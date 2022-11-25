The Best (and Only) 100 Amazon Black Friday Deals You Need to Know About This Year

Including some of the best deals of the year on iRobot Roomba vacuums, Apple AirPods, Le Creuset cookware, and more.

By
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern

Jessica Leigh Mattern is a senior commerce editor and shopping expert at Dotdash Meredith where she specializes in all things Amazon. She’s covered lifestyle trends and news for eight years. Currently, she writes the recurring I Shop Amazon for a Living series for RealSimple.com and selects the best products to highlight through Real Simple’s weekly shopping newsletter.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Updated on November 25, 2022 05:15AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Get ready to fill your virtual shopping cart, because Black Friday is here!

Amazon kicked off its huge 48-hour Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving this year, and there are thousands of impressive deals, giving shoppers the chance to save up to 70 percent on coveted holiday gifts, electronics, home goods, kitchen gadgets, and more. Popular items and brands are expected to move fast, and discounts will expire at midnight PT. 

The 10 Best Black Friday Deals

There are big discounts offered in every category, like smart home, beauty, and fashion, and tons of top brands are included this year. Highly-rated products from iRobot Roomba, Apple, Caraway, Le Creuset, Bissell, Casper, Microsoft, Levi’s, and Crocs are all going for less—and that’s just the start. 

Unlike Prime Day, the bulk of Amazon’s Black Friday offers are open to all shoppers, though only subscribers (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) will gain access to the full assortment of deals. Members will also get free two-day shipping on Prime-eligible products, plus more than 30 other perks, like exclusive discounts at Whole Foods. 

Prime members will also be able to take advantage of Amazon’s new Stock Up and Save offer. The subscriber-only benefit will get you 20 percent off when you buy $50 worth of items from that section. With inflation making everything more expensive, this is one easy way to offset higher prices. And with the holidays approaching, it’s a great time to get everything you’ll need, like canisters of coffee and even toilet paper for all those extra house guests. 

Amazon’s Black Friday event comes with a few firsts for the retailer. This year, there will be “surprise deals” released every 30 minutes with savings on top brands, including Adidas and Samsung, according to a press release. And shoppers can also score exclusive savings (up to 20 percent off) on gift cards to popular retailers, like Uber and Nordstrom. 

To make your shopping easier, we compiled the 100 best deals from the massive event and listed them by category. Of the 100, there are 10 standout offers on in-demand products, top-rated brands, and reader-loved items. There are several editor-loved finds, too, and gift ideas featured throughout. 

Among the deals are a few hot holiday items that could be some of the first to go. Shoppers should expect Apple AirPods Pro (really, any Apple tech) to move fast. And vacuums are always a popular Black Friday find. Considering that several sold out during Prime Day, all of the cleaners on this list, like the Shark Navigator Lift Away upright vacuum, may run out of stock before the sale is over. 

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

Amazon

To buy: $200 (was $249); amazon.com.

Shop the 100 best Black Friday deals that are happening at Amazon here, or head to Amazon’s sale hub to peruse the complete array of offers. Wherever you start, know this: Savings will expire at midnight and supplies are limited in some cases, so get your shopping done early to ensure you can save on everything you need. 

Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro All in One Wet Dry Vacuum

Amazon

Best Black Friday Home Deals

Black Friday is the best time of year to save on cleaning gadgets, smart home, and higher-ticket home items. Upright vacuums, automated robot vacuums, and stick cleaners from Shark, Bissell, Black and Decker, iRobot Roomba, and Eufy by Anker are all discounted. Shoppers can also get air purifiers, wet dry mops, and household cleaning supplies at some of the best prices available all year. 

HENCKELS Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

Amazon

Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals

Amazon’s kitchen department has deals on everything from small tools to big appliances. One of the most impressive offers applies to Henckels’ now 62 percent off knife set, which comes with an array of knives, shears, and other tools neatly displayed in an attractive block. And if your go-tos, like food storage containers, baking mats, or sheet pans have seen better days, now’s a great time to replace them. 

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

Amazon

Best Black Friday Apple Deals

Some of the most sought-after Black Friday deals are Apple tech, and this year, fans of the brand can score discounts on a variety of its devices, including AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads, Macbooks, and more. Apple AirPods are incredibly easy to use (setup takes just seconds), and they offer an impressive listening experience, making them the perfect holiday gift for pretty much everyone. 

SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03B Series

Amazon

Best Black Friday Electronic and Tech Deals

Televisions are another popular Black Friday category, and if you’re after a budget-friendly one, go for Amazon’s Fire TV smart television, which comes in an array of sizes. It comes with a steep discount and it comes highly rated. And for those willing to shell out a bit more, go for the editor-loved Samsung The Frame smart television, which resembles real-life artwork when it’s not streaming entertainment. Both options are likely to be a hit with shoppers, so you’ll want to act fast. 

Tory Burch Women's Robinson Tote

Amazon

Best Black Friday Fashion Deals

Use Black Friday to get everything you need for the winter months and you’ll save in the process. Outerwear and coats, sweaters, and boots are all marked down. And anything lined with fuzzy fleece, like Crocs clogs and CRZ Yoga’s leggings, are sure to come in handy when temperatures plummet. 

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

Amazon

Best Black Friday Beauty Deals

Everyday skincare, makeup, and hair staples are all included in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, making it a great time to stock your beauty bag. You can also save on an assortment of beauty gadgets, think: at-home laser hair removal tools, hair dryers, and hot hair stylers. Brands like L'Oréal Paris, Drybar, Grande Cosmetics, Olaplex, and Laura Geller are all featured.  

F-color SUV Cargo Liner for Dogs

Amazon

More Black Friday Deals

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

Amazon

To buy: $179 (was $274); amazon.com.

iRobot Braava jet m6

Amazon

To buy: $368 (was $500); amazon.com.

Casper Sleep Original Pillow

Amazon

To buy: $59 (was $65); amazon.com.

SodaStream Fizzi One Touch

Amazon

To buy: $90 (was $130); amazon.com.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven

Amazon

To buy: $200 (was $250); amazon.com.

Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag

Amazon

To buy: $35 (was $46); amazon.com.

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid

Amazon

To buy: $30 (was $40); amazon.com.

COSORI Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo

Amazon

To buy: $100 (was $130); amazon.com.

More Black Friday Deals 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
25 Best Teaser Deals Tout
The 25 Best Teaser Deals You Can Get Now at Amazon—a Week Before Black Friday Officially Begins
Amazon Editor-Loved Deals Roundup (I Shop Amazon for a Living) tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything I’m Buying This Black Friday
Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals Roundup Tout
The 9 Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals Offer Savings of Up to $400 Off
Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum
Robot, Upright, and Stick Vacuums Are Up to 82% Off a Day Before Black Friday at Amazon
Best Early Black Friday Fashion Deals Under $50 Tout
Surprise! Amazon Has Jaw-Dropping Fashion Deals on Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Micheal Kors, and More—Up to 83% Off
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Tout
The 75 Absolute Best Deals From Amazon’s First Ever Prime Early Access Sale
Early Black Friday Editor Loved Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I’m Buying From Its Early Black Friday Sale
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum
Tons of Retailers Are Slashing Prices on Roomba, Shark, and Dyson Vacuums Ahead of Black Friday
Early BF Fall Dress Roundup
Deal Alert! These Stylish Fall Dresses Are on Sale Early Ahead of Amazon’s Black Friday Sale
Early Prime Event Deals Roundup Tout
40 Impressive Deals You Can Get Now Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover
Surprise! Amazon Just Dropped Some Exciting Early Black Friday Beauty Deals—and Prices Start at $3
Best Labor Day Amazon Deals Roundup
The 35 Best (and Only) Amazon Labor Day Sales You Need to Know About This Year
Beats Studio Buds â True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale May Be Over, but Here Are 30 Deals You Can Still Shop
Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals
These Are the 45 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Memorial Day Sale
HomeShopping Editor Buying Ahead of BF Tout
From Grout Cleaners to Fluffy Comforters, Here’s What Our Home Shopping Editor Is Buying Ahead of Black Friday
Amazon Prime Event Announcement Tout
Psst! Amazon Just Announced Its First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale, and It's Sure to Rival Prime Day