Attention Last-Minute Christmas Shoppers: This Jewelry Case Is Ideal for Travel—and It’s Only $20

The best-seller neatly fits earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings inside.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 16, 2022 08:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Benevolence Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Most often when I travel, I try to only take the jewelry I can wear. However, if my trip coincides with an event or a variation of outfits that simply looks better with a different set of accessories, I have to get creative with how I store my jewelry so I don’t arrive at my destination with a tangled mess. If you’re in a similar situation and you also have trips on your horizon, Amazon shoppers say this is the jewelry case we all need to know about—and it can arrive in time for Christmas. 

The Benevolence LA jewelry case offers a way to store your jewelry when you’re away from home and keep all of your most-loved pieces organized. The zippered mini storage solution has nearly 5,700 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews, and it’s the top-selling jewelry box in Amazon’s Jewelry Boxes category. Other than the fact that the organizer enables you to safely store necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings inside, it’s also notable because it’s only $20. 

Benevolence Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer

Amazon

To buy: $20; amazon.com.

“This small jewelry box is perfect for travel or to just keep a few favorite pieces of jewelry handy on the dresser. The velvet covering is nicely done, and the compartments inside the box are a good size,” wrote one five-star reviewer who is planning to give two boxes as holiday gifts. 

The exterior of the case is made from faux velvet for a luxurious look and feel, and the interior of the case has seven rolls that are ideal for storing rings or hoops, three sections for bracelets or statement earrings, a built-in mirror, and a separate hook compartment for necklaces (located behind the mirror). Even though you can fit plenty of jewelry inside, at 3.75 by 3.75 inches, the holder is still small enough for you to tuck it inside your suitcase or carry-on bag without sacrificing space. 

“This jewelry case is the perfect size,” began one reviewer who confirmed it fits inside a suitcase. They added, “It's sturdy, and the zipper isn't flimsy. The interior is velvety soft, and the colors are rich.” Plus, another shopper pointed out that the case “fits well in a hotel safe.” 

Whether you’re shopping for a last minute Christmas gift or simply looking for a better way to keep your jewelry safe during an upcoming vacation, add a Benevolence LA jewelry organizer to your collection of travel must-haves while you can buy one for just $20. 

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Early BFCM Deal: Travel Item Roundup tout
Amazon Quietly Discounted Holiday Travel Essentials Ahead of Black Friday—and These Are the Best Ones to Shop
TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds
These Shopper-Loved Wireless Earbuds Make for a Great Last-Minute Gift—and They’re on Sale for Up to 54% Off
Last-Minute Target Gifts
There’s Still Time to Buy Last-Minute Gifts With These Under-$25 Finds From Target
Target Space Saving Furniture Deals Tout
These Furniture and Decor Finds All Have Hidden Space-Saving Benefits—and Are Up to 59% Off at Target
ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag with Adjustable Strap Small Waist Pouch Tout
This Shockingly Affordable Belt Bag Is ‘Perfect for Everyday Traveling’—and It’s on Sale
Christmas decor with rustic details
Make Your Entryway Warm and Festive With These Cute Holiday Decor Pieces on Amazon Starting at $14
Amazon Very Merry Deals Tout
Amazon’s Very Merry Deals Event Will Save You Up to 70% on Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List
Primode Christmas Ornament Storage Box Organizer
This Storage Container Has Kept My Ornaments Safe for Years—and It’s Only $15
Tronjori Women High Waist Casual Wide Leg Long Palazzo Pants Trousers tout
Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About These Flattering Wide Leg Trousers That 'Feel like Lounge Pants'
Furniture Trends 2023 Freelance Roundup tout
15 Furniture Trends You’ll See Everywhere in 2023, According to Interior Designers
bando-wireless-charging-pad-tout
Ban.do Is My Secret One-Stop Shop for Holiday Gifts on a Budget—and It’s Having a Sale for Up to 83% Off
Madewell Women's Cotton Cuffed Beanie tout
Don’t Spend a Fortune on Presents—Shop These Luxury Fashion and Home Gifts for Under $50
Meaningful-Kwanzaa-Gift-Ideas
7 Kwanzaa Gift Ideas That Are Creative and Meaningful
EHEYCIGA Heated Electric Throw Blanket
Shoppers Say This Fleece Heated Blanket Is the Perfect Gift for People Who Are Always Cold—and It’s Only $45
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Hereâs Everything (Under $55) That Iâm Buying This Cyber Monday tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything (Under $50) That I’m Buying This Cyber Monday
Editor Loved Christmas Gifts
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything I’m Gifting This Holiday Season—All Under $65