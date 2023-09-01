Home 30 Major Labor Day Furniture Deals From Amazon’s Hidden Outlet, Up to 70% Off Save on outdoor and indoor furniture from brands like Ashley Furniture, Walker Edison, and more. By Gabriella Maestri Gabriella Maestri Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 1, 2023 04:00AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Labor Day Furniture Deals Overall: Best Bedroom Furniture Deals Best Kitchen Furniture Deals Best Living Room Furniture Deals Best Outdoor Furniture Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland The unofficial end of summer is here, and Amazon has thousands of deals to celebrate during its Labor Day weekend sale. If you’re looking to score major savings on indoor and outdoor furniture, we’ve got you covered with the 30 best deals to shop, up to 70 percent off. If you haven’t heard about Amazon’s best kept secret already, then prepare to be wowed. The hidden Outlet section is filled with discounted overstock finds across a wide range of categories. And this Labor Day weekend, it’s brimming with deals, including furniture for your backyard, kitchen, and bedroom from brands like Ashley Furniture, Walker Edison, and Christpher Knight. Best Labor Day Furniture Deals Overall: Armen Living Jaguar Dining Chair, $61 (was $200) Ameriwood Home Carver Coffee Table, $90 (was $180) Sauder North Avenue Storage Bench, $89 (was $170) Whitmore Wood Shelves, $8 (was $20) Christopher Knight Home Carlisle Outdoor Wood Bench, $139 (was $180) Vasagle TV Stand, $83 (was $120) HomePop Parsons Classic Upholstered Accent Dining Chair, $118 (was $195) Winsome Henry Wood Accent Table, $44 (was $60) Outland Living Fire Pit Table, $410 (was $730) Mind Reader Alloy Coat Rack, $12 (was $20) Ameriwood Home Carver Coffee Table Amazon Buy on Amazon $180 $90 The space-saving coffee table with more than 2,500 five-star ratings is currently 50 percent off this Labor Day. Shoppers say it makes “the perfect addition” to their living room and features a “simple yet tasteful neutral design.” It features a wooden table top to hold candles, books, or plants, and a second shelf underneath to store other home decor pieces. Place it in front of your living room couch and kick your feet back to relax. Outland Living Fire Pit Table Amazon Buy on Amazon $730 $409 Just in time for s’mores and cozying up around the campfire! This popular fire pit is more than $300 off its original price tag, making the table the lowest it’s been in 30 days. Not only does the table come with decorative glass rocks and a built-in propane hose, it also has a table-like rim that allows people to set down drinks and food on the top. The sleek design looks great on any back deck and can be used year round. One shopper wrote, “One of the best purchases I made for the fall, which has extended my outdoor living space into the Thanksgiving holiday.” Sauder North Avenue Storage Bench Amazon Buy on Amazon $170 $89 If you’re looking for a decorative yet functional piece to store shoes, coats, and other belongings in your entryway or hallway, this storage bench is the perfect grab. The nifty find is functional and stylish; it can be displayed as decor, while keeping essentials inside or on the bottom wire rack. Plus, the wooden top makes a great seat while removing shoes or a resting spot for on-the-go things, like your handbag. Several shoppers say it's great to “hide little items'' and has “helped clean up the space.” The bench is supported by a metal frame and its dark finish looks great in any room. Snag it while it is 48 percent off for a limited time. Amazon Best Bedroom Furniture Deals September calls for a new-season change when it comes to your bedroom furniture this fall. Save on storage cabinets to hold all of your sweaters and jeans, cooling foam mattresses for hot sleepers, and upholstered storage benches to keep bulky bedding. Plus, you can score bed frames and headboards on discount—all for as low as $39. Zinus Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $277 (was $495) Furinno Multipurpose Storage Cabinet, $39 (was $104) Edenbrook Hawthorne Faux Leather Headboard, $91 (was $120) Ball and Cast Upholstered Bench, $92 (was $139) Haageep Queen Metal Platform Bed Frame, $80 (was $120) Amazon Best Kitchen Furniture Deals Prepping for all of the cooking and baking to come this fall can feel like a lot of work. Whether it’s making space for pumpkin carving or spending days gathering ingredients for Thanksgiving, your kitchen and dining area needs room to make it happen. Find Labor Day deals on kitchen storage units, dining tables, chairs, and bar stools to get ready for the hosting season. Not only do these pieces add function to your kitchen space, they also help elevate the dining experience. Amazon Basics Metal Storage Unit, $55 (was $66) Winsome Spectrum Dining Table, $106 (was $249) Ashley Furniture Centiar Bucket Dining Chair Set, $93 (was $253) Modway Casper Acrylic Counter Bar Stool, $75 (was $91) Ashley Furniture Parellen Farmhouse Dining Table, $228 (was $364) Amazon Best Living Room Furniture Deals The fall months call for a lot of hosting, so you want to make sure your living area is in tip-top shape before the busy season. Get ready to show off your latest living room furniture to friends and family with deals from Ashley Furniture, Christopher Knight, and Walker Edison. Save big on coffee tables, accent chairs, and TV stands ideal for cozy nights, game days, and Halloween parties. And it all starts at just $25. Ashley Furniture Dorrinson Farmhouse Coffee Table, $230 (was $319) HomePop Classic Swoop Accent Chair, $158 (was $410) Christopher Knight Home Rache Round Coffee Table, $126 (was $158) Ball and Cast Side End Table, $25 (was $40) Walker Edison Buren TV Stand, $210 (was $315) Amazon Best Outdoor Furniture Deals Spend lovely fall afternoons outside relaxing on these on-sale outdoor furniture. Get ready to host bonfires, outdoor movie nights, and tailgates in the backyard with these popular furniture pieces that have scored tons of five-star ratings. Save on discounted hammock sets, chairs, tables, and more—up to 52 percent off at Amazon. Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Stand, $70 (was $140) Christopher Knight Home Lassen Outdoor Iron Side Table, $67 (was $82) Quality Outdoor Living Hermosa Three-Piece Chat Set, $254 (was $400) Patio Sense Elyse Garden Stool, $65 (was $130) Christopher Knight Home Isaiah Wicker Hanging Chair, $123 (was $256) HomePop Classic Swoop Accent Chair Amazon Buy on Amazon $410 $158 Christopher Knight Home Rache Round Coffee Table Amazon Buy on Amazon $158 $126 Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Stand Amazon Buy on Amazon $140 $70 Amazon Basics Metal Storage Unit Amazon Buy on Amazon $66 $55 Furinno Multipurpose Storage Cabinet Amazon Buy on Amazon $104 $39 Modway Casper Acrylic Counter Bar Stool Amazon Buy on Amazon $91 $75 Winsome Henry Wood Accent Table Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $44 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 