The 47 Best Amazon Deals Worth Shopping This Mother’s Day Weekend

Kate Spade handbags, Dyson vacuums, Le Creuset cookware, and more are up to 70 percent off this weekend.

By
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern

Jessica Leigh Mattern is a senior commerce editor and shopping expert at Dotdash Meredith where she specializes in all things Amazon. She’s covered lifestyle trends and news for eight years. Currently, she writes the recurring I Shop Amazon for a Living series for RealSimple.com and selects the best products to highlight through Real Simple’s weekly shopping newsletter.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 12, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Mother's Day Weekend Amazon Deals Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Whether you’re in the mood to treat yourself or you’re on the hunt for something specific, there are deals galore happening this Mother’s Day weekend.  

Amazon has thousands of markdowns in its massive deal hub with steep discounts up to 70 percent off. There are impressive sales on summer essentials, like comfy sandals, patio furniture, breezy dresses, cooling bamboo bed sheets, and more. Plus, there are savings on all kinds of fun finds and gifts in case you didn’t get what you were hoping to receive this Mother’s Day. 

Best Deals Overall: 

This Mother’s Day weekend, there are several rare Dyson vacuum deals, including savings on the editor-loved Dyson Cyclone V10 cordless stick cleaner. The lightweight vacuum is easy to store and maneuver thanks to its sleek design, and it comes with five attachments that make it incredibly versatile. You can remove its long wand to use it as a smaller handheld vacuum to quickly tackle small messes, vacuum your car, or to clean upholstered furniture. If you forgot to get your mom a gift or you’ve been eyeing a Dyson vacuum for a while, this is the time to get it and save. 

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Walmart

To buy: $449 (was $550); amazon.com.

Le Creuset’s classic cast iron skillet is another find that’s sure to impress, and it also rarely goes on sale. The iconic French brand is known for its high-quality, long-lasting cookware that comes in a slew of gorgeous shades, and that’s exactly what you’ll get with this pre-seasoned cast iron pan. 

The durable, dishwasher-safe tool can be used on cooktops, and it’s oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Get this for your kitchen and you’ll find endless ways to use it, or gift it to someone with everything they need to whip up a skillet cookie or strawberry streusel. Better yet: Make it for them.

Le Creuset Classic Cast Iron Handle Skillet

Amazon

To buy: $100 (was $120); amazon.com.

These markdowns are just the start. Shop some of the most impressive offers happening this Mother’s Day weekend below, or head to Amazon’s sale section to browse the entire assortment before they’re gone. 

Cosy House Collection Luxury Bamboo Sheets
amazon.com

Best Home Deals

Upgrade your bedroom and bathroom this Mother’s Day weekend with on-sale bath towels, bath mats, sleeping pillows, comforters, and more. And it’s a great time to get cooling bamboo bed sheets, like Cosy House Collection’s breathable set, before summer’s hot temperatures arrive.  

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville

Amazon

Best Kitchen Deals

Revamp your morning routine with a fast coffee maker, like Breville’s Nespresso Next coffee and espresso machine, which is currently on sale. The nifty gadget makes fresh java in seconds with just the click of a button. You can also score discounts on other popular kitchen tools, like Ninja blenders and ice cream makers, iced coffee makers, and top-rated cookware from Lodge and Le Creuset. 

JOYMOOP Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set

Amazon

Best Cleaning Deals

Make your life a little easier with powerful cleaning gadgets and tools that will save you time and effort. Shopper-loved finds, like JoyMoop’s microfiber mop and bucket with 5,000 five-star ratings, are on sale for a limited time. Electric scrubbers, robot vacuums, floor cleaners, and steam mops are also among the deals. 

Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Sheena Platform Wedge Sandal

Amazon

Best Fashion Deals

Prepare your closet for summer with discounted dresses and sandals, like the popular Sheena wedge sandals from Dr. Scholl’s. The breathable shoes have earned 2,000 five-star ratings for their supportive feel, versatile design, and overall value. Staples like comfortable bras, tote bags, and workout sneakers are also marked down. 

whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Upgraded 25Kpa Suction 280W

Amazon

To buy: $110 with coupon (was $400); amazon.com.

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet

Amazon

To buy: $16 (was $20); amazon.com.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

Amazon

To buy: $200 (was $249); amazon.com.

Highwood AD-CHL1-ACE Hamilton Made in the USA Adirondack Chair

Amazon

To buy: $270 (was $547); amazon.com.

Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1, 8 Blade

Amazon

To buy: $23 (was $50); amazon.com.

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen

Amazon

To buy: $219 (was $249); amazon.com.

LILLUSORY Women's Casual Short Sleeve Wrap Bodycon Ruched

Amazon

To buy: $24 (was $50); amazon.com.

BLACK+DECKER Air Conditioner, 14,000 BTU Air Conditioner

Amazon

To buy: $440 (was $570); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Mejuri Graduation Gift Roundup TOUT
This Popular Jewelry Brand Creates Affordable Pieces That Make Perfect Graduation Gifts
ENBLISS Wireless Stay Put Multi-Way Strapless Bra Tout
Our Editors Were Shocked That This Wireless Strapless Bra Stays Put and Offers All-Day Comfort and Support
Best-Selling Facial Sunscreens
Get Summer Ready With These Best-Selling Facial Sunscreens From La Roche-Posay, EltaMD, and More—Starting at $9
Related Articles
Amazon Outlet Deals TOUT
Kate Spade, Bissell, Nespresso, and More Are Up to 72% Off on Amazon This Weekend
Spring Cleaning Finds Tout
Hold on: Dyson, Shark, Bissell, and More Spring Cleaning Finds Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon
Mother's Day Amazon cookware TOUT
Here Are the Best Cookware Deals to Shop Ahead of Mother's Day on Amazon—Up to 64% Off
30 Best Mother's Day Gifts of 2023
The 51 Best Mother’s Day Gifts of 2023
50 Best Christmas Gifts for Moms of 2022
The 47 Best Christmas Gifts for Moms of 2023
Ninja Blender 1200 Tout
Bed Bath & Beyond's Spring Sale Has Dyson Vacuums and KitchenAid Mixers at Huge Discounts
valentine's day gifts
The 40 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts of 2023
Line art drawing of a family
The 80 Very Best Gifts for Women of 2023
The 47 Best Gifts for Sisters of 2022
The 47 Best Gifts for Sisters of 2023
The 39 Best Tech Gifts of 2022 for Everyone on Your List
The 45 Best Tech Gifts of 2023 for Everyone on Your List
50 Best Gifts for Every Man in Your Life
The 50 Best Gifts of 2023 for Every Man in Your Life
Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 for Everyone on Your List
The 61 Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 for Everyone on Your List
bouqs discount code
The Bouqs Co. Is Selling Gorgeous Mother’s Day Bouquets for Under $40—But Only Until Tomorrow
gifts-that-give-back-juliska-forest-walk-gratitude-platter
30 Gifts That Give Back, So You Can Gift Twice the Joy
Awesome Gifts for Fitness Lovers, Woman in fitness outfit with blue jacket
41 Awesome Gifts for the Fitness Lover in Your Life
Bamboo Pajamas Tout
Bamboo Pajamas Are the Cozy, Cooling Gift Your Mom Deserves This Mother’s Day