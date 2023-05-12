Shopping The 47 Best Amazon Deals Worth Shopping This Mother’s Day Weekend Kate Spade handbags, Dyson vacuums, Le Creuset cookware, and more are up to 70 percent off this weekend. By Jessica Leigh Mattern Jessica Leigh Mattern Instagram Jessica Leigh Mattern is a senior commerce editor and shopping expert at Dotdash Meredith where she specializes in all things Amazon. She’s covered lifestyle trends and news for eight years. Currently, she writes the recurring I Shop Amazon for a Living series for RealSimple.com and selects the best products to highlight through Real Simple’s weekly shopping newsletter. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 12, 2023 06:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Whether you’re in the mood to treat yourself or you’re on the hunt for something specific, there are deals galore happening this Mother’s Day weekend. Amazon has thousands of markdowns in its massive deal hub with steep discounts up to 70 percent off. There are impressive sales on summer essentials, like comfy sandals, patio furniture, breezy dresses, cooling bamboo bed sheets, and more. Plus, there are savings on all kinds of fun finds and gifts in case you didn’t get what you were hoping to receive this Mother’s Day. Best Deals Overall: Editor-Loved: Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $449 (was $550) 73% Off: Whall Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $110 with coupon (was $400) Reader-Loved: Kasa Smart Plug Two-Pack, $16 (was $20) Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation), $200 (was $249) Highwood Adirondack Chair, $270 (was $547) Mueller Austria Vegetable Chopper, $23 (was $50) Le Creuset Classic Cast Iron Skillet, $100 (was $120) Apple Watch SE (Second Generation), $219 (was $249) Lillusory Short Sleeve Wrap Tie Ruched Dress, $24 (was $50) Black+Decker Portable Dehumidifier Air Conditioner, $440 (was $570) This Mother’s Day weekend, there are several rare Dyson vacuum deals, including savings on the editor-loved Dyson Cyclone V10 cordless stick cleaner. The lightweight vacuum is easy to store and maneuver thanks to its sleek design, and it comes with five attachments that make it incredibly versatile. You can remove its long wand to use it as a smaller handheld vacuum to quickly tackle small messes, vacuum your car, or to clean upholstered furniture. If you forgot to get your mom a gift or you’ve been eyeing a Dyson vacuum for a while, this is the time to get it and save. Walmart To buy: $449 (was $550); amazon.com. The 51 Best Mother’s Day Gifts of 2023 Le Creuset’s classic cast iron skillet is another find that’s sure to impress, and it also rarely goes on sale. The iconic French brand is known for its high-quality, long-lasting cookware that comes in a slew of gorgeous shades, and that’s exactly what you’ll get with this pre-seasoned cast iron pan. The durable, dishwasher-safe tool can be used on cooktops, and it’s oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Get this for your kitchen and you’ll find endless ways to use it, or gift it to someone with everything they need to whip up a skillet cookie or strawberry streusel. Better yet: Make it for them. Amazon To buy: $100 (was $120); amazon.com. These markdowns are just the start. Shop some of the most impressive offers happening this Mother’s Day weekend below, or head to Amazon’s sale section to browse the entire assortment before they’re gone. amazon.com Best Home Deals Upgrade your bedroom and bathroom this Mother’s Day weekend with on-sale bath towels, bath mats, sleeping pillows, comforters, and more. And it’s a great time to get cooling bamboo bed sheets, like Cosy House Collection’s breathable set, before summer’s hot temperatures arrive. Cosy House Collection Bamboo Sheet Set (Queen), $60 (was $78) 60% Off: Gorilla Grip Quick-Drying Bath Mat, $12 (was $30) Bedsure Standard Sleeping Pillow Set, $30 (was $40) Bedsure All Season Quilted Comforter Duvet Insert (Queen), $25 (was $42) American Soft Linen Cotton Bath Towel Six-Piece Set, $40 (was $67) Dreo Oscillating Cooling Tower Fan, $63 (was $70) Ravenna Home Outdoor Patio Cushioned Chair Set, $128 (was $160) Abco Tech Foldable Convertible Garden Seat Kneeler, $50 (was $70) Brightech Commercial Grade Outdoor String Bistro Lights, $57 with coupon (was $78) Amazon Best Kitchen Deals Revamp your morning routine with a fast coffee maker, like Breville’s Nespresso Next coffee and espresso machine, which is currently on sale. The nifty gadget makes fresh java in seconds with just the click of a button. You can also score discounts on other popular kitchen tools, like Ninja blenders and ice cream makers, iced coffee makers, and top-rated cookware from Lodge and Le Creuset. Breville Nespresso Next Coffee Espresso Maker, $135 (was $180) Ninja Professional Countertop Blender, $70 (was $100) Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $20 (was $35) McCook 15-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Block Set, $57 with coupon (was $130) Ninja Ice Cream Gelato Sorbet Maker, $180 (was $229) Gorilla Grip Dishwasher Safe Cutting Board Set, $22 (was $40) Elixir Glassware Square Wine Glass Set, $29 with coupon (was $40) Mr. Coffee Single Serve Iced Coffee Maker, $30 (was $40) Rubbermaid Produce Saver Set, $23 (was $34) Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $359 (was $460) Amazon Best Cleaning Deals Make your life a little easier with powerful cleaning gadgets and tools that will save you time and effort. Shopper-loved finds, like JoyMoop’s microfiber mop and bucket with 5,000 five-star ratings, are on sale for a limited time. Electric scrubbers, robot vacuums, floor cleaners, and steam mops are also among the deals. JoyMoop Microfiber Mop Bucket, $32 (was $50) Iezfix Electric Rechargeable Scrubber, $32 with coupon (was $46) Levoit H13 True HEPA Filter Air Purifier, $70 (was $90) VacLife Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $40 (was $50) Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $300 (was $400) Wet and Forget Weekly Shower Cleaner, $21 (was $24) iRobot Roomba 694 Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $180 (was $275) Shark Steam Pocket Hard Floor Cleaner, $60 (was $90) Shark Navigator Deluxe Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $150 (was $220) Amazon Best Fashion Deals Prepare your closet for summer with discounted dresses and sandals, like the popular Sheena wedge sandals from Dr. Scholl’s. The breathable shoes have earned 2,000 five-star ratings for their supportive feel, versatile design, and overall value. Staples like comfortable bras, tote bags, and workout sneakers are also marked down. Dr. Scholl’s Sheena Wedge Sandal, $60 (was $95) Wneedu Pocket Flowy T-Shirt Dress, $26 (was $39) Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra, $17 (was $39) Kate Spade New York Knott Large Satchel Handbag, $279 (was $398) Joomra Pillow Slide Sandals, $21 (was $40) Kate Spade New York All Day Large Tote, $174 (was $201) Kate Spade New York Market Leather Tote, $230 (was $328) Zesica Puff Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress, $38 with coupon (was $49) New Balance Nergize V1 Cross Trainer Sneaker, $50 (was $65) New Balance Fresh Foam V12 Running Shoe, $73 (was $135) Amazon To buy: $110 with coupon (was $400); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $16 (was $20); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $200 (was $249); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $270 (was $547); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $23 (was $50); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $219 (was $249); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $24 (was $50); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $440 (was $570); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 