Home The 50 Best Outlet Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend—Up to 74% Off Prices start at $5. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 9, 2023 06:00AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Amazon Outlet Deals Overall Best Home Outlet Weekend Deals Best Kitchen Outlet Weekend Deals Best Cleaning Outlet Weekend Deals Best Fashion Outlet Weekend Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington Amazon is having a huge weekend sale on practically everything with deals up to 74 percent off, but you have to know where to look. Within Amazon’s Outlet store, you’ll find major markdowns on overstock items starting at $5, including sales on seasonal decor, stylish furniture, and nifty cleaning gadgets. Kitchen knives, non-stick cookware, and clever dishes are also on sale up to 62 percent off. And to prepare your closet for fall, you can score big deals on fashion pieces like denim jackets, leggings, long-sleeved dresses, and more. Best Amazon Outlet Deals Overall 74% Off: Gloria Vanderbilt Petite Classic Amanda High-Rise Jeans, $13 (was $48) 62% Off: Whitmor Over-the-Door Shoe Rack, $20 (was $52) 51% Off: Walker Edison 70-Inch Farmhouse Barn Door TV Stand, $192 (was $389) Hoover OnePwr Blade+ Cordless Stick Vacuum, $129 (was $210) True and Co. True Body Lift V-Neck Bra, $21 (was $58) Cuisinart Chef's Classic Nonstick 12-Cup Muffin Pan, $16 (was $36) Black+Decker Spillbuster Handheld Cordless Spill and Spot Cleaner, $60 (was $110) Calphalon 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker, $43 (was $90) These Amazon Modern Farmhouse Decor Pieces Add Warmth to Any Room—and They're All Under $100 In addition to the steep discounts, you’ll also love the brands: The list includes popular home and kitchen brands like Yankee Candle, Bissell, and Cuisinart and fashion lines like Calvin Klein, Jessica Simpson, Gloria Vanderbilt, and more. Hoover OnePwr Blade+ Cordless Stick Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $210 $129 When it comes to cleaning gadgets and vacuums, Hoover is one of the biggest names in the industry. And right now, Hoover’s stick vacuum is on sale for $81 off. The stick vacuum cleans tile, hardwood, and carpet cord-free thanks to its rechargeable battery. The best part is that the Hoover can transform into a handheld device and works with several attachments to clean couch cushions, baseboards, and more. Calphalon 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker Amazon Buy on Amazon $90 $43 Top-notch kitchen appliances are also marked down, including Calphalon’s popular coffee maker that’s on sale for its lowest price in 30 days. The coffee maker can brew up to 14 cups at a time and does it with the push of a button, so it’s ideal for big families or hosting guests. This innovative machine is customizable; you can program the hot plate heating temperature and adjust the brew’s strength. Plus, it even has a built-in timer designed to keep coffee hot for up to four hours. True and Co. True Body Lift V-Neck Bra Amazon Buy on Amazon $58 $21 If you’re looking for a comfortable bra that other shoppers love, check out this wireless option from True and Co. The pullover bra delivers support, lift, and style, earning it more than 1,300 five-star ratings to date. It has wide shoulder straps and lots of underarm coverage for a seamless look under clothes. You can snag it in 29 colors, including classic options like black, gray, and beige, but the bra also comes in fun hues, too. Best Home Outlet Weekend Deals Amazon Fall is nearly here, which means it’s time to start getting festive with home decor. There are so many finds on sale, including autumn harvest outdoor wreaths, cozy Buffalo checkered throw blankets, and warm throw pillow covers. And of course, you can’t go wrong with a fall scent from Yankee Candle. The brand has tons of seasonal candles on sale, including this honey clementine option that’s perfect to light all through fall. And if you’re after a bigger home refresh, you can snag stylish furniture, like Ashley Furniture storage coffee tables, Ameriwood mantel fireplaces, and more, for over $200 off. HooAmi Fall Harvest Front Door Wreath, $25 (was $43) Dii Buffalo Check Rustic Farmhouse Throw Blanket, $13 (was $27) Vertorgan Two-Tier Bamboo Shoe Rack, $15 (was $30) Top Finel Fall Decorative Throw Pillow Covers, $13 (was $19) Bedsure Cooling Bamboo Sheets Set, $43 (was $85) Ashley Furniture Wystfield Lift Top Coffee Table, $293 (was $500) Whitmor Supreme Stacking Shelf with Basket, $25 (was $60) Yankee Candle Classic 22-Ounce Large Jar Candle, $23 (was $31) Ameriwood Home Lamont Mantel Fireplace, $333 (was $520) Bissell Air320 Air Purifier, $159 (was $340) Best Kitchen Outlet Weekend Deals Amazon Don’t be surprised to find cookware, appliances, and entertaining essentials on sale in Amazon’s Outlet. In fact, there are more than 6,400 kitchen items marked down right now, including deals on Rachael Ray pots and pans that are up to 51 percent off. Kitchen knives from Victorinox and knife block sets from Cuisinart should also be on your radar as well as cutlery sets, like this 40-piece overstock set. Plus, on-sale countertop appliances that save you time in the kitchen from Nutrichef, Calphalon, and Dash start at $43. Victorinox 6-Inch Curved Rosewood Boning Knife, $27 (was $47) Dash 6-Quart Deluxe Air Fryer, $67 (was $100) Chefman 6-in-1 Espresso Machine, $143 (was $200) Lifver Large Pasta Bowl Set, $23 (was $26) Cuisinart Color Pro Collection 12-Piece Knife Block Set, $45 (was $60) Cibeat 40-Piece Silverware Set, $18 (was $25) Nutrichef High-Speed Electric Pro Blender, $49 (was $76) Mumutor Glass Food Storage Container Set, $28 (was $40) Ashley Furniture Bennox Dining Table and Chair Set, $446 (was $683) Rachael Ray Classic Brights 15-Piece Hard Anodized Cookware Set, $117 (was $238) Best Cleaning Outlet Weekend Deals Amazon This weekend is the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner now that options from Hoover, Black+Decker, and Eureka are all on sale. And for next-level cleaning, check out deals on mops from O-Cedar and spot carpet cleaners from Black+Decker. The Spillbuster spot cleaner has been bought more than 300 times in the past month by shoppers who love its ability to suck up food messes, pet accidents, and everyday spills. And those who are after a hands-off clean should consider deals on Greenworks robot vacuums and Samsung robot mops. O-Cedar ProMist Max Spray Mop Set, $33 (was $48) Black+Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum, $164 (was $200) O-Cedar EasyWring RinseClean Spin Mop System, $65 (was $80) Easeen 16-Ounce Refillable Amber Spray Bottles, $5 (was $6) Jekayla Broom and Dustpan Set, $23 with coupon (was $27) E-Cloth Microfiber Cleaning Cloth Set, $18 (was $20) Eureka Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $155 (was $170) Samsung Jetbot Robot Mop Cleaner, $219 (was $300) Greenworks Self-Cleaning Smart Robot Vacuum, $309 (was $450) SinkShroom Ultra Sink Drain Protector, $17 (was $21) Best Fashion Outlet Weekend Deals Amazon Start adding some fall flair to your closet with fashion pieces you can wear now and all autumn long. Choose from flowy tops like this long-sleeved button down or opt for a dress like this relaxed maxi—up to 60 percent off. Long sleeve dresses that are great for layering are on sale now too, like this wrap option that has a hidden coupon and this puffed sleeved midi that has a clever reversible design. And you can score stylish outerwear that’s up to 46 percent off while these deals last—that includes Jessica Simpson’s pixie denim jackets, flannel shirt jacket “shackets,” and Calvin Klein cashmere coats. Semaro Casual Long-Sleeve Button Down Shirt, $14 (was $16) Tinstree Tie-Back Long Puff-Sleeve Reversible Midi Dress, $39 (was $56) Calvin Klein Invisibles Lightly-Lined Triangle Bralette, $34 (was $44) Hue Wide Waistband Leggings, $18 (was $26) Calvin Klein Classic Cashmere Wool Blend Coat, $126 (was $200) Skechers Go Walk Pant, $31 (was $49) Jessica Simpson Pixie Denim Jacket, $45 (was $69) Beaully Flannel Plaid Shirt Jacket “Shacket,” $23 with coupon (was $43) Zattcas Floral Flowy Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress, $20 (was $50) Naggoo Long-Sleeve Wrap Ruffle Dress, $23 with coupon (was $29) Vertorgan Two-Tier Bamboo Shoe Rack Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $15 Ameriwood Home Lamont Mantel Fireplace Amazon Buy on Amazon $520 $333 Chefman 6-in-1 Espresso Machine Amazon Buy on Amazon $200 $143 Cuisinart Color Pro Collection 12-Piece Knife Block Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $45 Black+Decker Spillbuster Handheld Cordless Spill and Spot Cleaner Amazon Buy on Amazon $110 $60 Jessica Simpson Pixie Denim Jacket Amazon Buy on Amazon $69 $45 Naggoo Long-Sleeve Wrap Ruffle Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $29 $23 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and These 10 Fall Fashion Pieces Are Total Must-Haves 12 Elevated Home Decor Pieces to Create a Warm Fall Ambiance—Under $45 at Amazon I’m an Amazon Shopping Writer, and These Are the 10 Cozy Sweaters I’ll Be Living in This Fall