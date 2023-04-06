Shopping The 81 Best Amazon Deals on Patio Furniture, Spring Fashion, and More This Easter Weekend Including Tory Burch, Le Creuset, Dyson, and more popular brands. By Jessica Leigh Mattern Jessica Leigh Mattern Instagram Jessica Leigh Mattern is a senior commerce editor and shopping expert at Dotdash Meredith where she specializes in all things Amazon. She’s covered lifestyle trends and news for eight years. Currently, she writes the recurring I Shop Amazon for a Living series for RealSimple.com and selects the best products to highlight through Real Simple’s weekly shopping newsletter. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 6, 2023 06:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Jessica Leigh Mattern Best Deal Overall: Dyson Cyclone V10 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $400 (was $550) With the arrival of springtime comes spring cleaning, warmer weather, and travel, and now’s the perfect time to get everything you’ll need for the season for less. Amazon dropped thousands of new deals ahead of Easter weekend, including sales on spring cleaning supplies like Dyson vacuums, springtime fashion finds like pretty Tory Burch handbags, and patio furniture like lounge-ready adirondack chairs. There are savings in nearly every department and the discounts are impressive: Shoppers can get up to 70 percent off. Best Amazon Easter Weekend Deals Apple AirPods (Second Generation), $99 (was $159) Apple Watch Series 8, $329 (was $399) 65% Off: Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra, $17 (was $48) Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier Fan, $300 (was $400) Tory Burch Perry Triple Compartment Tote, $314 (was $440) Sleep Mantra Organic Cotton Four-Piece Sheet Set, $60 (was $110) Double Discount: Yaheetech Fire Pit Table, $67 with coupon (was $140) Shine Company Vermont Porch Rocker, $139 (was $250) Under-$100: Black+Decker PowerSeries Max Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99 (was $130) iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $220 (was $400) There are more than 24,000 markdowns in Amazon’s deal hub, and you don’t have to be a Prime member to shop the vast majority of these offers. Anyone can get in on these discounts and anyone can score free shipping on eligible products by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. There’s no word on how long these sales will last, but popular products and brands may move quickly and sell out before this Easter weekend is over. Once these discounts expire, the prices will go back up. This Secret Amazon Section Has So Many Breathable Bed Essentials on Sale Right Now—Up to 60% Off Amazon Best Spring Cleaning Deals Whether you’re looking to make your spring cleaning projects a little easier or you’re ready to upgrade your tidying tools, there are all kinds of cleaning helpers on sale this weekend. Vacuums, floor cleaners, electric scrubbers, steam mops, and pressure washers are all going for less. And if you’re after something that you can set and forget, check out the assortment of robot vacuum cleaners and air purifiers on sale. Both of these handy gadgets will do the work for you, leaving your home cleaner than before without lifting a finger. Our shopping editor loved her automated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaner so much that she bought one as a gift for her mom and now her whole family is benefiting from the time-saver. Mrs. Meyer’s Liquid Hand Soap Variety Six-Pack, $32 (was $40) Shark Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner, $60 (was $90) Tineco A11 Tango Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $220 (was $400) VacLife Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner, $45 (was $50) Black+Decker Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $35 (was $55) Winix 5500 HEPA Air Purifier, $142 (was $250) Levoit Large Room HEPA Air Purifier, $80 with coupon (was $90) Eufy by Anker 11S Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $200 (was $230) Voweek Electric Spin Scrubber Cordless Cleaning Brush, $45 with Prime and coupon (was $90) Sun Joe 2030 Max Electric High Pressure Washer, $169 (was $200) PurSteam 10-in-One Steam Mop Cleaner, $70 (was $81) Amazon Best Home Deals Warmer weather is here, which means it’s probably time to switch over your bedding to cooler, lighter pieces that are ideal for spring and summer—and if you’re in need of fresh linens, there are plenty on sale this weekend. Breathable fabrics, like cotton and bamboo, are ideal for hot sleepers, and luckily, several come with savings. Shoppers can also get marked down cooling mattress pads, all-season duvet inserts, and lightweight blankets while these deals last. Our shopping editor loves Elegear’s cooling fiber throw blanket to stay comfortable at night. It’s cool-to-the-touch and prevents overheating even on the hottest, most humid days of the year. Cosy House Collection Cooling Bamboo Sheet Set (Queen), $60 (was $78) Mayfair Linen 800-Thread-Count Cotton Sheet Set (King), $89 with coupon (was $105) Casper Sleep Essential Pillow, $39 (was $45) Elegear Cooling Fiber Throw Blanket (Queen), $45 with coupon (was $70) Utopia Sleeping Bed Pillow Set, $29 with coupon (was $32) Bedsure Duvet Insert All-Season Down-Alternative, $29 (was $42) Sijo Temperature-Regulating Mattress Pad (King), $117 with coupon (was $195) Double Discount: Utopia Eight-Piece Cotton Bath Towel Set, $23 with coupon (was $40) 57% Off: Gorilla Grip Quick-Dry Bath Mat, $13 (was $30) Dreo Nomad One Tower Cooling Fan, $63 (was $70) Amazon Best Furniture Deals If your home could use some help in the organization department, now’s a great time to invest in multipurpose furniture pieces that offer storage. There are several handy furniture finds that are going for less, like entryway tree storage units from Aheaplus and lift-top coffee tables from Yaheetech. All kinds of outdoor, porch, and patio furniture pieces are also on sale this weekend, including wicker furniture sets, timeless adirondack chairs, and even comfortable zero gravity lounge chairs that can be used on your lawn, by the pool, or at the beach. Best Choice Products Three-Piece Wicker Outdoor Bistro Set, $120 (was $160) Best Choice Products Four-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set, $280 (was $320) Highwood Hamilton Adirondack Chair, $233 with coupon (was $547) Greesum Three-Piece Rocking Wicker Bistro Set, $126 (was $150) Christopher Knight Home Evelyn Mid-Century Armchair, $170 (was $200) Best Choice Products Adjustable Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Set, $100 (was $130) Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table, $63 with coupon (was $80) FDW Three-Piece Patio Wicker Furniture Set, $57 with coupon (was $100) Christopher Knight Home Selma Acacia Rocking Chair, $92 (was $165) Aheaplus Storage Bench Hall Tree, $155 with coupon (was $270) Amazon Best Kitchen Deals Amazon’s kitchen department has deals aplenty on popular brands like Cuisinart, Lodge, Le Creuset, Henckels, and more. These shopper favorites have all racked up impressive reviews and ratings, like the Henckels 15-piece knife block set with 10,000 five-star ratings and Lodge’s iconic cast iron skillet with 52,000 five-star ratings. Beyond these timeless kitchen helpers, there are several items on sale that will get plenty of use this spring and summer. Score discounts on Cuisinart’s ice cream and frozen yogurt maker and Chefman’s electric smokeless indoor grill, which are both perfect for entertaining. Guests are sure to be impressed when you serve up homemade ice cream and perfectly grilled burgers. Maison Neuve Riverside Collection 12-Piece Dinnerware Set, $80 (was $99) KMat Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat Set, $24 (was $50) Cuisinart Ice Cream Frozen Yogurt Maker, $99 (was $165) Chefman Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill, $40 (was $50) Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $20 (was $35) 62% Off: Henckels 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $130 (was $345) Mr. Coffee Iced Hot Single Serve Coffee Maker, $44 (was $65) Amzchef Cold Press Slow Juicer, $105 with coupon (was $200) Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-One Vegetable Slicer Chopper, $25 (was $50) Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Skillet, $100 (was $120) Amazon Best Home Organization Deals Get your kitchen, pantry, bathroom, laundry room, and closet in tip top shape with the help of these discounted baskets, bins, and various containers. Use one or several to save space and corral clutter. Aozita’s stackable baskets will instantly neaten up your kitchen and pantry while adding some charm to both, keeping fresh fruit, vegetables, and other essentials neatly tucked away. And we can’t think of a room that wouldn’t benefit from the addition of Spacesaver’s vacuum storage bags, which instantly free up space by making bulky items (blankets, clothing, and more) easy to store. Aozita Stackable Counter Pantry Baskets, $38 with coupon (was $46) DecoBros Supreme Stackable Can Rack Organizer, $25 (was $33) Yihong Clear Pantry Fridge Organizer Bins Six-Pack, $21 (was $35) Spacekeeper Under-Sink Sliding Cabinet Organizer, $20 with coupon (was $30) Vtopmart 25-Piece Clear Container Drawer Organizers, $18 with coupon (was $27) YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer, $15 (was $20) 1EasyLife Over-the-Door Pantry Organizer, $42 (was $54) 50% Off: Budding Joy Large Storage Bag Six-Pack, $19 with coupon (was $45) Spacesaver Jumbo Vacuum Storage Bags Six-Pack, $40 (was $44) Spacekeeper Slim Rolling Storage Rack, $20 with coupon (was $22) Amazon Best Spring Fashion Deals Give your wardrobe a refresh for the new season by treating yourself to a pastel-hued handbag, comfy sandals, a floral-printed dress, or a lightweight sweater while these Amazon finds are marked down. Several popular brands are featured among the deals, including Tory Burch, Levi’s, Sam Edelman, and Spanx. And you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared for April showers by having a waterproof rain jacket on hand. Columbia’s Arcadia jacket with 12,000 five-star ratings is just the thing and thanks to its lightweight feel and easy-to-pack design, you can throw it in your bag to ensure it’s always on hand when traveling or commuting to the office. PrettyGarden Ruffle Maxi Short Sleeve Dress, $29 with coupon (was $39) Tory Burch Emerson Leather Tote, $214 (was $279) Tory Burch Ella Printed Tote, $195 (was $278) Levi’s 214 Shaping Straight Jeans, $40 (was $70) Sam Edelman Adaley Slide Sandals, $90 (was $120) Yummie Rachel Full Length Cotton Leggings, $27 (was $50) Yummie Jodi Boot Cut Cotton Stretch Leggings, $28 (was $56) Spanx Bra-Lelujah Unlined Bralette, $34 (was $48) Dokotoo Crewneck Crochet Pullover Sweater, $36 with coupon (was $46) Columbia Arcadia Waterproof Rain Jacket, $50 (was $110) Amazon Best Electronic and Smart Home Deals Amazon’s electronics department also has steep discounts this Easter weekend. A variety of Apple tech, like the brand’s top-rated AirPods and Apple Watches, come with discounts—some of which are on par with Black Friday deals. Case in point: The now-$100 second generation Apple AirPods, which are both a reader- and shopper-favorite. Several smart home must-haves are also discounted, including smart light bulb bundles, plugs that can turn any ordinary electronic into a smart one, and the editor-loved Eero Wi-Fi router, which takes just a few minutes to set up. Double Discount: Daybetter Smart Light Bulb Six-Pack, $27 with Prime and coupon (was $37) Echo Dot (5th Generation), $35 (was $50) Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $150 (was $169) Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation), $200 (was $249) Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger, $31 (was $39) Amazon Smart Plug, $20 (was $25) Amazon Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router, $76 (was $90) Kindle Paperwhite, $100 (was $140) Apple Watch SE (Second Generation), $219 (was $249) Canon Pixma Wireless Printer, $69 (was $80) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 