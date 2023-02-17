Shopping These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Presidents’ Day Sale Including Shark vacuum cleaners, Le Creuset cookware, and Kate Spade handbags. By Jessica Leigh Mattern Jessica Leigh Mattern Instagram Jessica Leigh Mattern is a senior commerce editor and shopping expert at Dotdash Meredith where she specializes in all things Amazon. She’s covered lifestyle trends and news for eight years. Currently, she writes the recurring I Shop Amazon for a Living series for RealSimple.com and selects the best products to highlight through Real Simple’s weekly shopping newsletter. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 17, 2023 06:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Jessica Leigh Mattern Amazon’s big Presidents’ Day sale is underway, and there’s an enormous number of deals this year. The huge Presidents’ Day event features more than 22,000 markdowns with discounts amounting to 70 percent off. And while that may seem overwhelming, don’t fret. We curated a list of the best offers across its home, kitchen, beauty, fashion, and electronics departments to save you some time and effort. The 10 Best Presidents’ Day Sales: Double Discounts: Fabuletta Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $110 with coupon (was $170) 66% Off: Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheet Set (Queen), $41 (was $119) Baxton Studio Mid-Century Modern Armchair, $158 (was $285) Snuggle-Pedic Shredded Memory Foam Sleep Pillow, $30 (was $60) Impresa Coffee Descaler Cleaner Two-Pack, $14 (was $30) Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler Water Bottle, $31 (was $40) Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush, $12 (was $20) Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation), $200 (was $249) Kate Spade New York All Day Tote, $149 (was $248) Apple iPad Air 2022, $500 at checkout (was $599) The Presidents’ Day sale offers savings on popular brands, like Apple, Le Creuset, iRobot Roomba, Shark, Bissell, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, and New Balance. And it’s open to all shoppers, so you don’t have to be a Prime member to get in on these savings. But only subscribers (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) will score complimentary shipping and additional savings offered through the Just for Prime hub. RELATED: I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I'm Buying From Its 2023 Presidents' Day Sale There are several offers at risk of selling out, including a $200 deal on the latest editor-loved Apple AirPods Pro with 12,000 five-star ratings. They're going for one of their lowest prices ever and considering the popularity of these clever earbuds, these may move quickly. Several Apple iPads are already out of stock, but the newest iPad Air is in-stock and on sale (the full discount will appear at checkout). Versatile and roomy tote handbags from both brands are going for less, like Kate Spade's All Day tote, which has plenty of storage for the essentials, plus bulkier items, like laptops, tablets, a change of shoes, and more. It's also a great time to get home goods for less. Snuggle-Pedic's popular shredded memory foam pillow with 17,000 five-star ratings is now 50 percent off. If you've noticed your bed pillows feeling flat or less comfortable, it may be time to upgrade. Amazon reviewers call this one "the best pillow ever" and "magic" for neck pain while several summed it up with just one word: "amazing!" Browse more of the best deals below, or head to Amazon's Presidents' Day sale to browse the complete assortment of offers. Once these savings expire, the prices will go back up. There are deals galore on upright, stick, robot, and handheld vacuum cleaners from brands like iRobot Roomba, Shark, and Bissell. Soft goods, like bath towels, sheet sets, and sleep pillows are also discounted, making it a great time to refresh your linen closet. And Amazon’s home department also slashed prices on all kinds of furniture finds, including armchairs, couches, bed frames, and more. Signature Design by Ashley Traditional Chair, $510 (was $636) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $239 (was $275) SlipToGrip Universal Doormat, $20 (was $27) American Soft Linen Six-Piece Towel Set, $34 (was $73) Shark NV360 Navigator Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $160 (was $220) ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner, $28 (was $40) Lane Linen Organic Cotton Sheet Set (Queen), $45 (was $60) Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Carpet Upholstery Cleaner, $115 (was $140) Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $160 (was $200) Eufy by Anker Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $140 (was $229) Amazon Best Kitchen Deals All kinds of kitchen staples and gadgets are on sale this Presidents’ Day weekend, including knife block sets, food storage bags, and those popular editor-loved hybrid plate-bowls (also known as blates). Cookware from popular brands like Lodge is going for less while there are several rare deals on Le Creuset cook and bakeware. You can also score savings on select coffee makers from Nespresso, making it a great time to treat yourself to a new time-saving machine. Editor-Loved: Sweese Pasta Bowl Plate Set, $28 (was $35) Best-Seller: Bumble Towels Premium Kitchen Towel Set, $21 with coupon (was $31) Master Maison 19-Piece Knife Block Set, $80 (was $90) Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-One Vegetable Chopper, $25 with coupon (was $50) Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Round Oven, $180 (was $290) Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Espresso Machine, $172 (was $230) Rubbermaid Produce Saver Container Set, $28 (was $33) Zip Top Reusable Food Storage Bag Set, $48 (was $55) Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $20 (was $35) Lodge Essential Cast Iron Pan Set, $90 (was $150) Amazon Best Fashion Deals Amazon has exclusive savings on shopper-loved brands, including Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Tumi, and Madewell. Shoppers can also snag discounted New Balance sneakers in a variety of styles, including casual everyday shoes and workout sneakers. Comfortable bras—sans wires—from Warner’s and Floatley are marked down too, so it’s a great time to restock your underwear drawer. 60% Off: Tory Burch Women’s Canvas Basketweave Tote, $159 (was $398) 57% Off: Warner’s Smoothing No Side Effects Wire Free Bra, $20 (was $46) Madewell Leather Carabiner Crossbody Bag, $90 (was $118) Madewell Zip-Top Transport Totez, $118 (was $188) Tumi Women’s Voyageur Bailey Tote, $379 (was $475) Madewell Women’s The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean, $88 (was $138) Madewell Women’s Medium Transport Tote, $134 (was $168) New Balance Women’s 574 Core Sneaker, $85 (was $140) New Balance Women’s FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker, $42 (was $65) Floatley Wireless Seamless Minimizer Bra, $39 (was $59) Floatley Wireless Seamless Adjustable Comfort Bra, $25 (was $35) Courtesy by Walmart Best Beauty Deals Skincare, makeup, hair care, and various beauty tools are all on sale while these offers last. Replenish your beauty bag with vitamin C serum, eye cream, and moisturizers that all have an impressive number of five-star ratings. Hair tools, like blow dryers, curling irons, and multi-use gadgets that dry and style hair at the same time à la the Revlon One-Step paddle brush all come with discounts. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Styler Paddle Brush, from $40 (was $50) L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Boosting Conditioner, $9 (was $11) Infinitipro by Conair Diffuser Hair Dryer, $30 (was $50) Perricone MD High Potency Firming Eye Lift Serum, $51 (was $72) L'ange Hair Le Duo 2-in-1 Curling Wand Flat Iron, $89 (was $119) L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Anti-Aging Eye Cream, $16 with coupon (was $28) Perricone MD Vitamin C Brightening Moisturizer, $69 (was $75) Julep Eyeshadow 101 Cream to Powder Stick, $13 (was $16) Lorac Unzipped Amor Eyeshadow Palette, $28 (was $35) CeraVe Vitamin C Skin Brightening Serum, $21 (was $29) Mattresses, Sheets, and Pillows Are All on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Presidents' Day Weekend—Starting at $25 I'm Replacing All of My Uncomfortable Earrings That Poke Me With These Genius Flat-Back Studs I Shop Amazon for a Living, and This $9 Find Is the Secret to Deep Cleaning Your Coffee Maker Without Scrubbing