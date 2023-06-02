Style The 30 Best Summer Fashion Deals to Upgrade Your Closet at Amazon—Up to 69% Off Save on finds from Coach, Ray-Ban, Gap, and more. By Gabriella Maestri Gabriella Maestri Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 2, 2023 07:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article View All In This Article Best Summer Fashion Deals Overall: Best Dress Deals Best Blouse Deals Best Summer Accessories We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington School is out, pools are open, and summer is here. There are so many fun ways to enjoy the warm-weather season from relaxing beach vacations to exciting backyard celebrations. If you’re in need of a wardrobe upgrade for sunshine-filled days, these stylish deals are here to help kick things off. Amazon Fashion’s sale section is brimming with on-sale summer staples, so you can dress your best for every upcoming occasion. Score discounts on dresses, blouses, sandals, and more from a variety of popular brands. Think Kate Spade, Ray-Ban, Tommy Hilfiger, Cole Haan, Gap, and more—up to 69 percent off. Best Summer Fashion Deals Overall: Over 60% Off: Splendid Blaise Tie Dress, from $61 (was $168) Editor-Loved: Dr. Scholl’s Sheena Platform Wedge Sandal, from $60 (was $95) Rare Deal: Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag, from $187 (was $328) Sellout Risk: Ray-Ban Classic Aviator Sunglasses, from $99 (was $178) Tommy Hilfiger Smocked Peplum Blouse, from $29 (was $70) The Drop Jerry Silky Midi Skirt, from $20 (was $45) Crocs Flip-Flop Sandals, $16 (was $30) Gap Bermuda Shorts, from $15 (was $30) DKNY Tiered Midi Dress, from $53 (was $129) The Drop Fitted Racer Tank, from $15 (was $40) To ensure you snag the best possible fashion deals from this summer sale, we’ve compiled the 30 best discounts into one easy list. These sale prices are available to all shoppers, but only Prime members can get free shipping and more savings in Amazon’s Just for Prime hub. If you don’t have a membership, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to also score extra deals. Make a Splash This Summer With These Stylish and Vacation-Ready Swimsuits Under $40 at Amazon There are several shoe styles on sale, including these platform wedges from Dr. Scholl’s that are 37 percent off. The popular sandals have more than 2,100 five-star ratings from shoppers who call them the “perfect casual wedge for summer” and say they’re “super comfy and cute.” The lightweight shoe provides long-lasting support thanks to its extra cushioning and flexible design. Plus, it can easily be dressed up or down with its versatile look. Pair them with your favorite dress for a special event or wear them with jeans for a casual day at the office. Amazon To buy: From $60 (was $95); amazon.com. Several markdowns are at risk of selling out this summer, like the Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses that are currently discounted to their lowest price in over a month. This under-$100 find has already sold out in several different colors. The highly-rated sunglasses have more than 12,100 five-star ratings and shoppers rave about their “classic, comfortable, and timeless” look that goes with everything. Amazon To buy: From $99 (was $178); amazon.com. These are just a few summer fashion deals going on at Amazon right now. Continue scrolling to see even more sought-after picks, but be sure to get them before these discounts end. Amazon Best Dress Deals Whether you’re headed to the beach or working from home, these easy and breezy dresses are sure to keep you comfortable wherever you are. Shoppers can score discounts on casual midi dresses, flowy maxi dresses, and elevated button-down styles. These picks also feature thousands of five-star ratings and discounts up to 60 percent off. Hount Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $25 (was $40) Supnier Flowy Maxi Dress, from $22 (was $34) The Drop Amara Smocked Midi Dress, $27 (was $70) Lilbetter Strappy Midi Dress, $31 (was $54) Amazon Essentials Belted Shirt Dress, $27 (was $33) Amazon Best Blouse Deals Lightweight and stylish blouses are a summer wardrobe essential since they’re perfect to pair with your favorite shorts, skirts, or jeans. There are many popular brands to choose from, including Gap, Tommy Hilfiger, and Nautica. You’ll discover blouses for every summer occasion, like collared shirts and relaxed tees starting at $14. Gap Button-Down Blouse, from $28 (was $55) Tommy Hilfiger Cap Sleeve Top, from $29 (was $70) Landroiy Short Sleeve T-Shirt, from $20 (was $28) Nautica Solid Boyfriend Shirt, $43 (was $70) CiciBird Peplum Blouse, from $27 (was $50) Amazon Best Sandal Deals Now that your winter boots are stored away, it's time to add some new sandals to your closet. Find a variety of easy slip-ons, platform wedges, and more from Cole Haan, Lucky Brand, and Vince Camuto. With picks as low as $18, you might want to grab a few pairs. Cole Haan Mirabelle Sandal, from $78 (was $110) Rekayla Flat Elastic Sandals, from $27 (was $60) Bella Vita Oaklynn Wedge Sandals, from $50 (was $105) Vince Camuto Brenndie Buckle Sandal, from $60 (was $100) Herstyle Keeton Flat Sandals, from $16 (was $30) Amazon Best Summer Accessories Dozens of summer accessories are to be found throughout Amazon’s fashion sale section. And these discounted finds are perfect for sporting events, lake days, and outdoor concerts on the horizon. For maximum sun protection, stock up and save on best-selling sunglasses and straw hats. And if you’re looking to just treat yourself, loved brands such as Kate Spade and Anne Klein have handbags on sale for as low as $40. But hurry, because these deals won’t last. 