands. Her work has been published by outlets like Cosmopolitan, TIME, and Business Insider. Highlights: * Specializes in Amazon news, writing hundreds of timely articles for various publications, including People, Real Simple, InStyle, and Southern Living * Covered home and lifestyle for more than two years at CountryLiving.com * Contributed hundreds of articles in the lifestyle spacing, covering home, fashion, food, and celebrity

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Updated on October 11, 2022 06:43AM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Tout
Photo:

Amazon

For the first time ever, Prime members can shop Black Friday sales more than a month ahead of time thanks to Amazon’s new early access event.

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is officially underway, and there are thousands of Black Friday-level deals that were released across its home, kitchen, electronics, and fashion departments. The first-ever sale of its kind comes with steep discounts—up to 70 percent off, and it includes tons of top brands and best-selling products, like Le Creuset Dutch ovens, Apple AirPods, Roomba robot vacuums, and even Peloton stationary indoor bikes. 

While the majority of the deals are exclusive to Prime members, there is also a fair share open to all shoppers. And anyone can get in on the member-only savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime

The 10 Best Prime Early Access Sales

Both Black Friday and Cyber Monday tend to feel like a chaotic dash to grab as much as you can on sale. It can be overwhelming and stressful, which makes this event a smart way to shop. You can start your holiday gift shopping extra early and save in the process. Plus, there are tons of Thanksgiving and holiday hosting must-haves, which will ensure you’re ready for all of the festivities to come in the next few months. 

Apple AirPods, Roomba robot vacuum cleaners, and Nespresso coffee makers are just a few items that tend to be popular holiday gifts every year and also tend to go on sale for Black Friday, and they’re all included in this big event. And there’s more.  

For the first time ever, Prime members get access to Black Friday-esque savings on Peloton’s original indoor stationary bike. The now-famous workout machine, which soared in popularity during the pandemic, launched on Amazon this year. It’s a great example of a high-end gadget that you can get on sale now. And even better: It comes with free Prime shipping. 

There are all kinds of products on sale that also come with impressive savings, but won’t cost you as much. In fact, Stasher’s silicone reusable food storage bags, Kasa’s top-rated smart plug sets, Apple AirTags, and Anastasia Beverly Hills’ eyeshadow palettes are all included in the event—and they’re all going for under $50. 

And beyond early holiday shopping, there are plenty of everyday essentials and more basic items that you can get for less. Organic cotton sheet sets, comfortable wire-free bras from True and Co., and even Crest 3D Professional Effects whitestrips are all discounted. 

Fall and winter clothing is another huge category that’s on sale. All kinds of must-haves, like cozy sweaters, warm coats, and comfy boots are marked down. And if you get them now, you’ll score savings and be able to use them all season long. The perfect example: Under Armour’s ColdGear Authentics leggings. If you like to walk or workout outside, these extra warm leggings will ensure you’re more comfortable when temperatures drop. And you don’t have to wait until an end-of-season sale to get them for less. 

To make your shopping easier, we rounded up the best deals in every category, including items that are going to move fast (like Le Creuset’s Dutch ovens) and editor-loved products (like Samsung’s The Frame smart television). Start your shopping with these markdowns below, or head to Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale to browse the complete assortment. 

Shark Navigator upright vacuum
Amazon

Best Early Access Home Deals

Amazon’s home department is packed with impressive offers on cleaning supplies and gadgets, furniture, bedding, bath essentials, and smart home products galore. Shoppers can save on all styles of vacuums: lightweight stick cleaners, upright machines, and robot vacuum gadgets from brands like Shark, iRobot Roomba, and others.

Silicone, Non-Stick, Food Safe Baking Mat
Amazon

Best Early Access Kitchen Deals

If you’re hoping to upgrade a few of your kitchen go-tos (think kitchen knives, food storage containers, and frying pans), you’re in luck because they’re all on sale. Case in point: The highly reviewed Amazon Basics nonstick silicone baking mats are one of those kitchen finds that you’ll end up using everyday because they make meal prep and cleanup so much easier. And they’re included in the big sale.

Higher end kitchen gadgets that tend to cost a bit more are also marked down, making it a great time to treat yourself and get a few holiday gifts. Nespresso coffee and espresso makers and KitchenAid stand mixers both make for impressive presents. 

Apple AirPods

Amazon

Best Early Access Apple Deals

You don’t have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to snag coveted Apple tech on sale. In fact, now’s a great time to get Apple AirPods, iPads, and smartwatches ahead of the holiday season. You’ll score savings, but you’ll also have a better chance of getting your hands on these hot holiday gifts, which tend to run out of stock closer to the holiday season. The second generation Apple AirPods are always a shopper favorite partly because they’re the most affordable of the bunch, and you can get them at an even better price right now. 

Samsung Frame TV

Amazon

Best Early Access Electronics Deals

Electronics and tech are another popular category to shop on Black Friday and fortunately, you can snag all kinds of snazzy televisions, smart home gadgets, laptops, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless headphones at discounted prices. Real Simple’s shopping editor recently purchased Samsung’s The Frame television and loves that it looks just like real artwork on her wall. It’s like getting two items—a television and piece of art—in one, making it a great investment. 

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon

Best Early Access Beauty Deals

Skincare, makeup, oral care, and hair tools are all marked down and scattered through Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. It’s a great time to stock up on pricier items like premium beauty serums and clever hair tools. Laneige’s now-famous Lip Sleeping Mask is sure to move fast. The hydrating and healing lip treatment sold out on Prime Day, and it’s likely to be another hot seller this time around. 

New Balance Women's 996 V2 Sneaker

Best Early Access Fashion Deals

Whether you’re after wardrobe basics, like comfy sneakers and versatile tote bags, or more seasonal items, like winter coats and cozy sweaters, you can get them all at great prices while these items are in stock. Amazon’s fashion department has deals on well-known brands, like Columbia, Kate Spade, and Samsonite. And there are New Balance shoe deals aplenty, including savings on the iconic 996b V2 sneaker that comes in 35 colors.    

More Prime Early Access Deals 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Early Prime Event Deals Roundup Tout
40 Impressive Deals You Can Get Now Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon Kate Spade Tote
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 10 Things I’m Buying From Its Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon Prime Event Announcement Tout
Psst! Amazon Just Announced Its First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale, and It's Sure to Rival Prime Day
Best Labor Day Amazon Deals Roundup
The 35 Best (and Only) Amazon Labor Day Sales You Need to Know About This Year
Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals
These Are the 45 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Memorial Day Sale
Best Cyber Monday Amazon Deals
The 65 Best Cyber Monday Amazon Deals to Shop Before They Expire at Midnight
Best Black Friday Amazon Deal
Amazon Put Thousands of Items on Sale for Black Friday—and These Are the 50 Best Deals
running shoe amazon deals
The 18 Best Early New Year Deals at Amazon—Including Apple Watches and iPads
Early Black Friday Amazon Deals
Don't Delay! Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals Are Here—and Many Will Likely Sell Out
Amazon's Presidents Day Sale
The 40 Best Deals Scattered Throughout Amazon's Huge Presidents Day Sale
Amazon's Best After-Christmas Deals
Amazon's After-Christmas Sale Is Huge This Year, and These Are the 48 Best Deals
Cyber Week Deals
Amazon Extended These 35 Impressive Deals for Cyber Week After Its Record-Breaking Cyber Monday
Amazon's New Year Sale
Amazon's New Year Sale Is Massive, and These Are the 52 Best Deals
Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum
There Are Tons of Vacuums on Sale for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale—and These Are the Ones You Can’t Miss
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX
Deal Alert! Save Up to 50% on Customer-Loved Robot Vacuums Before the Prime Early Access Sale Even Kicks Off
Early Editor-Loved Prime Event Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living—and Here Are the 10 Deals I’m Getting Ahead of Its Prime Early Access Sale