The 25 Best Under-$25 Deals to Score on Amazon This Weekend—Up to 73% Off

Some of the best sales at Amazon right now include stylish and clever finds—and even better: They’re all under $25.

Amazon slashed prices on home decor, nifty storage organizers, and elevated clothing ahead of the weekend—and the discounts are up to 73 percent off. The deals are all hiding in its secret Gold Box deals hub, which is where you can find all of the best sales happening right now.

Best Deals Under $25

The Amazon deals section has tons of markdowns on fall home decor and clothing to get you and your home ready for autumn. Plus, there are deals on everyday essentials that’ll keep your home, kitchen, and closet organized, like pretty storage jars, entryway shoe racks, and purse organizing inserts. The best part is prices on this list start at just $6.

You’ll find both fire-lit and electronic candles on this list, but if you’re shopping for the latter, consider these flameless candles that are currently 40 percent off. They come as a set of three that look nice spaced out or displayed together as a trio.

This rotating makeup organizer is another top-notch deal to score right now. It can fully rotate 360 degrees and has several compartments to store makeup brushes, lipsticks, skincare, and more. It even has a top plate that’s sectioned off to hold small trinkets like jewelry. You can get it in multiple colors, including clear, blue, pink, and black. This pick has earned more than 16,600 five-star ratings, and owners say it is “absolutely the best organizer.”

Refreshing your closet for fall doesn’t take much; all you have to do is opt for pieces that provide more coverage or come in warm colors, like this stylish blouse. The chiffon top has a pretty draped design that shoppers call “very flattering.” It comes in 15 pretty colors, including autumnal hues, like wine and dark pink. Plus, the top is now up to 50 percent off.

Best Home Decor Deals

If you’re looking for decor that’ll transition nicely from summer to fall, Amazon has several stylish pieces on sale. Pretty candles, farmhouse-style bead garlands, and linen throw pillow covers are just a few items to check out, especially since prices start as low as $8 and discounts go up to 51 percent off.

One versatile home item is this woven rope basket that doubles as decor and storage. It has a deep 16-inch capacity to store throw blankets, laundry, kid toys, and the like. The basket is designed with two side handles for easy transporting and has a minimalistic design that shoppers love.

Best Home Storage Deals

Tidying up your home can feel like a never-ending chore unless you have storage organizers that make it quick and easy. Storage essentials for every part of your home, including the entryway, living room, and kitchen, are all going for less. And clever items like tiered shoe racks, under-the-sink organizers, and roll-up dish drying racks are on sale up to 62 percent off.

One popular storage pick that needs to be on your radar is this roomy bag set that’s designed to hold seasonal clothes, bedding, and more. The six-pack set can hold multiple tops, dresses, and pants in one bag thanks to its nearly 14-inch deep storage space. It has a zipper on the top to keep contents secure and has a handle on the side, making it easy to pull out from under the bed. The storage bags are loved by thousands of shoppers, which is why it’s earned more than $23,600 five-star ratings to date.

Best Fashion Deals

It’s also a great time to save on clothing that you can wear now and during warm fall days. Amazon’s sale includes flowy tops and pretty dresses that can be worn casually with friends or dressed up for the office. There are also comfortable pieces that you’ll want to live in, especially if you work remotely, like these buttery-soft leggings and these high-end looking house slippers.

And if you’re looking for something to keep you warm during this transitional season, you can’t go wrong with a cardigan. This particular option has an open-front design that drapes nicely over blouses or T-shirts, and it even comes with side pockets.

