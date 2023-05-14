Outdoor Furniture, String Lights, and More Are Up to 88% Off in This Secret Outlet Section at Amazon

These top deals start at just $8 right now.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple.
Published on May 14, 2023 05:00AM EDT

With spring well underway and summer nearly here, it may be time for a backyard refresh. If you’re struggling to find affordable and stylish patio decor and furniture—look no further. These outdoor must-haves from Amazon’s hidden Outlet are here to help with deals up to 88 percent off.

Known for its notoriously steep sales, Amazon’s secret Outlet Section is filled to the brim with outdoor overstock items starting at just $8. After combing through the hub, it’s clear these are the top outdoor furniture and patio deals to add to your backyard this sunny season. You’ll discover popular finds such as outdoor lights, curtains, portable fire pits, and even wicker furniture sets. Plus, several items have an additional coupon, giving many products a double discount.

Best Amazon Outlet Outdoor Finds 

This number one best-selling hammock and stand set is a popular outdoor find on Amazon. Designed to comfortably fit two people, you and your partner can kick back and relax with plenty of room to share. Its breathable cotton fabric keeps you cool on warmer days and offers durability, too. Plus, the hammock is available in 38 colors and designs, giving you lots to choose from. 

Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Stand

Amazon

To buy: $66 (was $120); amazon.com.

For cooler spring and summer nights outside, this top-rated portable fire pit is a must. The best-seller is perfect for gathering around in your backyard and taking on the go in the RV. Powered by propane, just add the lava rocks and turn the knob for a quick and easy fire wherever you are. No firewood needed! Grill out for barbecues, camp out with s’mores, or even make your own bonfire at the beach with this lightweight outdoor pick. 

Outland Living Model 870 Portable Propane Fire Pit, Black

Amazon

To buy: $96 (was $175); amazon.com.

With more than 4,300 five-star ratings, it’s no surprise that this zero-gravity chair is a popular choice for patio furniture. The chair allows you to recline safely into an almost lying-down position thanks to its secure locking system. The seat is one of the most comfortable, giving you a nearly weightless feel while lying in it. This pick comes with an adjustable headrest and armrests, too. Plus, the chair is made to easily pack up and tote along, so you can bring it to sporting events, camping trips, or on vacation.

Caravan Sports Infinity Zero Gravity Chair, Blue, 1-Pack

Amazon

To buy: $60 (was $120); amazon.com.

Nothing brightens up an outdoor space like strands of lights strung throughout it. These fun globe string lights are the perfect addition to illuminate your patio or backyard. They span 100 feet, allowing you ample coverage to hang on your balcony, deck, or garden to sparkle at night. The yellow lights feature a rubber cord and clear bulbs that are weather-resistant, so you can leave them outside year-round without worry. Need them just for special occasions? That’s fine too! The strands come with built-in clips that can be easily hung and removed in minutes. 

Sterno Home 100 FT Clear Globe Outdoor Lights

Amazon

To buy: $38 (was $60); amazon.com.

Keep browsing for more discounted outdoor decor and furniture finds below, or pick out your own at Amazon’s Hidden Outlet

PureFit Outdoor Curtains for Patio Waterproof Weatherproof, UV and Fade Resistant Outside Curtains for Gazebo, Front Porch, Pergola, Sun Blocking Privacy Curtain, 52 x 84 inch, 1 Panel, White

Amazon

To buy: $11 with coupon (was $15); amazon.com.

Classic Accessories Montlake FadeSafe Water-Resistant

Amazon

To buy:  $71 (was $146); amazon.com.

Ankuka Sun Shade

Amazon

To buy: $29 with coupon (was $53); amazon.com.

Tangkula AM0583HM 3 Piece Patio Furniture Set with 2 Cushioned Chairs & End Table, Black

Amazon

To buy: $115 (was $200); amazon.com.

Classic Accessories Veranda Water-Resistant 21 Inch Pyramid Torch Patio Heater Cover

Amazon

To buy: $8 (was $63); amazon.com.

BUYMAX Plant Pots Indoor

Amazon

To buy: $21; amazon.com.

Caravan Canopy Sports Commercial Grade Sidewalls, 10 x 10-Feet, white

Amazon

To buy: $48 (was $90); amazon.com.

Goasis Lawn Artificial Grass Turf Lawn

Amazon

To buy: $44 (was $63); amazon.com.

INTEX Round Metal Frame Pool Cover, Blue, 15 ft

Amazon

To buy: $22 (was $50); amazon.com.

Highwild Hammock Chair

Amazon

To buy: $39 with coupon (was $70); amazon.com.

Sunnyglade 6 feet x 50 feet Privacy Screen Fence Heavy

Amazon

To buy: $50 (was $63); amazon.com.

