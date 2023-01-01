The 70 Best Deals From Amazon’s Massive New Year Sale

Get up to 70 percent off Fitbit, Bissell, Apple, and more while these deals last.

By
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern is a senior commerce editor and shopping expert at Dotdash Meredith where she specializes in all things Amazon. She’s covered lifestyle trends and news for eight years. Currently, she writes the recurring I Shop Amazon for a Living series for RealSimple.com and selects the best products to highlight through Real Simple’s weekly shopping newsletter.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 1, 2023 06:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon New Year's Deals Roundup tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Jessica Leigh Mattern

The New Year is here, making it a great time to kick off a resolution, deep clean your house for a fresh start, or dive into a new hobby. And thankfully, you can get everything you’ll need to make it your best year yet—and save in the process.

Amazon’s huge New Year sale is underway with more than 13,000 deals spanning electronics, fashion, beauty, home, and wellness. With discounts as steep as 70 percent off and top brands included, like Apple, iRobot Roomba, Bissell, Peloton, Ninja, and Fitbit, it’s a great time to get whatever you need. 

The 10 Best Deals Overall

While there are many deals that are exclusive to Prime members, the vast majority of the markdowns are available to all shoppers. Prime subscribers can shop the full assortment of offers through the Just for Prime hub, and anyone can get in on the member-only deals by signing up for a free 30-day trial. You’ll score complementary shipping, discounts at Whole Foods, and more, too.  

For those eager to squeeze in some more daily movement in the coming year, Amazon’s Goplus folding treadmill deal can’t be missed. The easy-to-store treadmill is marked down to $365. The genius piece of equipment is Amazon’s best-selling treadmill overall and it’s earned more than 4,000 five-star ratings. 

Owners love that it can be set up under a desk, giving you the chance to rack up those steps while you work. They also appreciate its small footprint that neatly folds down and can be stored under a couch or in a closet. One reviewer described it as the “best purchase I’ve made for exercise” while another called it an “excellent investment.”

Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill

Amazon

To buy: $356 (was $500); amazon.com.

Amazon’s fashion department is packed with sales on everything you need for winter weather, including warm layers and cozy clothes. Case in point: Automet’s now-$39 wool blend plaid shirt jacket. The “shacket” comes in 25 color combinations, including timeless neutrals and fun brights. And it’s received 4,000 five-star ratings. 

Shoppers love its soft, thick material, and they appreciate that it’s easy to throw over sweaters, T-shirts, blouses, and dresses for added warmth. You can wear it around the house or dress it up with jeans and a blouse for a day out. And owners love it so much that many have come back to purchase a second and third. 

AUTOMET Womens Casual Plaid Shacket

Amazon

To buy: $34 (was $50); amazon.com.

And if you’re ready to give your home an upgrade for the New Year, a simple and cost effective way to do that is by giving your bed an overhaul with new pillows or sheets. Lane Linen’s organic cotton sheet sets come highly rated, and they’re going for under $40 a set. 

The 100 percent cotton sheets come in 17 colors and five sizes, so you can give every bed in your home an upgrade. They have racked up over 4,400 five-star ratings for their soft and breathable feel, high-quality and durable material, and their deep pockets, which ensure that they stay put. 

LANE LINEN Organic Cotton Queen Sheets

Amazon

To buy: $34 (was $60); amazon.com.

And these markdowns are just the start. Browse some of the best offers from every department below, or head to Amazon’s New Year sale to shop the full assortment of deals. There’s no indication of how long these discounts will last, so if there’s something that makes its way into your cart, be sure to checkout before the prices go back up.  

Zober Premium Wrapping Paper Storage Container

Amazon

Best Home Deals

Nonstick Bakeware Set

Amazon

Best Kitchen Deals

Schwinn Fitness 470 Elliptical

Amazon

Best Health and Wellness Deals

Kasa Smart Light Bulbs Full Color Changing

Amazon

Best Electronics Deals

Clothclose Wool Socks

Amazon

Best Clothing, Shoe, and Accessories Deals

INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Hair Dryer

Amazon

Best Beauty Deals

More Must-Shop Deals 

