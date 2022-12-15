9 Benefits of Driving an Electric Vehicle (Besides Never Worrying About Gas Prices)

You’ll find that zipping around town in an EV offers plenty of other perks, too.

By
Lisa Milbrand
Headshot: Lisa Milbrand
Lisa Milbrand
Lisa Milbrand has more than 20 years of experience as a lifestyle writer and editor, writing thousands of articles on topics that help people live better and healthier lives for Real Simple, Parents, and dozens of other top publications.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 15, 2022
electric-car-benefits-GettyImages-1279815741
Photo:

Bloomberg Creative/Getty Images

When I bought my first electric car, I was thinking about the benefits for the planet, not my pocketbook. But when gas prices spiked over the summer, I felt pretty great about escaping the pain at the gas pump, too. 


Fortunately, those aren’t the only perks that you can score when you own an EV. Check out these electric vehicle benefits that may just convince you to take one for a test drive (or bring one home with you).

1. You can fill up an EV as easily as you charge your phone

If you have an outdoor outlet or charger available at home or at work, all you’ll have to do is plug it in, and your car will be charged and ready to go—no more visits to the gas station, ever. 

“For those with the ability to set up home charging, there will be a significant time savings since the charging can be done while you are sleeping or focused on anything else,” says Ronald Montoya, senior consumer advice editor at auto research guide Edmunds

Unfortunately, that doesn’t work for everyone quite yet. “For those relying on public chargers, this shouldn’t be looked at as a time saver at all, but rather a time suck and inconvenience.”

2. You may feel a little bit like a racecar driver

Most EVs can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in under six seconds—which can definitely give you a major rush when you’re driving. Once you enjoy the smooth handling, you might have a hard time going back to an internal combustion engine.


“From a performance standpoint, the quick acceleration in an EV is a real game changer,” Montoya says. “No driving feature is as gratifying as the instant torque you get from an EV’s electric motors, and EVs in general make consumers feel like they’re in on the cutting edge of transportation tech. Getting more shoppers to test drive EVs and realize that the driving experience is more fun in an EV than most traditional gas-powered vehicles could lead to even stronger demand.”

3. You can get some serious tax benefits

While prices of EVs have started to come down, they still tend to be more expensive than their gas-powered counterparts. But tax incentives can help bring the EV price closer to that of a standard car. 


The Inflation Reduction Act will enhance the tax credits available for EV owners in 2023. You can get up to $7,500 back on certain EVs or plug-in hybrids, and there’s no limit on how many cars from a particular manufacturer qualify for the credit.

4. You won't be heading to the service center often

You can say goodbye to oil changes with an EV—or, frankly, any other maintenance required for a combustion engine, which can save you a few hundred dollars every year. You’ll still need to have tires rotated and fluids topped off occasionally, but your routine maintenance will be cheaper and visits fewer and farther in between. 


And you may not be seeing your mechanic for expensive repairs, either. “Bigger expenses like engine components breaking down aren’t there,” Montoya says. “Since there’s no engine in an EV, there’s far fewer moving parts, and less that can break down. The most expensive components in an electric vehicle, such as the battery and electric motor, are usually covered by a warranty of up to 10 years.”

5. You may encounter fewer hurdles when registering your vehicle

Since EVs don’t emit anything, in many states you won’t be required to get your car inspected. “That is one great perk of EV ownership—since EVs don’t release tailpipe emissions, there is no need for smog checks,” Montoya says.

6. You may benefit from other state-specific perks

Many states offer additional perks for EV owners—which can include state tax rebates, discounts on home charging and equipment, or even cruising faster in the carpool lane. You can see what’s available in your state on the U.S. Department of Energy site.

7. You can give your brake pedal a break

“Many EVs are equipped with a fun feature referred to as one-pedal driving, where taking your foot off the accelerator with the car in motion can bring the vehicle to a stop without [using] the brake pedal,” Montoya says. “This is great for use in stop-and-go traffic, both as a more comfortable driving experience and as a way to capture kinetic energy and return it to the vehicle’s battery to potentially save or even add range on your vehicle.”

8. You'll get some peace and quiet on the road

Electric vehicles run so silently that at under 20 miles per hour that they’re required to emit soft noises to alert people and animals that they’re in motion—and they’re practically silent at higher speeds. “Replacing a roaring engine with a silent battery leads to a much quieter cabin,” Montoya says. “That’s particularly nice for folks with longer commutes or those that take road trips.”

9. And yes, you'll benefit the planet

Every EV that replaces a combustion engine on the road helps reduce the carbon pollution on the planet. EVs plug into your local power grid—so depending on how your state’s electrical grid gets its power, you may be driving virtually emissions free. You can use this tool from the Union of Concerned Scientists to see how your EV’s emissions stack up compared to a gas-powered car in your area. (And keep checking back, as the emissions numbers will likely improve as more wind, solar and other renewable power sources come online.) 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
electric car made of grass
Decoding the New Electric Vehicle Tax Credits—How to Tell If Your Car Qualifies
Electric car
Can't Find a Charging Station for Your EV? Let Us Help!
Plug of a charging station on an e-car
What Electric Car Owners Want You to Know Before You Invest in an EV
going-green-savings-realsimple-GettyImages-684884814
You May Save More Than You Expected By Going Green
stack of us bills and gas pumps
8 Things You Can Do to Increase Fuel Efficiency and Save Money on Gas
One of the best lawn mowers on a colorful background
The Best Lawn Mowers for Every Type of Yard
Best Car Rental
5 Ways to Make Sure You Get the Best Rental Car
The 5 Best Foods for the Environment—and the 5 Worst
Best Vacuums
The 12 Best Vacuums of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Toy house, keys, and cash on a yellow background.
Relocating for a Lower Cost of Living? Make Sure Your Move Saves You Money
3 of the best electric leaf blowers
The 8 Best Electric Leaf Blowers for Every Yard Size, According to Our Tests
Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill, 22-Inc
The 5 Best Grills for Backyard Barbecues and Cookouts in 2022
Yellow Credit Card POS Terminal On Blue Background
5 Common Mistakes Rewards Credit Card Users Make
CATCH:2 ESSENTIALS
This Wireless Charger Keeps My Devices Powered All Day—and Looks Good Doing It
Stack of cardboard boxes in empty apartment
6 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Deciding to Move—So You Can Prepare Yourself and Your Wallet
Charitable donations and charitable giving: A guide to donating to charity intelligently
Everything You Need to Know About Making Charitable Donations