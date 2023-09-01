30 Major Labor Day Furniture Deals From Amazon’s Hidden Outlet, Up to 70% Off

Save on outdoor and indoor furniture from brands like Ashley Furniture, Walker Edison, and more.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Published on September 1, 2023

Best Furniture Deals Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

The unofficial end of summer is here, and Amazon has thousands of deals  to celebrate during its Labor Day weekend sale. If you’re looking to score major savings on indoor and outdoor furniture, we’ve got you covered with the 30 best deals to shop, up to 70 percent off.

If you haven’t heard about Amazon’s best kept secret already, then prepare to be wowed. The hidden Outlet section is filled with discounted overstock finds across a wide range of categories. And this Labor Day weekend, it’s brimming with deals, including furniture for your backyard, kitchen, and bedroom from brands like Ashley Furniture, Walker Edison, and Christpher Knight. 

Best Labor Day Furniture Deals Overall: 

Ameriwood Home Carver Coffee Table

Amazon Ameriwood Home Carver Coffee Table

Amazon

The space-saving coffee table with more than 2,500 five-star ratings is currently 50 percent off this Labor Day. Shoppers say it makes “the perfect addition” to their living room and features a “simple yet tasteful neutral design.” It features a wooden table top to hold candles, books, or plants, and a second shelf underneath to store other home decor pieces. Place it in front of your living room couch and kick your feet back to relax. 

Outland Living Fire Pit Table

Amazon Outland Living Series 403-Espresso Brown Fire Table

Amazon

Just in time for s’mores and cozying up around the campfire! This popular fire pit is more than $300 off its original price tag, making the table the lowest it’s been in 30 days. Not only does the table come with decorative glass rocks and a built-in propane hose, it also has a table-like rim that allows people to set down drinks and food on the top. The sleek design looks great on any back deck and can be used year round. One shopper wrote, “One of the best purchases I made for the fall, which has extended my outdoor living space into the Thanksgiving holiday.” 

Sauder North Avenue Storage Bench

Amazon Sauder North Avenue Storage Bench

Amazon

If you’re looking for a decorative yet functional piece to store shoes, coats, and other belongings in your entryway or hallway, this storage bench is the perfect grab. The nifty find is functional and stylish; it can be displayed as  decor, while keeping essentials inside or on the bottom wire rack. Plus, the wooden top makes a great seat while removing shoes or a resting spot for on-the-go things, like your handbag. Several shoppers say it's great to “hide little items'' and has “helped clean up the space.” The bench is supported by a metal frame and its dark finish looks great in any room. Snag it while it is 48 percent off for a limited time. 

Amazon HAAGEEP Queen Bed Frame

Amazon

Best Bedroom Furniture Deals

September calls for a new-season change when it comes to your bedroom furniture this fall. Save on storage cabinets to hold all of your sweaters and jeans, cooling foam mattresses for hot sleepers, and upholstered storage benches to keep bulky bedding. Plus, you can score bed frames and headboards on discount—all for as low as $39. 

Amazon Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Urban Industrial 19" Faux Leather Bucket Dining Chair

Amazon

Best Kitchen Furniture Deals

Prepping for all of the cooking and baking to come this fall can feel like a lot of work. Whether it’s making space for pumpkin carving or spending days gathering ingredients for Thanksgiving, your kitchen and dining area needs room to make it happen. Find Labor Day deals on kitchen storage units, dining tables, chairs, and bar stools to get ready for the hosting season. Not only do these pieces add function to your kitchen space, they also help elevate the dining experience. 

Amazon Signature Design by Ashley Dorrinson Farmhouse Coffee Table

Amazon

Best Living Room Furniture Deals

The fall months call for a lot of hosting, so you want to make sure your living area is in tip-top shape before the busy season. Get ready to show off your latest living room furniture to friends and family with deals from Ashley Furniture, Christopher Knight, and Walker Edison. Save big on coffee tables, accent chairs, and TV stands ideal for cozy nights, game days, and Halloween parties. And it all starts at just $25.

Amazon Christopher Knight Home Carlisle Outdoor Acacia Wood and Rustic Metal Bench

Amazon

Best Outdoor Furniture Deals

Spend lovely fall afternoons outside relaxing on these on-sale outdoor furniture. Get ready to host bonfires, outdoor movie nights, and tailgates in the backyard with these popular furniture pieces that have scored tons of five-star ratings. Save on discounted hammock sets, chairs, tables, and more—up to 52 percent off at Amazon.

HomePop Classic Swoop Accent Chair

Amazon HomePop Classic Swoop Accent Chair

Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Rache Round Coffee Table

Amazon Christopher Knight Home Rache Modern Round Coffee Table

Amazon

Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Stand

Amazon Vivere Double Cotton Hammock

Amazon

Amazon Basics Metal Storage Unit

Amazon Amazon Basics 4-Shelf Adjustable, Heavy Duty Storage Shelving Unit

Amazon

Furinno Multipurpose Storage Cabinet

Amazon Furinno Multipurpose Storage Cabinet

Amazon

Modway Casper Acrylic Counter Bar Stool

Amazon Modway Casper Modern Acrylic Counter Bar Stool

Amazon

Winsome Henry Wood Accent Table

Amazon Winsome Spectrum Dining

Amazon
