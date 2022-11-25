Style You Can Wear This Comfy and Ultra-Flattering Wrap Dress to All of Your Holiday Parties—and It’s Only $26 “For me, this is the most flattering, comfortable dress I've ever found on Amazon.” By Carly Totten Carly Totten Instagram Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on November 25, 2022 05:45AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. I already have a few holiday parties on my calendar, and I know I’m not alone. I’m currently starting to decide what to wear because I’m always stressed if I’m shopping at the last minute. If you’re taking stock of all of your options too, Amazon shoppers say this classic faux wrap dress is the one to have on your radar—and it’s on sale for as low as $26 for Black Friday. The Berydress faux wrap dress has an impressive 8,500 perfect ratings and more than 1,200 five-star reviews. Plus, it has climbed into a top five spot in Amazon’s best-selling Women’s Wear to Work Dresses category—which means it’s also totally appropriate for a holiday party. Right now while it’s in stock, you can choose from 22 colors in sizes S to XL. Amazon To buy: $26 (was $40); amazon.com. “I bought this dress for holiday parties and it was a hit! I received tons of compliments,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “For me, this is the most flattering, comfortable dress I've ever found on Amazon,” said another shopper who added that they first purchased the dress “years ago.” They continued, “With proper sizing, it is soft, comfortable, easy to slip on and off, lasts years, and won't fade.” The holiday party-ready dress is made from 65 percent cotton and 35 percent polyester, so you can know you’re wearing breathable fabrics rather than something itchy like wool. Plus, it has a zipper closure, a timeless V-neckline, a tulip-style hemline, and an attached belt that you can choose to tie however you like. Most importantly, shoppers say all of these things about this dress combine to create a comfy fit and feel. To buy: $32 (was $40); amazon.com. “This dress was super flattering, comfortable, and stylish,” shared a shopper who wore it to a wedding. Although they did say the dress was “perfect” for the occasion, they did warn that the V-neck might be a little low for some people. Use the Black Friday sale as an opportunity to cross a few items off of your own list, and snag this cute faux wrap dress that you can style for your holiday parties—and then rewear it again and again. Right now, you can buy one for as little as $26. To buy: $32 (was $40); amazon.com. To buy: $32 (was $40); amazon.com. To buy: $32 (was $40); amazon.com. More Black Friday Deals The Best (and Only) 100 Amazon Black Friday Deals You Need to Know About This Year I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything I’m Buying This Black Friday Black Friday Is Here: Shop These 10 Amazon Shopper Favorites With Over 510,600 Perfect Ratings for Under $30 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit