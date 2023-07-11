Shopping Prime Day The 100 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year Including Roomba robot vacuums, Dyson cleaners, Kate Spade handbags, Apple AirPods, and more. By Jessica Leigh Mattern Jessica Leigh Mattern Jessica Leigh Mattern is a senior commerce editor and shopping expert at Dotdash Meredith where she specializes in all things Amazon. She’s covered lifestyle trends and news for eight years. Currently, she writes the recurring I Shop Amazon for a Living series for RealSimple.com and selects the best products to highlight through Real Simple’s weekly shopping newsletter. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines and Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 11, 2023 03:10AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article The 10 Best Prime Day Deals Overall Best Prime Day Apple Deals Best Prime Day Cleaning Deals Best Prime Day Home Deals Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals Best Prime Day Smart Home and Electronic Deals Best Prime Day Fashion Deals Best Prime Day Beauty Deals More Prime Day Deals Shop More Prime Day Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Amazon Prime Day is back! And this year, the sale is even bigger and better. Amazon kicked off its annual two-day Prime Day event by dropping thousands of deals across all of its departments. The discounts are steep—up to 70 percent off. And the selection is impressive: Apple AirPods Pro, Kate Spade handbags, Bissell vacuums, and Roomba robot vacuums are all marked down. And while many of the discounts are exclusive to Prime members, there are plenty of deals that are available to all shoppers. The 10 Best Prime Day Deals Overall 78% Off: Inse Cordless Convertible Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (was $450) Editor-Loved: Apple AirPods Pro, $176 (was $220) Designer Deal: Kate Spade New York Leila Crossbody Handbag, $80 (was $149) Edited-Loved: Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set, $355 (was $395) Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Set, $49 with coupon (was $62) Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Upholstery Cleaner, $86 (was $124) Levoit H13 True HEPA Air Purifier, $85 (was $100) iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $165 (was $300) Shark NV352 Navigator Upright HEPA Filter Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (was $200) Martha Stewart Cotton Bath Towel Six-Piece Set, $48 (was $60) Amazon’s yearly event is designed to reward its Prime members, which is why many of the offers are just for subscribers. But non-members, don’t fret. You can unlock access to these savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. You’ll also score free shipping and other perks, like discounts at Whole Foods. There are thousands of Prime Day deals this year, and to make your life a little easier, we curated a list of the absolute best deals, which includes several highly rated cleaning gadgets. Case in point: the Bissell Little Green portable carpet and upholstery cleaner, which is marked down to under $100 while this offer lasts. The “miracle worker” is lightweight and portable, making it easy to bring all over your home. It’s designed to suck up stains and dirt from carpet, upholstered furniture, car seats, and more in seconds, making soiled items look new again. Reviewers love it for deep cleaning stairs, tackling pet stains, and refreshing upholstered furniture, like sofas. Given the high praise and low price point, this rare sale may move fast. Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Upholstery Cleaner Amazon Buy on Amazon $124 $86 I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are My 15 Favorite Finds of 2023 So Far Just like the Little Green machine, Roomba robot vacuums are another shopper favorite that rarely go on sale, making Amazon’s deal on the iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum cleaner all the more noteworthy. The smart WiFi-enabled cleaner comes with a slew of neat features and it does all of the work for you, giving you one less chore to tackle. The robotic cleaner is designed to pick up dirt, dust, and debris across carpet, tile, and hardwood floors, and it’s self-charging to ensure that it will redock itself when it needs to power up. It runs for up to 90 minutes on a single charge, and you can program it to run on a schedule that you can set up through your phone. It’s no surprise that reviewers call it the “best money” they’ve “ever spent” and a “worthwhile investment.” iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Buy on Amazon $300 $165 Caraway’s nonstick ceramic cookware set is another top-of-the-line investment that’s on sale for Prime Day. The brand is known for its easy use and stylish look. Every piece in the set features nonstick ceramic, which takes seconds to clean after using. The editor-loved set comes with a frying pan, saucepan, Dutch oven, and sauté pan, plus racks to keep everything organized in your kitchen. And since the brand rarely goes on sale, it’s a great time to finally snag the assortment while it’s discounted. Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $395 $355 These sales are just the start. There are thousands of deals that you can browse through Amazon’s Prime Day hub, plus a curation of the best offers in every department below. Many of these markdowns will sell out before the two-day sale is over on Wednesday, July 12 at midnight PT. And once the event ends, the prices will go back up. Amazon Best Prime Day Apple Deals Nearly everything from Apple’s portfolio is on sale for Prime Day. The brand’s beloved AirPods are all discounted, including the highly-rated and editor-loved Apple AirPods Pro. Fitness enthusiasts can snag Apple Watches, which double as fitness trackers, for some of their lowest prices this year. And nearly every iPad comes with a discount right now. iPads tend to be some of the first to sell out during big sales, so they may move fast. Best Deal: Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $90 (was $129) Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $140 (was $169) Apple AirPods Max, $450 (was $549) Apple Watch SE, $230 (was $279) Apple Watch Series 8, $280 (was $399) Apple iPad (9th Generation), $250 (was $329) Apple iPad (10th Generation), $380 (was $449) Apple iPad Mini, $380 (was $499) Apple iPad Air, $500 (was $599) Apple iPad Pro (12.9-Inch), $1,049 (was $1,099) Amazon Best Prime Day Cleaning Deals Keeping your space clean is easy if you have the right cleaning tools. And if you don’t, now’s the time to grab what you need. You’ll find worthy sales on Dyson vacuums, Bissell steam mops, Rubbermaid power scrubbers, and Hoover carpet shampooers, just to name a few. There are even devices that function as both a mop and vacuum, like Bissell’s SpinWave wet and dry robotic vacuum, saving you time and effort. Best Deal: Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $350 (was $470) Yeedi Vac Robot Vacuum, $130 with coupon (was $250) Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber Kit, $18 (was $26) Shark WandVac Cordless Hand Vac, $100 (was $130) Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum, $170 (was $237) Sweepulire Electric Spin Scrubber, $50 with coupon (was $60) Bissell PowerFresh All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop, $130 (was $186) Hoover Cleanslate Plus Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner, $90 (was $150) Bissell SpinWave Wet and Dry Robotic Vacuum, $210 (was $400) Shark Steam Pocket Mop, $54 (was $90) Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner, $170 (was $240) Amazon Best Prime Day Home Deals During Prime Day, you can find nearly everything for your home on sale. Stylish furniture, outdoor decor, cooling essentials, and more are up to 77 percent off. Many of these picks feature clever details, like the multipurpose and space-saving design of Wlive’s wood lift top coffee table. And all of the top brands are included in the sale, like Dyson, Tempur-Pedic, Ashley Furniture, and more. Best Deal: Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Symphony Pillow, $56 (was $119) Dyson Purifier Cool Smart Air Purifier and Fan, $500 (was $650) Cosy House Collection Cooling Bamboo Sheets, $60 (was $78) Yankee Candle Sage Citrus Scented Glass Candle, $14 (was $31) LuxClub Cooling Bamboo Sheet Set (Queen), $28 with coupon (was $57) Wlive Wood Lift Top Coffee Table, $100 (was $130) Yimobra Chenille Bathroom Mat, $11 (was $25) East Oak Breezeway Patio Furniture Set, $260 (was $330) Nathan James Piper Faux Marble Coffee Table, $125 (was $180) Ashley Furniture Anthony Cotton Woven Pouf, $109 (was $171) Zinus Jackie Sofa Couch, $375 (was $459) Addlon LED Outdoor String Light Pack, $40 (was $79) Homekoko Hall Coat Tree, $59 (was $70) Safavieh Madison Collection Area Rug, $157 (was $640) Vornado Tower Air Fan Circulator, $70 (was $110) Pure Garden Fire Pit Set, $149 (was $200) Amazon Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals Meals made at home call for top-tier cookware and appliances—and these deals have you covered. Score on-sale pots, pans, skillets, and Dutch ovens from All-Clad, Staub, and Le Creuset. Time-saving appliances, like Keurig’s pod and coffee maker and Ninja’s best-selling air fryer, which delivers flaky salmon, crispy fries, and thin-crust pizza, are included. And to serve it all, check out deals on the reader-loved bowl and plate hybrid “blates” that are as functional as they are stylish. Best Deal: J.A. Henckels Statement 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $130 (was $345) Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Baking Sheet, $40 (was $45) Y Yhy Pasta Plate Bowl Blate Set, $29 (was $50) Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Fry Pan, $76 (was $85) Corelle Stoneware Meal Bowl Set, $30 (was $36) Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine, $50 (was $70) Keurig K-Duo Single Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker, $140 (was $190) Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, $100 (was $130) Whall Two-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster, $35 with coupon (was $40) Mikasa Bravo 65-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set, $161 (was $300) KitchenAid Cordless Seven-Speed Hand Mixer, $90 (was $100) Le Creuset Square Skillet Grill Pan, $170 (was $215) Carote Removable Handle Cookware Set, $70 (was $130) Lodge 10.25-Inch Classic Cast Iron Skillet, $20 (was $35) J.A. Henckels Solution Three-Piece Kitchen Knife Set, $35 (was $50) Amazon Best Prime Day Smart Home and Electronic Deals Outfit your home with all kinds of helpful tech while these smart home finds are on sale. Shoppers can get marked down Kasa smart plug sets, Kasa smart bulbs, Echo Dot smart speakers, and more. It’s also a great time to upgrade your tech and treat yourself to a new portable phone charger, a wireless printer, or a sleek laptop. Best Deal: Kasa Smart Plug Outlet Set, $ (was $20) iWalk Small Portable Charger, $ (was $30) Fitbit Charge 5 Health Fitness Tracker, $ (was $150) Iseyyox Portable Folding Wireless Charger, $ (was $70) HP Tango Smart Wireless Printer, $ (was $160) Acer Swift HD Laptop, $ (was $1,070) Yoxinta Wireless Charging Stand, $ (was $30) Kasa Smart Light Bulb Four-Pack, $ (was $40) Echo Dot (5th Generation) Smart Speaker, $ (was $50) Qinlianf USB Surge Protector Wall Charger Extender, $ (was $20) Amazon Best Prime Day Fashion Deals Get everything you need to stay cool this summer while these Prime Day deals last. Lightweight t-shirt dresses, flattering swimsuits, comfy sandals, and breezy maxi dresses are among the assortment of deals. And there are all kinds of basics going for less, too, like Warner’s bras, comfy leggings from the reviewer-loved Colorfulkoala brand, and everyday sneakers from Dr. Scholl’s. Best Deal: Warner’s No Side Effects Smoothing Wireless Bra, $21 (was $46) 40% Off: Coach Pebbled Leather Chaise Crossbody Bag, $135 (was $224) Coach Kacey Satchel Crossbody Handbag, $184 (was $235) American Tourister Stratum 2.0 Hardside Spinner Luggage, $90 (was $140) Merokeety Striped T-Shirt Tie Waist Dress, $32 (was $40) Cupshe One Piece Ruched Tummy Bathing Suit, $ (was $34) Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 Running Shoes, $83 (was $160) Colorfulkoala High-Waisted ⅞ Length Pocket Leggings, $ (was $25) Anrabess Maxi Wrap Dress, $48 (was $61) Dr. Scholl’s Luna Slip On Sneaker, $37 (was $70) Amazon Best Prime Day Beauty Deals Top-rated creams, makeup, cleansers, and devices are marked down for Prime Day, including popular brands you know and love like RoC, L'Oréal, and Laneige. In addition to skincare, you can score sales on beauty tools like Shark blow dryers, Revlon one-step hot hair brushes, Foreo facial cleansing devices, and best-selling facial hair removers—all up to 50 percent off. Beat Deal: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Styler Plus 2.0, $40 (was $70) Laura Geller New York Casual Collection Eyeshadow Palette, $19 (was $21) Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer Bundle, $160 (was $240) Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Gel Cream with Hyaluronic Acid, $18 (was $27) RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Serum Cleanser, $10 (was $14) Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer, $18 (was $28) Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, $10 with coupon (was $13) RoC Multi Correxion Revive and Glow Daily Serum, $19 (was $33) Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover, $17 (was $20) Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush, $110 (was $219) L'Oréal Paris Collagen Moisture Filler Day/Night Cream, $9 (was $12) Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $17 (was $24) Amazon More Prime Day Deals There are even more sales to take advantage of in Amazon’s sports and outdoors, health and wellness, and pets departments. You’ll also find deals on popular board games like Catan, camping gear from Coleman, clever AirTag holders, and handy label makers from Brother. Best Deal: Niupipo USPA-Approved Pro Pickleball Paddle Set, $55.99 with coupon (orig. $84.99) Catan Board Game, $ (was $48) AirTags Silicone Case Four-Pack, $ (was $19) Brother P-Touch Label Maker, $ (was $40) Embark Dog Breed Identification DNA Test Kit, $109 (was $129) AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test Kit, $ (was $99 23andMe Health and Ancestry DNA Test Kit, $ (was $199) LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, $17 (was $20) Coleman Sundome Camping Tent, $53 (was $70) Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike, $280 with coupon (was $440) Inse Cordless Convertible Stick Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Buy on Amazon $450 $100 Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Buy on Amazon $249 $200 Kate Spade New York Bailey Leather Shoulder Handbag Amazon Buy on Amazon $215 $158 Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $80 $48 Levoit H13 True HEPA Air Purifier Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 $85 Shark NV352 Navigator Upright HEPA Filter Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Buy on Amazon $200 $100 Martha Stewart Cotton Bath Towel Six-Piece Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $50 Le Creuset Cast Iron Skillet Amazon Buy on Amazon $120 $100 FDW Outdoor Wicker Bistro Chair Table Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 $50 Lane Linen Organic Cotton Sheet Set (Queen) Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $34 Shop More Prime Day Deals The 40 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on All Our Favorite Real Simple-Tested Products This Best-Selling Garden Hose With Over 20,000 Five-Star Ratings for Over 60% Off This Prime Day I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and These Are the Deals I’m Shopping During Prime Day Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything I’m Buying This Prime Day The 30 Outdoor Patio Furniture Deals You Need to Check Out During Amazon Prime Day—Up to 64% Off The Self-Emptying Shark Robot Vacuum Shoppers Call the ‘Best Amazon Purchase Ever’ Is $300 Off for Prime Day