Celebrate the End of Summer With the 30 Best Labor Day Fashion Deals at Amazon

If you’re looking to score some major deals this Labor Day weekend, you’re in luck. Amazon has so many fashion staples on sale, up to 70 percent off.

That right, summer has unofficially come to a close and fall is lingering in the air. As you pack up your swimsuits and flip-flops for the season, it’s time to look forward to chunky sweaters and comfy pants. Amazon is filled with summer-to-fall clothing, shoes, and accessories from popular brands like Coach, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, and more in its Labor Day Sale section. Get ready, celebrate the long weekend accordingly, with affordable deals on stylish finds—starting at just $11.

Best Labor Day Fashion Deals Overall:

Coach Mollie Bucket Bag

Discounted designer bags aren’t always easy to come by, making this Coach Bucket Bag a steal this Labor day. The cute crossbody is currently 40 percent off, and is the perfect purse to wear to work, when traveling, or just on-the-go. You can wear it as a shoulder bag, across your chest, or just carry it in your hands. Its open top makes it easy to throw in keys, make-up, and other everyday essentials, and there’s a divider in the middle that can separate your items. Plus, the middle divider can store your wallet or keys by just zipping them inside. Shoppers love the quality of the bag so much, one customer noted how they bought it in seven different colors.

Pretty Garden Knit Sweater Maxi Dress

If a fall wedding is scheduled on your calendar, this sweater maxi dress is the perfect dress to wear as a guest. The stylish dress effortlessly elevates your look with its elegant design, knit material and form-fitting shape. Made with long sleeves and a skirt that falls at your ankles, you’ll stay warm and cozy despite chilly temperatures outside. Pair the dress with heels, a clutch, and statement earrings for an even more dressed-up look, or wear it more casually with sneakers and tote for work or dinner with friends. The best part? it’s on sale with an additional coupon available, bringing it down to just $31.

Dr. Scholl’s Webster Loafers

These popular Dr. Scholl’s Loafers are a capsule wardrobe staple that you can wear year round, and they’re currently on sale for $51. The loafers have been dubbed “the perfect work shoe” and shoppers say they’re “professional and comfortable.” Made with a faux leather outsole and cushioned insole, these sleek shoes are stylish and supportive. Dress them with slacks and a button-down, or jeans and a T-shirt—either way the versatile shoes are easy to slip-on and go, no matter where you're headed.

Best Dress and Skirt Deals

Several dresses and skirts are on sale this Labor Day that are perfect for the in-between days of summer and fall. These fashionable picks have thousands of five-star ratings at Amazon, and start at just $17. You can expect to find casual maxi dresses that are perfect for traveling, simple mini dresses that are great to layer for work, and pull-on midi skirts that instantly dress up your look. Plus, you can grab double-discounted turtleneck sweater dresses before it’s too cold outside.

Best Shirt, Sweater, and Jacket deals

Just in time for breezy days and cool nights, Amazon has a variety of sweaters, jackets, and tops on sale. These staple pieces are great to wear throughout the end of summer, fall, and even early winter. Loose blouses, basic T-shirts, and denim jackets are marked-down for everyday wear, all starting at just $19. And get ready to grab a pumpkin spice latte and cozy up by shopping popular knit cardigans and chunky sweaters on sale this Labor Day.

Best Comfy Pant Deals

Comfortable pants are an essential piece to have in your closet no matter the time of year, and luckily there are so many discounted finds this Labor Day. Discover a range of styles including stretchy leggings, skinny jeans, drawstring joggers, and loose trousers from popular brands like Spanx, Lee, and Levi’s. These on-sale picks have you covered for every upcoming occasion on the calendar, like sports games, pumpkin patches, and rainy days at home.

Best Shoe and Accessory Deals

Nothing completes an outfit like shoes, sunglasses, and watches! There are so many everyday essential accessories on sale, starting at just $30. Save on rain boots, tote bags, and sneakers from popular brands including Vera Bradley, Tory Burch, Steve Madden, and Anne Klein. These stylish and functional finds will instantly upgrade your wardrobe, so you’ll want to snag these deals while they’re hugely discounted. And they’re all up to 55 percent off for a limited time.

Tronjori High Waisted Palazzo Pants

Dokotoo Oversized Denim Jacket

Shupua Pointed Toe Ballet Flats

Anne Klein Resin Bracelet Watch

Illusory Long Knit Button-Up Cardigan

Spanx Seamless Tummy Control Leggings

Tommy Hilfiger Button-Down Shirt

Vera Bradley Twill Tote Bag