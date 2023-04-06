The 81 Best Amazon Deals on Patio Furniture, Spring Fashion, and More This Easter Weekend

Including Tory Burch, Le Creuset, Dyson, and more popular brands.

By
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern is a senior commerce editor and shopping expert at Dotdash Meredith where she specializes in all things Amazon.

Published on April 6, 2023 06:00AM EDT

With the arrival of springtime comes spring cleaning, warmer weather, and travel, and now’s the perfect time to get everything you’ll need for the season for less. 

Amazon dropped thousands of new deals ahead of Easter weekend, including sales on spring cleaning supplies like Dyson vacuums, springtime fashion finds like pretty Tory Burch handbags, and patio furniture like lounge-ready adirondack chairs. There are savings in nearly every department and the discounts are impressive: Shoppers can get up to 70 percent off. 

Best Amazon Easter Weekend Deals 

There are more than 24,000 markdowns in Amazon’s deal hub, and you don’t have to be a Prime member to shop the vast majority of these offers. Anyone can get in on these discounts and anyone can score free shipping on eligible products by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime

There’s no word on how long these sales will last, but popular products and brands may move quickly and sell out before this Easter weekend is over. Once these discounts expire, the prices will go back up. 

MRS. MEYER'S Liquid Hand Soap

Amazon

Best Spring Cleaning Deals

Whether you’re looking to make your spring cleaning projects a little easier or you’re ready to upgrade your tidying tools, there are all kinds of cleaning helpers on sale this weekend. Vacuums, floor cleaners, electric scrubbers, steam mops, and pressure washers are all going for less. 

And if you’re after something that you can set and forget, check out the assortment of robot vacuum cleaners and air purifiers on sale. Both of these handy gadgets will do the work for you, leaving your home cleaner than before without lifting a finger. Our shopping editor loved her automated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaner so much that she bought one as a gift for her mom and now her whole family is benefiting from the time-saver.

Cosy House Collection Luxury Bamboo Sheets

Amazon

Best Home Deals

Warmer weather is here, which means it’s probably time to switch over your bedding to cooler, lighter pieces that are ideal for spring and summer—and if you’re in need of fresh linens, there are plenty on sale this weekend. 

Breathable fabrics, like cotton and bamboo, are ideal for hot sleepers, and luckily, several come with savings. Shoppers can also get marked down cooling mattress pads, all-season duvet inserts, and lightweight blankets while these deals last. Our shopping editor loves Elegear’s cooling fiber throw blanket to stay comfortable at night. It’s cool-to-the-touch and prevents overheating even on the hottest, most humid days of the year.

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Conversation Bistro Set

Amazon

Best Furniture Deals

If your home could use some help in the organization department, now’s a great time to invest in multipurpose furniture pieces that offer storage. There are several handy furniture finds that are going for less, like entryway tree storage units from Aheaplus and lift-top coffee tables from Yaheetech.

All kinds of outdoor, porch, and patio furniture pieces are also on sale this weekend, including wicker furniture sets, timeless adirondack chairs, and even comfortable zero gravity lounge chairs that can be used on your lawn, by the pool, or at the beach. 

Riverside Collection by Maison Neuve 12-Piece Dinnerware Set

Amazon

Best Kitchen Deals

Amazon’s kitchen department has deals aplenty on popular brands like Cuisinart, Lodge, Le Creuset, Henckels, and more. These shopper favorites have all racked up impressive reviews and ratings, like the Henckels 15-piece knife block set with 10,000 five-star ratings and Lodge’s iconic cast iron skillet with 52,000 five-star ratings. 

Beyond these timeless kitchen helpers, there are several items on sale that will get plenty of use this spring and summer. Score discounts on Cuisinart’s ice cream and frozen yogurt maker and Chefman’s electric smokeless indoor grill, which are both perfect for entertaining. Guests are sure to be impressed when you serve up homemade ice cream and perfectly grilled burgers. 

2 Set Stackable Kitchen Counter Basket with Bamboo Top

Amazon

Best Home Organization Deals

Get your kitchen, pantry, bathroom, laundry room, and closet in tip top shape with the help of these discounted baskets, bins, and various containers. Use one or several to save space and corral clutter. 

Aozita’s stackable baskets will instantly neaten up your kitchen and pantry while adding some charm to both, keeping fresh fruit, vegetables, and other essentials neatly tucked away. And we can’t think of a room that wouldn’t benefit from the addition of Spacesaver’s vacuum storage bags, which instantly free up space by making bulky items (blankets, clothing, and more) easy to store.

PRETTYGARDEN Womens Summer Boho Maxi Dress

Amazon

Best Spring Fashion Deals

Give your wardrobe a refresh for the new season by treating yourself to a pastel-hued handbag, comfy sandals, a floral-printed dress, or a lightweight sweater while these Amazon finds are marked down. Several popular brands are featured among the deals, including Tory Burch, Levi’s, Sam Edelman, and Spanx.

And you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared for April showers by having a waterproof rain jacket on hand. Columbia’s Arcadia jacket with 12,000 five-star ratings is just the thing and thanks to its lightweight feel and easy-to-pack design, you can throw it in your bag to ensure it’s always on hand when traveling or commuting to the office. 

DAYBETTER Smart Light Bulbs

Amazon

Best Electronic and Smart Home Deals

Amazon’s electronics department also has steep discounts this Easter weekend. A variety of Apple tech, like the brand’s top-rated AirPods and Apple Watches, come with discounts—some of which are on par with Black Friday deals. Case in point: The now-$100 second generation Apple AirPods, which are both a reader- and shopper-favorite.

Several smart home must-haves are also discounted, including smart light bulb bundles, plugs that can turn any ordinary electronic into a smart one, and the editor-loved Eero Wi-Fi router, which takes just a few minutes to set up.  

