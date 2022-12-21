Shoppers Call This Satin Pillowcase Set a ‘Game-Changer’—and It Starts at Just $14

If you have fine, curly, or frizzy hair, you know the struggle of waking up with bedhead. You might want to try switching to a silk or satin pillowcase so you can spend less time styling your hair and more time sleeping. Doing so offers tons of benefits: Friction against cotton pillowcases can cause frizzy hair, tangles, and breakage. Satin, on the other hand, provides a smooth surface that doesn’t pull on hair. Satin is also gentler on your skin and less drying compared to cotton. The silky fabric also reduces pillow creases that can lead to fine lines and wrinkles.

Another positive of satin pillowcases—they’re usually less expensive than silk ones. These Bedsure pillowcases, for example, start at just $14 from Amazon. The set of two has garnered more than 190,000 five-star ratings, with shoppers calling it a “game-changer.”

To buy: From $14; amazon.com.

The pillow covers are made of 100 percent polyester satin, which is more durable than silk and is machine-washable. The cases are available in standard, queen, and king sizes with 23 color options to choose from, including beige, champagne, coral, ivory, lavender, gray, and more. The envelope closure design prevents pillows from slipping out while you’re sleeping, too.

One five-star reviewer said these pillowcases are a “10/10” for their curly hair. They’re great for shoppers with fine hair, too: “I have fine hair, and I always wake up with my hair in knots, literally! These pillowcases have completely solved that problem.” Another upside of sleeping with satin pillowcases? If you’re a hot sleeper, they can help—they stay cool to prevent tossing and turning or having to constantly flip your pillow.

If you’re interested in trying out satin pillowcases, snag these best-selling ones from Amazon starting at just $4.50 apiece—your hair and skin will thank you.