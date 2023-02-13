The 17 Best Accent Chairs of 2023

Keep reading to discover our favorite accent chairs, all of which are unique pieces of furniture that can tie your room together.

“When buying any piece of furniture, especially an armchair, I look at how it will be used in the room and space,” Pappas says. “The function will determine what size, fabric, and design you want—so plan first, buy later.”

To determine the best accent chairs, we scoured hundreds of styles while considering materials, dimensions, and prices. We also spoke with Samantha Pappas, an interior designer and founder of Samantha S. Pappas Design .

Accent chairs are a functional way to add a pop of style to your space. Whether you're curling up with a book or hosting friends, a quality accent chair will serve as a focal point—and extra seating for guests—in any room.

Zinus Aidan Sling Accent Chair Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People looking for a small-space-friendly seat that’s budget conscious. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer a more traditional silhouette or wood frame. Part minimalist, part industrial, the Zinus Aidan Sling Accent Chair is great for those looking for aesthetic and minimal extra seating. The seat is cozy and boasts a soft fabric upholstery, though it’s worth noting that assembly may take some extra time. The plush cushions are comfortable for lounging, and the chair is light enough to move from room to room when entertaining. Price at time of publish: $139 Product Details: Material: Metal frame, polyester upholstery

Metal frame, polyester upholstery Dimensions: 31 x 31 x 35 inches

Willa Arlo Interiors Dawson Upholstered Barrel Chair Wayfair View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People looking for a glamorous accent chair that’s budget-friendly. Who it isn’t for: People who’d prefer a non-fuzzy upholstery fabric or a deeper seat. Barrel chairs are beloved for their cocoon-like feel, and this faux shearling option by Willa Arlo Interiors is no exception. Golden, iron legs offer a bit of sophisticated glamor to its otherwise cozy frame, which has kiln-dried wood for extra durability. We especially love its oversized seat. The chair is available in colors like sage, gray, mustard yellow, navy, and black. Price at time of publish: $499 Product Details: Material: Polyester upholstery, painted iron legs

Polyester upholstery, painted iron legs Dimensions: 24.5 x 27.5 x 30 inches

Castlery Cammy Armchair Castlery View On Castlery.com Who it’s for: People looking for a structured armchair that’s equally comfortable. Who it isn’t for: People looking for non-velvet upholstery or aren’t into mid-century design. Simple and structured, this Castlery armchair has a comfortable but not too slouchy seat upholstered in a beautiful powder pink velvet. While the frame is fairly thin, the seat is surprisingly comfortable for lounging. Ideal for adding a pop of color to any room, the mid-century design is timeless. Price at time of publish: $599 Product Details: Material: Wood frame, velvet upholstery, iron legs

Wood frame, velvet upholstery, iron legs Dimensions: 28.5 x 30 x 34 inches

Levity The Farmhouse Lounge Chair Levity View On Levityhome.com Who it’s for: People who want a versatile and sleek armchair. Who it isn’t for: People who want a more traditional design or don’t need performance fabric. Great for minimalists and modern decor lovers alike, Levity’s Farmhouse Lounge Chair blends comfort with a sleek design. The wooden frame keeps things simple, with long arms at a perfect height for resting your elbows. The chair also features machine-washable upholstery—ideal for those with pets or children. Choose from nearly 50 fabric options to coordinate with your decor. Price at time of publish: $499 Product Details: Material: Hardwood frame, polyester upholstery

Hardwood frame, polyester upholstery Dimensions: 32.5 x 29 x 30.5 inches

Burrow Vesper Fabric Lounge Chair Burrow View On Burrow Who it’s for: People who want a comfortable place to sit for long amounts of time. Who it isn’t for: Anyone who wants more upholstery options or a less reclined seat. Burrow’s first venture into accent chairs features an ergonomic design you can lounge in for hours. Plus, with an added lumbar cushion and a slight recline, you no longer have to worry about your back when sitting for long periods. The upholstery is Burrow's signature performance fabric, which stands up to cat claws and red wine spills, according to the brand. Price at time of publish: $795 Product Details: Material: Plywood veneer, 100 percent polypropylene fabric​

Plywood veneer, 100 percent polypropylene fabric​ Dimensions: 29.5 x 29.5 x 30 inches

Edloe Finch Park Armchair Edloe Finch View On Edloefinch.com Who it’s for: People who want a chair with a deep seat and plush filling without looking too heavy. Who it isn’t for: People who are looking to spend less money or those who want more color options. The Edloe Finch Park Armchair has a deep, rust-colored velvet seat offset by long, metal legs, giving it a cozy yet sleek appearance. You can choose from either gold or black legs to match your existing decor, and if you don't like the rust shade, this chair is also available in a myriad of colors like white boucle, olive velvet, mustard velvet, and vegan leather. Price at time of publish: $819 Product Details: Material: Hardwood frame, velvet upholstery

Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Howell Upholstered Accent Chair Target View On Target Who it’s for: People who are looking for a more formal accent chair at a good price. Who it isn’t for: People who want a more cozy cushion or a deeper seat. For those who love vintage farmhouse aesthetics, the Howell armchair from Target is for you. The traditional silhouette has solid, rubberwood legs for a high-quality look and added durability. While the cushions may take a while to soften and get really comfortable, the end result is a stylish, classic chair that is well worth the wait. Price at time of publish: $340 Product Details: Material: Rubberwood frame, polyester upholstery

Rubberwood frame, polyester upholstery Dimensions: 30 x 32 x 32 inches

Pottery Barn Shay Woven Leather Accent Chair Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Who it’s for: People looking for an alternative to traditional upholstered accent chairs. Who it isn’t for: People who want a plush or soft seat. Leather seating isn’t just for bachelor pads and game rooms—in fact, the Pottery Barn Shay Accent Chair is quite chic and sophisticated. The powder-coated steel frame is durable against spills and pet scratches, while the tightly woven leather strands offer support. This chair is real buffalo hide leather, so keep in mind that it is not vegan. Price at time of publish: $599 Product Details: Material: Powder-coated steel frame, woven leather seat

Powder-coated steel frame, woven leather seat Dimensions: 29 x 25.5 x 31 inches

Urban Outfitters Floria Velvet Chair Urban Outfitters View On Urban Outfitters Who it’s for: People who want a trendy and comfortable accent chair. Who it isn’t for: People who’d prefer non-velvet upholstery or a cozier look. The Floria Velvet Chair from Urban Outfitters has angular tripod legs, swooping curves, and luxe velvet upholstery, making this piece a design statement that elevates your space. The available colors are vibrant and eclectic, with offerings of pastel shades and earth tones alike. Despite its unique shape and design, this accent chair has a streamlined look that is versatile enough to suit many spaces. Price at time of publish: $649 Product Details: Material: Velvet upholstery, iron and plywood frame

Velvet upholstery, iron and plywood frame Dimensions: 31.5 x 29 x 31.5 inches

AllModern Miller Upholstered Armchair Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Allmodern.com Who it’s for: People who want a deep and comfortable chair with sleek lines. Who it isn’t for: People who’d prefer a more unique shape or performance upholstery. With sleek, straight lines and a deep seat, the Miller Upholstered Armchair from AllModern beckons you to unwind for long conversations or a good read. The seat cushions are springy but not too hard and enveloped in buttery soft velvet upholstery. Though undeniably comfortable, the arms are quite high, making it somewhat challenging to reach over and grab a drink or remote from your side table. Price at time of publish: $690 Product Details: Material: Solid oak wood frame, ash legs, polyester upholstery

Stone & Beam Rustin Contemporary Deep-Seated Living Room Accent Chair Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People looking for a cozy chair-and-a-half for lounging. Who it isn’t for: People who’d prefer a smaller chair or performance upholstery. At 48 inches wide, the Stone & Beam Rustin Accent Chair is wide enough for you to sprawl out comfortably—ideal for family dens or living rooms. The linen-like upholstery spot cleans easily, and the cushions come off for easy vacuuming. The minimalist, traditional look of the chair can suit most decor styles but is best for those who prefer a muted, modern look. Keep in mind that the cushions may take some time to soften up. Price at time of publish: $769 Product Details: Material: Solid wood frame, polyester upholstery

Anthropologie Astrea Jacquard-Woven Delany Chair Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Who it’s for: People who want a comfortable accent chair that makes a statement. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a more cost-effective option. Colorful, floral upholstery contrasts with clean, straight lines throughout the Anthropologie Astrea Chair. The fully upholstered frame and jacquard fabric can make a bold statement in your living room or bedroom. This seat may not be for those with little ones or pets because the fabric can only be cleaned by a professional, but for those looking to upgrade their seating options, this one might be for you. The feather-fill cushions are soft yet responsive, while the arms are at the perfect height for resting elbows. Price at time of publish: $1,098 Product Details: Material: Kiln-dried hardwood frame, woven upholstery

Kiln-dried hardwood frame, woven upholstery Dimensions: 31 x 29 x 35 inches

Mercury Row Clarissa Upholstered Accent Chair Wayfair View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People looking for a small-space-friendly chair that doubles as a sleeper. Who it isn’t for: People who’d prefer a larger chair or a higher seat. Simple and practical, we love the Clarissa accent chair for its versatility. Not only does the compact frame tuck into any reading nook or living room, but it also folds out into a twin-sized bed for guests. The flared birch wood legs create a midcentury modern feel, but the wide color selection can fit any design style. Price at time of publish: $280 Product Details: Material: Solid pine frame, polyester upholstery

Solid pine frame, polyester upholstery Dimensions: 35.43 x 30.31 x 31.89 inches

Crate & Barrel Coronado Rattan Accent Chair Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Who it’s for: People looking for a comfortable chair without upholstery. Who it isn’t for: People who’d prefer an upholstered seat or a less-structured form. If you want the structure of a wooden chair with a bit of added visual flair, opt for the Coronado Rattan Accent Chair. It has tightly wound rattan strands for a structural feel, a firm seat, and a solid ash wood frame for durability. While this chair is on the heavier side for maneuvering, the comfortably angled back makes up for it. Price at time of publish: $699 Product Details: Material: Solid ash, handwoven seagrass

Solid ash, handwoven seagrass Dimensions: 30.5 x 30.5 x 33.5 inches

Castlery Paloma Boucle Armchair Castlery View On Castlery.com Who it’s for: People who want a designer look without breaking the bank. Who it isn’t for: People who want a plush seat or easy-to-clean upholstery. With a curved back and upholstered tripod legs, the Castlery Paloma Boucle Armchair will add an architectural statement to any living room. While this is more of an occasional seat than a lounge chair, it’s still comfortable yet chic. Price at time of publish: $599 Product Details: Material: Plywood frame, boucle upholstery

Plywood frame, boucle upholstery Dimensions: 24 x 29 x 29 inches

Sabai The Essential Chair Sabai View On Sabai.design Who it’s for: People who want a simple accent chair made with sustainable materials. Who it isn’t for: People who want a budget option or more color choices. For the eco-conscious shopper, opt for the Sabai Essential chair. It features recycled velvet upholstery and an FSC-certified wood frame that is easy to assemble and relax in. The pillows are filled with 100 percent recycled fibers, while the foam is made with CertiPUR-US-certified foam. Available in 10 stylish colors (five velvet and five polyester options), the streamlined silhouette can fit right into any modern space. Price at time of publish: $745 Product Details: Material: Wood frame, maple legs, recycled velvet upholstery

Wood frame, maple legs, recycled velvet upholstery Dimensions: 32 x 33.5 x 27.5 inches