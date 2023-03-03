Shopping The Best (and Most Versatile) Amazon Finds That Deserve a Spot in Your Closet in 2023 And they’re all under $75. By Jessica Leigh Mattern Jessica Leigh Mattern Instagram Jessica Leigh Mattern is a senior commerce editor and shopping expert at Dotdash Meredith where she specializes in all things Amazon. She’s covered lifestyle trends and news for eight years. Currently, she writes the recurring I Shop Amazon for a Living series for RealSimple.com and selects the best products to highlight through Real Simple’s weekly shopping newsletter. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 3, 2023 06:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Jessica Leigh Mattern Getting dressed every day can feel easy—and even fun!—if you’ve got the right lineup. My thoughtfully curated closet is something that I’ve built and refined over several years. As Real Simple’s resident shopping expert I’ve stumbled upon all kinds of great finds while doing research for stories, many of which I’ve now used for many seasons. With some time, patience, and intentional collecting, anyone can curate a smart wardrobe, and you can get a jumpstart with these versatile, highly-rated finds from Amazon that are all staples in my closet. And they’re all $75 or less to boot. Editor-Loved Amazon Finds Made for You Custom-Fit T-Shirt, $25 CRZ Yoga High Waisted 25-Inch Leggings, $28 PrettyGarden Women’s Chiffon Blouse, $31 (was $41) Pavoi Lightweight Hoop Earrings, $14 The Drop Women’s Blake Blazer, $75 Stiroll Slim Leather Apple Watch Band, $11 (was $15) Anrabess Women’s Oversized Turtleneck Sweater, $42 (was $60) Berryou Women’s Lace Tank Top, $29 Baggu Duck Bag Canvas Tote, $38 Superga Women’s 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers, $48 (was $65) Madewell Women’s Roadtripper Jeans, $75 Hilor Women’s One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit, $37 Le Specs Women’s Air Heart Sunglasses, $69 Boutikome Women’s Striped Sweater, $47 Amazon Essentials Women's Classic Fit Button-Down Shirt, $21 (was $26) Werforu Women’s Stretch Waist Belt Set, $19 While leggings may not be the first thing that comes to mind when building a wardrobe, they are the most worn piece that I own, and therefore deserve a prominent spot on this list. If you’re looking for a pair that can be worn to the gym and beyond, look no further than CRZ Yoga’s $28 high-waisted leggings. The pocketed pants hold up beautifully through rigorous activities, like running, hiking, Zumba, and kickboxing, offering support, a durable design, and an adjustable drawstring closure. They’re also my go-to for walking, lounging, and working from home thanks to the comfortable material and flattering high-waisted design. I have several pairs of this style to ensure I always have a clean pair I can reach for, whether I’m meeting friends for brunch or heading to yoga. And I’m not the only one who loves them. More than 12,000 Amazon shoppers gave them a five-star rating, calling them “very flattering,” “incredibly comfortable,” and one of their “favorite” purchases of all time. And they come in 32 colors from classic black to punchy pink. CRZ Yoga High-Waisted 25-Inch Leggings Amazon To buy: $28; amazon.com. I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are My 12 Favorite Finds of 2022 My Made for You Custom T-Shirt is another piece that I find myself reaching for several times a week. The customizable T-shirt is made according to your style preferences and personal measurements, which you can enter on the app. Shoppers can choose the material, color, length, fit, neckline, and sleeve length, allowing you to create your dream T-shirt for just $25. I opted for long sleeves and the white hue with a high and round neckline in the classic fit. The result: a top that’s not too slim and not too baggy in a go-with-anything color that works with nearly everything in my closet. I wear it to the gym with leggings, I style it with maxi skirts for a juxtaposed casual and dressy look, and I love to wear it with jeans and a blazer. Made for You Custom-Fit T-Shirt Amazon To buy: $25; amazon.com. Speaking of blazers, The Drop’s Blake blazer with 3,000 five-star ratings is one that I wear weekly. The classic one-button tailored blazer comes in 10 colors and it’s not too oversized or baggy like a typical menswear-inspired blazer. I have it in three colors (black, lilac, and plaid), and I love to wear it over dresses or with a T-shirt and jeans. In fact, my go-to office look is this blazer with my stretchy Madewell Roadtripper jeans, a white T-shirt, and classic white sneakers, like Superga’s 2750 Cotu sneakers. The outfit is polished and professional, but still incredibly comfortable and there’s very little thought required, which allows me to hit snooze a few times in the morning. The Drop Women’s Blake Blazer Amazon To buy: $75; amazon.com. Madewell Women’s Roadtripper Jeans Amazon To buy: $75; amazon.com. Superga Women’s 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers Amazon To buy: $48 (was $65); amazon.com. And just like the blazer that I can throw over anything, two tops, my PrettyGarden chiffon blouse and my Amazon Essentials button-down shirt, are equally as versatile and great for styling with all kinds of bottoms, including skinny jeans, flared jeans, dress pants, and skirts. When I’m not sure what to wear, I’ll throw one of these on with some fun jewelry and ballet flats or boots, and head out the door. PrettyGarden Women’s Chiffon Blouse Amazon To buy: $31 (was $41); amazon.com. Amazon Essentials Women's Classic Fit Button-Down Shirt Amazon To buy: $21 (was $25); amazon.com. If you’re ready to stock your closet with styles that are classic and easy to mix and match, browse more editor-loved under-$75 staples below, or head to Amazon’s huge fashion hub to browse the new arrivals or on-sale finds. Pavoi Lightweight Hoop Earrings Amazon To buy: $14; amazon.com. Stiroll Slim Leather Apple Watch Band Amazon To buy: $11 (was $15); amazon.com. Anrabess Women’s Oversized Turtleneck Sweater Amazon To buy: $42 (was $60); amazon.com. Berryou Women’s Lace Tank Top Amazon To buy: $29; amazon.com. Baggu Duck Bag Canvas Tote Amazon To buy: $38; amazon.com. Hilor Women’s One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit Amazon To buy: $37; amazon.com. Le Specs Women’s Air Heart Sunglasses Amazon To buy: $69; amazon.com. Boutikome Women’s Striped Sweater Amazon To buy: $47; amazon.com. Werforu Women’s Stretch Waist Belt Set Amazon To buy: $19; amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Booties Are the Best Kept Secret to Between-Season Footwear, and These 11 Pairs Are Up to 57% Off I Credit This Weighted Blanket for Helping Me Fall Asleep Almost Instantly—and It’s Up to 41% Off Amazon Quietly Put My No. 1 Tech Must-Have on Sale, and It's Something I Never Thought I Needed