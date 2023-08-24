Home The 25 Best Under-$25 Deals to Score on Amazon This Weekend—Up to 73% Off Find home decor, storage essentials, and fall fashion starting at $6. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 24, 2023 06:00AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Deals Under $25 Best Home Decor Deals Best Home Storage Deals Best Fashion Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez Some of the best sales at Amazon right now include stylish and clever finds—and even better: They’re all under $25. Amazon slashed prices on home decor, nifty storage organizers, and elevated clothing ahead of the weekend—and the discounts are up to 73 percent off. The deals are all hiding in its secret Gold Box deals hub, which is where you can find all of the best sales happening right now. Best Deals Under $25 73% Off: Belador Six-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $17 (was $60) 55% Off: Blacksmith Family K Cups Storage Organizer Stand, $18 (was $40) Simplebrand Kiki Sheer 84-Inch Curtain Set, $8 (was $16) Sanipoe 360-Degree Rotating Makeup Organizer, $16 (was $33) Dokotoo Chiffon Blouse, $23 (was $46) Ettp Insert Purse Organizer, $15 (was $47) The Amazon deals section has tons of markdowns on fall home decor and clothing to get you and your home ready for autumn. Plus, there are deals on everyday essentials that’ll keep your home, kitchen, and closet organized, like pretty storage jars, entryway shoe racks, and purse organizing inserts. The best part is prices on this list start at just $6. Amazon Just Dropped Deals Up to 70% on Fall Fashion, Including Sweaters, Dresses, and Shoes Under $50 Eywamage Clear Glass Flameless Candle Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $37 $23 You’ll find both fire-lit and electronic candles on this list, but if you’re shopping for the latter, consider these flameless candles that are currently 40 percent off. They come as a set of three that look nice spaced out or displayed together as a trio. Sanipoe 360-Degree Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon Buy on Amazon $33 $16 This rotating makeup organizer is another top-notch deal to score right now. It can fully rotate 360 degrees and has several compartments to store makeup brushes, lipsticks, skincare, and more. It even has a top plate that’s sectioned off to hold small trinkets like jewelry. You can get it in multiple colors, including clear, blue, pink, and black. This pick has earned more than 16,600 five-star ratings, and owners say it is “absolutely the best organizer.” Dokotoo Chiffon Blouse Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $23 Refreshing your closet for fall doesn’t take much; all you have to do is opt for pieces that provide more coverage or come in warm colors, like this stylish blouse. The chiffon top has a pretty draped design that shoppers call “very flattering.” It comes in 15 pretty colors, including autumnal hues, like wine and dark pink. Plus, the top is now up to 50 percent off. Best Home Decor Deals Amazon If you’re looking for decor that’ll transition nicely from summer to fall, Amazon has several stylish pieces on sale. Pretty candles, farmhouse-style bead garlands, and linen throw pillow covers are just a few items to check out, especially since prices start as low as $8 and discounts go up to 51 percent off. One versatile home item is this woven rope basket that doubles as decor and storage. It has a deep 16-inch capacity to store throw blankets, laundry, kid toys, and the like. The basket is designed with two side handles for easy transporting and has a minimalistic design that shoppers love. Eywamage Clear Glass Flameless Candle Set, $23 (was $37) Ramirabi Rustic 58-Inch Wood Bead Garland, $6 (was $7) Miulee Patchwork Farmhouse Pillow Covers, $11 (was $21) La Jolie Muse Soy Scented Candle, $18 (was $26) Mckanti Woven Drink Coasters with Holder Set, $9 with coupon (was $10) La Jolie Muse Woven Rope Storage Basket, $23 (was $32) Best Home Storage Deals Amazon Tidying up your home can feel like a never-ending chore unless you have storage organizers that make it quick and easy. Storage essentials for every part of your home, including the entryway, living room, and kitchen, are all going for less. And clever items like tiered shoe racks, under-the-sink organizers, and roll-up dish drying racks are on sale up to 62 percent off. One popular storage pick that needs to be on your radar is this roomy bag set that’s designed to hold seasonal clothes, bedding, and more. The six-pack set can hold multiple tops, dresses, and pants in one bag thanks to its nearly 14-inch deep storage space. It has a zipper on the top to keep contents secure and has a handle on the side, making it easy to pull out from under the bed. The storage bags are loved by thousands of shoppers, which is why it’s earned more than $23,600 five-star ratings to date. Homyfort Under-Bed Shoe Storage Organizer, $17 with coupon (was $40) Wangmuxia Three-Tier Bamboo Shoe Rack, 14 (was $26) Merrybox Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack, $20 (was $30) Budding Joy Large Storage Bags, $16 with coupon (was $35) Niimbot Label Maker Machine, $20 with coupon (was $52) Sevenblue Two-Tier Sliding Under-Sink Organizer, $22 (was $26) Ansqu Vintage Storage Glass Jar, $11 (was $16) Best Fashion Deals Amazon It’s also a great time to save on clothing that you can wear now and during warm fall days. Amazon’s sale includes flowy tops and pretty dresses that can be worn casually with friends or dressed up for the office. There are also comfortable pieces that you’ll want to live in, especially if you work remotely, like these buttery-soft leggings and these high-end looking house slippers. And if you’re looking for something to keep you warm during this transitional season, you can’t go wrong with a cardigan. This particular option has an open-front design that drapes nicely over blouses or T-shirts, and it even comes with side pockets. Cathy Tunic Short-Sleeve Casual Top, $19 (was $23) Imysty V-Neck Ruffle T-Shirt Dress, $26 with coupon (was $37) TownCat Loose Casual Cardigan with Pockets, $16 (was $30) NexiEpoch High-Waisted Leggings, $17 (was $33) Sojos Trendy Round Sunglasses, $14 (was $27) Parlovable Cross Band House Slippers, $23 (was $30) 