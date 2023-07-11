Why Belt Bags Are Making a Big Comeback

While many of us may associate belt bags with the '80s or '90s or moms trying to wrangle kids at an amusement park, these fanny packs of a better name are suddenly everywhere again. And while some of us are skeptical of this trend, it’s hard to deny that it feels as if everyone is jumping on board. Whether you think of these accessories as a fresh trend or just fanny packs re-branded, with #beltbag collecting more than 265 million views on TikTok, it’s fair to say these accessories are back in style again.

“I think they are making a comeback because people wanted something easy during Covid. A lot of the newer moms have brought these back in a fashionable way,” says fashion stylist Ali Levine.

So is this a case of “what’s old is new again?” According to Levine—and the fact that everyone from Lululemon to high fashion brands like Gucci are making different versions of this bag—the answer is yes.

How to Style a Belt Bag

According to Levine, these accessories can be worn across the chest, across the hip, by your bum, or over the shoulder. However, she thinks they look best across the chest or hip for a put-together but casual look. “Belt bags can be styled with an oversized shirt and jeans with some platforms or sneakers. Or dress it up with a flouncy or A-line-style dress and some wedge shoes.”

Some of Our Favorites

Whether you call it a belt bag or a fanny pack, here are some of our favorites right now.

Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L

Lululemon is definitely responsible for making belt bags cool again. Levine calls the Everywhere Belt Bag ($48) “hot to trot right now." Available in several bright colors perfect for summer, this Lululemon belt bag is flying off the real and virtual shelves. Part of the reason why these are so popular is that at under $50, they’re a relatively accessible price compared to the rest of the brand’s offerings.

Alo.

Alo Explorer Fanny Pack

With a minimalist, streetwear-inspired aesthetic, Alo’s Explorer Fanny Pack ($74) is conveniently designed. It features two exterior zip pockets and one interior zip pocket. The main compartment even has Radio Frequency Identification protection, making this bag ideal for travel. Available in two colors, black and espresso, it complements any of Alo’s stylish activewear sets but also looks cute with jeans.

Clare V

Clare V Fanny Pack

Looking for a fanny pack that isn’t sporty? Something you could even carry on date night or take to the office? Clare V Fanny Packs ($295) might have the old school name, but they’re super sophisticated, especially the Black Croco style, which is made from leather. This bag also fits quite a lot including your phone, keys, sunglasses, and even a passport. Best of all, it’s size-inclusive with a long belt option.