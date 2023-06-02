The 30 Best Summer Fashion Deals to Upgrade Your Closet at Amazon—Up to 69% Off

School is out, pools are open, and summer is here. There are so many fun ways to enjoy the warm-weather season from relaxing beach vacations to exciting backyard celebrations. If you’re in need of a wardrobe upgrade for sunshine-filled days, these stylish deals are here to help kick things off.

Amazon Fashion’s sale section is brimming with on-sale summer staples, so you can dress your best for every upcoming occasion. Score discounts on dresses, blouses, sandals, and more from a variety of popular brands. Think Kate Spade, Ray-Ban, Tommy Hilfiger, Cole Haan, Gap, and more—up to 69 percent off.

Best Summer Fashion Deals Overall:

To ensure you snag the best possible fashion deals from this summer sale, we’ve compiled the 30 best discounts into one easy list. These sale prices are available to all shoppers, but only Prime members can get free shipping and more savings in Amazon’s Just for Prime hub. If you don’t have a membership, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to also score extra deals.

There are several shoe styles on sale, including these platform wedges from Dr. Scholl’s that are 37 percent off. The popular sandals have more than 2,100 five-star ratings from shoppers who call them the “perfect casual wedge for summer” and say they’re “super comfy and cute.” The lightweight shoe provides long-lasting support thanks to its extra cushioning and flexible design. Plus, it can easily be dressed up or down with its versatile look. Pair them with your favorite dress for a special event or wear them with jeans for a casual day at the office.

Amazon

To buy: From $60 (was $95); amazon.com.

Several markdowns are at risk of selling out this summer, like the Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses that are currently discounted to their lowest price in over a month. This under-$100 find has already sold out in several different colors. The highly-rated sunglasses have more than 12,100 five-star ratings and shoppers rave about their “classic, comfortable, and timeless” look that goes with everything.

Amazon

To buy: From $99 (was $178); amazon.com.

These are just a few summer fashion deals going on at Amazon right now. Continue scrolling to see even more sought-after picks, but be sure to get them before these discounts end.

Amazon

Best Dress Deals

Whether you’re headed to the beach or working from home, these easy and breezy dresses are sure to keep you comfortable wherever you are. Shoppers can score discounts on casual midi dresses, flowy maxi dresses, and elevated button-down styles. These picks also feature thousands of five-star ratings and discounts up to 60 percent off.

Amazon

Best Blouse Deals

Lightweight and stylish blouses are a summer wardrobe essential since they’re perfect to pair with your favorite shorts, skirts, or jeans. There are many popular brands to choose from, including Gap, Tommy Hilfiger, and Nautica. You’ll discover blouses for every summer occasion, like collared shirts and relaxed tees starting at $14.

Amazon

Best Sandal Deals

Now that your winter boots are stored away, it's time to add some new sandals to your closet. Find a variety of easy slip-ons, platform wedges, and more from Cole Haan, Lucky Brand, and Vince Camuto. With picks as low as $18, you might want to grab a few pairs.

Amazon

Best Summer Accessories

Dozens of summer accessories are to be found throughout Amazon’s fashion sale section. And these discounted finds are perfect for sporting events, lake days, and outdoor concerts on the horizon. For maximum sun protection, stock up and save on best-selling sunglasses and straw hats. And if you’re looking to just treat yourself, loved brands such as Kate Spade and Anne Klein have handbags on sale for as low as $40. But hurry, because these deals won’t last.

Amazon

To buy: $19 with coupon (was $26); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $27 (was $33); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: From $60 (was $100); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $43 (was $70); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $16 (was $25); amazon.com.