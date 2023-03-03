The Best (and Most Versatile) Amazon Finds That Deserve a Spot in Your Closet in 2023

And they're all under $75.

Published on March 3, 2023

Getting dressed every day can feel easy—and even fun!—if you’ve got the right lineup.

My thoughtfully curated closet is something that I’ve built and refined over several years. As Real Simple’s resident shopping expert I’ve stumbled upon all kinds of great finds while doing research for stories, many of which I’ve now used for many seasons. With some time, patience, and intentional collecting, anyone can curate a smart wardrobe, and you can get a jumpstart with these versatile, highly-rated finds from Amazon that are all staples in my closet. And they’re all $75 or less to boot. 

Editor-Loved Amazon Finds

While leggings may not be the first thing that comes to mind when building a wardrobe, they are the most worn piece that I own, and therefore deserve a prominent spot on this list. If you’re looking for a pair that can be worn to the gym and beyond, look no further than CRZ Yoga’s $28 high-waisted leggings

The pocketed pants hold up beautifully through rigorous activities, like running, hiking, Zumba, and kickboxing, offering support, a durable design, and an adjustable drawstring closure. They’re also my go-to for walking, lounging, and working from home thanks to the comfortable material and flattering high-waisted design. I have several pairs of this style to ensure I always have a clean pair I can reach for, whether I’m meeting friends for brunch or heading to yoga.  

And I’m not the only one who loves them. More than 12,000 Amazon shoppers gave them a five-star rating, calling them “very flattering,” “incredibly comfortable,” and one of their “favorite” purchases of all time. And they come in 32 colors from classic black to punchy pink. 

My Made for You Custom T-Shirt is another piece that I find myself reaching for several times a week. The customizable T-shirt is made according to your style preferences and personal measurements, which you can enter on the app. Shoppers can choose the material, color, length, fit, neckline, and sleeve length, allowing you to create your dream T-shirt for just $25.  

I opted for long sleeves and the white hue with a high and round neckline in the classic fit. The result: a top that’s not too slim and not too baggy in a go-with-anything color that works with nearly everything in my closet. I wear it to the gym with leggings, I style it with maxi skirts for a juxtaposed casual and dressy look, and I love to wear it with jeans and a blazer. 

Speaking of blazers, The Drop’s Blake blazer with 3,000 five-star ratings is one that I wear weekly. The classic one-button tailored blazer comes in 10 colors and it’s not too oversized or baggy like a typical menswear-inspired blazer. I have it in three colors (black, lilac, and plaid), and I love to wear it over dresses or with a T-shirt and jeans. 

In fact, my go-to office look is this blazer with my stretchy Madewell Roadtripper jeans, a white T-shirt, and classic white sneakers, like Superga’s 2750 Cotu sneakers. The outfit is polished and professional, but still incredibly comfortable and there’s very little thought required, which allows me to hit snooze a few times in the morning.  

And just like the blazer that I can throw over anything, two tops, my PrettyGarden chiffon blouse and my Amazon Essentials button-down shirt, are equally as versatile and great for styling with all kinds of bottoms, including skinny jeans, flared jeans, dress pants, and skirts. When I’m not sure what to wear, I’ll throw one of these on with some fun jewelry and ballet flats or boots, and head out the door. 

If you’re ready to stock your closet with styles that are classic and easy to mix and match, browse more editor-loved under-$75 staples below, or head to Amazon’s huge fashion hub to browse the new arrivals or on-sale finds.  

