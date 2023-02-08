No Need to Panic—This Retailer Has the Ideal Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him

There’s even a subscription model.

By
Grace Smith
Grace Smith
Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens. Previously, her work has been published in Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Well+Good, The Quality Edit, and more, as well as the book review blog she founded 11+ years ago.
Published on February 8, 2023 06:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Bespoke Valentine's Day for Him Tout
When it comes to buying gifts for men—especially for a stereotypically “girly” holiday like Valentine’s Day, if you partake—I struggle. Many gift guides seem to divide tastes into specific personas (the chef, the hunter, the businessman) that don’t leave much room for nuance. So when I discovered Bespoke Post, a men-focused monthly gifting box pulling from the best direct-to-consumer brands, it was all suddenly…easy. Better yet, Bespoke Post has an online storefront in which you can mix and match elevated, masculine gifts à la carte, although you may love it so much that you end up springing for the box. And yes, your parcel can arrive before Valentine’s Day if you upgrade to FedEx Ground for only $5 to shorten the timeline to 1-5 days. 

Restore

Bespoke

To buy: From $49; bespokepost.com.

For $49 a month under the membership model, you can pick from an assortment of gifts across categories: home, kitchen, everyday carry, outdoors, apparel, accessories, footwear, food and drink, and more. It’s the ultimate last-minute Valentine’s Day gift to spoil him. But if you’re looking for some standalone options, we’ve curated several favorites.

7 Editor-Selected Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him from Bespoke Post:

Bighorn Pile Fleece Overshirt

Bespoke

The Bighorn Pile Fleece Overshirt

I lived in this shacket (shirt-jacket) throughout the entire fall. It was thick enough to feel warm and insulated, but not enough that I overheated, making it an everyday reach from my closet. Now on sale for a whopping 48 percent off, this transitional item will last him from season to season, and look good doing it.

To buy: $65 (was $125); bespokepost.com.

Beam 2-in-1 Solar Headlamp & Flashlight

Bespoke Post

Beam 2-in-1 Solar Headlamp and Flashlight

If he’s outdoorsy, this is a slam dunk—a solar-powered headlamp and flashlight set that can accompany him (and you!) to all his adventures. Not outdoorsy? The bundle is still useful to have, whether for reading in bed without waking you, emergencies, and other scenarios.

To buy: $65; bespokepost.com.

The Mini Set

Bespoke Post

Character The Mini Set

It’s a firm belief of mine that a toolbox makes the best gift regardless of age, situation, or gender. This mini toolbox includes a hammer, tape measure, slip joint pliers, screwdriver, and small adjustable wrench, wrapped up neatly in an attractive canvas cover.

To buy: $65; bespokepost.com.

Bespoke Post Tile Series

Bespoke Post

Tooletries 4-in-1 Tile Series

Keep him neat with this minimal, attractive antibacterial bathroom organizer. Whether he appreciates a good aesthetic or needs a little, ahem, help in that department, this collection of four silicone tiles holds his razor, toothbrush, clippers or tweezers, and a towel or scrubber.

To buy: $30; bespokepost.com.

Tiny Terracotta Grow Kit

Bespoke Post

Modern Sprout Tiny Terracotta Grow Kit

Looking for a cute gift under $10? It’s not quite a love fern, but this mini grow kit will delight everyone from the green thumb gardener to the man who can never quite keep a cactus alive.

To buy: $7; bespokepost.com.

Polaroid Hi-Print 2x3 Pocket Printer

Bespoke Post

Polaroid Hi-Print 2x3 Photo Printer

Here’s a way to cherish all your sweetest snaps together: a mini photo printer made by (who else?) Polaroid. This handy rechargeable gadget connects to his phone and is small enough to slip into his pocket, spitting out 2x3 prints whenever his heart desires. 

To buy: $99; bespokepost.com.

Plush Throw Blanket

Bespoke Post

Slumber Cloud Plush Throw Blanket

Give the gift of good sleep with Slumber Cloud’s thermoregulating technology, designed to keep him the perfect mix of warm and cool regardless of season. One side has microfiber and the other has comfy flannel, so he can even switch the surface as he pleases.

To buy: $52; bespokepost.com.

