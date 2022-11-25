Shopping The Best (and Only) 100 Amazon Black Friday Deals You Need to Know About This Year Including some of the best deals of the year on iRobot Roomba vacuums, Apple AirPods, Le Creuset cookware, and more. By Jessica Leigh Mattern Jessica Leigh Mattern Instagram Jessica Leigh Mattern is a senior commerce editor and shopping expert at Dotdash Meredith where she specializes in all things Amazon. She’s covered lifestyle trends and news for eight years. Currently, she writes the recurring I Shop Amazon for a Living series for RealSimple.com and selects the best products to highlight through Real Simple’s weekly shopping newsletter. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Updated on November 25, 2022 05:15AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon The best Amazon Black Friday 2022 deal overall: Eufy by Anker Slim Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $126 (was $229) Get ready to fill your virtual shopping cart, because Black Friday is here! Amazon kicked off its huge 48-hour Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving this year, and there are thousands of impressive deals, giving shoppers the chance to save up to 70 percent on coveted holiday gifts, electronics, home goods, kitchen gadgets, and more. Popular items and brands are expected to move fast, and discounts will expire at midnight PT. The 10 Best Black Friday Deals Reader-Loved: Crest 3D Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit, $30 (was $46) Editor-Loved: Amazon Aware Organic Cotton Sheet Set (Queen), $39 (was $60) Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Saute Pan, $116 (was $145) Shark Cordless Ultracyclone Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (was $150) Kate Spade Leila Shoulder Handbag, $125 (was $141) Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $420 (was $460) iRobot Roomba i3+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $343 (was $550) Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow Set, $32 with coupon (was $45) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $200 (was $249) There are big discounts offered in every category, like smart home, beauty, and fashion, and tons of top brands are included this year. Highly-rated products from iRobot Roomba, Apple, Caraway, Le Creuset, Bissell, Casper, Microsoft, Levi’s, and Crocs are all going for less—and that’s just the start. Unlike Prime Day, the bulk of Amazon’s Black Friday offers are open to all shoppers, though only subscribers (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) will gain access to the full assortment of deals. Members will also get free two-day shipping on Prime-eligible products, plus more than 30 other perks, like exclusive discounts at Whole Foods. Prime members will also be able to take advantage of Amazon’s new Stock Up and Save offer. The subscriber-only benefit will get you 20 percent off when you buy $50 worth of items from that section. With inflation making everything more expensive, this is one easy way to offset higher prices. And with the holidays approaching, it’s a great time to get everything you’ll need, like canisters of coffee and even toilet paper for all those extra house guests. I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here's Every Clever Money-Saving Secret I've Learned Amazon’s Black Friday event comes with a few firsts for the retailer. This year, there will be “surprise deals” released every 30 minutes with savings on top brands, including Adidas and Samsung, according to a press release. And shoppers can also score exclusive savings (up to 20 percent off) on gift cards to popular retailers, like Uber and Nordstrom. To make your shopping easier, we compiled the 100 best deals from the massive event and listed them by category. Of the 100, there are 10 standout offers on in-demand products, top-rated brands, and reader-loved items. There are several editor-loved finds, too, and gift ideas featured throughout. Among the deals are a few hot holiday items that could be some of the first to go. Shoppers should expect Apple AirPods Pro (really, any Apple tech) to move fast. And vacuums are always a popular Black Friday find. Considering that several sold out during Prime Day, all of the cleaners on this list, like the Shark Navigator Lift Away upright vacuum, may run out of stock before the sale is over. Amazon To buy: $200 (was $249); amazon.com. Shop the 100 best Black Friday deals that are happening at Amazon here, or head to Amazon’s sale hub to peruse the complete array of offers. Wherever you start, know this: Savings will expire at midnight and supplies are limited in some cases, so get your shopping done early to ensure you can save on everything you need. Amazon Best Black Friday Home Deals Black Friday is the best time of year to save on cleaning gadgets, smart home, and higher-ticket home items. Upright vacuums, automated robot vacuums, and stick cleaners from Shark, Bissell, Black and Decker, iRobot Roomba, and Eufy by Anker are all discounted. Shoppers can also get air purifiers, wet dry mops, and household cleaning supplies at some of the best prices available all year. Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro Wet Dry Mop Vacuum Cleaner, $230 (was $330) Sell-Out Risk: Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $180 (was $200) Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Candle, $22 (was $28) Google Nest Smart Thermostat, $90 (was $130) JoyJolt Drinking Glass Set of Six, $23 (was $35) Black and Decker Powerseries Convertible Cordless Stick Vacuum, $140 with coupon (was $200) Amazon Aware Organic Cotton Sheet Set (Queen), $39 (was $59) Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Space Heater, $50 (was $70) Bissell Little Green Machine Portable Carpet Cleaner, $89 (was $124) Petlibro Automatic Pet Feeder, $49 (was $80) Levoit Large Room Cool Mist Humidifier, $70 (was $80) Levoit H13 HEPA Air Purifier, $75 with coupon (was $90) Zober Premium Velvet Hangers 50-Pack, $23 (was $40) Amazon Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals Amazon’s kitchen department has deals on everything from small tools to big appliances. One of the most impressive offers applies to Henckels’ now 62 percent off knife set, which comes with an array of knives, shears, and other tools neatly displayed in an attractive block. And if your go-tos, like food storage containers, baking mats, or sheet pans have seen better days, now’s a great time to replace them. 62% Off: Henckels Premium 15-Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set, $130 (was $345) Editor-Loved: Zip Top Reusable Food Storage Bag Set, $70 (was $100) Gift Idea: Bestinnkits Smart Coffee Cup Warmer, $32 (was $38) Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $20 (was $34) Oxo Food Grips Seven-Piece Food Storage Container Set, $70 (was $100) Krups Simply Brew Drip Coffee Maker, $25 (was $40) Stone Lain Coupe Service for Four Dinnerware Set, $55 (was $65) Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer, $8 with Prime (was $25) Smirly Bamboo Snack Cheese Serving Board Set, $40 (was $56) Fullstar Vegetable Chopper, $24 (was $40) Crock-Pot Oval Slow Cooker, $30 (was $50) Nordic Ware Three-Piece Baker’s Delight Sheet Pan Set, $35 (was $52) Cosori Electric Kettle Gooseneck, $60 (was $70) KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer, $260 (was $330) Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Espresso Machine, $125 (was $179) Amazon Best Black Friday Apple Deals Some of the most sought-after Black Friday deals are Apple tech, and this year, fans of the brand can score discounts on a variety of its devices, including AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads, Macbooks, and more. Apple AirPods are incredibly easy to use (setup takes just seconds), and they offer an impressive listening experience, making them the perfect holiday gift for pretty much everyone. Apple Watch SE, $229 (was $249) Apple AirPods Max Headphones, $449 (was $549) Apple Watch Series 8, $350 (was $399) Apple Watch Ultra, $739 (was $780) Apple iPad Pro (12.9-Inch), $1,044 (was $1,099) Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch), $759 (was $799) Apple iPad, $426 (was $449) Apple iPad Air, $500 at checkout (was $599) Apple iPad Mini, $400 (was $499) Apple AirTag, $25 (was $28) Apple Macbook Air Laptop, $1,049 (was $1,199) Apple Macbook Pro Laptop, $1,149 (was $1,299) Amazon Best Black Friday Electronic and Tech Deals Televisions are another popular Black Friday category, and if you’re after a budget-friendly one, go for Amazon’s Fire TV smart television, which comes in an array of sizes. It comes with a steep discount and it comes highly rated. And for those willing to shell out a bit more, go for the editor-loved Samsung The Frame smart television, which resembles real-life artwork when it’s not streaming entertainment. Both options are likely to be a hit with shoppers, so you’ll want to act fast. Editor-Loved: Samsung The Frame 4K Smart Television (55-Inch), $998 (was $1,498) Stocking Stuffer: iWalk Small Portable Charger, $25 (was $35) Echo Dot Smart Speaker (3rd Generation), $15 (was $40) Echo Dot Smart Speaker (5th Generation), $25 (was $50) Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker, $100 (was $170) HP Deskjet Plus Wireless Scanner Printer, $68 with Prime (was $100) Sony S100F Bluetooth Soundbar, $98 (was $130) Fitbit Charge 5, $100 (was $150) Kindle, $75 (was $90) Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4K UHD Smart Television, $250 (was $470) Blink Home Security Mini Indoor Camera Set, $30 (was $65) Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device, $35 (was $55) Kasa Smart Plug Set, $13 (was $20) Amazon Best Black Friday Fashion Deals Use Black Friday to get everything you need for the winter months and you’ll save in the process. Outerwear and coats, sweaters, and boots are all marked down. And anything lined with fuzzy fleece, like Crocs clogs and CRZ Yoga’s leggings, are sure to come in handy when temperatures plummet. Designer Deal: Tory Burch Women’s Robinson Tote, $279 (was $398) Editor-Loved: CRZ Yoga Fleece-Lined Leggings, $21 (was $30) $10 Gift: Smileshe Travel Velvet Jewelry Organizer, $10 (was $12) Kate Spade Leila Satchel Crossbody Handbag, $122 (was $132) Crocs Fleece-Lined Fuzzy Clogs, $45 (was $60) Columbia Women’s Mighty Lite Hooded Jacket, $75 (was $140) Levi’s Fleece-Lined Trucker Denim Jacket, $55 (was $108) Adidas Women’s Duramo 2.0 Running Shoe, $35 (was $65) Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic Turtleneck Top, $8 (was $15) Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Luggage Set, $238 (was $331) True and Co. Women’s True Body Convertible Strap Bra, $27 (was $44) Baleaf Women’s Sweatpant Joggers, $24 with coupon (was $40) Champion Women’s Racerback Sports Bra, $14 (was $25) Amazon Best Black Friday Beauty Deals Everyday skincare, makeup, and hair staples are all included in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, making it a great time to stock your beauty bag. You can also save on an assortment of beauty gadgets, think: at-home laser hair removal tools, hair dryers, and hot hair stylers. Brands like L'Oréal Paris, Drybar, Grande Cosmetics, Olaplex, and Laura Geller are all featured. Rare Deal: Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, $48 (was $68) L'Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara, $7 (was $13) Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Serum, $20 (was $29) Drybar The Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush, $119 (was $149) Silk’n Flash&Go Pro At-Home Hair Removal System, $227 (was $349) Finishing Touch Flawless Women’s Hair Remover, $16 (was $20) Grande Cosmetics GrandeMascara Conditioning Mascara, $18 (was $25) Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 Hair Styler Dryer, $29 (was $70) Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment, $24 (was $30) Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Paddle Brush, $38 (was $50) Framar Large Thick Hair Claw Clip Four-Pack, $9 with Prime (was $18) Laura Geller New York The Delectables Eyeshadow Palette, $14 with Prime (was $25) Huefull Facial Ice Roller, $6 (was $10) Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Paddle Brush, $29 with coupon (was $50) Amazon More Black Friday Deals Pet Must-Have: F-Color SUV Dog Car Liner, $38 (was $50) Lifestraw Personal Water Filter, $13 (was $50) AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test Kit, $59 (was $99) 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test Kit, $99 (was $199) LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle, $21 (was $37) Car Cache Purse Holder, $17 (was $20) Embark Dog Breed and Health Kit DNA Test, $134 (was $199) Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 At-Home Test Set, $14 (was $20) Theragun Mini Handheld Electric Massage Gun, $150 (was $199) Amazon To buy: $179 (was $274); amazon.com. 