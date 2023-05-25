These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Memorial Day Sale

Save on Apple Airpods, Shark Vacuums, and KitchenAid cookware.

Published on May 25, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kate Spade purse

Amazon’s Memorial Day sale is officially here! This year, there's a massive amount of deals to choose from across a wide range of categories. 

The giant sale event features a plethora of popular finds up to 73 percent off. And we’ve gathered the 50 best markdowns, so you can score the most impressive deals from the home, kitchen, outdoor, fashion, and electronic departments. 

The 10 Best Memorial Day Sales: 

The Memorial Day Sale includes sought after brands like Apple, iRobot Roomba, Kate Spade, Shark, Nespresso, Adidas, KitchenAid and more. The discounted prices are available to all shoppers, but only Prime members (and anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) will receive free shipping and even more savings through Amazon’s Just For Prime Hub.

There are many best-selling kitchen tools on sale, including this Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven that’s 47 percent off. The top-rated item has more than 37,000 five-star ratings and shoppers call it “essential kitchen cookware” and a “magical cooking device.” If you need some new cookware, this find can saute, bake and even refrigerate your food, making it incredibly versatile. Plus, you can score more deals on customer-loved Lodge items, like this Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet that’s on sale for $20.

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, 6 Qt

Amazon

To buy: $79 (was $133); amazon.com.

Many markdowns may sell out before the weekend is over, like the iRobot Roomba i4 Robot Vacuum that’s nearly $200 off. The handy gadget is the perfect way to save time on cleaning thanks to its smart technology, which allows the user to program automated schedules from their phone. Snag this steal before the Amazon exclusive deals expire. 

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO

Amazon

To buy: $210 (was $400); amazon.com.

If you’re looking to elevate your summer wardrobe, there are several warm-weather pieces on sale from fashion brands like Kate Spade, Adidas, and Gap, along with classics you can use all year-long. Kate Spade’s Leather Core Pebble Handbag is 50 percent off, and its versatile design ensures that you can wear it to the office, on vacation, out with friends, and more. Its adjustable shoulder strap allows it to be used as a shoulder bag, satchel, or crossbody. 

Kate Spade New York New Core Pebble Pebbled Leather Large Hobo Bag

Amazon

To buy: $174 (was $348); amazon.com.

Continue scrolling through to see even more of the best deals, or browse the entire selection offered at Amazon’s Memorial Day sale.

Bissell MyAir Personal Air Purifier

Amazon

Best Home Deals

There are so many home finds on sale to enhance every part of your home, from your bedroom to the living room. If you’re behind on spring cleaning, you’re in luck, because there are discounted steam-mops, cordless stick vacuums, and robot vacuums from brands like Shark, PurSteam, and Eufy. Plus, you can switch out last season’s bedding and decor with cooling sheets, fresh pillows, and area rugs up to 73 percent off. There are plenty of other home pieces on sale at Amazon, including ottomans, shelving, and coffee-table books. 

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

Amazon

Best Kitchen Deals

Refresh your kitchen tool assortment this Memorial Day with finds like titanium knife sets, non-stick pans, vegetable choppers, and mixing bowl sets that are all going for less. There are many kitchen gadgets also on sale, like stainless steel toasters, iced and hot coffee makers from Mr. Coffee, and top-rated espresso machines from Nespresso. 

Highwood Classic Westport Adirondack Chair

Amazon

Best Outdoor Furniture Deals 

The Memorial Day sale offers a plethora of outdoor furniture deals just in time for campfires, pool days, and garden parties. You can spruce up your patio or backyard with new seating selections like zero-gravity recliners, adirondack chairs, and outdoor benches. Plus, you can stay cool in the shade with a crank lift umbrella or portable pop-up canopy. 

Dr. Scholl's Shoes Womens Once Twice Buckle Ankle Strap Wedge Sandals

Amazon

Best Fashion Deals 

Amazon’s fashion department is filled with summer styles on sale from customer-loved brands like Adidas, Roxy, Gap, and Kate Spade. Shoppers can get discounted wedge sandals from Dr. Scholl’s, which can be worn with casual outfits or dressed up for special occasions. Plus, there are several dresses and jumpsuits with thousands of five-star ratings that are marked down, so you can update your closet in time for upcoming weddings and vacations. 

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

Amazon

Best Electronic and Tech Deals

There are several Apple deals in Amazon’s Memorial Day sale. If you’ve been on the hunt for a pair of noise-canceling headphones, look no further: Apple’s AirPods Pro and Max over-the-ear headphones are both among the deals. Apple iPads, smartwatches, and portable battery packs are marked down, too, and you’ll want to move quickly because once these deals are gone the prices will go back up. 

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip

Amazon

To buy: $399 (was $449); amazon.com

Christopher Knight Home Lilac Outdoor 12" Iron Side Table

Amazon

To buy:  $40 (was $80); amazon.com

Mr. Coffee Iced and Hot Coffee Maker

Amazon

To buy: $45 (was $65); amazon.com.

Furinno FG161167 Tioman Hardwood Outdoor Bench

Amazon

To buy: $73 (was $116); amazon.com.

Chakir Turkish Linens 100% Cotton Premium Turkish Towels

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $70); amazon.com.

