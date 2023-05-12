The 47 Best Amazon Deals Worth Shopping This Mother’s Day Weekend

Whether you’re in the mood to treat yourself or you’re on the hunt for something specific, there are deals galore happening this Mother’s Day weekend.

Amazon has thousands of markdowns in its massive deal hub with steep discounts up to 70 percent off. There are impressive sales on summer essentials, like comfy sandals, patio furniture, breezy dresses, cooling bamboo bed sheets, and more. Plus, there are savings on all kinds of fun finds and gifts in case you didn’t get what you were hoping to receive this Mother’s Day.

Best Deals Overall:

This Mother’s Day weekend, there are several rare Dyson vacuum deals, including savings on the editor-loved Dyson Cyclone V10 cordless stick cleaner. The lightweight vacuum is easy to store and maneuver thanks to its sleek design, and it comes with five attachments that make it incredibly versatile. You can remove its long wand to use it as a smaller handheld vacuum to quickly tackle small messes, vacuum your car, or to clean upholstered furniture. If you forgot to get your mom a gift or you’ve been eyeing a Dyson vacuum for a while, this is the time to get it and save.

Walmart

To buy: $449 (was $550); amazon.com.

Le Creuset’s classic cast iron skillet is another find that’s sure to impress, and it also rarely goes on sale. The iconic French brand is known for its high-quality, long-lasting cookware that comes in a slew of gorgeous shades, and that’s exactly what you’ll get with this pre-seasoned cast iron pan.

The durable, dishwasher-safe tool can be used on cooktops, and it’s oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Get this for your kitchen and you’ll find endless ways to use it, or gift it to someone with everything they need to whip up a skillet cookie or strawberry streusel. Better yet: Make it for them.

Amazon

To buy: $100 (was $120); amazon.com.

These markdowns are just the start. Shop some of the most impressive offers happening this Mother’s Day weekend below, or head to Amazon’s sale section to browse the entire assortment before they’re gone.

amazon.com

Best Home Deals

Upgrade your bedroom and bathroom this Mother’s Day weekend with on-sale bath towels, bath mats, sleeping pillows, comforters, and more. And it’s a great time to get cooling bamboo bed sheets, like Cosy House Collection’s breathable set, before summer’s hot temperatures arrive.

Amazon

Best Kitchen Deals

Revamp your morning routine with a fast coffee maker, like Breville’s Nespresso Next coffee and espresso machine, which is currently on sale. The nifty gadget makes fresh java in seconds with just the click of a button. You can also score discounts on other popular kitchen tools, like Ninja blenders and ice cream makers, iced coffee makers, and top-rated cookware from Lodge and Le Creuset.

Amazon

Best Cleaning Deals

Make your life a little easier with powerful cleaning gadgets and tools that will save you time and effort. Shopper-loved finds, like JoyMoop’s microfiber mop and bucket with 5,000 five-star ratings, are on sale for a limited time. Electric scrubbers, robot vacuums, floor cleaners, and steam mops are also among the deals.

Amazon

Best Fashion Deals

Prepare your closet for summer with discounted dresses and sandals, like the popular Sheena wedge sandals from Dr. Scholl’s. The breathable shoes have earned 2,000 five-star ratings for their supportive feel, versatile design, and overall value. Staples like comfortable bras, tote bags, and workout sneakers are also marked down.

Amazon

To buy: $110 with coupon (was $400); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $16 (was $20); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $200 (was $249); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $270 (was $547); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $23 (was $50); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $219 (was $249); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $24 (was $50); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $440 (was $570); amazon.com.