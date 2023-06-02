The 30 Best Summer Fashion Deals to Upgrade Your Closet at Amazon—Up to 69% Off

Save on finds from Coach, Ray-Ban, Gap, and more.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 2, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Deal Roundup Summer Fashion Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

School is out, pools are open, and summer is here. There are so many fun ways to enjoy the warm-weather season from relaxing beach vacations to exciting backyard celebrations. If you’re in need of a wardrobe upgrade for sunshine-filled days, these stylish deals are here to help kick things off. 

Amazon Fashion’s sale section is brimming with on-sale summer staples, so you can dress your best for every upcoming occasion. Score discounts on dresses, blouses, sandals, and more from a variety of popular brands. Think Kate Spade, Ray-Ban, Tommy Hilfiger, Cole Haan, Gap, and more—up to 69 percent off. 

Best Summer Fashion Deals Overall: 

To ensure you snag the best possible fashion deals from this summer sale, we’ve compiled the 30 best discounts into one easy list. These sale prices are available to all shoppers, but only Prime members can get free shipping and more savings in Amazon’s Just for Prime hub. If you don’t have a membership, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to also score extra deals. 

There are several shoe styles on sale, including these platform wedges from Dr. Scholl’s that are 37 percent off. The popular sandals have more than 2,100 five-star ratings from shoppers who call them the “perfect casual wedge for summer” and say they’re “super comfy and cute.” The lightweight shoe provides long-lasting support thanks to its extra cushioning and flexible design. Plus, it can easily be dressed up or down with its versatile look. Pair them with your favorite dress for a special event or wear them with jeans for a casual day at the office. 

Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Sheena Platform Wedge Sandal

Amazon

To buy: From $60 (was $95); amazon.com.

Several markdowns are at risk of selling out this summer, like the Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses that are currently discounted to their lowest price in over a month. This under-$100 find has already sold out in several different colors. The highly-rated sunglasses have more than 12,100 five-star ratings and shoppers rave about their “classic, comfortable, and timeless” look that goes with everything. 

Amazon Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses

Amazon

To buy: From $99 (was $178); amazon.com.

These are just a few summer fashion deals going on at Amazon right now. Continue scrolling to see even more sought-after picks, but be sure to get them before these discounts end. 

The Drop Women's Amara Sweetheart Neckline Smocked Back Tiered Midi Dress

Amazon

Best Dress Deals

Whether you’re headed to the beach or working from home, these easy and breezy dresses are sure to keep you comfortable wherever you are. Shoppers can score discounts on casual midi dresses, flowy maxi dresses, and elevated button-down styles. These picks also feature thousands of five-star ratings and discounts up to 60 percent off. 

GAP Women's Long Sleeve Button-Down Blouse Easy Shirt

Amazon

Best Blouse Deals

Lightweight and stylish blouses are a summer wardrobe essential since they’re perfect to pair with your favorite shorts, skirts, or jeans. There are many popular brands to choose from, including Gap, Tommy Hilfiger, and Nautica. You’ll discover blouses for every summer occasion, like collared shirts and relaxed tees starting at $14. 

Cole Haan Women's Mirabelle Sandal Sport

Amazon

Best Sandal Deals 

Now that your winter boots are stored away, it's time to add some new sandals to your closet. Find a variety of easy slip-ons, platform wedges, and more from Cole Haan, Lucky Brand, and Vince Camuto. With picks as low as $18, you might want to grab a few pairs. 

Amazon Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Satchel Crossbody

Amazon

Best Summer Accessories 

Dozens of summer accessories are to be found throughout Amazon’s fashion sale section. And these discounted finds are perfect for sporting events, lake days, and outdoor concerts on the horizon. For maximum sun protection, stock up and save on best-selling sunglasses and straw hats. And if you’re looking to just treat yourself, loved brands such as Kate Spade and Anne Klein have handbags on sale for as low as $40. But hurry, because these deals won’t last. 

FURTALK Sun Visor Hats for Women Wide Brim Straw Visors Womens

Amazon

To buy: $19 with coupon (was $26); amazon.com.

Amazon Essentials Women's Short Sleeve Button Front Belted Shirt Dress

Amazon

To buy: $27 (was $33); amazon.com

Vince Camuto Women's Brenndie Buckle Sandal Flat

Amazon

To buy: From $60 (was $100); amazon.com.

Nautica Women's Solid Boyfriend Shirt

Amazon

To buy: $43 (was $70); amazon.com.

SOJOS Classic Round Sunglasses for Women Men Retro

Amazon

To buy:  $16 (was $25); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Jules Collection Area Rug Tout
These Neutral Home Decor Finds Will Give Your Living Room the High-End Look Without the Cost—Starting at $26
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Cordless Vacuum Is a ‘True Multipurpose’ Tool, According to Shoppers—and It’s Nearly $300 Off at Amazon
Touchland Hand Sanitizer Tout
I Tried the Hand Sanitizer That’s Been All Over TikTok, and It Leaves My Hands Feeling Smooth for Hours
Related Articles
Amazon Member Only Deals/ Photo Tout
Here are the 30 Best Deals Prime Members Can Score at Amazon Right Now—Starting at $7
Kate Spade purse
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Memorial Day Sale
Mother's Day Weekend Amazon Deals Tout
The 47 Best Amazon Deals Worth Shopping This Mother’s Day Weekend
Amazon's Summer Dress Tout
This New Amazon Section Is Dedicated to Stylish Summer Dresses for Every Warm-Weather Occasion—Starting at $22
Best MDW Summer Dress Deals Tout
The 15 Best Dress Deals You Won't Want to Miss This Memorial Day Weekend at Amazon–All Under $50
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Tout
You Have a Few More Days to Score Style, Beauty, and Home Deals Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
Amazon Dress Edit Under $50 Tout
Amazon Just Launched a Storefront of Summer-Ready Dresses, and We Found the Cutest Styles for Under $50
Target Memorial Day sale
We Found 14 Stylish Warm-Weather Essentials to Shop During Target’s Epic Memorial Day Sale
Editor-Loved Amazon MDW Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s What I’m Buying From Its 2023 Memorial Day Sale
Amazon Outlet Deals TOUT
Kate Spade, Bissell, Nespresso, and More Are Up to 72% Off on Amazon This Weekend
Editor Picks Early Target MDW Deals
I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are 12 Picks I’m Eyeing From Target’s Huge Memorial Day Sale—Starting at $13
The Leather Carabiner Mini Crossbody Bag / Madewell MDW SaleTout
11 Editor-Loved Clothes, Shoes, and Accessories You Can’t Miss From Madewell’s Memorial Day Sale
Amazon outlet swimsuits and coverups Tout
There Are Tons of Summer-Ready Swimsuits and Cover-Ups on Sale in Amazon’s Outlet Ahead of Memorial Day
Best Amazon Finds Clever Travel Items Tout
I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and These Are the Clever Travel Items I’m Shopping for a Trip to Italy
Best Sandals
The 14 Best Sandals of 2023 for Every Style
Best Sun Hats of 2023
The 12 Best Sun Hats of 2023