The 80 Best (and Only) Amazon Labor Day Sales You Need to Know About This Year

Labor Day weekend is right around the corner, which means two things: The unofficial end of summer, and massive sales on Amazon.

To commemorate the big day, Amazon is dropping deals galore on everything you could want for your home, kitchen, closet, and beyond. The great thing is you can already start shopping deals before September 4th. How? Amazon has an entire Labor Day Sale section filled with sales on sales—up to 78 percent off. Think fall home decor, flowy dresses, Dutch ovens, robot vacuums, and anti-aging creams starting at just $7. But remember, these cheap prices are only available through the weekend, so you want to start shopping now.

Best Labor Day Weekend Deals Overall

Whether you’re looking for a home upgrade or need a fashion refresh for the new season, you’re bound to find it discounted during Amazon’s Labor Day sale. Many of these picks are from top brands you know and love, too. The selection includes home markdowns on items from Tempur-Pedic, Dyson, and Yankee Candle, as well as kitchen sales on Cuisinart, Staub, and Lodge. You’ll also find prices slashed on fashion picks from Kate Spade, Levi’s, and Sam Edelman. Plus deals on beauty skincare and hair tools from Revlon, RoC, Maybelline, and more.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow Set

These Beckham Hotel bed pillows are a top Amazon best-seller for several reasons, which is why they’ve earned more than 156,400 five-star ratings so far. The set of two is designed with a down alternative fill that’s both plush and breathable, making the pillows ideal for side, stomach, and back sleepers. People feel like they’re vacationing while sleeping on these, and some say they’re “the most comfortable” and have “such a luxurious feel.”

Staub Ceramic 0.75-Quart Pumpkin Cocotte

If you’re ready to welcome fall, this cute Staub pumpkin cocotte is a sure way to do it. The cocotte looks decorative enough to display, but it’s functional, too. Use the dish to cook mini chicken pot pies, spinach dips, or casseroles—it has an impressive heat retention and can withstand heat up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. However, some people use it as a soup bowl or candy holder.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Several Dyson vacuums are on sale for Labor Day, but this V8 cordless option is the cheapest. The Dyson takes care of everyday messes, sucking up dust, dirt, and debris on all your surfaces. That means it can clean your floors as well as couches, countertops, and even pet beds. You’ll love that it has a detangling brush head and is built with wow-worthy suction to get it all. Right now, it’s $100 off at Amazon.

Best Labor Day Weekend Home Deals

Bedding, furniture, decor, and smart home gadgets are all marked down right now with prices starting as low as $7. A few standout deals include this soft towel set that comes with both hand and bath towels as well as four washcloths for just $21. Ashley Furniture home decor and furniture pieces are also marked down, including this stylish pouf that can act as a footrest and a side table, and is 54 percent off.

Amazon even has its own line of furniture marked down during Labor Day, like this Rivet leather armchair that’s $171 off. It has a mid-century modern appearance due to its boxy design and minimalistic wood legs. Plus, it’s super comfortable according to shoppers who love it for movie marathons, napping, and everyday relaxing.

Best Labor Day Weekend Kitchen Deals

Score tons of cookware, kitchen appliances, and dining furniture up to 67 percent off from top brands like J.A. Henckels, KitchenAid, Le Creuset, and more. Lodge is another big name in the kitchen industry, and its top-tier Dutch oven is one to snap up while it’s 40 percent off. You can also grab its big cast iron bundle that comes with two skillets, a griddle, and a Dutch oven, making it the complete package.

On top of Staub’s festive pumpkin cocotte, the brand’s classic round cocotte is also on sale. It’s great for making stews, hearty rice dishes, and even bread thanks to its cast iron makeup that holds heat in, ensuring every meal is cooked to perfection. Plus, the 4-quart cocotte has a beautiful enamel finish and comes in 19 colors.

Best Labor Day Weekend Cleaning Deals

Now’s also a good time to score all kinds of on-sale vacuums, including stick, pet, and robot options. This iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum is a must-buy while it’s 35 percent off, bringing the price down to $179. The best-seller currently has more than 13,000 five-star ratings from people who love the time-saving device. Oh, and carpet shampooers are also marked down, including this handheld Black+Decker spot cleaner and Hoover’s upright carpet cleaner machine.

Hoover also has a portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that happens to be on sale, too. It can pull in lingering gunk from your living room couch, car seats, and stairs without a hitch. The carpet cleaner comes with several handy attachments that help scrub stubborn stains and pick up spills in a few swipes. You can save 20 percent on it during the Amazon sale now.

Best Labor Day Weekend Fashion Deals

While fall isn’t exactly here yet, you can already stock up on stylish warm-weather fashion pieces like long-sleeve shirts, oversized sweaters, and boots. Not quite there yet? No problem—Amazon is also dropping deals on items that can be worn now through the fall, like this flowy maxi dress that’s made with a breathable chiffon material and has long sleeves for extra coverage.

High-end fashion is also marked down for Labor Day, including this elegant Kate Spade handbag. The leather bag has a sleek appearance with a flap closure, over-the-shoulder and crossbody handle straps, and a black chic finish. It also has multiple internal pockets to stash keys or credit cards.

Best Labor Day Weekend Beauty Deals

Anti-aging skincare for the face, under eyes, and beyond from big names like RoC, TruSkin, and Sunday Riley is all marked down up to 37 percent off. That includes on-sale face creams, eye creams, and serums starting at just $9 right now on Amazon. And of course, there are deals on makeup and hair tools, including Revlon’s best-selling hot air brush and Conair’s hair dryer up to 43 percent off.



And don’t be surprised to find luxury brands on sale for Labor Day, too. For example, Elizabeth Arden’s Advanced Light serum capsules—that smooth fine lines and wrinkles—are currently marked down. It’s formulated with ingredients like cyclopetides, sea fennel, vitamin E, and tsubaki oils to tighten and smooth the skin, giving you a more youthful appearance after a few weeks, per the brand.

Dyson Purifier Cool Air Purifier and Fan

J.A. Henckels Classic Christopher Kimball Edition Knife Set

Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner

Miholl Lace Long-Sleeve Top

Anrabess Loose Kimono Maxi Wrap Dress

Cosrx Snail Mucin 92-Percent Moisturizer

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask