The 25 Best Under-$25 Deals to Score on Amazon This Weekend—Up to 73% Off

Find home decor, storage essentials, and fall fashion starting at $6.

Published on August 24, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Some of the best sales at Amazon right now include stylish and clever finds—and even better: They’re all under $25. 

Amazon slashed prices on home decor, nifty storage organizers, and elevated clothing ahead of the weekend—and the discounts are up to 73 percent off. The deals are all hiding in its secret Gold Box deals hub, which is where you can find all of the best sales happening right now. 

Best Deals Under $25

The Amazon deals section has tons of markdowns on fall home decor and clothing to get you and your home ready for autumn. Plus, there are deals on everyday essentials that’ll keep your home, kitchen, and closet organized, like pretty storage jars, entryway shoe racks, and purse organizing inserts. The best part is prices on this list start at just $6.

Eywamage Clear Glass Flameless Candle Set

Eywamage Glass Flameless Candles with

Amazon

You’ll find both fire-lit and electronic candles on this list, but if you’re shopping for the latter, consider these flameless candles that are currently 40 percent off. They come as a set of three that look nice spaced out or displayed together as a trio.   

Sanipoe 360-Degree Rotating Makeup Organizer

Amazon sanipoe 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer, DIY Adjustable Makeup Carousel Spinning Holder

Amazon

This rotating makeup organizer is another top-notch deal to score right now. It can fully rotate 360 degrees and has several compartments to store makeup brushes, lipsticks, skincare, and more. It even has a top plate that’s sectioned off to hold small trinkets like jewelry. You can get it in multiple colors, including clear, blue, pink, and black. This pick has earned more than 16,600 five-star ratings, and owners say it is “absolutely the best organizer.” 

Dokotoo Chiffon Blouse

Amazon Dokotoo Womens Blouses and Tops Short Sleeve Chiffon Shirts and Tops

Amazon

Refreshing your closet for fall doesn’t take much; all you have to do is opt for pieces that provide more coverage or come in warm colors, like this stylish blouse. The chiffon top has a pretty draped design that shoppers call “very flattering.” It comes in 15 pretty colors, including autumnal hues, like wine and dark pink. Plus, the top is now up to 50 percent off. 

Best Home Decor Deals

Amazon LA JOLIE MUSE Lemon Candle

Amazon

If you’re looking for decor that’ll transition nicely from summer to fall, Amazon has several stylish pieces on sale. Pretty candles, farmhouse-style bead garlands, and linen throw pillow covers are just a few items to check out, especially since prices start as low as $8 and discounts go up to 51 percent off. 

One versatile home item is this woven rope basket that doubles as decor and storage. It has a deep 16-inch capacity to store throw blankets, laundry, kid toys, and the like. The basket is designed with two side handles for easy transporting and has a minimalistic design that shoppers love. 

Best Home Storage Deals

Amazon WANGMUXIA 3-Tier Bamboo Shoe Rack, Free Standing Shoe Racks Stackable Shoe Rack

Amazon

Tidying up your home can feel like a never-ending chore unless you have storage organizers that make it quick and easy. Storage essentials for every part of your home, including the entryway, living room, and kitchen, are all going for less. And clever items like tiered shoe racks, under-the-sink organizers, and roll-up dish drying racks are on sale up to 62 percent off. 

One popular storage pick that needs to be on your radar is this roomy bag set that’s designed to hold seasonal clothes, bedding, and more. The six-pack set can hold multiple tops, dresses, and pants in one bag thanks to its nearly 14-inch deep storage space. It has a zipper on the top to keep contents secure and has a handle on the side, making it easy to pull out from under the bed. The storage bags are loved by thousands of shoppers, which is why it’s earned more than $23,600 five-star ratings to date. 

Best Fashion Deals

Amazon TownCat Cardigans for Women Loose Casual Long Sleeved Open Front Breathable Cardigans with Pockets

Amazon

It’s also a great time to save on clothing that you can wear now and during warm fall days. Amazon’s sale includes flowy tops and pretty dresses that can be worn casually with friends or dressed up for the office. There are also comfortable pieces that you’ll want to live in, especially if you work remotely, like these buttery-soft leggings and these high-end looking house slippers

And if you’re looking for something to keep you warm during this transitional season, you can’t go wrong with a cardigan. This particular option has an open-front design that drapes nicely over blouses or T-shirts, and it even comes with side pockets. 

Belador Six-Piece Bed Sheet Set

Amazon BELADOR Silky Soft Queen White Sheet Set

Amazon

Miulee Patchwork Farmhouse Pillow Covers

Amazon MIULEE Grey and Beige Patchwork Farmhouse Pillow Covers 18x18 Inch, Pack of 2 Striped Linen Decorative Modern Accent Pillow Cases

Amazon

Homyfort Under-Bed Shoe Storage Organizer

Amazon homyfort Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizer for Closet Fits 24 Pairs-Sturdy Underbed Shoe Containers

Amazon

Ansqu Vintage Storage Glass Jar

Amazon ANSQU 23.7 FL OZ Vintage Glass Jar Canister Airtight Storage Jar Container with Bamboo Wooden Lid

Amazon

Cathy Tunic Short-Sleeve Casual Top

Amazon CATHY 2023 Womens Summer Tunics Short Sleeve Casual T-Shirts V Neck Loose Comfy Tops Tee Lightweight Cute Blouse

Amazon

Imysty V-Neck Ruffle T-Shirt Dress

Amazon Imysty Womens Polka Dot V Neck Button Down Ruffles Loose Mini Short T-Shirt Dress

Amazon

NexiEpoch High-Waisted Leggings

Amazon NexiEpoch Buttery Soft Leggings for Women - High Waisted Capri Tummy Control Yoga Pants

Amazon

Ettp Insert Purse Organizer

Amazon ETTP Purse Organizer, Felt Bag Organizer Insert Purse Organizer

Amazon
