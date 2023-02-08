Holidays & Entertaining No Need to Panic—This Retailer Has the Ideal Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him There’s even a subscription model. By Grace Smith Grace Smith Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens. Previously, her work has been published in Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Well+Good, The Quality Edit, and more, as well as the book review blog she founded 11+ years ago. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 8, 2023 06:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington When it comes to buying gifts for men—especially for a stereotypically “girly” holiday like Valentine’s Day, if you partake—I struggle. Many gift guides seem to divide tastes into specific personas (the chef, the hunter, the businessman) that don’t leave much room for nuance. So when I discovered Bespoke Post, a men-focused monthly gifting box pulling from the best direct-to-consumer brands, it was all suddenly…easy. Better yet, Bespoke Post has an online storefront in which you can mix and match elevated, masculine gifts à la carte, although you may love it so much that you end up springing for the box. And yes, your parcel can arrive before Valentine’s Day if you upgrade to FedEx Ground for only $5 to shorten the timeline to 1-5 days. Bespoke To buy: From $49; bespokepost.com. For $49 a month under the membership model, you can pick from an assortment of gifts across categories: home, kitchen, everyday carry, outdoors, apparel, accessories, footwear, food and drink, and more. It’s the ultimate last-minute Valentine’s Day gift to spoil him. But if you’re looking for some standalone options, we’ve curated several favorites. 7 Editor-Selected Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him from Bespoke Post: The Bighorn Pile Fleece Overshirt, $65 (was $125) Beam 2-in-1 Solar Headlamp and Flashlight, $65 Character The Mini Set, $95 Tooletries 4-in-1 Tile Series, $30 Modern Sprout Tiny Terracotta Grow Kit, $7 Polaroid Hi-Print 2x3 Photo Printer, $99 Slumber Cloud Plush Throw Blanket, $52. Bespoke The Bighorn Pile Fleece Overshirt I lived in this shacket (shirt-jacket) throughout the entire fall. It was thick enough to feel warm and insulated, but not enough that I overheated, making it an everyday reach from my closet. Now on sale for a whopping 48 percent off, this transitional item will last him from season to season, and look good doing it. To buy: $65 (was $125); bespokepost.com. Bespoke Post Beam 2-in-1 Solar Headlamp and Flashlight If he’s outdoorsy, this is a slam dunk—a solar-powered headlamp and flashlight set that can accompany him (and you!) to all his adventures. Not outdoorsy? The bundle is still useful to have, whether for reading in bed without waking you, emergencies, and other scenarios. To buy: $65; bespokepost.com. Bespoke Post Character The Mini Set It’s a firm belief of mine that a toolbox makes the best gift regardless of age, situation, or gender. This mini toolbox includes a hammer, tape measure, slip joint pliers, screwdriver, and small adjustable wrench, wrapped up neatly in an attractive canvas cover. To buy: $65; bespokepost.com. Bespoke Post Tooletries 4-in-1 Tile Series Keep him neat with this minimal, attractive antibacterial bathroom organizer. Whether he appreciates a good aesthetic or needs a little, ahem, help in that department, this collection of four silicone tiles holds his razor, toothbrush, clippers or tweezers, and a towel or scrubber. To buy: $30; bespokepost.com. Bespoke Post Modern Sprout Tiny Terracotta Grow Kit Looking for a cute gift under $10? It’s not quite a love fern, but this mini grow kit will delight everyone from the green thumb gardener to the man who can never quite keep a cactus alive. To buy: $7; bespokepost.com. Bespoke Post Polaroid Hi-Print 2x3 Photo Printer Here’s a way to cherish all your sweetest snaps together: a mini photo printer made by (who else?) Polaroid. This handy rechargeable gadget connects to his phone and is small enough to slip into his pocket, spitting out 2x3 prints whenever his heart desires. To buy: $99; bespokepost.com. Bespoke Post Slumber Cloud Plush Throw Blanket Give the gift of good sleep with Slumber Cloud’s thermoregulating technology, designed to keep him the perfect mix of warm and cool regardless of season. One side has microfiber and the other has comfy flannel, so he can even switch the surface as he pleases. To buy: $52; bespokepost.com. More Must-Shop Deals Studies Show Men Would Love to Get Flowers, and This Surprising Collab Makes an Ideal Valentine’s Day Bouquet The Fleece-Lined Leggings With 18,600+ Perfect Ratings That Keep Shoppers Warm in Frigid Weather Are on Sale Cozy Oversized Turtlenecks Are Dominating Amazon's Best-Sellers Chart, and Prices Start at $23 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit