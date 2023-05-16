This Popsicle Mold That Lets You Make Frozen Treats at Home Is a ‘Summer Must-Have’—and It's Only $11

The best-seller is reusable and dishwasher-safe.

Published on May 16, 2023 08:00PM EDT

bell dream Popsicle Mould Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Nothing tastes better than a refreshing frozen treat on a sweltering summer day. And with this Bell Dream popsicle mold, you can make your own desserts, so your freezer will always be stocked. Did we mention it’s only $11? You can grab it now at Amazon before the temperature really heats up. 

The soft BPA-free silicone mold is flexible enough to allow you to easily remove homemade pops without breaking them. The best-selling mold makes six popsicles and comes with reusable sticks, a funnel for pouring liquid, and a cleaning brush. And it’s dishwasher-safe for quick cleanups. 

bell dream Popsicle Mould

Amazon

To buy: $11 (was $13); amazon.com.

Amazon shoppers have awarded the mold more than 5,500 five-star ratings. According to reviewers, the soft material makes it easier to remove popsicles “without melting them under hot water.” One shopper called the silicone mold a “summer must-have,” adding, “It makes me happy knowing that my toddler gets a healthier homemade treat, and it saves us money on buying store-bought popsicles.”

With the DIY popsicle maker, you can whip up any flavor you want. Fill it with juice, yogurt, or fruit for a healthy snack, or use ice cream, pudding, or soda to make sweet treats. You can even create happy hour pops for summer gatherings by adding a splash of your favorite alcoholic beverage. Customers also make frozen smoothie popsicles for a “nutritious and refreshing treat.”

“[I] needed a gluten-free frozen treat this summer, so I turned to this set. I’ve made juice pops with fresh fruit, chocolate pudding pops, and cheesecake pudding pops with fresh strawberries. I was able to easily remove the frozen pops, and the clean up was a breeze,” said one five-star reviewer.  

You’ll want to use this silicone popsicle maker all summer long, and you can grab it for just $11 at Amazon.

