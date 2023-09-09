The 50 Best Outlet Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend—Up to 74% Off

Amazon is having a huge weekend sale on practically everything with deals up to 74 percent off, but you have to know where to look.

Within Amazon’s Outlet store, you’ll find major markdowns on overstock items starting at $5, including sales on seasonal decor, stylish furniture, and nifty cleaning gadgets. Kitchen knives, non-stick cookware, and clever dishes are also on sale up to 62 percent off. And to prepare your closet for fall, you can score big deals on fashion pieces like denim jackets, leggings, long-sleeved dresses, and more.

Best Amazon Outlet Deals Overall

In addition to the steep discounts, you’ll also love the brands: The list includes popular home and kitchen brands like Yankee Candle, Bissell, and Cuisinart and fashion lines like Calvin Klein, Jessica Simpson, Gloria Vanderbilt, and more.

Hoover OnePwr Blade+ Cordless Stick Vacuum

Amazon

When it comes to cleaning gadgets and vacuums, Hoover is one of the biggest names in the industry. And right now, Hoover’s stick vacuum is on sale for $81 off. The stick vacuum cleans tile, hardwood, and carpet cord-free thanks to its rechargeable battery. The best part is that the Hoover can transform into a handheld device and works with several attachments to clean couch cushions, baseboards, and more.

Calphalon 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker

Amazon

Top-notch kitchen appliances are also marked down, including Calphalon’s popular coffee maker that’s on sale for its lowest price in 30 days. The coffee maker can brew up to 14 cups at a time and does it with the push of a button, so it’s ideal for big families or hosting guests. This innovative machine is customizable; you can program the hot plate heating temperature and adjust the brew’s strength. Plus, it even has a built-in timer designed to keep coffee hot for up to four hours.

True and Co. True Body Lift V-Neck Bra

Amazon

If you’re looking for a comfortable bra that other shoppers love, check out this wireless option from True and Co. The pullover bra delivers support, lift, and style, earning it more than 1,300 five-star ratings to date. It has wide shoulder straps and lots of underarm coverage for a seamless look under clothes. You can snag it in 29 colors, including classic options like black, gray, and beige, but the bra also comes in fun hues, too.

Best Home Outlet Weekend Deals

Amazon

Fall is nearly here, which means it’s time to start getting festive with home decor. There are so many finds on sale, including autumn harvest outdoor wreaths, cozy Buffalo checkered throw blankets, and warm throw pillow covers. And of course, you can’t go wrong with a fall scent from Yankee Candle. The brand has tons of seasonal candles on sale, including this honey clementine option that’s perfect to light all through fall. And if you’re after a bigger home refresh, you can snag stylish furniture, like Ashley Furniture storage coffee tables, Ameriwood mantel fireplaces, and more, for over $200 off.

Best Kitchen Outlet Weekend Deals

Amazon

Don’t be surprised to find cookware, appliances, and entertaining essentials on sale in Amazon’s Outlet. In fact, there are more than 6,400 kitchen items marked down right now, including deals on Rachael Ray pots and pans that are up to 51 percent off. Kitchen knives from Victorinox and knife block sets from Cuisinart should also be on your radar as well as cutlery sets, like this 40-piece overstock set. Plus, on-sale countertop appliances that save you time in the kitchen from Nutrichef, Calphalon, and Dash start at $43.

Best Cleaning Outlet Weekend Deals

Amazon

This weekend is the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner now that options from Hoover, Black+Decker, and Eureka are all on sale. And for next-level cleaning, check out deals on mops from O-Cedar and spot carpet cleaners from Black+Decker. The Spillbuster spot cleaner has been bought more than 300 times in the past month by shoppers who love its ability to suck up food messes, pet accidents, and everyday spills. And those who are after a hands-off clean should consider deals on Greenworks robot vacuums and Samsung robot mops.

Best Fashion Outlet Weekend Deals

Amazon

Start adding some fall flair to your closet with fashion pieces you can wear now and all autumn long. Choose from flowy tops like this long-sleeved button down or opt for a dress like this relaxed maxi—up to 60 percent off. Long sleeve dresses that are great for layering are on sale now too, like this wrap option that has a hidden coupon and this puffed sleeved midi that has a clever reversible design. And you can score stylish outerwear that’s up to 46 percent off while these deals last—that includes Jessica Simpson’s pixie denim jackets, flannel shirt jacket “shackets,” and Calvin Klein cashmere coats.

Vertorgan Two-Tier Bamboo Shoe Rack

Amazon

Ameriwood Home Lamont Mantel Fireplace

Amazon

Chefman 6-in-1 Espresso Machine

Amazon

Cuisinart Color Pro Collection 12-Piece Knife Block Set

Amazon

Black+Decker Spillbuster Handheld Cordless Spill and Spot Cleaner

Amazon

Jessica Simpson Pixie Denim Jacket

Amazon

Naggoo Long-Sleeve Wrap Ruffle Dress