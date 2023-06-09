Home These Are the 50 Best Amazon Deals to Kick Off Summer Including discounts on Apple AirPods, Dyson vacuums, and Ray-Ban sunglasses up to 75 percent off. By Gabriella Maestri Gabriella Maestri Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 9, 2023 06:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple Now that June is officially here, there’s a wide range of deals on all kinds of warm-weather must-haves at Amazon. The sales span across several different categories and are up to 75 percent off right now. With so many sales to choose from, it can be overwhelming knowing where to start. Luckily, we’ve gathered the 50 best discounts, so you can easily access the top markdowns from the home, kitchen, fashion, and electronic departments. The 10 Best June Deals Overall: Under-$100 Deal: Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Skillet, $100 (was $120) Rare Deal: Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $430 (was $550) 75% Off Deal: Unique Loom Sofia Collection Area Rug, $31 (was $123) Editor-Loved: Tretorn Nyliteplus Canvas Sneakers, from $40 (was $75) KitchenAid Gourmet Forged Slicer Knife, $19 (was $25) Bissell Zing Lightweight Bagless Canister Vacuum, $62 (was $80) Levoit Classic 36 Inch Tower Fan, $60 (was $70) Reef Cushion Court Flip-Flop, from $30 (was $45) Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Luggage, $99 (was $160) Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle, $22 (was $35) Amazon has a plethora of discounted finds right now from well-liked brands like Apple, Le Creuset iRobot, Kate Spade, Dyson, Nespresso, Levoit, Casper, KitchenAid, and more. Anyone can shop the discounted prices, but only Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) will receive two-day shipping and additional savings through Amazon’s Just For Prime Hub. The 30 Best Summer Fashion Deals to Upgrade Your Closet at Amazon—Up to 69% Off A few gems are currently on sale, including this popular Dyson vacuum that’s over $100 off. The popular vacuum is cordless, so it’s simple to move around your house. It comes with a few different vacuum heads to suck up pet hair and dust for a deep clean. Plus, the vacuum can convert into a handheld to easily tackle stairs, furniture, and cars. Amazon To buy: $430 (was $550); amazon.com. KitchenAid has several items on sale at Amazon right now, including this gourmet slicing knife for only $20. The knife is made from Japanese stainless steel and is designed to effortlessly cut a variety of meats cleanly. Not only does the tool feature a comfortable grip to prevent hand fatigue, it's also dishwasher safe, so you can clean it quickly with the rest of your dishes. Plus, the collection comes in various knife options, including santoku, pairing, and more. Amazon To buy: $19 (was $24); amazon.com. If you’re heading to the beach or mountains for a summer adventure, you may need some new luggage. This Samsonite hardside suitcase, which has more than 18,100 five-star ratings, can help make packing a little easier. The best-selling carry-on is loved by shoppers who say its spinning wheels, hard outer shell, and spacious inside makes it worth it. One person even called it a “fantastic travel companion” and said, “[It’s a] luxury I’ve never known before.” Choose from 13 different colors, three set options, and three singular sizes from 20 to 28 inches. Amazon To buy: $99 (was $160); amazon.com. Continue scrolling to find even more of the best deals going on this June, or explore the entire selection offered at Amazon’s summer sale. Amazon Best Home Deals Elevate your home from the bedroom to the backyard with on-sale smart cleaning tools, outdoor furniture pieces, and nifty organizing essentials. Switch out your bulky bedding with cooling sheets for hot summer nights or snag a pair of Adirondack chairs for sunshine-filled afternoons. Plus, you can grab discounted steam mops, robot vacuums, air purifiers, and more from brands like iRobot, Shark, Levoit, and Joymoop. Double Discount: Bedsure Cooling Sheets Set, $43 with coupon (was $95) 66% Off: Nuloom Rigo Hand Woven Jute Area Rug, $91 (was $269) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (was $275) Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop, $90 (was $150) Alitade LED Outdoor String Lights, $43 with coupon (was $47) Levoit Large Air Purifier, $199 (was $250) Casper Sleep Low Profile Foam Pillow, $80 (was $89) HPD Half Price Drapes Faux Silk Blackout Curtains, $51 (was $132) Joymoop Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set, $32 (was $50) Songmics Cabinet Organizer Shelf Set, $27 with coupon (was $30) Black+Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $40 (was $50) Yefu Adirondack Plastic Chair, $111 (was $140) Best Kitchen Deals Kitchen tools and appliances like iced coffee makers, salad bowl spinners, handheld blenders, and cast iron skillets are all discounted. You’ll find popular items marked down from Nespresso, Lodge, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Ninja, Mr.Coffee, and more up to 59 percent off. And prices for the popular picks start at just $7. Lodge 10.5-Inch Cast Iron Griddle, $20 (was $33) Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set, $40 (was $64) Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, $159 (was $199) KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set, $18 (was $35) Praki Airtight Food Storage Container Set, $22 with coupon (was $46) Mr. Coffee Iced and Hot Coffee Maker, $43 (was $65) Y Yhy Porcelain Pasta Bowl Set, $31 with coupon (was $50) Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack, $7 (was $13) Bosenkitchen Handheld Blender, $17 (was $25) Mueller Vacuum Sealer Machine, $29 with coupon (was $70) Ninja Foodi Flip Toaster Oven, $80 (was $100) Farberware Pro Pump Salad Spinner, $26 (was $33) Amazon Best Fashion Deals Summer style is here and Amazon’s fashion department has so many warm-weather styles on sale, including finds from Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Dr. Scholl’s, Ray-Ban, and more. Stay cool with a plethora of midi, maxi, and flowy dresses for upcoming vacations and events. Plus, take your pick of sunglasses and beach hats, so you can stay stylish while enjoying fun in the sun. Ray-Ban Metal Aviator Sunglasses, $84 (was $160) Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Handbag, $111 (was $144) Anrabess Tiered Maxi Dress, $43 (was $60) Dream Paris Espadrille Wedge Sandals, from $26 (was $38) Btfbm Halter Ruffle Dress, $31 (was $48) Dr. Scholl’s Nova Slip-On Sneaker, $50 (was $80) Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $23 (was $27) Michael Kors Sunglasses, $41 (was $62) Dokotoo Ruffle A-Line Dress, $34 (was $50) Happy Sailed Jumpsuit, $26 (was $50) Furtalk Straw Beach Hat, $23 (was $37) Amazon Best Apple Tech Deals Upgrade your tech or give Dad a new gadget this Father’s Day while Apple products are on sale. The latest editions of Apple AirPods, iPads, and watches are marked down this June with prices as low as $99. These tech must-haves have earned thousands of five-star ratings and are up to $69 off. But you'll want to move fast because these deals won't last forever. Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation), $200 (was $249) Apple AirPods (Second Generation), $99 (was $129) Apple AirPods Max Headphones, $480 (was $549) Apple iPad (10th Generation), $400 (was $449) Apple Watch Series 8, $329 (was $399) 