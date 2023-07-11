The 100 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year

Including Roomba robot vacuums, Dyson cleaners, Kate Spade handbags, Apple AirPods, and more.

By
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern

Jessica Leigh Mattern is a senior commerce editor and shopping expert at Dotdash Meredith where she specializes in all things Amazon. She’s covered lifestyle trends and news for eight years. Currently, she writes the recurring I Shop Amazon for a Living series for RealSimple.com and selects the best products to highlight through Real Simple’s weekly shopping newsletter.

and
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Published on July 11, 2023

Prime Day is back! And this year, the sale is even bigger and better

Amazon kicked off its annual two-day Prime Day event by dropping thousands of deals across all of its departments. The discounts are steep—up to 70 percent off. And the selection is impressive: Apple AirPods Pro, Kate Spade handbags, Bissell vacuums, and Roomba robot vacuums are all marked down. And while many of the discounts are exclusive to Prime members, there are plenty of deals that are available to all shoppers. 

The 10 Best Prime Day Deals Overall

Amazon’s yearly event is designed to reward its Prime members, which is why many of the offers are just for subscribers. But non-members, don’t fret. You can unlock access to these savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. You’ll also score free shipping and other perks, like discounts at Whole Foods. 

There are thousands of Prime Day deals this year, and to make your life a little easier, we curated a list of the absolute best deals, which includes several highly rated cleaning gadgets. Case in point: the Bissell Little Green portable carpet and upholstery cleaner, which is marked down to under $100 while this offer lasts. 

The “miracle worker” is lightweight and portable, making it easy to bring all over your home. It’s designed to suck up stains and dirt from carpet, upholstered furniture, car seats, and more in seconds, making soiled items look new again. Reviewers love it for deep cleaning stairs, tackling pet stains, and refreshing upholstered furniture, like sofas. Given the high praise and low price point, this rare sale may move fast. 

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Upholstery Cleaner

Amazon Prime Day BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery

Amazon

Just like the Little Green machine, Roomba robot vacuums are another shopper favorite that rarely go on sale, making Amazon’s deal on the iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum cleaner all the more noteworthy. The smart WiFi-enabled cleaner comes with a slew of neat features and it does all of the work for you, giving you one less chore to tackle. 

The robotic cleaner is designed to pick up dirt, dust, and debris across carpet, tile, and hardwood floors, and it’s self-charging to ensure that it will redock itself when it needs to power up. It runs for up to 90 minutes on a single charge, and you can program it to run on a schedule that you can set up through your phone. It’s no surprise that reviewers call it the “best money” they’ve “ever spent” and a “worthwhile investment.”

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon Prime Day iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

Amazon

Caraway’s nonstick ceramic cookware set is another top-of-the-line investment that’s on sale for Prime Day. The brand is known for its easy use and stylish look. Every piece in the set features nonstick ceramic, which takes seconds to clean after using. The editor-loved set comes with a frying pan, saucepan, Dutch oven, and sauté pan, plus racks to keep everything organized in your kitchen. And since the brand rarely goes on sale, it’s a great time to finally snag the assortment while it’s discounted. 

Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set

Amazon Prime Day Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set

Amazon

These sales are just the start. There are thousands of deals that you can browse through Amazon’s Prime Day hub, plus a curation of the best offers in every department below. Many of these markdowns will sell out before the two-day sale is over on Wednesday, July 12 at midnight PT. And once the event ends, the prices will go back up.

Amazon Prime Day Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Amazon

Best Prime Day Apple Deals

Nearly everything from Apple’s portfolio is on sale for Prime Day. The brand’s beloved AirPods are all discounted, including the highly-rated and editor-loved Apple AirPods Pro. Fitness enthusiasts can snag Apple Watches, which double as fitness trackers, for some of their lowest prices this year. And nearly every iPad comes with a discount right now. iPads tend to be some of the first to sell out during big sales, so they may move fast. 

Amazon Prime Day Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Best Prime Day Cleaning Deals

Keeping your space clean is easy if you have the right cleaning tools. And if you don’t, now’s the time to grab what you need. You’ll find worthy sales on Dyson vacuums, Bissell steam mops, Rubbermaid power scrubbers, and Hoover carpet shampooers, just to name a few. There are even devices that function as both a mop and vacuum, like Bissell’s SpinWave wet and dry robotic vacuum, saving you time and effort.

Amazon Prime Day WLIVE Wood Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Compartment

Amazon

Best Prime Day Home Deals

During Prime Day, you can find nearly everything for your home on sale. Stylish furniture, outdoor decor, cooling essentials, and more are up to 77 percent off. Many of these picks feature clever details, like the multipurpose and space-saving design of Wlive’s wood lift top coffee table. And all of the top brands are included in the sale, like Dyson, Tempur-Pedic, Ashley Furniture, and more.

Amazon Prime Day HENCKELS Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set

Amazon

Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals

Meals made at home call for top-tier cookware and appliances—and these deals have you covered. Score on-sale pots, pans, skillets, and Dutch ovens from All-Clad, Staub, and Le Creuset. Time-saving appliances, like Keurig’s pod and coffee maker and Ninja’s best-selling air fryer, which delivers flaky salmon, crispy fries, and thin-crust pizza, are included. And to serve it all, check out deals on the reader-loved bowl and plate hybrid “blates” that are as functional as they are stylish. 

Amazon Prime Day Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2

Amazon

Best Prime Day Smart Home and Electronic Deals

Outfit your home with all kinds of helpful tech while these smart home finds are on sale. Shoppers can get marked down Kasa smart plug sets, Kasa smart bulbs, Echo Dot smart speakers, and more. It’s also a great time to upgrade your tech and treat yourself to a new portable phone charger, a wireless printer, or a sleek laptop.  

Amazon Prime Day Warner's Women's No Side Effects Bra

Amazon

Best Prime Day Fashion Deals

Get everything you need to stay cool this summer while these Prime Day deals last. Lightweight t-shirt dresses, flattering swimsuits, comfy sandals, and breezy maxi dresses are among the assortment of deals. And there are all kinds of basics going for less, too, like Warner’s bras, comfy leggings from the reviewer-loved Colorfulkoala brand, and everyday sneakers from Dr. Scholl’s

Amazon Prime Day Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Amazon

Best Prime Day Beauty Deals

Top-rated creams, makeup, cleansers, and devices are marked down for Prime Day, including popular brands you know and love like RoC, L'Oréal, and Laneige. In addition to skincare, you can score sales on beauty tools like Shark blow dryers, Revlon one-step hot hair brushes, Foreo facial cleansing devices, and best-selling facial hair removers—all up to 50 percent off.

Amazon Prime Day niupipo Pickleball Paddle

Amazon

More Prime Day Deals

There are even more sales to take advantage of in Amazon’s sports and outdoors, health and wellness, and pets departments. You’ll also find deals on popular board games like Catan, camping gear from Coleman, clever AirTag holders, and handy label makers from Brother. 

Inse Cordless Convertible Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon Prime Day INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro

Amazon Prime Day Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation)

Amazon

Kate Spade New York Bailey Leather Shoulder Handbag

Amazon Prime Day Kate Spade Bailey Textured Leather Shoulder Bag Purse Handbag

Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Set

Amazon Prime Day Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows King Size Set of 2 - Down Alternative Bedding Gel Cooling Big Pillow for Back, Stomach or Side Sleepers

Amazon

Levoit H13 True HEPA Air Purifier

Amazon Prime Day LEVOIT Air Purifier

Amazon

Shark NV352 Navigator Upright HEPA Filter Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon Prime Day Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum

Amazon

Martha Stewart Cotton Bath Towel Six-Piece Set

Amazon Prime Day MARTHA STEWART 100% Cotton Bath Towels Set

Amazon

Le Creuset Cast Iron Skillet

Amazon Prime Day Le Creuset Classic Cast Iron Handle Skillet, 9", White

Amazon

FDW Outdoor Wicker Bistro Chair Table Set

Amazon Prime Day FDW Outdoor Wicker Bistro Rattan Chair Conversation Set

Amazon

Lane Linen Organic Cotton Sheet Set (Queen)

Amazon Prime Day LANE LINEN 100% Organic Cotton Queen Sheets

Amazon

Shop More Prime Day Deals

