I'm Obsessed With These Beautiful Arch Support Sandals—and You Can Score Up to 35% Off With Our Exclusive Code

Summer fashion is my absolute favorite. I love wearing cute sundresses and pairing my go-to T-shirts with colorful shorts or my favorite pair of jeans (rolled up, of course). While I definitely have a great collection of seasonal fashion staples, I can’t say quite the same thing about my summer shoe collection. I have older pairs of sandals that I love as well as sneakers that I wear on repeat, but I didn’t have comfortable sandals that I could easily dress up and dress down until I discovered Beek at the beginning of the spring.

If you’re like me and you’re new to Beek, a quick intro will help. The brand is women-owned (it was founded by friends-turned-business-partners Birgit Klett and Kenna Florie), and it’s passionate about outfitting people in shoes that are both beautiful and comfortable. Each pair takes 48 hours to make, according to the brand, and it’s always made from soft leather and a molded arch. When I read about the arch support, specifically, I was sold. Afterall, that’s rare to find in a pair of sandals. And now is a great time to invest in your first pair of Beek shoes because you can save 25 percent off on sale styles. Plus, you can use our exclusive code REALSIMPLE10 on any style or layer it on top of an already on-sale pair to save 10 percent more.

Beek

To buy: $252 with code REALSIMPLE10 (was $280); beekshop.com.

For a smaller brand, Beek’s selection of sandals (and shoes) is vast. But I quickly zeroed in on the Finch Leather Toe Ring Sandals. I don’t love wearing sandals with tons of straps that cross over my toes because I tend to get blisters, and I prefer thong or toe ring styles because they tend to stay on my feet with ease. The Finch had everything I was looking for—with arch support—and the platinum color offered a more upscale look. Beek was kind enough to send me the Finch sandals to test for free.

When my sandals arrived, I could immediately sense a difference in presentation and quality as compared to less expensive brands. The shoes came in a dust bag that I can continue to use for safe storage, and the leather is beautiful in person. The only minor mishap I had is I ordered my typical size 6 in the shoes, but they felt a little too small when I tried them on. But Beek was quick to solve my problem and easily exchanged them for a size 7 (the shoes are only available in whole sizes), and the larger size fits perfectly. I definitely recommend sizing up, especially if you toggle in between sizes.

I’ve popped my sandals on to run errands close to home, and I’ve also worn them for an entire day spent walking in New York City. In every instance they are incredibly comfortable, and I’ve never had tired feet or blisters caused by my shoes. I’m also obsessed with the arch support that these sandals provide. It doesn’t look like much if you look at the shoes from the side, but it feels live-giving on, especially as someone with high arches.

While I may not have paid for my first pair of Beek sandals, I’m already plotting my next pair, which I will gladly purchase on my own. In my opinion, these sandals are beautiful, unique, ultra-comfy, and worth every penny you will spend on them. So, pick up a pair while the 25 percent off sale and our code REALSIMPLE10 are live through July 9.

