Snag Sheets With That ‘Cozy Hotel Feeling’ for Just $28 During Labor Day at Amazon

They’re 53 percent off, but only for a limited time.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Published on September 2, 2023

Amazon BELADOR Silky Soft Queen White Sheet Set Lifetsyle tout
Photo:

Amazon

Upgrade your current bedding situation with new, high-end feeling sheets that are currently on mega discount during Amazon’s Labor Day weekend sale

The popular Belador Bed Sheet Set is just one of many huge deals happening this Labor Day on Amazon. It also happens to be one of the steepest discounts at the moment now that it’s 53 percent off, bringing the price down to just $28. And although the sheets have a cheap price tag, shoppers who love them say they’re anything but. 

Amazon BELADOR Silky Soft Queen White Sheet Set

Amazon

Made with breathable yet cozy microfiber, these bed sheets are great for both warm and cold temperatures. Read: You can sleep with them now and all throughout the fall and winter. Several shoppers say the sheets are temperature regulating, keeping them cool and comfortable all night long. The double-brushed fiber design is also a favorite among shoppers, as it gives the sheets a velvet-like feel. It’s why people say they’re “super soft and feel very luxurious.”

The material is also extremely durable, so the sheets don’t pill in the wash, per reviewers. These also have a hypoallergenic design that prevents the bedding from housing allergens like dust mites or mold. And because the set is wrinkle resistant, you know they’ll look lovely on your bed wash after every wash. 

With the set, you get four envelope-style pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet. The fitted sheet is made with deep pockets to accommodate plush mattresses up to 16 inches. It also has elastic around the entire fitted sheet, making it easy to outfit the bed after laundering. You can shop the set in six colors, including white, gray, and cream and get it in sizes ranging from twin to California king. 

One person who was skeptical of the quality based on the price was “pleasantly surprised.” They wrote, “These sheets are so soft and comfortable that I bought four more sets.” The reviewer even said, “If I could give these sheets 10 stars, I would.”

Another shopper who usually purchases expensive sheets said these are some of the “most comfortable sheets” they’ve purchased by far. “They’re soft, cool to touch, and lightweight. They have that cozy hotel sheet feeling,” they continued.  

If the upcoming fall season has you ready for new sheets, this on-sale set is it. Get the Belador bed sheets at Amazon while they’re 53 percent off this Labor Day weekend. Plus, find more bedding deals on duvet inserts, pillows, and comforters up to 57 percent off below.

Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert

Amazon Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert

Amazon

YirddeoTerracotta Comforter Set

Amazon YIRDDEO Terracotta Queen Comforter Set

Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillow Set

Amazon COZSINOOR Bed Pillows for Sleeping

Amazon

Bedsure Bamboo Sheet Set

Amazon Bedsure Cooling Sheets Set Grey, Rayon Made from Bamboo,

Amazon

Janzaa Floral Comforter Set

Amazon JANZAA 3pcs White Comforter Set, Soft Microfiber Bedding Plant Flowers Printed Comforter with 2 Pillow Cases

Amazon
