These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Presidents’ Day Sale

Amazon’s big Presidents’ Day sale is underway, and there’s an enormous number of deals this year.

The huge Presidents’ Day event features more than 22,000 markdowns with discounts amounting to 70 percent off. And while that may seem overwhelming, don’t fret. We curated a list of the best offers across its home, kitchen, beauty, fashion, and electronics departments to save you some time and effort.

The 10 Best Presidents’ Day Sales:

The Presidents’ Day sale offers savings on popular brands, like Apple, Le Creuset, iRobot Roomba, Shark, Bissell, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, and New Balance. And it’s open to all shoppers, so you don’t have to be a Prime member to get in on these savings. But only subscribers (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) will score complimentary shipping and additional savings offered through the Just for Prime hub.



RELATED: I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I’m Buying From Its 2023 Presidents’ Day Sale



There are several offers at risk of selling out, including a $200 deal on the latest editor-loved Apple AirPods Pro with 12,000 five-star ratings. They’re going for one of their lowest prices ever and considering the popularity of these clever earbuds, these may move quickly. Several Apple iPads are already out of stock, but the newest iPad Air is in-stock and on sale (the full discount will appear at checkout).

Amazon

To buy: $200 (was $249); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $500 at checkout (was $599); amazon.com.

If you’re in the mood to treat yourself, several popular fashion brands, like Tory Burch and Kate Spade, are featured among the deals. Versatile and roomy tote handbags from both brands are going for less, like Kate Spade’s All Day tote, which has plenty of storage for the essentials, plus bulkier items, like laptops, tablets, a change of shoes, and more.

Amazon

To buy: $149 (was $248); amazon.com.

It’s also a great time to get home goods for less. Snuggle-Pedic’s popular shredded memory foam pillow with 17,000 five-star ratings is now 50 percent off. If you’ve noticed your bed pillows feeling flat or less comfortable, it may be time to upgrade. Amazon reviewers call this one “the best pillow ever” and “magic” for neck pain while several summed it up with just one word: “amazing!”

Amazon

To buy: $30 (was $60); amazon.com.

Browse more of the best deals below, or head to Amazon’s Presidents’ Day sale to browse the complete assortment of offers. Once these savings expire, the prices will go back up.

Amazon

Best Home Deals

If you’re in the market for a new vacuum, you’re in luck. There are deals galore on upright, stick, robot, and handheld vacuum cleaners from brands like iRobot Roomba, Shark, and Bissell. Soft goods, like bath towels, sheet sets, and sleep pillows are also discounted, making it a great time to refresh your linen closet. And Amazon’s home department also slashed prices on all kinds of furniture finds, including armchairs, couches, bed frames, and more.

Amazon

Best Kitchen Deals

All kinds of kitchen staples and gadgets are on sale this Presidents’ Day weekend, including knife block sets, food storage bags, and those popular editor-loved hybrid plate-bowls (also known as blates). Cookware from popular brands like Lodge is going for less while there are several rare deals on Le Creuset cook and bakeware. You can also score savings on select coffee makers from Nespresso, making it a great time to treat yourself to a new time-saving machine.

Amazon

Best Fashion Deals

Amazon has exclusive savings on shopper-loved brands, including Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Tumi, and Madewell. Shoppers can also snag discounted New Balance sneakers in a variety of styles, including casual everyday shoes and workout sneakers. Comfortable bras—sans wires—from Warner’s and Floatley are marked down too, so it’s a great time to restock your underwear drawer.

Courtesy by Walmart

Best Beauty Deals

Skincare, makeup, hair care, and various beauty tools are all on sale while these offers last. Replenish your beauty bag with vitamin C serum, eye cream, and moisturizers that all have an impressive number of five-star ratings. Hair tools, like blow dryers, curling irons, and multi-use gadgets that dry and style hair at the same time à la the Revlon One-Step paddle brush all come with discounts.

Amazon

To buy: $110 with coupon (was $170); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $41 (was $119); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $158 (was $285); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $14 (was $30); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $12 (was $20); amazon.com.