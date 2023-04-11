To find the best acne spot treatments, we spent hours researching dozens of products on the market, considering factors such as formulation, ingredients, and what type of acne the product is best suited to treat. We also tapped Dr. Wolinsky for expert tips on finding an effective spot treatment so that you’re prepared before your next breakout.

However, it’s important to note that these products work better on certain types of acne than others. "Inflammatory pimples like papules (red raised spots) and pustules (whiteheads) respond best to acne spot treatments," says Claire Wolinsky, MD, board-certified dermatologist.

If you wake up with a pimple that wasn’t there the night before, don't panic (or pop it!). Instead, reach for an acne spot treatment. The best spot treatments for acne work quickly by delivering powerful ingredients directly to the area of your breakout.

Who it isn’t for: People looking for a gel or lotion spot treatment. Named after the founder and chief formulator Biba De Sousa, this acne-focused line ensures that every product is free from a list of over 70 pore-clogging ingredients. The Zinc Mask is an oil-controlling mask that cleanses your pores while drying excess oil and blemishes. It leaves the skin feeling balanced and soothed. You can use it all over your face or as a spot treatment to maintain a clear and glowing complexion.

The Mighty Patch from Hero Cosmetics is incredibly effective at seemingly obliterating pimples overnight . The sole ingredient, hydrocolloid, draws out excess sebum, bacteria, and pus, leaving behind smooth skin in the process. Unlike traditional spot treatments that get washed off or melt into the skin, the Mighty Patch should stay on for six to eight hours before you remove it. Use this as the first step post-cleanse in your nightly skincare routine and you’ll see results overnight. Bonus: The hydrocolloid patches also prevent you from mindlessly picking your skin.

Who it’s for: People with whiteheads that are ready to be extracted.

Who it isn’t for: People who want an overnight treatment. Gone are the days when we had to rely solely on dermatologists to get LED therapy treatments. LED, or light-emitting diode, is concentrated waves of red or blue light that specifically tackle skin concerns like fine lines and acne, respectively. Solawave's Bye Acne: 3-Minute Pimple Spot Treatment is an FDA-cleared device that uses both blue light therapy and red light therapy to tackle acne at the source. While results can be seen in as little as one session, it's important to note that at-home LED masks and devices are not as powerful as those in a professional setting. However, they are still effective and a great choice if those treatments are not easily accessible.

Clear existing blemishes and keep new ones from forming with this acne gel from the beloved drugstore skincare brand CeraVe. The formula uses a blend of AHAs and BHAs to keep pores clear and includes three forms of ceramides to maintain the integrity of the skin barrier. After three days of usage, your skin will be visibly clearer and soothed of redness—minus any dryness typically associated with exfoliating acids.

Who it’s for: People looking for an affordable spot treatment for oily skin.

Say goodbye to hyperpigmentation with the Topicals Faded Serum. Instead of opting for skin lighteners like hydroquinone, this vegan and cruelty-free brand included tranexamic acid, azelaic acid, and niacinamide in its formula to visibly reduce the appearance of post-acne discoloration and uneven skin tone. It's an easy-to-use serum that won't disappoint.

Who it isn’t for: People who already have an even complexion.

Who it’s for: People who need a product that targets acne and dark spots.

Versed has the market cornered when it comes to cruelty-free, vegan, and environmentally conscious skincare. The brand's Game Over Acne Drying Treatment includes sulfur and kaolin clay to soak up excess sebum and gently exfoliate the skin, helping to relieve some of the redness and size of most pustules and papules. The formula is opaque, so be sure to use it at night or on days you don't have any plans, as it doesn't layer under makeup .

Who it isn’t for: People who need something that can be worn during the day under makeup.

Who it’s for: People with inflammatory acne and sensitivity to certain ingredients.

Who it isn’t for: People with whiteheads seeking a spot treatment. Cystic acne is notoriously hard to treat topically since other factors outside of skincare, like hormonal imbalances , might be the cause. With this in mind, it is still beneficial to have a spot treatment containing benzoyl peroxide on hand to help minimize their visible impact on the face. The Paula's Choice BHA 9 Treatment is just the lightweight and fast-absorbing gel for the job. A concentrated blend of salicylic acid, oat, sea whip extract, glycerin, and arginine exfoliates deep into the pores to remove bacteria, all while soothing redness and irritation.

French pharmacy staple La Roche-Posay knows a thing or two about formulating effective products for people with sensitive skin , so it is no surprise that its acne-specific line follows suit. The Effaclar Duo Acne Treatment uses just under six percent benzoyl peroxide to quickly treat breakout-prone areas of the skin. Results can be seen as swiftly as three days, with a 60 percent reduction in aggressive acne in 10, according to the brand. Thanks to the non-drying and oil-free formula, this lotion works for most skin types and offers the perfect solution for anyone with sensitive skin conditions.

Dr. Barbara Sturm created her namesake brand after spending years studying anti-inflammatory medicine. Since most spot treatments seek to tackle the inflammatory responses often correlated with acne, her Clarifying Acne Spot Treatment is the perfect antidote to daytime blemish woes. It’s formulated with a blend of Maclura bioflavonoids, tea tree oil , and zinc oxides that provide anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, and barrier-restorative benefits to even the most stubborn of spots.

Who it’s for: People who need an immediate, daytime-friendly spot treatment.

This bi-phase acne spot treatment from Mario Badescu has been around for over 60 years, winning countless awards and receiving praise from many celebrities, all for a good reason. Active ingredients like salicylic acid, sulfur, calamine, and zinc oxides work to dry out pesky blemishes overnight and ultimately minimize the texture and redness of the skin. It’s important to note that you shouldn’t shake the bottle before use—simply dip a cotton swab into the sediment at the bottom and apply it on your pimple.

If you've ever experienced persistent or moderate to extreme acne, your dermatologist might have recommended Differin to you. This over-the-counter retinoid has a proven track record of decreasing the frequency and severity of breakouts, thanks to the inclusion of adapalene (a topical retinoid) in the formula. By increasing skin cell turnover, this affordable drugstore staple dislodges trapped bacteria in the pore and moves it to the surface. While it is an effective treatment, you should remember that there is a chance of skin purging, irritation, and photosensitivity with retinoids and retinol .

Who it isn’t for: People with sensitive skin that doesn’t break out often.

This cream-style spot treatment from Skinfix reduces blemish size and inflammation after just one use by harnessing the power of BHAs, azelaic acid, and niacinamide. With a lightweight formula that dries down like your favorite detox mask , the vegan and cruelty-free formula uses salicylic acid to pull excess sebum and bacteria from even the most prominent spots without drying out the top layer of skin. And, unlike other treatments on the market, this spot treatment includes azelaic acid to minimize the potential for post-acne scarring.

Who it’s for: People with large and inflammatory spots looking to reduce blemish size and redness.

The Skinfix Acne+ 2% BHA Spot Treatment is our top pick. By harnessing the power of three BHAs, this lotion-like formula quickly absorbs into the skin, killing acne-causing bacteria at the source. It's suitable for treating existing and future breakouts on all skin types, even sensitive skin.

How to Shop for Acne Spot Treatments

Acne Type

To decide what spot treatment will best speed up the healing process, it is crucial to distinguish the type of acne you're trying to treat, explains Claire Wolinsky, MD, a board-certified dermatologist. "If you're applying specifically to a pimple, gel lotion solution or cream is the easiest to use," she says. But when it comes to treating larger areas prone to breakouts, she suggests opting for solutions that can be applied using a cotton pad or towelette.

While she advocates for at-home treatments for mild breakouts, Dr. Wolinsky recommends seeing a dermatologist if you have a deep-rooted cystic pimple. If you can't make it into a professional for a cortisone shot, she explains that warm compresses and hydrocolloid patches are your best course of action.

Formulation

Spot treatments for acne come in all different types of formulas, ranging from classic gels to innovative LED treatments. Our best overall pick, the Skinfix Acne+ 2% BHA Spot Treatment, is a cream-style spot treatment—but we also have hydrocolloid patches, zinc and clay masks, and easy-to-spread serums on our list. You may want to have more than one type of acne treatment in your medicine cabinet, such as one for daytime use under makeup and another for overnight use.

Ingredients

Not all spot treatments are created equal, so it's important to consider the active ingredients. Dr. Wolinsky recommends reaching for benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, witch hazel, and hydrocolloid pads. While BHAs are perfect for tackling whiteheads and papules, deep-rooted cysts can benefit from oil-absorbing patches. Of course, it doesn't hurt to have both in your skincare arsenal—especially if you have acne-prone skin.

Questions You Might Ask

How do you get rid of acne fast?



Dr. Wolinsky has several tips for quickly getting rid of pimples, but her number one rule is to avoid picking and squeezing the skin. It's "the worst thing you can do,” she says. “It traumatizes the skin and leads to scarring." Instead, reach for some benzoyl peroxide face wash to dry out inflamed acne or pimple patches to soak up sebum from your spots.

But perhaps you're still struggling with acne, despite having a diligent skincare regimen and addressing any lifestyle factors that could cause your breakouts. That's when topical retinoids come into play. "Differin gel is an over-the-counter retinoid, or you can get a retinoid prescription from a dermatologist,” says Dr. Wolinsky. “These products are used nightly and take time to work but can help treat and prevent acne (red pimples, whiteheads, blackheads, and clogged pores)."

Can acne spot treatments help a pimple come to a head?

The simple answer is no; spot treatments will not help your blemish come to a head. Dr. Wolinsky says that these products only dry out blemishes, which is why they are more effective on papules and pustules. If you do want your pimple to come to a head, the best course of action is to apply a warm compress. This action will open the pore and cause any sebum, bacteria, and pus to rise to the surface of the skin. But, again, that doesn't mean you should pop it.

Can you use an acne spot treatment after popping a pimple?

If you can't resist the urge to pop your pimple, this is the time to reach for your spot treatment. After you've sufficiently cleansed the skin post-pop, opt for a lotion or gel that contains benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid. Dr. Wolinsky explains this will dry up any remaining pus trapped in the pore.

This article was written by Samantha Parsons, a beauty industry veteran and writer with experience across the cosmetics, skin, and wellness industries. She researched countless products to find acne spot treatments that were efficacious in formulation, easily accessible to consumers, and suitable for various skin types. She also consulted Claire Wolinsky, MD, a board-certified dermatologist, to solidify her decisions.