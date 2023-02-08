The 16 Best Acne Products of 2023

From cleansers to serums, these breakout-reducing products can alleviate inflammation, even out texture, and minimize blemishes on acne-prone skin with consistent use.

“While these ingredients aren't a cure-all for all acne, they can be effective in preventing breakouts among most skin/acne types,” says Dr. Marmur. “If you aren't seeing relief while using these ingredients, I recommend seeing a board-certified dermatologist.”

As with most skincare products, it’s important to consider the active ingredients in acne treatment. Some of the best ingredients to look out for include AHAs and BHAs (like glycolic acid, salicylic acid, and benzoyl peroxide) and vitamins like niacinamide.

To come up with this list, we spent hours researching the formulation, ingredients, price, and compatible skin types of dozens of acne treatments. We also consulted with Ellen Marmur , MD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of MMSkincare , for expert advice.

From pore-cleaning toners to liquid exfoliants, targeted acne products are a must-have to keep your skin blemish-free . The best acne products can tackle all types of breakouts and relieve irritated and inflamed skin.

PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash 4.7 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People with chronic acne who want a cleanser. Who it isn’t for: People with dry skin. Thanks to its affordability, minimal ingredient list, and high concentration of actives, the PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash can be quintessential to your acne-clearing routine. Ten percent benzoyl peroxide makes up the bulk of the formulation, with humectants like glycerin to ensure the skin feels nourished after cleansing. Still, this cleanser may be too drying for anyone with extremely dry skin. Many dermatologists rave about its efficacy, solidifying this product's dermatologist seal of approval. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Type: Cleanser

Cleanser Size: 5.5 ounces

5.5 ounces Key Ingredients: Benzoyl peroxide, glycerin

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Kohls.com Who it’s for: People who want a chemical exfoliant for acne-prone skin. Who it isn’t for: People with open sores. Paula's Choice proudly backs every product with scientific research, and its Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant is no exception. The potent salicylic acid, otherwise known as BHA, works to dislodge excess sebum, bacteria, and pollutants that often cause congestion, acne, and blackheads. The added green tea keeps the complexion nourished and reduces potential irritation with each use. Price at time of publish: $34 Product Details: Type: Toner

Toner Size: 1 ounce, 4 ounces, and 8 ounces

1 ounce, 4 ounces, and 8 ounces Key Ingredients: Salicylic acid, green tea

Youth To The People Superclay Purify Clear Power Mask 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Anthropologie Who it’s for: People who want to clear their pores and exfoliate. Who it isn’t for: People who are prone to dryness or dehydration. Clay, BHA, and niacinamide make the Superclay Purify + Clear Power Mask a standout pick for treating acne. The potent ingredients regulate oil production while clearing pores to reveal brighter skin with each use. The active ingredients might be too harsh for sensitive skin, but this mask can help clear breakouts when included in your weekly skincare regimen. Price at time of publish: $36 Product Details: Type: Mask

Mask Size: 2 ounces

2 ounces Key Ingredients: Niacinamide, BHA, volcanic clay

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% 4.5 Sephora View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want an affordable and anti-inflammatory serum. Who it isn’t for: People with dry skin. Niacinamide, or vitamin B3, is one of the most sought-after ingredients to target acne—it reduces redness and controls oil production to tame breakouts and stubborn pimples. The Ordinary’s serum contains 10 percent niacinamide to minimize skin congestion, brighten skin tone, and regulate sebum production that can lead to inflammatory blemishes. This product also boasts an affordable price point. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Type: Serum

Serum Size: 1 ounce and 2 ounces

SolaWave Bye Acne Spot Treatment SolaWave View On Amazon View On Solawave.co Who it’s for: People who want to spot-treat large blemishes. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer a topical acne treatment. Solawave's Bye Acne: 3-Minute Light Therapy Spot Treatment is a targeted approach for stubborn blemishes that won't dissipate with topical products. This lightweight, FDA-cleared device uses blue and red light therapy, to effectively kill acne-causing bacteria and clear active breakouts. Each use is self-timed, ensuring that you don’t overtreat any areas. Price at time of publish: $99 Product Details: Type: LED spot treatment

LED spot treatment Size: N/A

N/A Key Ingredients: Blue light, red light

Differin Adapalene Gel 0.1% Acne Treatment 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want a long-term acne solution. Who it isn’t for: People who want to spot treat or immediate relief for acne. Differin is one of the most effective over-the-counter products for treating moderate to severe acne and can be a staple in any skincare routine. The primary ingredient, adapalene, is a topical retinoid that’s effective at increasing skin cell turnover and minimizing breakouts with continued use. Given the nature of this ingredient, it is crucial to incorporate sunscreen into your routine if you haven't already. This product can cause photosensitivity, leading to a higher risk of sun damage if the skin is not properly protected. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Type: Gel

Gel Size: .5 ounce and 1.6 ounces

.5 ounce and 1.6 ounces Key Ingredients: Adapalene

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel 4.7 Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Kohls.com Who it’s for: People who want an exfoliating treatment with AHAs and BHAs. Who it isn’t for: People who want a drugstore exfoliator. Exfoliation is a critical step in treating acne, as clogged pores often cause congestion and breakouts. Proper exfoliation also allows your skincare products to penetrate past the epidermis. The Dr. Dennis Gross Daily Peel Pads are suited for multiple skin types, but there are also gentle and advanced versions available. The glycolic acid, lactic acid, malic acid, retinol, resveratrol, and green tea extract, create an effective two-phase system that keeps your skin radiant, while simultaneously tackling signs of aging. Price at time of publish: $92 Product Details: Type: Treatment pads

Treatment pads Size: 5 pads, 30 pads, or 60 pads

5 pads, 30 pads, or 60 pads Key Ingredients: Glycolic acid, Lactic acid, retinol, green tea extract

Glytone Acne Clearing Cleanser Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dermstore Who it’s for: People with oily skin and acne. Who it isn’t for: People with sensitive skin. If salicylic acid is your acne-fighting ingredient of choice, opt for the Glytone Acne Clearing Cleanser. This pick harnesses the power of the BHA in a foaming, cleansing formula. Like most Glytone products, this cleanser is fragrance-free, making it a stellar choice for those with sensitive skin. That said, given the drying nature of salicylic acid, the brand suggests monitoring your skin for dryness—if you notice any flaking or tightness, decrease the number of times you use it in your skincare routine. Price at time of publish: $34 Product Details: Type: Cleanser

Cleanser Size: 6.7 ounces

SkinCeuticals Clarifying Clay Face Mask Walmart View On Dermstore View On Skinceuticals.com View On Skinstore.com Who it’s for: People looking for a face mask to add to their existing skincare routine. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer daily skincare products. This SkinCeuticals Clarifying Clay Mask decongests the skin while gently exfoliating, all without causing excessive irritation. The key ingredients include a blend of malic, lactic, tartaric, citric, and glycolic acids that slough away dead skin cells, plus kaolin and bentonite clays, which absorb excess sebum commonly associated with acne. It also contains chamomile to soothe and balance the skin, as well as aloe vera, an ingredient that Dr. Marmur recommends for acne-prone skin “because of its antibacterial properties.” Price at time of publish: $66 Product Details: Type: Mask

Mask Size: 2.4 ounces

2.4 ounces Key Ingredients: Lactic acid, glycolic acid clay, aloe, chamomile

Clearstem Hydraglow Stem Cell Moisturizer Clearstem Skincare View On Clearstemskincare.com Who it’s for: People who want a moisturizer that combats dryness without clogging pores. Who it isn’t for: People who dislike acne-fighting products that have oil. ClearSteam Skincare's Hydraglow Stem Cell Moisturizer is suitable for all skin types, with a blend of bakuchiol and squalane to increase skin cell turnover, reduce signs of aging, and heal acne while you sleep. Bakuchiol is a retinol alternative that gently exfoliates the skin, while squalane is an oil that mimics your skin's natural sebum. While an oil product can sound scary to those with acne, this product can actually decrease your oil production with consistent use. Price at time of publish: $56 Product Details: Type: Moisturizer

Moisturizer Size: 2 ounces

2 ounces Key Ingredients: Bakuchiol, squalane

Shani Darden Retinol Reform Treatment Serum View On Amazon View On Net-a-Porter View On Sephora Who it’s for: People who want a retinol alternative without a prescription. Who it isn’t for: People with soy allergies. Hormonal acne is notoriously difficult to treat topically, which is why the Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform Treatment Serum stands out for its ability to clear even stubborn hormonal acne. The encapsulated form of retinol gives tretinoin-like results without the prescription or irritation commonly associated with retinol. Plus, the additions of AHA and apple extract work in tandem to deeply exfoliate the face to keep your skin clear and minimize the effects of aging. This product can make skin sensitive to sun exposure, so find a reliable SPF to include in your routine to reduce any potential irritation. Price at time of publish: $88 Product Details: Type: Serum

Serum Size: .3 ounce and 1 ounce

Dr. Zenovia lycolic Acne Peel Pads Amazon View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Sephora Who it’s for: People who want strong actives in their acne product. Who it isn’t for: People with sensitive or reactive skin. Treat your breakouts with a potent blend of glycolic and salicylic acid with Dr. Zenovia’s Glycolic Acne Control Peel Pads. The pack includes 60 saturated treatment pads that hydrate, exfoliate, and decongest the skin with salicylic and glycolic acid at 10 percent. Given the higher concentration of actives, this product isn't ideal for sensitive skin types, so be sure to patch-test it first. Price at time of publish: $42 Product Details: Type: Treatment pads

Treatment pads Size: 60 Pads

Skinfix Acne+ 2% BHA and Azelaic Acid Acne Spot Treatment Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Skinfix.com Who it’s for: People who want to clear a lingering blemish. Who it isn’t for: People who want an all-over acne product. Spot treatments are a great tool to have in your acne-focused skincare arsenal. The Skinfix Acne+ 2% BHA Spot Treatment serves two purposes—treating pervasive blemishes and preventing scarring over time. This formula includes salicylic acid and kaolin clay to treat existing breakouts with exfoliation and oil absorption, while azelaic acid minimizes inflammation and works to prevent future hyperpigmentation post-breakout. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Type: Cream

Cream Size: .50 ounce

Omnilux Clear Omnilux View On Omniluxled.com Who it’s for: People with mild to moderate breakouts looking to support an acne-focused routine. Who it isn’t for: People who want an affordable, daily acne product. If you want to tackle large swaths of acne, the Omnilux Clear Acne Light Therapy Mask is worth the splurge. Though it might not be as effective as a medical-grade LED treatment, this FDA-approved and dermatologist-recommended LED mask radiates red and blue light to reduce mild to moderate acne. The brand recommends using the mask four days per week for six weeks with the self-timed 10-minute treatments to see results. Price at time of publish: $395 Product Details: Type: LED face mask

LED face mask Size: N/A

N/A Key Ingredients: Blue light, red light

Augustinus Bader The Light Cream Augustinus Bader View On Nordstrom View On Augustinusbader.com View On Sephora Who it’s for: People looking for lightweight hydration that rebalances the skin’s microbiome. Who it isn’t for: People looking for an affordable moisturizer. The Augustinus Bader Light Cream is chock-full of acne-clearing ingredients like rice bran oil and Australian lemon myrtle extract, which hydrates breakout-prone skin and protects against environmental pollutants. It also contains the brand’s patented blend of amino acids and vitamins, TFC8, which helps promote skin cell renewal. While this product comes at a high price point, if you're in search of an efficacious moisturizer that won't cause any more acne, this pick is worth adding to your skincare routine. Price at time of publish: $180 Product Details: Type: Moisturizer

Moisturizer Size: 1 ounce

1 ounce Key Ingredients: TFC8, rice bran oil, Australian lemon myrtle extract