The Best (and Only) 100 Amazon Black Friday Deals You Need to Know About This Year

The best Amazon Black Friday 2022 deal overall: Eufy by Anker Slim Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $126 (was $229)

Get ready to fill your virtual shopping cart, because Black Friday is here!

Amazon kicked off its huge 48-hour Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving this year, and there are thousands of impressive deals, giving shoppers the chance to save up to 70 percent on coveted holiday gifts, electronics, home goods, kitchen gadgets, and more. Popular items and brands are expected to move fast, and discounts will expire at midnight PT.

The 10 Best Black Friday Deals

There are big discounts offered in every category, like smart home, beauty, and fashion, and tons of top brands are included this year. Highly-rated products from iRobot Roomba, Apple, Caraway, Le Creuset, Bissell, Casper, Microsoft, Levi’s, and Crocs are all going for less—and that’s just the start.

Unlike Prime Day, the bulk of Amazon’s Black Friday offers are open to all shoppers, though only subscribers (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) will gain access to the full assortment of deals. Members will also get free two-day shipping on Prime-eligible products, plus more than 30 other perks, like exclusive discounts at Whole Foods.

Prime members will also be able to take advantage of Amazon’s new Stock Up and Save offer. The subscriber-only benefit will get you 20 percent off when you buy $50 worth of items from that section. With inflation making everything more expensive, this is one easy way to offset higher prices. And with the holidays approaching, it’s a great time to get everything you’ll need, like canisters of coffee and even toilet paper for all those extra house guests.

Amazon’s Black Friday event comes with a few firsts for the retailer. This year, there will be “surprise deals” released every 30 minutes with savings on top brands, including Adidas and Samsung, according to a press release. And shoppers can also score exclusive savings (up to 20 percent off) on gift cards to popular retailers, like Uber and Nordstrom.

To make your shopping easier, we compiled the 100 best deals from the massive event and listed them by category. Of the 100, there are 10 standout offers on in-demand products, top-rated brands, and reader-loved items. There are several editor-loved finds, too, and gift ideas featured throughout.

Among the deals are a few hot holiday items that could be some of the first to go. Shoppers should expect Apple AirPods Pro (really, any Apple tech) to move fast. And vacuums are always a popular Black Friday find. Considering that several sold out during Prime Day, all of the cleaners on this list, like the Shark Navigator Lift Away upright vacuum, may run out of stock before the sale is over.

Shop the 100 best Black Friday deals that are happening at Amazon here, or head to Amazon’s sale hub to peruse the complete array of offers. Wherever you start, know this: Savings will expire at midnight and supplies are limited in some cases, so get your shopping done early to ensure you can save on everything you need.

Best Black Friday Home Deals

Black Friday is the best time of year to save on cleaning gadgets, smart home, and higher-ticket home items. Upright vacuums, automated robot vacuums, and stick cleaners from Shark, Bissell, Black and Decker, iRobot Roomba, and Eufy by Anker are all discounted. Shoppers can also get air purifiers, wet dry mops, and household cleaning supplies at some of the best prices available all year.

Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals

Amazon’s kitchen department has deals on everything from small tools to big appliances. One of the most impressive offers applies to Henckels’ now 62 percent off knife set, which comes with an array of knives, shears, and other tools neatly displayed in an attractive block. And if your go-tos, like food storage containers, baking mats, or sheet pans have seen better days, now’s a great time to replace them.

Best Black Friday Apple Deals

Some of the most sought-after Black Friday deals are Apple tech, and this year, fans of the brand can score discounts on a variety of its devices, including AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads, Macbooks, and more. Apple AirPods are incredibly easy to use (setup takes just seconds), and they offer an impressive listening experience, making them the perfect holiday gift for pretty much everyone.

Best Black Friday Electronic and Tech Deals

Televisions are another popular Black Friday category, and if you’re after a budget-friendly one, go for Amazon’s Fire TV smart television, which comes in an array of sizes. It comes with a steep discount and it comes highly rated. And for those willing to shell out a bit more, go for the editor-loved Samsung The Frame smart television, which resembles real-life artwork when it’s not streaming entertainment. Both options are likely to be a hit with shoppers, so you’ll want to act fast.

Best Black Friday Fashion Deals

Use Black Friday to get everything you need for the winter months and you’ll save in the process. Outerwear and coats, sweaters, and boots are all marked down. And anything lined with fuzzy fleece, like Crocs clogs and CRZ Yoga’s leggings, are sure to come in handy when temperatures plummet.

Best Black Friday Beauty Deals

Everyday skincare, makeup, and hair staples are all included in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, making it a great time to stock your beauty bag. You can also save on an assortment of beauty gadgets, think: at-home laser hair removal tools, hair dryers, and hot hair stylers. Brands like L'Oréal Paris, Drybar, Grande Cosmetics, Olaplex, and Laura Geller are all featured.

More Black Friday Deals

