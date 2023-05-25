The 15 Best Dress Deals You Won't Want to Miss This Memorial Day Weekend at Amazon–All Under $50

Dresses are an essential part of any summer wardrobe, but with so many options to choose from, it can be overwhelming to find the best ones. Luckily, we’ve curated a list of 15 on-sale picks—and they’re all under $50.

Amazon is filled with thousands of deals right now thanks to its massive Memorial Day sale, which includes many discounted dress styles. The marked down dresses come in a range of lengths, colors, and designs for every kind of warm-weather occasion, like beach trips, weddings, family get-togethers, and more.

The 10 Best Memorial Day Dress Deals:

Dress to impress this summer with this on-sale chiffon maxi dress that is perfect for garden parties, nights out with friends, or beach vacations. The floor-length dress features a floral pattern and ruffled sleeve design that will let you stand out in any room. Its flowy design will keep you cool on hotter days and its soft interior lining provides long-lasting comfort. It’s no wonder why shoppers say this dress “fits like a dream.”

Amazon

To buy: $42 (was $77); amazon.com.

This best-selling maxi dress has more than 13,000 five-star reviews, making it a sought after choice among many shoppers. The discounted dress is “just right for summer” because of its sleeveless design and side split opening on the leg. You will stay comfortable all day thanks to its stretchy material and roomy fit. Pair it with your favorite sandals and floppy hat for an effortlessly casual look, or add your favorite wedges and a clutch for a more elevated style.

Amazon

To buy: $31 (was $53); amazon.com.

Tis’ the season for weddings! If you’re looking to win as best-dressed guest, grab this marked down sleeveless pleated dress. The elegant style features three tiers of flowy ruffles that make it a fun piece to dance the night away in. Its off-the-shoulder design hangs above your elbows and allows for a semi-open back. The dress length hits right above the knee making it fit for cocktail attire. Plus, its wrinkle-free material allows you to look your best without ever having to worry.

Amazon

To buy: $24 (was $52); amazon.com.

Enjoy sunshine-filled days with this easy and breezy swing shift dress that’s 50 percent off. It has received more than 33,300 five-star reviews making it a “summer must have” for many shoppers. Its airy style has a lightweight feel that is meant for pool-days, backyard get-togethers, or other warm-weather outings. Its versatile design can be dressed up with heels and jewelry, or down with flip-flops and sunglasses.

Amazon

To buy: $26 (was $53); amazon.com.

Browse even more discounted summer dress styles under $50 below, or find the full assortment of Amazon deals available at its Memorial Day sale. Either way, these marked down prices won’t last long.

Amazon

To buy: $21 (was $50); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $19 (was $35); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $24 (was $40); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $26 (was $40); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $41 (was $60); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $17 (was $36); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $21 (was $50); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $14 (was $39); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $18 (was $33); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $39 (was $46); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $22 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.