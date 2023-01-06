The 8 Best Adjustable Beds of 2023

Our top pick is the Saatva Adjustable Base Plus because it has lots of possibilities for customization, a massage feature, a wide range of sizes available (including split options), and an easy-to-use remote.

We researched a variety of adjustable beds, considering adjustability, features, mattress compatibility, size options, and warranty. In addition to Savy and Kingsley, we also consulted Byron Golub, director of product and merchandising at Saatva , as well as Nicole Eichelberger, a Board of Behavioral Sleep Medicine-certified sleep expert and Mattressive consultant.

Adjustable beds also make a good long-term investment, because they can accommodate your sleep needs as they change overtime , according to Christine Kingsley, an advanced practice registered nurse and health and wellness director at the Lung Institute . “The body's requirements for comfort in order to effectively function for sleep and recovery continuously change and multiply for as long as we live,” says Kingsley.

Adjustable beds allow you to customize your sleeping surface to whatever works best for your body. This not only helps you to sleep more comfortably, but can help “reduce snoring, alleviate pressure buildup and pain (especially back), improve blood circulation, reduce swelling, and increase relaxation,” says Alex Savy, a certified sleep science coach and the founder of SleepingOcean .

You won’t have to worry whether your mattress is compatible with your adjustable bed when purchasing the two as a bundle, like with the Sleep Number 360 c4 Smart Bed. The mattress has a gel-infused layer for comfort, and you can use the SleepIQ app to adjust your Sleep Number setting, adjust the position of the smart base, and control other features such as under-bed lighting and foot warming. The accompanying app even gives you daily sleeping insights to increase energy and improve recovery. We particularly like the “Partner Snore” feature, which raises your partner’s head to reduce snoring so you can get some peace and quiet.

Who it isn’t for: People who want to keep their existing mattress.

Who it’s for: People who want to be able to adjust both their bed and their mattress via their smart device.

Avocado is known for making sustainable products, and the adjustable bed frame is no exception. Made with an organic cotton canvas surface and adjustable rubberwood legs, the bed frame has a clean, natural look. But beyond design, the bed frame is also packed with advanced features. You can control the bed using an app or the wireless remote, choose between preset positions or customize your own, choose between six massage settings, and plug devices into the built-in USB ports.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a bed with a trial period.

Who it’s for: People who want an adjustable bed with a minimalist and natural looking design.

If you and your partner can’t agree on the most comfortable way to sleep , then a split-top bed frame is the way to go. With the Nectar split king bed from, you can either sync both sides with one remote or customize and control each side with two remotes. You can adjust head and foot elevation independently, or use the zero gravity or anti-snore settings. There are USB ports on each side so you don't have to fight for charging space, and the bed frame can be controlled via remote or app. Finally, there’s a massage function with three modes and three intensities.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a base they can attach a headboard to.

Who it’s for: Couples who want to be able to adjust their position independently of one another.

While the Purple Ascent fits within most bed frames, the sleek gray upholstery and wood legs make the frame attractive enough to use as-is. The wireless remote lets you easily lift the head and foot of the bed with a press of a button, and there is a zero gravity present, as well as customizable anti-snore and sitting presets. USB ports on each side of the bed add charging convenience. If you want to use a headboard, you can add on headboard brackets to your purchase, making this option even more convenient (and stylish).

Who it isn’t for: People who want an adjustable bed with a massage setting.

There are three different speeds available to massage your head and/or feet, and USB charging ports. Plus, the bed comes with a generous 101-night sleep trial and lifetime warranty, so you can sleep worry-free night after night.

There is no shortage of options available with the Puffy Adjustable Base, which is compatible with most mattresses. The base has under-bed LED lights, adjustable legs, and comes with a universal headboard attachment so you change up the look of your bed. You can independently raise or lower the head and leg sections, save your favorite positions, or choose from the presets, including zero gravity, on the wireless remote.

Who it isn’t for: People looking for a simple bed with minimal extras.

Who it’s for: People who want an adjustable bed with many extra features and a long trial period.

Add a smart bed to your collection of connected devices at home. This Tempur-Pedic adjustable bed frame uses AI technology and a companion app to measure your sleep and provide insights and coaching tips based on your personal behavior. Plus, it’s compatible with smart home devices such as Google Home and Amazon Alexa, so you can control it using voice commands, too. It has foot and massage vibrations, under-bed lighting, USB ports, and if the bed senses you or your partner snoring, it automatically raises the head to help reduce snoring so you can have a better night of sleep .

Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want another smart device in their home.

Who it’s for: People who want a bed that uses AI to analyze sleeping habits and adjust positions accordingly.

For anyone looking to try out an adjustable bed frame without spending a small fortune, the Lucid L300 has all the features you need in one affordable package. You can raise the head and foot side either together or separately (for split king), as well as store positions using the wireless remote, which comes with a built-in flashlight. It’s easy to assemble (just unfold the base and screw in the legs) and compatible with most bed frames and mattresses, including memory foam, latex, hybrid, or innerspring. There’s also a dual USB port built directly into the side frame so you can always keep your devices charging next to your bed.

Who it isn’t for: People who want an adjustable bed with all the bells and whistles.

Who it’s for: People who don’t want to spend a lot on an adjustable bed.

The easy-to-use remote also comes with a safety lock so you don’t accidentally press any buttons throughout the night, as well as a built-in flashlight. The frame itself has under-bed lighting and removable legs, so you can use it with a platform base. And to help you relax and wind down, there’s a full body massage feature with three different speeds. Unfortunately, all sales are final, but it does come with a 25-year warranty.

With the Saatva Adjustable Base Plus, you can elevate both your head and feet to accommodate reading, watching TV, napping, sleeping, or just lounging in bed. It has several presets programmed into the wireless remote, including flat, head up, zero gravity and anti-snore, or you can set your own. It also comes with a memory preset so you can save your favorite positions for sleeping, watching TV, reading, etc.

Who it isn’t for: People who want an adjustable bed with a trial period.

Who it’s for: People who want an adjustable bed with many presets and customizable options.

Final Verdict



Our top pick is the Saatva Adjustable Base Plus, which has many options for customizing and memorizing sleep positions, as well as additional features like massage functionality, built-in USB ports, and under-bed lights. For a more budget-friendly pick, the Lucid L300 Adjustable Bed Base covers all the bases at a more affordable price.

How to Shop for Adjustable Beds Like a Pro

Adjustability & Features

Adjustable beds come with a variety of different customizable positions, features, and controls. In terms of elevation, “look for a bed that allows you to adjust the head and foot of the bed independently, as this will give you more control over your sleeping position,” says Eichelberger.

Other features that may be valuable to some shoppers include presets that you can save for yourself or presets that automatically adjust to a specific position with a press of a button. These can include anti-snore presets, which raise the head section to help reduce snoring, and zero gravity, which puts your body in a position where your head and legs are raised above your heart, which creates a sense of weightlessness and reduces pressure on your body.

The controls of an adjustable bed are usually done through a remote control, but some beds can connect to a smart device via a companion app, which can give you additional access or data. Many adjustable beds also feature built-in massage functions to help you relax, under-bed lighting, and USB ports for charging your devices.

Mattress Compatibility

When determining if a mattress is compatible with an adjustable bed, you need to make sure it has flex. “In general, all memory foam, latex, and any other non-innerspring mattress will work well with adjustable beds,” says Golub. “Many of today's innerspring mattresses are also designed to accommodate adjustable bases. Mattresses to stay away from include models that are too thick to flex correctly. Additionally, mattresses made with a border wire—a heavier steel rod used in some beds to keep the springs in position—also don't work with adjustable bases since the stiff wire would interfere with movement,” he adds.

Split or Standard

King and California king-size adjustable beds often offer split versions, which, instead of holding one large mattress, accommodate two twin XL mattresses side-by-side. The benefit of having a split bed is that you can either sync the two sides or adjust them separately, which may be useful if you sleep next to a partner who either snores or prefers their head or feet at a different level than yours.

Warranty

As beds are a large purchase, they usually come with a warranty. Manufacturer warranties can range from a few years to the lifetime of the product, so double check the warranty if you’re worried about having any issues with the bed. And be sure to double check for trial periods, too. Some brands offer a trial period, usually ranging between 30 and 100 days, in which you can return the bed for a full refund.

Questions You Might Ask

Can you use any mattress with an adjustable bed?

Not all mattresses are compatible with adjustable beds. Eichelberger recommends using a mattress that’s specifically designed for adjustable beds as they’re “often made with materials that are more flexible and able to conform to the contours of the bed as it is adjusted.” Memory foam and latex mattresses are often good choices because they’re flexible, while innerspring mattresses may also be compatible “but they may not be as flexible and may not provide as much support when the bed is adjusted.”

“It's important to check with the manufacturer of the adjustable bed and the mattress to ensure that they are compatible,” she says. “Some manufacturers may void the warranty on the mattress if it is used with an incompatible adjustable bed.”

Can side sleepers use an adjustable bed?

“Yes, side sleepers can use adjustable beds, especially when they wish to reduce pressure from the lower back, alleviate acid reflux, or mitigate sleep apnea symptoms.” says Savy. “However, they should avoid raising the top part of the bed too high, as this can cause the spine to curve.”

What are the pros and cons of an adjustable bed?

Like with all purchases, there are pros and cons of an adjustable bed. On the pro side, adjustable beds can help provide increased comfort by allowing you to personalize your sleeping position. Other pros include:

Reducing back pain: “Lying flat on your back increases low-back stress and can lead to back pain,” says Golub. “Raising your upper and lower body can help you find a neutral sleep position that eases the tension and minimizes pain.”

“Lying flat on your back increases low-back stress and can lead to back pain,” says Golub. “Raising your upper and lower body can help you find a neutral sleep position that eases the tension and minimizes pain.” Improving circulation: “Adjusting the angle of the bed can help improve circulation, which can be beneficial for people with conditions such as varicose veins or edema, “ says Eichelberger.

“Adjusting the angle of the bed can help improve circulation, which can be beneficial for people with conditions such as varicose veins or edema, “ says Eichelberger. Relief of symptoms: “Adjustable beds can be helpful for people with conditions such as acid reflux or sleep apnea, as they can help alleviate symptoms by allowing you to sleep in a more upright position,” says Eichelberger.

“Adjustable beds can be helpful for people with conditions such as acid reflux or sleep apnea, as they can help alleviate symptoms by allowing you to sleep in a more upright position,” says Eichelberger. Versatility: If you like to read, watch TV, or work in bed, an adjustable bed allows you to find a comfortable position to do all of those activities.

On the other hand, adjustable beds tend to be more expensive than traditional beds. They are also heavier and harder to move, so may not fit in smaller bedrooms. And because not all mattresses work with adjustable beds, you may need to buy a new mattress if you’re switching to an adjustable bed.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Lesley Chen, a contributing writer for Real Simple with six years of experience writing commerce, home, and lifestyle stories. To compile this list, she thoroughly researched adjustable beds and rounded up the best options based on adjustability, features, mattress compatibility, size options, and warranty.

For expert advice, Lesley spoke with Alex Savy, a certified sleep science coach and the founder of SleepingOcean; Christine Kingsley, an advanced practice registered nurse and health and wellness director at the Lung Institute; Nicole Eichelberger, a Board of Behavioral Sleep Medicine-certified sleep expert and Mattressive consultant; and Byron Golub, director of product and merchandising at Saatva.