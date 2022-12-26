The 75 Best (and Only) Deals You Need to Know About From Amazon’s Over-the-Top After-Christmas Sale

You’ve spent weeks gift shopping, preparing for celebrations, and hosting family and friends, and now it’s time to kick back, relax, and indulge in a little money-saving retail therapy.

Amazon’s after-Christmas sale is officially underway and there are thousands of deals across all of its departments, making it a great time to get yourself that special something that Santa may have forgotten. You can also put your holiday gift cards to use to get discounted winter clothes, cleaning tools, popular electronics, kitchen gadgets, and more.

The 10 Best Deals Overall

While these after-Christmas deals last, shoppers can save up to 70 percent on Amazon reviewer-loved products, like bamboo bed sheets, teeth whitening strips, and Echo Dot smart home hubs. These are just a few of the most impressive offers from the huge sale that includes over 10,000 deals.

Surprisingly, all kinds of popular holiday gifts are going for less, like Apple AirPods Pro. The newly released earbuds are still in stock and going for one of their best prices to date. While supplies last, shoppers can get them for 20 percent off, which is an impressive discount for Apple tech.

The second generation AirPods Pro were launched this year, and they come with several new features, like a longer battery life, light and noise alerts for faster locating, and noise canceling that’s two times more powerful than its predecessor. Given Apple’s fan following and the popularity of their AirPods assortment, this deal is likely to move fast.



To buy: $200 (was $249); amazon.com.

If you were hoping to receive a robot vacuum cleaner this holiday season, you’re in luck because several are now marked down. The cleaning assistants are perfect for anyone who’s looking to save time or get a little extra help around the house. A few from iRobot Roomba are still available and on sale, like the highly-reviewed 692 robot vacuum cleaner.

While the brand has several models that come with an assortment of features at a range of price points, you simply can’t go wrong with the under-$200 692 model. This gadget has earned 17,000 five-star ratings and is a great value for the price. The cleaner is self-charging, easy to set up, and can be programmed to clean your hardwood, tile, and carpeted flooring whenever you want. You can even program it to sync with your smart home device, so you can ask Google or Alexa to vacuum the floors—and it will do all of the hard work for you.

To buy: $174 (was $300); amazon.com.

And these deals are just the start. There are over 10,000 markdowns featured in Amazon’s enormous after-Christmas sale. Shop 75 of the best ones below or head to the retailer to browse the full assortment. Amazon has not disclosed how long these will last, but it won’t be for long, so grab your gift card and save while you can.

Best Home Deals

Amazon’s home department is packed with deals on holiday storage, and thank goodness. Whether you need help organizing and housing your holiday tree, ornaments, garland, or wreaths, there’s something specially designed for all of it—and these helpers start at just $15. And just in time to get your home ready for the New Year, there are all kinds of cleaning tools and gadgets on sale. You can save on stick, upright, handheld, and robot vacuum cleaners, plus carpet cleaners, air purifiers, and more from brands like iRobot Roomba, Levoit, Bissell, and Black+Decker.

Best Kitchen Deals

If some of your kitchen go-tos, like sheet pans, kitchen knives, skillets, and food storage containers, have seen better days, it may be time to upgrade. All of these staples (and more) are discounted. Even high-end brands, like Le Creuset, Henckels, and Cuisinart, are included. And if you’re looking to prioritize healthy eating in 2023, you can snag easy-to-use smoothie blenders, spiralizers, and air fryers for less.

Best Health and Wellness Deals

For those looking to get a heads start on any healthy eating or fitness New Year resolutions, there’s plenty on sale that can help. Amazon has several workout machines on sale, including Schwinn indoor cycling bikes and Goplus folding treadmills that you can store under your couch and set up under your desk at home. Accessories like yoga mats and blocks, resistance bands, foam rollers, and the like are all discounted. And to help you track your movement, workouts, sleep, and more, there are marked down trackers and smartwatches from Fitbit.

Best Electronics Deals

Apple fans are in luck because there are savings aplenty across the brand’s lineup. Both the SE and Series 8 Apple Watches come with discounts, and both fitness trackers are likely to move quickly given that New Year resolutions season is upon us. Several models of iPads and AirPods—even new releases—are also among the deals. And there’s plenty of smart home hubs and accessories that are on sale.

Best Clothing, Shoe, and Accessories Deals

Rather than shopping end-of-season sales, we say: buy what you need now while it’s going for less. Replenish your closet with wintertime must-haves, like winter coats, wool socks, cozy sweaters, fleece jackets, hats, gloves, and fleece-lined leggings, that you can use for months to come. All kinds of popular brands are featured, including Lands’ End, Columbia, Adidas, Champion, and more.

Best Beauty Deals

The beauty department is packed with deals on skincare, makeup, and haircare. Shoppers can snag time-saving gadgets, like the Revlon one-step styler and the Silk’n Flash and Go at-home laser hair removal device, with big savings. All kinds of skincare goodies that will get your skin looking its best this winter are included in the big sale. And if you want to add a touch of glam to your makeup routine for the New Year, go for a fun makeup palette from Laura Geller New York or one of Julep’s creamy eyeshadow sticks.