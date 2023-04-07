Level-Up Your Bedding With This 7-Piece Set That Amazon Shoppers Say Is ‘Soft and Lightweight’

If you discovered your bedding needs an upgrade in the midst of your spring cleaning, we found just the bundle for you. You can get an entire queen size bedding set starting at just $50—including a down alternative comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, envelope pillowcases, and pillow shams. Shop the “bed-in-a-bag” now for up to 34 percent off at Amazon.

The brushed microfiber comforter and decorative shams feature a unique pinch pleat geometric design to add some visual interest to the solid color. The fade- and shrink-resistant fabric will look great even after multiple washes, and the seams won’t separate or slip. And cleaning the set couldn’t be simpler—just toss the pieces in the washing machine in cold water on a gentle cycle and tumble dry on low. It’s also OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, meaning it’s free from harmful chemicals and safer for sensitive skin.

To buy: From $50 for queen size; amazon.com.

The seven-piece set is available in sizes ranging from twin to California king, and the fitted sheet has a 14-inch deep pocket to provide a tight fit on your mattress without slipping. Choose from shades of ivory, gray, light blue, sage green, beige, and more. The monochrome tones will make your bedroom look so chic, or you can mix and match colors from separate sets.

The customer-loved bed-in-a-bag has received rave reviews with more than 32,000 five-star ratings. One shopper said the “soft and lightweight” comforter is their favorite, while another commented that it’s “so fluffy” and they “love crawling into bed after a long day.”

Don’t spend a fortune on new bedding—grab this seven-piece set starting at only $50 for queen size at Amazon.