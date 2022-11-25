You Can Wear This Comfy and Ultra-Flattering Wrap Dress to All of Your Holiday Parties—and It’s Only $26

I already have a few holiday parties on my calendar, and I know I’m not alone. I’m currently starting to decide what to wear because I’m always stressed if I’m shopping at the last minute. If you’re taking stock of all of your options too, Amazon shoppers say this classic faux wrap dress is the one to have on your radar—and it’s on sale for as low as $26 for Black Friday.

The Berydress faux wrap dress has an impressive 8,500 perfect ratings and more than 1,200 five-star reviews. Plus, it has climbed into a top five spot in Amazon’s best-selling Women’s Wear to Work Dresses category—which means it’s also totally appropriate for a holiday party. Right now while it’s in stock, you can choose from 22 colors in sizes S to XL.

To buy: $26 (was $40); amazon.com.

“I bought this dress for holiday parties and it was a hit! I received tons of compliments,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “For me, this is the most flattering, comfortable dress I've ever found on Amazon,” said another shopper who added that they first purchased the dress “years ago.” They continued, “With proper sizing, it is soft, comfortable, easy to slip on and off, lasts years, and won't fade.”

The holiday party-ready dress is made from 65 percent cotton and 35 percent polyester, so you can know you’re wearing breathable fabrics rather than something itchy like wool. Plus, it has a zipper closure, a timeless V-neckline, a tulip-style hemline, and an attached belt that you can choose to tie however you like. Most importantly, shoppers say all of these things about this dress combine to create a comfy fit and feel.

“This dress was super flattering, comfortable, and stylish,” shared a shopper who wore it to a wedding. Although they did say the dress was “perfect” for the occasion, they did warn that the V-neck might be a little low for some people.

Use the Black Friday sale as an opportunity to cross a few items off of your own list, and snag this cute faux wrap dress that you can style for your holiday parties—and then rewear it again and again. Right now, you can buy one for as little as $26.

