Style Celebrate the End of Summer With the 30 Best Labor Day Fashion Deals at Amazon Including popular designer finds from Kate, Spade, Coach, and Tory Burch. Published on September 2, 2023 04:00AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Labor Day Fashion Deals Overall: Best Dress and Skirt Deals Best Shirt, Sweater, and Jacket deals Best Comfy Pant Deals Best Shoe and Accessory Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. If you're looking to score some major deals this Labor Day weekend, you're in luck. Amazon has so many fashion staples on sale, up to 70 percent off. That right, summer has unofficially come to a close and fall is lingering in the air. As you pack up your swimsuits and flip-flops for the season, it’s time to look forward to chunky sweaters and comfy pants. Amazon is filled with summer-to-fall clothing, shoes, and accessories from popular brands like Coach, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, and more in its Labor Day Sale section. Get ready, celebrate the long weekend accordingly, with affordable deals on stylish finds—starting at just $11. Best Labor Day Fashion Deals Overall: 70% Off: Romanstii Puff Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $11 with coupon (was $40) Editor-Loved: Coach Mollie Bucket Bag, from $120 (was $206) Best-Seller: Zeagoo Bomber Jacket, from $28 (was $40) Under $100: Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Sneaker, from $55 (was $150) Pretty Garden Knit Sweater Maxi Dress, from $31 with coupon (was $40) Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote, from $27 (was $35) Shupua Pointed Toe Ballet Flats, from $16 (was $31) Tommy Hilfiger Button-Down Shirt, from $39 (was $60) Houtouch Flannel Roll-Up Long Sleeve Shirt, $21 with coupon (was $50) Dr. Scholl’s Webster Loafers, from $51 (was $85) Coach Mollie Bucket Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $206 $120 Discounted designer bags aren’t always easy to come by, making this Coach Bucket Bag a steal this Labor day. The cute crossbody is currently 40 percent off, and is the perfect purse to wear to work, when traveling, or just on-the-go. You can wear it as a shoulder bag, across your chest, or just carry it in your hands. Its open top makes it easy to throw in keys, make-up, and other everyday essentials, and there’s a divider in the middle that can separate your items. Plus, the middle divider can store your wallet or keys by just zipping them inside. Shoppers love the quality of the bag so much, one customer noted how they bought it in seven different colors. Pretty Garden Knit Sweater Maxi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $31 If a fall wedding is scheduled on your calendar, this sweater maxi dress is the perfect dress to wear as a guest. The stylish dress effortlessly elevates your look with its elegant design, knit material and form-fitting shape. Made with long sleeves and a skirt that falls at your ankles, you’ll stay warm and cozy despite chilly temperatures outside. Pair the dress with heels, a clutch, and statement earrings for an even more dressed-up look, or wear it more casually with sneakers and tote for work or dinner with friends. The best part? it’s on sale with an additional coupon available, bringing it down to just $31. Dr. Scholl’s Webster Loafers Amazon Buy on Amazon $85 $51 These popular Dr. Scholl’s Loafers are a capsule wardrobe staple that you can wear year round, and they’re currently on sale for $51. The loafers have been dubbed “the perfect work shoe” and shoppers say they’re “professional and comfortable.” Made with a faux leather outsole and cushioned insole, these sleek shoes are stylish and supportive. Dress them with slacks and a button-down, or jeans and a T-shirt—either way the versatile shoes are easy to slip-on and go, no matter where you're headed. Amazon Best Dress and Skirt Deals Several dresses and skirts are on sale this Labor Day that are perfect for the in-between days of summer and fall. These fashionable picks have thousands of five-star ratings at Amazon, and start at just $17. You can expect to find casual maxi dresses that are perfect for traveling, simple mini dresses that are great to layer for work, and pull-on midi skirts that instantly dress up your look. Plus, you can grab double-discounted turtleneck sweater dresses before it’s too cold outside. The Drop Mariana Strong-Shoulder Mini Dress, from $18 (was $40) Anrabess Casual Short Sleeve Maxi Dress, from $31 (was $53) Amazon Essentials Pull-On Midi Skirt, from $17 (was $23) Logene Turtleneck Ribbed Knit Sweater Dress, from $24 with coupon (was $62) Bluetime High Waisted Pleated Maxi Skirt, from $17 (was $34) Amazon Best Shirt, Sweater, and Jacket deals Just in time for breezy days and cool nights, Amazon has a variety of sweaters, jackets, and tops on sale. These staple pieces are great to wear throughout the end of summer, fall, and even early winter. Loose blouses, basic T-shirts, and denim jackets are marked-down for everyday wear, all starting at just $19. And get ready to grab a pumpkin spice latte and cozy up by shopping popular knit cardigans and chunky sweaters on sale this Labor Day. Aifer Chiffon Long Sleeve Blouse, from $19 (was $27) Dokotoo Oversized Denim Jacket, from $46 (was $61) Amoretu V-Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt, from $19 (was $36) Illusory Long Knit Button-Up Cardigan, from $26 with coupon (was $44) Ecowish Turtleneck Chunky Sweater, from $28 with coupon (was $50) Amazon Best Comfy Pant Deals Comfortable pants are an essential piece to have in your closet no matter the time of year, and luckily there are so many discounted finds this Labor Day. Discover a range of styles including stretchy leggings, skinny jeans, drawstring joggers, and loose trousers from popular brands like Spanx, Lee, and Levi’s. These on-sale picks have you covered for every upcoming occasion on the calendar, like sports games, pumpkin patches, and rainy days at home. Spanx Seamless Tummy Control Leggings, from $46 (was $68) Lee Ultra Lux Slim Ankle Pant, from $19 (was $39) Ajisai Drawstring Joggers, from $30 (was $38) Levi’s 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans, from $26 (was $70) Tronjori High Waisted Palazzo Pants, from $34 (was $40) Amazon Best Shoe and Accessory Deals Nothing completes an outfit like shoes, sunglasses, and watches! There are so many everyday essential accessories on sale, starting at just $30. Save on rain boots, tote bags, and sneakers from popular brands including Vera Bradley, Tory Burch, Steve Madden, and Anne Klein. These stylish and functional finds will instantly upgrade your wardrobe, so you’ll want to snag these deals while they’re hugely discounted. And they’re all up to 55 percent off for a limited time. Lucky Brand Baselh20 Rain Boot, from $31 (was $79) Vera Bradley Twill Tote Bag, from $87 (was $115) Anne Klein Resin Bracelet Watch, from $30 (was $65) Tory Burch Rectangular Sunglasses, $81 (was $182) Steve Madden Gills Sneakers, from $35 (was $45) Tronjori High Waisted Palazzo Pants Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $34 Dokotoo Oversized Denim Jacket Amazon Buy on Amazon $61 $46 Shupua Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Amazon Buy on Amazon $31 $16 Anne Klein Resin Bracelet Watch Amazon Buy on Amazon $65 $30 Illusory Long Knit Button-Up Cardigan Amazon Buy on Amazon $44 $26 Spanx Seamless Tummy Control Leggings Amazon Buy on Amazon $68 $46 Tommy Hilfiger Button-Down Shirt Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $39 Vera Bradley Twill Tote Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $115 $87 