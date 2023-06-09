These Are the 50 Best Amazon Deals to Kick Off Summer

Now that June is officially here, there’s a wide range of deals on all kinds of warm-weather must-haves at Amazon. The sales span across several different categories and are up to 75 percent off right now.

With so many sales to choose from, it can be overwhelming knowing where to start. Luckily, we’ve gathered the 50 best discounts, so you can easily access the top markdowns from the home, kitchen, fashion, and electronic departments.

The 10 Best June Deals Overall:

Amazon has a plethora of discounted finds right now from well-liked brands like Apple, Le Creuset iRobot, Kate Spade, Dyson, Nespresso, Levoit, Casper, KitchenAid, and more. Anyone can shop the discounted prices, but only Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) will receive two-day shipping and additional savings through Amazon’s Just For Prime Hub.

A few gems are currently on sale, including this popular Dyson vacuum that’s over $100 off. The popular vacuum is cordless, so it’s simple to move around your house. It comes with a few different vacuum heads to suck up pet hair and dust for a deep clean. Plus, the vacuum can convert into a handheld to easily tackle stairs, furniture, and cars.

Amazon

To buy: $430 (was $550); amazon.com.

KitchenAid has several items on sale at Amazon right now, including this gourmet slicing knife for only $20. The knife is made from Japanese stainless steel and is designed to effortlessly cut a variety of meats cleanly. Not only does the tool feature a comfortable grip to prevent hand fatigue, it's also dishwasher safe, so you can clean it quickly with the rest of your dishes. Plus, the collection comes in various knife options, including santoku, pairing, and more.

Amazon

To buy: $19 (was $24); amazon.com.

If you’re heading to the beach or mountains for a summer adventure, you may need some new luggage. This Samsonite hardside suitcase, which has more than 18,100 five-star ratings, can help make packing a little easier. The best-selling carry-on is loved by shoppers who say its spinning wheels, hard outer shell, and spacious inside makes it worth it. One person even called it a “fantastic travel companion” and said, “[It’s a] luxury I’ve never known before.” Choose from 13 different colors, three set options, and three singular sizes from 20 to 28 inches.

Amazon

To buy: $99 (was $160); amazon.com.

Continue scrolling to find even more of the best deals going on this June, or explore the entire selection offered at Amazon’s summer sale.

Amazon

Best Home Deals

Elevate your home from the bedroom to the backyard with on-sale smart cleaning tools, outdoor furniture pieces, and nifty organizing essentials. Switch out your bulky bedding with cooling sheets for hot summer nights or snag a pair of Adirondack chairs for sunshine-filled afternoons. Plus, you can grab discounted steam mops, robot vacuums, air purifiers, and more from brands like iRobot, Shark, Levoit, and Joymoop.

Best Kitchen Deals

Kitchen tools and appliances like iced coffee makers, salad bowl spinners, handheld blenders, and cast iron skillets are all discounted. You’ll find popular items marked down from Nespresso, Lodge, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Ninja, Mr.Coffee, and more up to 59 percent off. And prices for the popular picks start at just $7.

Amazon

Best Fashion Deals

Summer style is here and Amazon’s fashion department has so many warm-weather styles on sale, including finds from Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Dr. Scholl’s, Ray-Ban, and more. Stay cool with a plethora of midi, maxi, and flowy dresses for upcoming vacations and events. Plus, take your pick of sunglasses and beach hats, so you can stay stylish while enjoying fun in the sun.

Amazon

Best Apple Tech Deals

Upgrade your tech or give Dad a new gadget this Father’s Day while Apple products are on sale. The latest editions of Apple AirPods, iPads, and watches are marked down this June with prices as low as $99. These tech must-haves have earned thousands of five-star ratings and are up to $69 off. But you’ll want to move fast because these deals won’t last forever.

Amazon

To buy: From $40 (was $75); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $200 (was $249); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $64); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $60 (was $70); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $33); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $90 (was $150); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $18 (was $35); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $80 (was $89); amazon.com.