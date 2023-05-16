Food Kitchen Tools & Products This Popsicle Mold That Lets You Make Frozen Treats at Home Is a ‘Summer Must-Have’—and It's Only $11 The best-seller is reusable and dishwasher-safe. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 16, 2023 08:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Nothing tastes better than a refreshing frozen treat on a sweltering summer day. And with this Bell Dream popsicle mold, you can make your own desserts, so your freezer will always be stocked. Did we mention it’s only $11? You can grab it now at Amazon before the temperature really heats up. The soft BPA-free silicone mold is flexible enough to allow you to easily remove homemade pops without breaking them. The best-selling mold makes six popsicles and comes with reusable sticks, a funnel for pouring liquid, and a cleaning brush. And it’s dishwasher-safe for quick cleanups. Amazon To buy: $11 (was $13); amazon.com. Amazon shoppers have awarded the mold more than 5,500 five-star ratings. According to reviewers, the soft material makes it easier to remove popsicles “without melting them under hot water.” One shopper called the silicone mold a “summer must-have,” adding, “It makes me happy knowing that my toddler gets a healthier homemade treat, and it saves us money on buying store-bought popsicles.” With the DIY popsicle maker, you can whip up any flavor you want. Fill it with juice, yogurt, or fruit for a healthy snack, or use ice cream, pudding, or soda to make sweet treats. You can even create happy hour pops for summer gatherings by adding a splash of your favorite alcoholic beverage. Customers also make frozen smoothie popsicles for a “nutritious and refreshing treat.” Banish Countertop Clutter With These Magnetic Shelves That Are on Sale for Just $17 at Amazon “[I] needed a gluten-free frozen treat this summer, so I turned to this set. I’ve made juice pops with fresh fruit, chocolate pudding pops, and cheesecake pudding pops with fresh strawberries. I was able to easily remove the frozen pops, and the clean up was a breeze,” said one five-star reviewer. You’ll want to use this silicone popsicle maker all summer long, and you can grab it for just $11 at Amazon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This Versatile Bench Scraper Is My Most-Used Kitchen Tool—and It’s Only $12 at Amazon This Elevated Amazon Storefront Takes Neutral Decor to a New Level in Your Home—All Under $50 These Bath Mats Look ‘Expensive and Chic,’ but You Can Score the Set of 2 for Just $35