You Can Wear This Comfy and Ultra-Flattering Wrap Dress to All of Your Holiday Parties—and It’s Only $26

“For me, this is the most flattering, comfortable dress I've ever found on Amazon.”

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 25, 2022 05:45AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Berydress Women's Classic 3/4 Sleeve V Neck Sheath Wrap Dress Black Friday Tout

I already have a few holiday parties on my calendar, and I know I’m not alone. I’m currently starting to decide what to wear because I’m always stressed if I’m shopping at the last minute. If you’re taking stock of all of your options too, Amazon shoppers say this classic faux wrap dress is the one to have on your radar—and it’s on sale for as low as $26 for Black Friday. 

The Berydress faux wrap dress has an impressive 8,500 perfect ratings and more than 1,200 five-star reviews. Plus, it has climbed into a top five spot in Amazon’s best-selling Women’s Wear to Work Dresses category—which means it’s also totally appropriate for a holiday party. Right now while it’s in stock, you can choose from 22 colors in sizes S to XL. 

Berydress Women's Classic 3/4 Sleeve V Neck Sheath Wrap Dress

Amazon

To buy: $26 (was $40); amazon.com.

“I bought this dress for holiday parties and it was a hit! I received tons of compliments,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “For me, this is the most flattering, comfortable dress I've ever found on Amazon,” said another shopper who added that they first purchased the dress “years ago.” They continued, “With proper sizing, it is soft, comfortable, easy to slip on and off, lasts years, and won't fade.”

The holiday party-ready dress is made from 65 percent cotton and 35 percent polyester, so you can know you’re wearing breathable fabrics rather than something itchy like wool. Plus, it has a zipper closure, a timeless V-neckline, a tulip-style hemline, and an attached belt that you can choose to tie however you like. Most importantly, shoppers say all of these things about this dress combine to create a comfy fit and feel. 

Berydress Women's Classic 3/4 Sleeve V Neck Sheath Wrap Dress

To buy: $32 (was $40); amazon.com.

“This dress was super flattering, comfortable, and stylish,” shared a shopper who wore it to a wedding. Although they did say the dress was “perfect” for the occasion, they did warn that the V-neck might be a little low for some people.

Use the Black Friday sale as an opportunity to cross a few items off of your own list, and snag this cute faux wrap dress that you can style for your holiday parties—and then rewear it again and again. Right now, you can buy one for as little as $26.

Berydress Women's Classic 3/4 Sleeve V Neck Sheath Wrap Dress

To buy: $32 (was $40); amazon.com.

Berydress Women's Classic 3/4 Sleeve V Neck Sheath Wrap Dress

To buy: $32 (was $40); amazon.com.

Berydress Women's Classic 3/4 Sleeve V Neck Sheath Wrap Dress

To buy: $32 (was $40); amazon.com.

More Black Friday Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
BTFBM Women's Sweaters Casual Long Sleeve Button Down tout
Amazon Quietly Discounted the ‘Soft’ and ‘Comfy’ Ruffled Sweater 1,600+ Shoppers Love Ahead of Black Friday
Best Early Black Friday Fashion Deals Under $50 Tout
Surprise! Amazon Has Jaw-Dropping Fashion Deals on Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Micheal Kors, and More—Up to 83% Off
Early BF Fall Dress Roundup
Deal Alert! These Stylish Fall Dresses Are on Sale Early Ahead of Amazon’s Black Friday Sale
25 Best Teaser Deals Tout
The 25 Best Teaser Deals You Can Get Now at Amazon—a Week Before Black Friday Officially Begins
Early BFCM Deal: Travel Item Roundup tout
Amazon Quietly Discounted Holiday Travel Essentials Ahead of Black Friday—and These Are the Best Ones to Shop
Nathan James Piper Faux White Marble Round Modern Living Accent Side or Coffee
15 Jaw-Dropping Furniture Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Outlet Before Black Friday—Up to 68% Off
Zesica Waffle Knit Sweater Dress
Shoppers Want to Wear This ‘Super Comfortable’ Sweater Dress ‘All the Time’—and You Can Buy One for $45
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Tout
The 75 Absolute Best Deals From Amazon’s First Ever Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon Editor-Loved Deals Roundup (I Shop Amazon for a Living) tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything I’m Buying This Black Friday
Spanx Black Friday Deals Tout
Starting Today, You Can Score 20% Off at Spanx—and These Are the 30 Pieces You Can’t Miss
Target obsessed Black Friday
I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and These Are the 15 Black Friday Finds You Can’t Miss
Early Black Friday Editor Loved Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I’m Buying From Its Early Black Friday Sale
Barre Activewear Roundup Tout
I'm a Barre Enthusiast, and These Are All the Activewear Deals I'm Shopping This Black Friday
BaubleBar Sale Roundup Tout
BaubleBar Just Launched Its Black Friday Sale—and Everything Is 30% Off
Best Amazon Black Friday Deals Tout
The Best (and Only) 100 Amazon Black Friday Deals You Need to Know About This Year
Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra, Ultra Light Underwire T-Shirt Bra
This Ultra-Comfy Bra from Bali Has Customers Saying They Don't Want to Wear Anything Else