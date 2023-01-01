Shopping The 70 Best Deals From Amazon’s Massive New Year Sale Get up to 70 percent off Fitbit, Bissell, Apple, and more while these deals last. By Jessica Leigh Mattern Jessica Leigh Mattern Instagram Jessica Leigh Mattern is a senior commerce editor and shopping expert at Dotdash Meredith where she specializes in all things Amazon. She’s covered lifestyle trends and news for eight years. Currently, she writes the recurring I Shop Amazon for a Living series for RealSimple.com and selects the best products to highlight through Real Simple’s weekly shopping newsletter. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 1, 2023 06:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Jessica Leigh Mattern The New Year is here, making it a great time to kick off a resolution, deep clean your house for a fresh start, or dive into a new hobby. And thankfully, you can get everything you’ll need to make it your best year yet—and save in the process. Amazon’s huge New Year sale is underway with more than 13,000 deals spanning electronics, fashion, beauty, home, and wellness. With discounts as steep as 70 percent off and top brands included, like Apple, iRobot Roomba, Bissell, Peloton, Ninja, and Fitbit, it’s a great time to get whatever you need. The 10 Best Deals Overall 43% Off: Lane Linen Organic Cotton Sheet Set (Queen), $34 (was $60) iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $174 (was $300) Under-$100: PrettyCare Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $90 (was $110) Bedsure Queen Size Bed Pillow Set, $26 with coupon (was $33) Auraglow LED Light Teeth Whitening Kit, $63 with coupon (was $100) Goplus Folding Treadmill, $356 (was $500) Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Bike, $799 (was $1,199) Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation), $229 (was $249) Automet Plaid Button Down Shacket, $34 with coupon (was $50) Kate Spade Leila Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag, $125 (was $149) While there are many deals that are exclusive to Prime members, the vast majority of the markdowns are available to all shoppers. Prime subscribers can shop the full assortment of offers through the Just for Prime hub, and anyone can get in on the member-only deals by signing up for a free 30-day trial. You’ll score complementary shipping, discounts at Whole Foods, and more, too. For those eager to squeeze in some more daily movement in the coming year, Amazon’s Goplus folding treadmill deal can’t be missed. The easy-to-store treadmill is marked down to $365. The genius piece of equipment is Amazon’s best-selling treadmill overall and it’s earned more than 4,000 five-star ratings. Owners love that it can be set up under a desk, giving you the chance to rack up those steps while you work. They also appreciate its small footprint that neatly folds down and can be stored under a couch or in a closet. One reviewer described it as the “best purchase I’ve made for exercise” while another called it an “excellent investment.” Amazon To buy: $356 (was $500); amazon.com. Amazon’s fashion department is packed with sales on everything you need for winter weather, including warm layers and cozy clothes. Case in point: Automet’s now-$39 wool blend plaid shirt jacket. The “shacket” comes in 25 color combinations, including timeless neutrals and fun brights. And it’s received 4,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers love its soft, thick material, and they appreciate that it’s easy to throw over sweaters, T-shirts, blouses, and dresses for added warmth. You can wear it around the house or dress it up with jeans and a blouse for a day out. And owners love it so much that many have come back to purchase a second and third. Amazon To buy: $34 (was $50); amazon.com. We Tested 31 of the Best Robot Vacuums, and These 9 Models Are Actually Worth Buying And if you’re ready to give your home an upgrade for the New Year, a simple and cost effective way to do that is by giving your bed an overhaul with new pillows or sheets. Lane Linen’s organic cotton sheet sets come highly rated, and they’re going for under $40 a set. The 100 percent cotton sheets come in 17 colors and five sizes, so you can give every bed in your home an upgrade. They have racked up over 4,400 five-star ratings for their soft and breathable feel, high-quality and durable material, and their deep pockets, which ensure that they stay put. Amazon To buy: $34 (was $60); amazon.com. And these markdowns are just the start. Browse some of the best offers from every department below, or head to Amazon’s New Year sale to shop the full assortment of deals. There’s no indication of how long these discounts will last, so if there’s something that makes its way into your cart, be sure to checkout before the prices go back up. Amazon Best Home Deals Zober Premium Wrapping Paper Organizer, $25 (was $30) $10 Deal: Handy Laundry Christmas Wreath Storage Bag, $10 (was $13) Reader-Loved: Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls Set, $20 (was $30) Zober Premium Christmas Tree Storage Bag, $23 (was $27) Conair Turbo ExtremeSteam Fabric Steamer, $60 (was $70) Bissell MyAir HEPA Air Purifier, $78 (was $93) Bedsure Extra Deep Microfiber Sheet Set (Queen), $37 (was $62) Levoit Large Room Cool Mist Humidifier, $36 (was $44) Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Space Heater, $60 (was $70) iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $599 (was $800) Amazon Best Kitchen Deals Zip Standing Nonstick Sheet Pan Dividers, $22 (was $30) Editor-Loved: Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle, $38 (was $45) Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $20 (was $35) Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Deep Round Oven, $200 (was $250) Nordic Ware Three-Piece Sheet Pan Set, $35 (was $52) Cuisinart 14-Cup Brewer Coffee Maker, $75 (was $99) Ninja Professional Plus Blender, $90 (was $120) Stasher Silicone Reusable Food Storage Bag, $16 with coupon (was $22) Instant Vortex Air Fryer Oven, $110 (was $160) Fullstar Vegetable Chopper, $30 with coupon (was $40) Amazon Best Health and Wellness Deals Schwinn Fitness 470 Elliptical, $899 (was $1,299) Peloton Original Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike, $1,195 (was $1,445) Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Band Set, $13 (was $21) JFit Dumbbell Rack Set, $45 (was $60) 321 Strong Foam Roller, $33 (was $45) Fitbit Inspire 3 Health Fitness Tracker, $80 (was $100) Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch, $155 (was $230) Umineux Non-Slip Anti-Tear Yoga Pilates Mat, $28 with coupon (was $36) KN95 Disposable Face Mask 25 Pack, $10 (was $15) iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit Five-Pack, $36 with Prime (was $45) Amazon Best Electronics Deals Kasa Smart Light Bulbs Set, $18 with coupon (was $25) Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch), $729 (was $799) Apple iPad Mini, $469 (was $499) Apple iPad Air, $500 at checkout (was $599) Apple MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger, $119 (was $129) Apple Pencil (Second Generation), $121 (was $129) Apple AirPods Max Headphones, $480 (was $549) Kasa Smart Plug Mini Four-Pack, $40 with coupon (was $50) Canon Pixma Wireless Scanner Copier Printer, $69 (was $120) Furbo 360 Degree Dog Camera Treat Tosser, $147 (was $210) Amazon Best Clothing, Shoe, and Accessories Deals Under-$10: Clothclose Wool Winter Sock Set, $8 (was $17) 62% Off: Aeuui Racerback Workout Tank Top, $12 (was $30) Dream Pairs Waterproof Mid-Calf Snow Boots, $50 (was $66) Bwdidaci Corduroy Button Down Shacket, $34 (was $40) Baleaf High-Waisted Fleece-Lined Leggings, $29 with coupon (was $40) Baleaf Women’s Sweatpant Joggers, $30 (was $40) Fittin Racerback Seamless Sports Bra Four-Pack, $39 (was $48) Gihuo Fleece-Lined Sweatpants, $27 (was $38) Heathyoga Bootcut High-Waisted Yoga Pants, $26 (was $36) Bagail Packing Cubes Eight-Pack, $20 (was $25) Amazon Best Beauty Deals 40% Off: Infinitipro by Conair Hair Dryer, $30 (was $50) $10-Deal: Framar Large Claw Clip Set, $10 (was $18) CeraVe Retinol Resurfacing Serum, $12 (was $18) Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer, $44 (was $70) Aquaphor Healing Ointment Variety Pack, $19 (was $24) L’Oréal Paris Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $23 (was $32) L’Oréal Paris Retinol Facial Serum, $26 (was $32) Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Deep Conditioning Hair Mask, $13 (was $17) Burt’s Bees Ultra Conditioning Lip Balm Set, $9 (was $12) Silkie Pure Mulberry Silk Scrunchies Set, $20 (was $25) More Must-Shop Deals Act Quickly Before the New Year! These Resolution-Boosting Exercise Machines Are Up to 58% Off I Read Over 100 Books a Year—Here Are the 14 Products That Help Me Do It Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is Packed With Can't-Miss Deals From Too Faced, Tory Burch, Great Jones, and More Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit