These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Presidents’ Day Sale

Including Shark vacuum cleaners, Le Creuset cookware, and Kate Spade handbags.

By
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern

Jessica Leigh Mattern is a senior commerce editor and shopping expert at Dotdash Meredith where she specializes in all things Amazon. She’s covered lifestyle trends and news for eight years. Currently, she writes the recurring I Shop Amazon for a Living series for RealSimple.com and selects the best products to highlight through Real Simple’s weekly shopping newsletter.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 17, 2023 06:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Best Amazon Presidents' Day Sales 2023 Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Jessica Leigh Mattern

Amazon’s big Presidents’ Day sale is underway, and there’s an enormous number of deals this year. 

The huge Presidents’ Day event features more than 22,000 markdowns with discounts amounting to 70 percent off. And while that may seem overwhelming, don’t fret. We curated a list of the best offers across its home, kitchen, beauty, fashion, and electronics departments to save you some time and effort. 

The 10 Best Presidents’ Day Sales: 

The Presidents’ Day sale offers savings on popular brands, like Apple, Le Creuset, iRobot Roomba, Shark, Bissell, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, and New Balance. And it’s open to all shoppers, so you don’t have to be a Prime member to get in on these savings. But only subscribers (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) will score complimentary shipping and additional savings offered through the Just for Prime hub


RELATED: I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I’m Buying From Its 2023 Presidents’ Day Sale


There are several offers at risk of selling out, including a $200 deal on the latest editor-loved Apple AirPods Pro with 12,000 five-star ratings. They’re going for one of their lowest prices ever and considering the popularity of these clever earbuds, these may move quickly. Several Apple iPads are already out of stock, but the newest iPad Air is in-stock and on sale (the full discount will appear at checkout). 

Apple AirPods Pro

Amazon

To buy: $200 (was $249); amazon.com.

Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Blue (10th Generation)

Amazon

To buy: $500 at checkout (was $599); amazon.com.

If you’re in the mood to treat yourself, several popular fashion brands, like Tory Burch and Kate Spade, are featured among the deals. Versatile and roomy tote handbags from both brands are going for less, like Kate Spade’s All Day tote, which has plenty of storage for the essentials, plus bulkier items, like laptops, tablets, a change of shoes, and more.

Kate Spade New York All Day Large Tote

Amazon

To buy: $149 (was $248); amazon.com.

It’s also a great time to get home goods for less. Snuggle-Pedic’s popular shredded memory foam pillow with 17,000 five-star ratings is now 50 percent off. If you’ve noticed your bed pillows feeling flat or less comfortable, it may be time to upgrade. Amazon reviewers call this one “the best pillow ever” and “magic” for neck pain while several summed it up with just one word: “amazing!” 

Snuggle-Pedic Shredded Memory Foam Pillow

Amazon

To buy: $30 (was $60); amazon.com.

Browse more of the best deals below, or head to Amazon’s Presidents’ Day sale to browse the complete assortment of offers. Once these savings expire, the prices will go back up. 

Signature Design by Ashley Almanza Traditional Chair and a Half with Accent Pillow

Amazon

Best Home Deals

If you’re in the market for a new vacuum, you’re in luck. There are deals galore on upright, stick, robot, and handheld vacuum cleaners from brands like iRobot Roomba, Shark, and Bissell. Soft goods, like bath towels, sheet sets, and sleep pillows are also discounted, making it a great time to refresh your linen closet. And Amazon’s home department also slashed prices on all kinds of furniture finds, including armchairs, couches, bed frames, and more. 

Sweese Pasta Bowls

Amazon

Best Kitchen Deals

All kinds of kitchen staples and gadgets are on sale this Presidents’ Day weekend, including knife block sets, food storage bags, and those popular editor-loved hybrid plate-bowls (also known as blates). Cookware from popular brands like Lodge is going for less while there are several rare deals on Le Creuset cook and bakeware. You can also score savings on select coffee makers from Nespresso, making it a great time to treat yourself to a new time-saving machine.

Tory Burch Women's Canvas Basketweave Tote

Amazon

Best Fashion Deals

Amazon has exclusive savings on shopper-loved brands, including Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Tumi, and Madewell. Shoppers can also snag discounted New Balance sneakers in a variety of styles, including casual everyday shoes and workout sneakers. Comfortable bras—sans wires—from Warner’s and Floatley are marked down too, so it’s a great time to restock your underwear drawer. 

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler

Courtesy by Walmart

Best Beauty Deals

Skincare, makeup, hair care, and various beauty tools are all on sale while these offers last. Replenish your beauty bag with vitamin C serum, eye cream, and moisturizers that all have an impressive number of five-star ratings. Hair tools, like blow dryers, curling irons, and multi-use gadgets that dry and style hair at the same time à la the Revlon One-Step paddle brush all come with discounts. 

FABULETTA 24 Kpa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

To buy: $110 with coupon (was $170); amazon.com.

Hotel Sheets Direct 100% Bamboo Sheets

Amazon

To buy: $41 (was $119); amazon.com.

Baxton Studio BBT8013-Grey Chair armchairs

Amazon

To buy: $158 (was $285); amazon.com.

Impresa Coffee Machine Descaler

Amazon

To buy: $14 (was $30); amazon.com.

Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Hair Brush

Amazon

To buy: $12 (was $20); amazon.com.

More Must-Shop Deals 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Presidents' Day Sales 2023 Amazon Editor-Loved Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I’m Buying From Its 2023 Presidents’ Day Sale
Early Mattress/Bedding Presidents Day Sales at Amazon
Mattresses, Sheets, and Pillows Are All on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Presidents’ Day Weekend—Starting at $25
Pres Day Best Overall Sales
The 26 Best Places to Shop Presidents’ Day Sales All Weekend Long
All the Best Deals to Shop From Nordstrom Rackâs Presidentsâ Day SaleâStarting at Just $4 TOUT
All the Best Deals to Shop From Nordstrom Rack’s Presidents’ Day Sale—Starting at Just $4
Pres Day: Storage & Organization Deals Tout
34 Presidents’ Day Storage and Organization Deals to Help You Bust Clutter on a Budget
Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts Tout
50 Impressive Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts From Amazon—All Under $55
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
This Little-Known Robot Vacuum Is One of Amazon's Best Hidden Gems on Prime Day
Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray
50 of the Most Life-Changing Home Products on Amazon
Bed Bath & Beyond vacuums
Dyson Vacuums Are Up to $120 Off at Bed Bath & Beyond—but They're Selling Out Fast