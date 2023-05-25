The 15 Best Dress Deals You Won't Want to Miss This Memorial Day Weekend at Amazon–All Under $50

Save even more with discounted styles up to 64 percent off.

Published on May 25, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Dresses are an essential part of any summer wardrobe, but with so many options to choose from, it can be overwhelming to find the best ones. Luckily, we’ve curated a list of 15 on-sale picks—and they’re all under $50.

Amazon is filled with thousands of deals right now thanks to its massive Memorial Day sale, which includes many discounted dress styles. The marked down dresses come in a range of lengths, colors, and designs for every kind of warm-weather occasion, like beach trips, weddings, family get-togethers, and more.

The 10 Best Memorial Day Dress Deals:

Dress to impress this summer with this on-sale chiffon maxi dress that is perfect for garden parties, nights out with friends, or beach vacations. The floor-length dress features a floral pattern and ruffled sleeve design that will let you stand out in any room. Its flowy design will keep you cool on hotter days and its soft interior lining provides long-lasting comfort. It’s no wonder why shoppers say this dress “fits like a dream.”

BLENCOT Women's Casual Boho Floral Printed Deep V Neck Dress

Amazon

To buy: $42 (was $77); amazon.com.

This best-selling maxi dress has more than 13,000 five-star reviews, making it a sought after choice among many shoppers. The discounted dress is “just right for summer” because of its sleeveless design and side split opening on the leg. You will stay comfortable all day thanks to its stretchy material and roomy fit. Pair it with your favorite sandals and floppy hat for an effortlessly casual look, or add your favorite wedges and a clutch for a more elevated style. 

ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress

Amazon

To buy: $31 (was $53); amazon.com.

Tis’ the season for weddings! If you’re looking to win as best-dressed guest, grab this marked down sleeveless pleated dress. The elegant style features three tiers of flowy ruffles that make it a fun piece to dance the night away in. Its off-the-shoulder design hangs above your elbows and allows for a semi-open back. The dress length hits right above the knee making it fit for cocktail attire. Plus, its wrinkle-free material allows you to look your best without ever having to worry.

SAUKOLE Women's Casual Off The Shoulder Sleeveless Tiered Ruffle Pleated Short Party Beach Dress

Amazon

To buy: $24 (was $52); amazon.com.

Enjoy sunshine-filled days with this easy and breezy swing shift dress that’s 50 percent off. It has received more than 33,300 five-star reviews making it a “summer must have” for many shoppers. Its airy style has a lightweight feel that is meant for pool-days, backyard get-togethers, or other warm-weather outings. Its versatile design can be dressed up with heels and jewelry, or down with flip-flops and sunglasses. 

Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Casual Loose Flowy Swing Shift Dresses

Amazon

To buy: $26 (was $53); amazon.com.

Browse even more discounted summer dress styles under $50 below, or find the full assortment of Amazon deals available at its Memorial Day sale. Either way, these marked down prices won’t last long.

The Drop Women's Mikey Smocked Bodice Mini Dress

Amazon

To buy: $21 (was $50); amazon.com.

Amazon Essentials Women's Supersoft Terry Relaxed-Fit Short-Sleeve Puff-Sleeve Dress (Previously Daily Ritual)

Amazon

To buy: $19 (was $35); amazon.com.

Lamilus Women's Casual Summer Ruffle Sleeve V-Neck Button Down A-Line Swing Party Dress

Amazon

To buy: $24 (was $40); amazon.com.

OUGES Women's Summer Spaghetti Strap V-Neck Floral Short Party Dress with Pockets

Amazon

To buy: $26 (was $40); amazon.com.

Dokotoo Womens 2023 Summer Deep V Neck Knotted Tiered Chiffon Elegant Mini Short Swing Skater Dresses

Amazon

To buy: $41 (was $60); amazon.com.

AlvaQ Women 2023 Summer Spaghetti Strap Button Down V Neck Sleeveless Casual Mini Dress Strappy Swing A Line Shot Dresses

Amazon

To buy: $17 (was $36); amazon.com.

The Drop Women's Dakota Belted Mini Shirt Dress

Amazon

To buy: $21 (was $50); amazon.com.

ZMPSIISA Women's Summer Off The Shoulder Maxi Dress Ruffle Strapless Blue White Porcelain Boho Casual Loose Long Dress

Amazon

To buy: $14 (was $39); amazon.com.

YATHON Casual Dresses for Women Sleeveless Cotton Summer Beach Dress A Line Spaghetti Strap Sundresses with Pockets

Amazon

To buy: $18 (was $33); amazon.com.

SHIBEVER WOMEN'S FLORAL BUTTON UP SPLIT DRESSES

Amazon

To buy: $39 (was $46); amazon.com.

Miessial Women's Striped Linen Long Dress Elegant Ruffle Cap Sleeves Midi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $22 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

