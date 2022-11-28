These 100+ Cyber Monday Amazon Deals on Home, Fashion, and More Are So Good, You'll Think They're Typos

Think sales on Tempur-Pedic, Lenox, Ninja, KitchenAid, Kate Spade, Revlon, and more up to 74 percent off.

November 28, 2022

Calling all shoppers! Cyber Monday is officially here and there are deals on literally everything including items for your home, kitchen, wardrobe, and even your makeup kit. And even though you’ll find markdowns at several online websites, you know the best deals around will be found right on Amazon. And spoiler alert: We found the very best up to 74 percent off. 

While Amazon’s Black Friday sale delivered some seriously stellar deals, its Cyber Monday shopping event on November 28 just might be even better. That’s because you’ll discover even more sales on top products from popular brands that almost never go on sale. Plus, you might notice that some of the markdowns you saw on Friday have an even steeper discount today. Just think of this Cyber Monday as your last chance to save loads on all the things you need for your home as well as clothing and beauty items ahead of the big holidays. So if you missed out on Black Friday, you’ll want for nothing after this sale. 

Before you start scrolling page by page for sales, let us be your guide for the best deals happening right now on Amazon. After all, we did the digging so you don’t have to. 

Best Overall Cyber Monday Deals

During Cyber Monday, you’ll discover massive markdowns on bedding, furniture, cleaning must-haves, and more from top brands like Bissell, Brooklinen, and Casper. Plus, kitchen appliances and cookware from Nespresso, Staub, and J.A. Henckels starting at just $20. Oh, and there are huge discounts on entertainment and electronics from Apple, Marshall, and Samsung as well as Amazon devices up to 70 percent off. 

And since you’ll be out and about this holiday season, you can go wrong with a few new fashion staples like sweater dresses, Levi’s jeans, Madewell totes, Kate Spade handbags, and Lucky Brand booties, just to name a few—starting at just $19. 

While anyone can certainly shop these Cyber Monday deals, you’re sure to find some items marked down further for Amazon Prime members. If you don’t want to miss out, consider signing up for a Prime membership which will grant you access to exclusive sales, Prime Video, and of course, complimentary two-day shipping. 

Ready to start shopping? Scroll through our list below for the best of the best this Cyber Monday on Amazon.

Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set for Full Size Bed

Best Cyber Monday Home Deals

Get your place ready for the holidays with a home refresh on furniture, bedding, and decor—all while they’re on sale right now. When it comes to the bedroom, you’ll find deals on supportive Tempur-Pedic bed pillows, Linenspa memory foam mattresses, and popular blackout curtains up to 57 percent off. And because shopping for expensive items that are drastically marked down is the name of the game, you’ve got to check out these furniture pieces. Think sofas from Zinus and Lifestyle Solutions, dining tables from Walker Edison, and mid-century modern nightstands up to 63 percent off. 

And to get your home in a festive mood, you can’t go wrong with these Christmas decor items from National Tree Company. Right now, there are artificial Christmas wreaths on sale, like this best-selling one that has berries, pinecones, and dusted snow details for 46 percent off. If you haven’t purchased your tree yet, this gorgeous Jersey Fraser fir one will make it easy. The lights are already built in and you’ll get it at the lowest price it’s been in the past 30 days—it’s 55 percent off! 

Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Best Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals

If you’re one to host over the holidays, chances are you’ll be doing most of the cooking, too. Serve up some delicious meals with the best cookware and appliances around without paying the high-end price. Cast iron cookware like this Lodge dual-handle skillet and beautifully enameled deep Dutch oven from Le Creuset are up to 31 percent off. However, if you need to get several pieces in one, go with this massive 10-piece cookware set from Calphalon while it’s 39 percent off. 

There are also helpful appliances ready for the taking like this super popular Ninja air fryer that serves up fried food without the greasy mess and this Nespresso espresso maker that’ll perk you up morning after morning. Plus items for the baker are also on deep discount, like this coveted KitchenAid stand mixer that stirs and mixes ingredients for you. And you can score it for 21 percent off. Serve up your delicious treats on these festive holiday Lenox plates for the whole effect. Pssst, it comes as a set of 12.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Amazon

Best Cyber Monday Smart Home and Tech Deals

Now’s the time to splurge on big-ticket items because during Cyber Monday, they’re a fraction of the price. Think Roomba robot vacuums, Google Nest thermostats, Marshall bluetooth speakers, and Fire TVs up to 47 percent off. 

Amazon also dropped a handful of deals on popular Apple products, but just a heads up: These deals won’t last long so scoop ‘em up ASAP. You’ll find second generation Apple AirPods that are a whopping 50 percent off, bringing the price down to just $79. The Apple AirPods Pro are also on sale for 20 percent off as well as the Apple TV 4K device which is currently 50 percent off. And if you’re in need of a new laptop, this MacBook Air option is also on sale and comes in three stylish colors, including gold, silver, and gray.   

All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release)

Amazon

Best Cyber Monday Amazon Device Deals

There are also a slew of deals on shopper-favorite Amazon devices that are sure to make life easier. Consider this Echo Dot smart speaker that blends into your existing decor and responds to audible commands, like “Alexa, turn off the living room lights.” And this newest 2022 version of the Echo Dot is a great contender that works as a speaker, alarm, weather man, and more—up to 50 percent off. 

Another popular pick is this Fire TV Stick that turns any ordinary television into a smart one. Just plug it into your device and you’ll be able to tune into your favorite streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and more. And yep, it’s also 50 percent off. 

Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Handbag

Best Cyber Monday Fashion Deals 

Whether you’re looking for clothes, shoes, or accessories for the upcoming holiday season, you’re sure to find some that are heavily marked down below. You also might notice a few brands you already know and love! Take for example this Levi’s denim jacket and these high-rise skinny jeans that are up to 69 percent off. There are also cute footwear picks on sale like Lucky Brand ankle booties, cozy Ugg slippers, and Sperry emboss wool boots

As for accessories? Keep your eyes peeled because Kate Spade purses like this convertible crossbody pick and Madewell transport tote bags are both on sale for up to 43 percent off. Plus, cool Ray-Ban sunglasses are also seeing a discount—33 percent off, bringing the price down from $163 to $109.    

RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Chest, Neck, and Face Moisturizer Cream with SPF 30

Best Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

For all your skincare and makeup needs, look no further than these beauty deals that slice prices in half on both drugstore and high-end products. Think picks from Mario Badescu, It Cosmetics, La Roche-Posay, and Stila—just to name a few. 

If you’re looking for a moisturizer to keep skin feeling hydrated this fall and winter, consider this popular retinol face cream from Olay as well as this shopper-loved anti-aging night cream from RoC. But those interested in something with a little coverage should definitely check out this tinted gel cream from BareMinerals that’s on sale for $26. 

As for makeup, you can’t go wrong with this shimmery Physicians Formula bronzer that’s an Amazon best-seller, comes in eight color tones, and is just $10. There’s also a major deal on this Urban Decay Naked3 eyeshadow palette that has more than 3,600 five-star ratings and is currently 50 percent off. And anyone who loves a good lipstick won’t be disappointed with this one from L’Oréal; it comes in 42 shades including neutral and bold options and is up to 32 percent off. 

More Cyber Monday Deals

