The 80 Best (and Only) Amazon Labor Day Sales You Need to Know About This Year Find massive markdowns up to 78 percent off on Kate Spade, Bissell, Dyson, iRobot, Staub, and more. By Sanah Faroke Published on August 31, 2023 06:00AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Labor Day Weekend Deals Overall Best Labor Day Weekend Home Deals Best Labor Day Weekend Kitchen Deals Best Labor Day Weekend Cleaning Deals Best Labor Day Weekend Fashion Deals Best Labor Day Weekend Beauty Deals Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez Labor Day weekend is right around the corner, which means two things: The unofficial end of summer, and massive sales on Amazon. To commemorate the big day, Amazon is dropping deals galore on everything you could want for your home, kitchen, closet, and beyond. The great thing is you can already start shopping deals before September 4th. How? Amazon has an entire Labor Day Sale section filled with sales on sales—up to 78 percent off. Think fall home decor, flowy dresses, Dutch ovens, robot vacuums, and anti-aging creams starting at just $7. But remember, these cheap prices are only available through the weekend, so you want to start shopping now. Best Labor Day Weekend Deals Overall 78% Off: Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (was $450) 66% Off: Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans, $24 (was $70) Loloi II Loren Collection Terracotta Sky Area Rug, $81 (was $359) Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus Hot Air Brush, $42 (was $70) Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer, $202 (was $300) Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $369 (was $470) RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Night Serum Capsules, $24 (was $33) Lush Decor Floral Paisley Window Curtain Panel Set, $38 (was $130) J.A. Henckels Classic Christopher Kimball Edition Knife Set, $70 (was $209) CiCiBird Peplum Chiffon Blouse, $27 (was $50) Whether you’re looking for a home upgrade or need a fashion refresh for the new season, you’re bound to find it discounted during Amazon’s Labor Day sale. Many of these picks are from top brands you know and love, too. The selection includes home markdowns on items from Tempur-Pedic, Dyson, and Yankee Candle, as well as kitchen sales on Cuisinart, Staub, and Lodge. You’ll also find prices slashed on fashion picks from Kate Spade, Levi’s, and Sam Edelman. Plus deals on beauty skincare and hair tools from Revlon, RoC, Maybelline, and more. I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and These Are the Labor Day Deals I’m Shopping Early Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $61 $37 These Beckham Hotel bed pillows are a top Amazon best-seller for several reasons, which is why they’ve earned more than 156,400 five-star ratings so far. The set of two is designed with a down alternative fill that’s both plush and breathable, making the pillows ideal for side, stomach, and back sleepers. People feel like they’re vacationing while sleeping on these, and some say they’re “the most comfortable” and have “such a luxurious feel.” Staub Ceramic 0.75-Quart Pumpkin Cocotte Amazon Buy on Amazon $71 $40 If you’re ready to welcome fall, this cute Staub pumpkin cocotte is a sure way to do it. The cocotte looks decorative enough to display, but it’s functional, too. Use the dish to cook mini chicken pot pies, spinach dips, or casseroles—it has an impressive heat retention and can withstand heat up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. However, some people use it as a soup bowl or candy holder. Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Buy on Amazon $470 $369 Several Dyson vacuums are on sale for Labor Day, but this V8 cordless option is the cheapest. The Dyson takes care of everyday messes, sucking up dust, dirt, and debris on all your surfaces. That means it can clean your floors as well as couches, countertops, and even pet beds. You’ll love that it has a detangling brush head and is built with wow-worthy suction to get it all. Right now, it’s $100 off at Amazon. Best Labor Day Weekend Home Deals Amazon Bedding, furniture, decor, and smart home gadgets are all marked down right now with prices starting as low as $7. A few standout deals include this soft towel set that comes with both hand and bath towels as well as four washcloths for just $21. Ashley Furniture home decor and furniture pieces are also marked down, including this stylish pouf that can act as a footrest and a side table, and is 54 percent off. Amazon even has its own line of furniture marked down during Labor Day, like this Rivet leather armchair that’s $171 off. It has a mid-century modern appearance due to its boxy design and minimalistic wood legs. Plus, it’s super comfortable according to shoppers who love it for movie marathons, napping, and everyday relaxing. Glamburg Ultra-Soft Eight-Piece Towel Set, $21 (was $60) Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Symphony Pillow, $60 (was $119) Rivet Revolve Modern Leather Armchair, $389 (was $560) National Tree Company 4-Foot Artificial Christmas Tree, $46 (was $180) Dyson Purifier Cool Air Purifier and Fan, $499 (was $650) Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow Set, $37 with coupon (was $61) LuxClub Six-Piece Bamboo Sheet Set, $35 (was $57) Bedsure Down Alternative Comforter Duvet Insert, $32 with coupon (was $45) Olanly Luxury Bathroom Rug Mat, $7 with coupon (was $14) Yankee Candle Original Large Jar Candle, $17 (was $28) Ashley Furniture Sweed Valley Pouf, $68 (was $148) Bissell Air320 Air Purifier, $158 (was $340) Brooklinen Classic Percale Core Sheet Set, $143 with coupon (was $179) Oghom Handheld Clothes Steamer, $23 (was $34) Lane Linen Organic Cotton Sheet Set, $40 (was $60) Best Labor Day Weekend Kitchen Deals Amazon Score tons of cookware, kitchen appliances, and dining furniture up to 67 percent off from top brands like J.A. Henckels, KitchenAid, Le Creuset, and more. Lodge is another big name in the kitchen industry, and its top-tier Dutch oven is one to snap up while it’s 40 percent off. You can also grab its big cast iron bundle that comes with two skillets, a griddle, and a Dutch oven, making it the complete package. On top of Staub’s festive pumpkin cocotte, the brand’s classic round cocotte is also on sale. It’s great for making stews, hearty rice dishes, and even bread thanks to its cast iron makeup that holds heat in, ensuring every meal is cooked to perfection. Plus, the 4-quart cocotte has a beautiful enamel finish and comes in 19 colors. Wüsthof Classic 2-Piece Hollow Edge Chef's Knife Set, $129 (was $225) Staub Ceramic 0.75-Quart Pumpkin Cocotte, $40 (was $71) Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $80 (was $133) JoyJolt Layla Italian Wine Glasses, $26 (was $70) Lodge Classic 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $19 (was $35) Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Dish, $78 (was $125) Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Round Cocotte, $225 (was $320) Ashley Furniture Realyn Ladderback Dining Chair Set, $153 (was $366) Vsdk Vacuum Food Sealer, $80 (was $160) Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Five-Piece Set, $90 (was $150) Walker Edison Six-Piece Modern Patio Dining Set, $657 (was $1,205) KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $390 (was $460) Philips Viva Pasta and Noodle Maker, $150 (was $250) Best Labor Day Weekend Cleaning Deals Amazon Now’s also a good time to score all kinds of on-sale vacuums, including stick, pet, and robot options. This iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum is a must-buy while it’s 35 percent off, bringing the price down to $179. The best-seller currently has more than 13,000 five-star ratings from people who love the time-saving device. Oh, and carpet shampooers are also marked down, including this handheld Black+Decker spot cleaner and Hoover’s upright carpet cleaner machine. Hoover also has a portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that happens to be on sale, too. It can pull in lingering gunk from your living room couch, car seats, and stairs without a hitch. The carpet cleaner comes with several handy attachments that help scrub stubborn stains and pick up spills in a few swipes. You can save 20 percent on it during the Amazon sale now. Hoover OnePwr CleanSlate Cordless Spot Cleaner, $199 (was $250) Shark Ion Robot Vacuum, $150 (was $230) Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $499 (was $600) Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner, $250 (was $320) Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop, $176 (was $730) Shark Steam and Scrub Mop, $140 (was $180) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (was $275) Joymoop Mop and Bucket Wringer Set, $32 with coupon (was $50) Black+Decker Spillbuster Handheld Spot Cleaner, $87 (was $110) Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber, $18 (was $26) Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine, $182 (was $240) iRobot Roomba i3 Evo Robot Vacuum, $249 (was $350) Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum, $200 (was $260) Shark Rocket Pet Corded Stick Vac, $170 (was $250) Best Labor Day Weekend Fashion Deals Amazon While fall isn’t exactly here yet, you can already stock up on stylish warm-weather fashion pieces like long-sleeve shirts, oversized sweaters, and boots. Not quite there yet? No problem—Amazon is also dropping deals on items that can be worn now through the fall, like this flowy maxi dress that’s made with a breathable chiffon material and has long sleeves for extra coverage. High-end fashion is also marked down for Labor Day, including this elegant Kate Spade handbag. The leather bag has a sleek appearance with a flap closure, over-the-shoulder and crossbody handle straps, and a black chic finish. It also has multiple internal pockets to stash keys or credit cards. Simier Fariry Casual Midi Dress with Pockets, $40 (was $60) PrettyGarden Long-Sleeve Ruffle Maxi Dress, $27 with coupon (was $51) Dearfoams Fireside Greta Shearling Indoor/Outdoor Clog Slipper, $40 (was $80) Kate Spade Staci Saffiano Leather Flap Shoulder Bag, $131 (was $151) Miholl Lace Long-Sleeve Top, $30 (was $38) Anrabess Deep V-Neck Evening Maxi Dress, $50 (was $71) Sam Edelman Bay Pearl Sandals, $70 (was $140) Grecerelle Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress with Pockets, $28 (was $37) Anrabess Oversized Batwing-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater, $28 with coupon (was $61) Astr the Label Lace A-Line Midi Dress, $49 (was $89) Levi's Original Trucker Jean Jacket, $63 (was $90) Anrabess Loose Kimono Maxi Wrap Dress, $33 (was $61) Lucky Brand Basel Rainboot Bootie, $38 (was $79) Kate Spade Black Silicone Park Row Watch, $84 (was $148) Best Labor Day Weekend Beauty Deals Amazon Anti-aging skincare for the face, under eyes, and beyond from big names like RoC, TruSkin, and Sunday Riley is all marked down up to 37 percent off. That includes on-sale face creams, eye creams, and serums starting at just $9 right now on Amazon. And of course, there are deals on makeup and hair tools, including Revlon’s best-selling hot air brush and Conair’s hair dryer up to 43 percent off. And don’t be surprised to find luxury brands on sale for Labor Day, too. For example, Elizabeth Arden’s Advanced Light serum capsules—that smooth fine lines and wrinkles—are currently marked down. It’s formulated with ingredients like cyclopetides, sea fennel, vitamin E, and tsubaki oils to tighten and smooth the skin, giving you a more youthful appearance after a few weeks, per the brand. Cosrx Snail Mucin 92-Percent Moisturizer, $19 (was $26) RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream, $15 (was $30) Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $22 (was $24) Luxros Eyelash Growth Serum, $33 with coupon (was $$46) TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, $37 with coupon (was $49) Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer, $9 (was $11) Sunday Riley CEO 15 Percent Vitamin C Serum, $68 (was $85) Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara, $9 with coupon (was $13) Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Temporary Face Tightener, $38 (was $49) Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Moisturizer, $24 (was $28) Elizabeth Arden Advanced Light Ceramide Serum Capsules, $46 (was $54) Maybelline Lash Sensational Boosting Eyelash Serum, $11 (was $14) Conair Double Ceramic Hair Dryer, $20 (was $35) L'Oreal Paris Collagen Daily Face Moisturizer, $9 (was $12) Dyson Purifier Cool Air Purifier and Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $650 $499 J.A. 