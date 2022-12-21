Shopping Shoppers Call This Satin Pillowcase Set a ‘Game-Changer’—and It Starts at Just $14 The pillow covers are a “10/10” for curly hair, per reviewers. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Updated on December 21, 2022 12:33PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you have fine, curly, or frizzy hair, you know the struggle of waking up with bedhead. You might want to try switching to a silk or satin pillowcase so you can spend less time styling your hair and more time sleeping. Doing so offers tons of benefits: Friction against cotton pillowcases can cause frizzy hair, tangles, and breakage. Satin, on the other hand, provides a smooth surface that doesn’t pull on hair. Satin is also gentler on your skin and less drying compared to cotton. The silky fabric also reduces pillow creases that can lead to fine lines and wrinkles. Another positive of satin pillowcases—they’re usually less expensive than silk ones. These Bedsure pillowcases, for example, start at just $14 from Amazon. The set of two has garnered more than 190,000 five-star ratings, with shoppers calling it a “game-changer.” Amazon To buy: From $14; amazon.com. The pillow covers are made of 100 percent polyester satin, which is more durable than silk and is machine-washable. The cases are available in standard, queen, and king sizes with 23 color options to choose from, including beige, champagne, coral, ivory, lavender, gray, and more. The envelope closure design prevents pillows from slipping out while you’re sleeping, too. One five-star reviewer said these pillowcases are a “10/10” for their curly hair. They’re great for shoppers with fine hair, too: “I have fine hair, and I always wake up with my hair in knots, literally! These pillowcases have completely solved that problem.” Another upside of sleeping with satin pillowcases? If you’re a hot sleeper, they can help—they stay cool to prevent tossing and turning or having to constantly flip your pillow. If you’re interested in trying out satin pillowcases, snag these best-selling ones from Amazon starting at just $4.50 apiece—your hair and skin will thank you. More Must-Shop Deals I’m Notoriously Picky About Bed Pillows, and This Hybrid Pillow Finally Won Me Over It’s Your Lucky Day—The Viral, Editor-Loved Pillows With Over 147,000 Five-Star Ratings Are Half Off Hurry! Kate Spade’s End of Season Sale Is Happening Now, So Shop Before Your Favorites Sell Out Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit