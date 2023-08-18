You Can Score These ‘Hotel Quality’ Pillows From Amazon for Just $13 Each While They’re Up to 50% Off

“Best sleep I’ve gotten in a long time.”

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Published on August 18, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Ensuring you have a good night’s sleep is dependent upon several factors, one of the main being your bedding. If you’ve been tossing and turning lately, it’s time to switch to a more comfortable option. Enter this discounted set on Amazon for just $10 per pillow. 

The Bedufsar Bed Pillow Set has earned more than 1,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who describe it as “hotel quality pillows'' and say they’re “almost always cool to the touch.” Not only is the set of two a popular choice among reviewers, it’s also 50 percent off right now. 

Amazon Bedufsar Bed Pillows for Sleeping, Queen Size Pillows Hotel Quality Set of 2, Firm and Supportive Gusseted Pillows for Side and Back Sleepers, Cooling Down Alternative Fluffy Soft Pillow

Amazon

Each pillow is filled with a down-alternative material that shoppers say is soft yet offers enough cushion to support their neck and head. Several Amazon reviewers who woke up in pain after sleeping on other pillows noted that this one helped alleviate the discomfort. One shopper wrote that they’re “amazingly comfortable” and later added, “I have terrible neck pain and these pillows have helped tremendously!” 

These versatile pillows are great for back, side, and stomach sleepers thanks to their fluffy filling and supportive form. Many side and stomach sleepers credit the pillows with “holding their shape” and providing a comfortably firm feel. Another shopper dubbed them “the best pillows ever” since they “never go flat” and always quickly re-fluff.  

The pillows come in standard, queen, and king sizes and are available in three different styles Plus, you never have to worry about the pillows accumulating dirt, dust, or bacteria inside because it can be easily washed and dried with your laundry. Just slip on your favorite pillow cover and enjoy sleeping soundly. 

A shopper wrote that their “sleep quality improved” since using these “extremely fluffy and dense” pillows. Another reviewer wrote, “I’ve never been able to find the perfect pillow until now. I no longer wake up with major neck pain and back pain. [It’s the] best sleep I’ve gotten in a long time.” 

Grab the Bedufsar Bed Pillow Set while it’s half off on Amazon, or continue scrolling through to see even more popular pillow sets. 

Molblly Standard Memory Foam Bed Pillow Set

Amazon Molblly Standard Pillows Shredded Memory Foam Cooling Bed Pillows Set of 2 Pack Standard Size Pillows

Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow Set

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Standard

Amazon

Bedsure Bed Pillow Set

Amazon Bedsure Firm Pillows Queen Size Set of 2, Medium Firm Queen Bed

Amazon

Viewstar Bed Pillow Set

Amazon Viewstar Pillows Queen Size Set of 2

Amazon

Casper Sleep Original Pillow 

Casper Sleep Original Pillow

Amazon
